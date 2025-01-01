How can businesses secure their mobile devices remotely

Prosegur Scaling Securely with LTE Business Internet Business

Prosegur found what it was looking for with Verizon. LTE Business Internet from Verizon combines compatible wireless routers with connectivity on the 4G LTE network.
Atos uses Versa Secure SD WAN to Achieve Cost Savings Business

Learn how Verizon used Versa Secure SD WAN solution to digitally transform over 230 Atos sites that when combined with Cloud-Fi, lead to global cost savings.
HarperDB Connected Golf Carts Devices Business

Learn how Verizon teamed up with connected devices ecosystem experts HarperDB to create low-latency, connected golf carts to boost Edison Interactive's reach.
Verizon Business debuts Business Internet Secure to protect small businesses

Featuring Internet Security powered by Cisco and BlackBerry Smart Antivirus
Verizon Business expands global managed services with Fortinet Secure SD WAN

Verizon Business enterprise and business market customers can leverage Fortinet Secure SD WAN to take a secure “work from anywhere” approach to their networks.
Verizon Business helps secure Australia’s International COVID-19 Vaccination Certificate

Verizon Business Australia worked with the Australian Passport Office in the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade to develop the country’s International COVID-19 Vaccination Certificate.
eSIM Compatible Phones and Devices for Business Business

Want to shop eSIM compatible phones and devices? Chat now to learn more. With eSIM-compatible devices, Verizon is making it more efficient than ever for you to remotely activate and provision these mobile devices for your team, whether you have one or many devices. An eSIM is an embedded SIM card inside your device. With eSIM, there's no physical SIM (pSIM) card that you need to insert or swap. On devices that have both pSIM and eSIM technology, you may be able to have a different phone number on each SIM and use a local data plan on your eSIM when traveling abroad without swapping your Verizon SIM. It's fast, it's simple and you can provision a device with an eSIM in real time over Wi-Fi. Unwanted SIM swaps are a thing of the past, and you ll always know who is tied to each device. Distribute devices at scale without the need to wait for physical SIMs. eSIMs means no more lost SIM removal tools, broken SIM trays and tiny SIM cards gone missing. Enable two lines on the same devices for personal, business and travel scenarios. iPhone 15 brings you Dynamic Island, a 48MP Main camera, and USB-C—all in a durable color-infused glass and aluminum design. Get powerful processing, built-in Knox Security and a long-lasting battery to power your workday. Meet the ThinkPad X13s – built on the Snapdragon® 8cx Gen 3 Compute Platform, and built for the modern user. Made to fulfill users' needs for connectivity, longer battery life, and secure manageability, this ThinkPad delivers work-from-anywhere productivity like never before. iPhone 14 Pro Max. Capture incredible detail with a 48MP Main camera. Experience iPhone in a whole new way with Dynamic Island and Always-On display. And get peace of mind with groundbreaking safety features. Colorfully reimagined and more versatile than ever. With an all-screen design, 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display and four gorgeous colors. iPad delivers a powerful way to create, stay connected, and get things done. Powered by Google Tensor G2, it's super fast and secure, with an immersive display, amazing battery life, and the best Pixel camera yet. And, experience ultra-fast connectivity when you pair it with Verizon's 5G Ultra Wideband network. An eSIM is an embedded SIM inside your device. With eSIM, there's no physical SIM card that you need to insert. Simply turn on the new device, connect to Wi-Fi, and follow the on-screen instructions to complete the activation. Like a traditional SIM card, the eSIM stores data that is needed for your device to connect to and use the Verizon network. eSIMs offer several benefits for businesses:,Convenience and cost savings: With eSIM, you can have multiple lines on a single device, eliminating the need for separate devices for work and personal use. This saves money and provides the convenience of toggling between lines on your phone. Remote service management: eSIMs allow businesses to change or update wireless service remotely on multiple lines, making it easier to manage service for employees. Hassle-free international travel: Instead of buying a new physical SIM card when traveling abroad, eSIMs let you easily add an international plan to your device. This provides flexibility and saves you the hassle of visiting a telecom store. At this time, Verizon offers a selection of devices that support physical SIMs; however, it's been predicted that by 2025, there will be 2 billion eSIM-enabled devices globally as eSIM enables increased security and an improved customer experience. We encourage customers to start adopting updated policies to support eSIM devices in their fleet. eSIMs offer several advantages for international travel:,Easy switching to local operators: With eSIM, you can switch to local operators easily when traveling abroad, eliminating the need to buy a new physical SIM card in each country. Avoiding high fees: By using eSIM, you can avoid exorbitant fees traditionally associated with using cell phones overseas. eSIM provides a seamless and efficient way to connect to local networks in foreign countries. If your mobile device has more than one SIM, each SIM can have a unique mobile number. SIM can be stored on either:,A removable, physical SIM card,A digital, embedded SIM (eSIM),have 2 (or more*) SIM's. A Dual SIM device could have 2 SIM cards, 2 eSIM's, or any combination. *Manufacturers determine how many and what type of SIM a device can have. If your device has more than 1 SIM and is capable of Dual SIM/Dual Standby (DSDS), you can have multiple numbers on 1 phone. With DSDS, each SIM can be activated on a separate mobile phone number. Options include:,Each number can be with a different carrier (domestic or foreign). Business and personal numbers on the same device. Numbers from different accounts or different plans on one smartphone. Note: The availability of these option may vary by device. For laptops with Dual SIM, you can only use one SIM at a time. Important: You can only use data on one SIM at at time. Check the settings on your device to see what kind of SIM your device has:,Apple - Settings > General > About,Google - Settings > Network & Internet > Mobile Network,Samsung smartphones - Settings > Connections > SIM card manager,To support 2 numbers on 1 device, the device must have multiple SIMs and be (DSDS) capable. These devices can have 2 numbers on one phone (or tablet):,Apple® Dual SIM devices,iPhone 15 / iPhone 15 Plus / iPhone 15 Pro / iPhone 15 Pro Max,iPhone 14 / iPhone 14 Plus / iPhone 14 Pro / iPhone 14 Pro Max,iPhone 13 / iPhone 13 mini / iPhone 13 Pro / iPhone 13 Pro Max,iPhone 12 / iPhone 12 mini / iPhone 12 Pro / iPhone 12 Pro Max,iPhone SE,iPhone 11 / iPhone 11 Pro / iPhone 11 Pro Max,iPhone XR / iPhone XS / iPhone XS Max,Google Dual SIM devices,Google Pixel 7 / 7 Pro,Google Pixel 6a,Google Pixel 6 / 6 Pro,Google Pixel 5,Google Pixel 4a,Google Pixel 4a 5G UW,Google Pixel 4 / 4 XL,Samsung Dual SIM devices,Samsung Galaxy A54 5G,Samsung Galaxy Book Go 5G,Samsung Galaxy Note20 5G / Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G,Samsung Galaxy S23 / Galaxy S23+ / Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra,Samsung Galaxy S22 / Galaxy S22+ / Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra,Samsung Galaxy S21 5G / Samsung Galaxy S21+ 5G / Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G,Samsung Galaxy S20 5G UW / Galaxy S20+ 5G / Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G,Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 5G / Galaxy Tab S7+ 5G,Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5,Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4,Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G,Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4,Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5,Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G,Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 5G,If you are using eSIM for your business, explore the information, activation instructions and more you need to make the most out of this technology. Business Mobile Secure: Mobile Device Security for SMBs

A powerful, easy-to-use set of security tools to deliver a strong defense for mobile devices. Business Mobile Secure takes a multilayered approach to protect mobile devices against Wi-Fi, phishing and malware attacks. With BMS, set up is easy. Your admins start by clicking through the Lookout Business Mobile Secure email to set up an admin account in Lookout's portal. Adding users is simple: your admins can email end users to invite them to enroll their devices in Lookout. Push apps and security updates to devices with ease. From the Verizon Mobile Defense Management (MDM) portal, your admins can validate that end users' mobile devices are configured to allow apps and security updates to be silently pushed out to those devices. Your admins can create security policies on the fly, then silently deploy them along with any other updates to users' managed mobile devices. Business Mobile Secure helps boost mobile device security by allowing admins—not end users—to decide which security measures to accept. You can quickly onboard new mobile devices by linking to your Verizon My Business account from the Verizon MDM portal page. Business Mobile Secure offers convenience and cost savings of bundling MDM, mobile threat defense and chat support into one easy-to-use mobile solution. You can deploy each solution separately or all at the same time, depending on your business needs. Verizon serves as both the device carrier and MDM provider, which means you can use one portal and one login to manage mobile device security and policies. Rely on the security experts. years of security experience,security incidents monitored yearly, on average,security, network and hosting devices managed,Get strong protection to manage and defend mobile devices against the latest security threats with Business Mobile Secure. Take a proactive, multilayered approach to mobile security with simple, easy-to-use solutions to help keep teams productive and information protected. Help keep your business safe from malware, online threats, and malicious content, with no installation or IT support required. Business Mobile Secure combines security products and services from Verizon and our technology partners into one easy-to-use bundle built to meet the security needs of small and medium-sized businesses (SMB), particularly those with active mobile workforces. As a Business Mobile Secure customer, your setup is easy and can be typically completed within minutes. You simply sign in to your My Business account to access the Verizon Mobile Device Management portal. From there, you can manage your mobile devices and set policies. You will receive a welcome email from Lookout that has steps to a simple deployment process with predefined protections and simplified management tools to enroll users. $5 per month. (Note: One license covers one device per month. Devices include smartphones and tablets. Prices listed are exclusive of taxes and fees.) Business Mobile Secure is offered as a month-to-month service with no long-term commitment. Business Mobile Secure runs in conjunction with antivirus software you might already be using. You don't need to remove that software unless you choose to do so. Business Mobile Secure provides mobile threat defense and mobile device management capabilities for smartphones and tablets running Android® M (6.0.1) or later, iOS 8 or later, or Kyocera® DuraXV® LTE Rugged Waterproof Flip Phone (Verizon MDM management only). Support for installation and maintenance of products included in Business Mobile Secure is provided via live chat with security experts. Yes. Business Mobile Secure is a value-added service for Verizon wireless business subscribers and can be added to your existing account or a new order. Department of Defense Agency Solutions

Build smart, connected bases and installations with advanced network solutions, from a partner with the expertise your mission needs. Become a future-ready smart base and improve situational awareness by connecting your technology with 4G/5G devices and business internet. A smart military base is one where technology works seamlessly to enhance every aspect of military operations and readiness, and the quality of life for military families and civilian partners. Learn how Verizon can support a transformation to a smart-base today. Discover how Miramar leverages our 5G Ultra Wideband network to test concepts on autonomous vehicles, energy management and intelligent gate security. See how our wireless business internet can provide agile, reliable networks to help keep you connected wherever your mission takes you. Learn how our technology solutions and robust service capabilities can help you build a more modern and connected base. As data sharing has increased across mobile devices, learn how to evaluate a mobile platform's security with respect to the needs of your government agency. The National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) is set to revolutionize connectivity for the military, paving the way for cutting-edge technology, such as wireless business internet. Explore highlights from SuperComputing 23 (SC23) and how high-performance computing, 5G and transformative initiatives are shaping our connected world. Discover how cutting-edge 5G technology is revolutionizing readiness and opening doors to more immersive, adaptable training scenarios for the DoD. By using a private 5G network, DoD bases can seamlessly achieve their missions and solve connectivity issues. Get insights from the U.S. Air Force, GSA and Department of Veterans Affairs to discover how 5G is reshaping government operations and public services. Learn how wireless connectivity is helping empower our nation's forces with enhanced agility, security and efficiency. The DoD is adding airborne-to-ground 5G connectivity to aircraft and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) that helps with mission-critical asset and personnel management. The DoD is prioritizing projects, tests and use cases that will lay the foundation for widespread 5G adoption. Traditional wired connectivity isn't standing up to Department of Defense's communications needs in the digital age. How can Fixed Wireless Access help?,Find out how military and industry collaboration is driving success at the 5G Living Lab (part 1), and how VR and AR are delivering value for the DoD (part 2). Hear how rapid drone mapping technologies can help the DoD safeguard remote bases and empower public safety teams during critical events, like the Maui wildfires. Listen to experts discuss how wearables can improve overall training and keep people connected with GPS tracking, health monitoring and messaging. With a combination of both private and commercial 5G, the DoD can provide optimal solutions for the military—including enhanced logistics, tracking and vehicle maintenance. Watch Verizon and Google Pixel experts dissect the tactics and methodologies essential for achieving comprehensive visibility across the entire mobile attack lifecycle. Learn how fixed wireless access (FWA) is enhancing or replacing legacy wireline solutions and is playing an increasingly crucial role in supporting federal missions. Learn how the DoD can test AI concepts using 5G connectivity in lab environments and real-world settings. Watch a moderated fireside chat on 5G mobile edge computing (MEC) and how it can make a big impact on the needs of the military. Verizon joined government and industry leaders to discuss the many benefits, challenges and opportunities for 5G technology. See how pairing Verizon 5G technology with Taqtile's Manifest solution could help frontline troops conduct operations on real-world equipment. Discover how 5G and augmented reality (AR) solutions can help enhance safety and productivity by remotely delivering on-the-job expertise and knowledge. Learn how 5G and Mapware can help improve operational planning by digitizing geospatial intelligence in high fidelity. Verizon and Boldyn Networks are building a 5G solution for military personnel in Texas and New Mexico to help enhance wireless coverage and network services. Verizon is providing 5G coverage to the U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii's Helemano Military Reservation (HMR) via a newly constructed cell tower, nicknamed the Dragon Tower. Network as a Service (NaaS) solutions help agencies modernize IT systems easily and securely—with a scalable virtualized network. Learn how fast, reliable connectivity and artificial intelligence (AI) are fueling the DoD's efforts to prepare for the future. From streamlining operations to enhancing security measures, learn how leaders are helping shape the future of cybersecurity for the DoD and Homeland Security. Outdated tech and unpredictable networks can pose challenges for State diplomats around the world. Explore how tech shapes modern diplomacy in austere environments. Overcome network security and performance challenges by building a resilient private global network for real-time communications and rapid decision-making. Advancements in network technology are key for future DoD missions, but the lingering presence of time-division multiplexing (TDM) threatens to impede progress. Aligned to zero trust capabilities, a private WAN provides an enhanced security posture and helps mitigate risks associated with exposed data traffic. Leaders from CISA, the Army Cyber Command and JFHQ-DODIN share how they're improving cyber capabilities and resiliency for public and private sector organizations. Learn how the DoD's AI adoption strategy requires critical infrastructure updates to support operational efficiency and national security. The Department of Defense is modernizing its dispersed and fragmented networks. From enhanced security measures to seamless integration, discover how these innovations are transforming defense communications. Get a unique perspective from government security experts about how to create a successful cybersecurity strategy and the challenges involved. Learn from a Verizon expert and top leaders from the military and government as they discuss emerging technologies and their potential to revolutionize modern defenses. Learn from experts at the Defense One Tech Summit 2023 as they discuss how time-division multiplexing (TDM) networks are becoming increasingly costly to maintain and operate. Help protect your valuable networks and data, while bolstering your agency's mission. Explore how to leverage a strategy called Defense In-Depth to purposefully layer tools to protect your network from cyber attacks. Learn from a Verizon expert about challenges you'll face when determining what to log, how much to log and how long to keep logs. Find out how cyber kill chains can help you measure the effectiveness of cyber defense tools as well as add security. Since the DoD established a special team in 2022 to lead 5G adoption, this transformative technology has been at the forefront of AI and IoT solutions. In our podcast Verizon's Bryan Schromsky and Larry Palkendo discuss the challenges and solutions associated with 5G security for the DoD. Listen to experts break down the benefits of hardening federal infrastructure, and the different quantum types, threats, and zero trust compatibility. Hear industry experts from Verizon and Zscaler discuss how defense agencies can create roadmaps for bringing the new DoD zero trust strategy to life. Discover how Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) is becoming important as federal agencies embrace cloud-based applications that create a distributed network as well as offer low latency and high throughput. Hear how quantum key distribution (QKD) leverages quantum mechanics and may become the future of government cybersecurity. This year, we analyzed 30,458 real-world security incidents. Find out which cyber threats your organization might be up against. Zero trust is the ultimate expression of the trust-but-verify philosophy, and it fundamentally changes the way agencies are protected. Learn how to combat the threat of ransomware as it continues to impact government agencies. Learn best practices and get expert insights on how to counter this persistent threat. Learn how to assess your agency's cybersecurity and vulnerabilities. Secure communications and modernize IT infrastructure by leveraging our strong partner ecosystem and reliable resources. Learn how 5G and multi-access edge computing (MEC) are about to transform how special ops teams operate in austere zones. Discover how understanding zero trust architecture and how to integrate it within your organization can help you meet government mandates. Learn about the quantum internet and how you can prepare your agency to benefit from it. Learn five ways agencies can collect, manage and use the ever-increasing amount of data being generated. Explore how SD-WAN can empower the intelligence community with resilience, performance, visibility and security. Help improve collaboration, act quickly and provide consistent services—all with Verizon's advanced network solutions for government contract vehicles. Verizon helps agencies procure secure, diversified technology beyond phones and tablets—such as data plans, 4G/5G internet, laptops and wearables—to support mission-critical activities. Through the Next Generation Enterprise Network (NGEN) Service Management, Integration and Transport (SMIT) contract, the Leidos/Verizon team provides secure end-to-end IT services across networks for the Navy and Marine Corps. Accelerate modernization efforts, save time and manage costs with our scalable solutions built to help you support constituents and meet mission-critical goals. Improve performance and efficiency with our advanced IT solutions that help you address federal government standards. We offer various purchasing and procurement options with attractive terms and pricing. The Department of Defense is set to revolutionize military wireless communication. Learn how the Spiral 4 contract vehicle will support the adoption of next-gen communications technology that goes beyond phones and tablets. Current Navy and Marine Corps communications tech includes many disparate vendors and outdated systems, creating a need for centralization and enhanced base modernization. Verizon Public Sector has been competitively awarded a $15 million task order with Navy Morale, Welfare, and Recreation (MWR) through the EIS contract vehicle to deliver voice and data services. Learn how NGEN SMIT is helping to modernize the Navy's IT infrastructure with advanced tools, like service management, service integration and transport services. With the NGEN SMIT contract vehicle, the Leidos and Verizon team can help the Navy and Marine Corps modernize legacy technologies to improve security, agility, productivity and collaboration. 