How do siem tools work

The Best Remote Work Tools to Enable Small Business Communication Business

The best remote work tools to enable small business communication,Author: Gary Hilson,The adoption of remote work arrangements by small and midsize businesses (SMBs) shows no signs of stopping. According to the Verizon SMB Outlook and Technology Adoption Study, from on-site to remote working in the last year. To help facilitate this change, the study found that 77% of SMBs have invested in remote work tools and other technologies that support connectivity. Even though they have struggled to fill open positions due to labor shortages, remote work remains popular with SMBs, particularly those that have invested in and embraced remote work tools. According to the SMB Outlook, the top reasons remote work remains popular with SMBs are:,Remote work also , with improved work-life balance, flexible schedules and the ability to work from anywhere among the key benefits cited. However, some have found it more difficult to communicate and collaborate than before. As the noted, SMBs still face important challenges, including supply chain disruptions, declining sales and increased costs. This bottom-line pressure further raises the stakes regarding investing strategically in communication tools for remote workers. Choosing collaboration tools for business,Communication is the foundation of collaboration, whether on-site or remote, which means it's critical that employees have access to tools that allow them to seamlessly communicate and collaborate wherever they are working. Investing in a platform (UC) is a great place to start since it can support voice calls, SMS messaging, email, instant messaging and videoconferencing. Staff can collaborate seamlessly with fully featured messaging, file sharing and task management. simplified IT management, security protections and the ability to integrate leading business applications, including Salesforce, Google Workspace and Microsoft Office. Robust calendaring is also an important communication tool for remote workers as it provides transparency about who's available and when, making it easier to schedule online meetings and collaboration sessions. Effective online collaboration is essential as SMBs embrace hybrid work where some employees are in-person and others are off-site. Combined with messaging, calendaring is one of the most important remote work tools because it can be difficult to keep everyone in the loop when your business is spread out across different locations. According to a recent survey, companies that deployed a cloud UC platform experienced an average of . Other benefits cited included:,Selecting communication tools for remote workers,SMBs with distributed staff who have customer-facing roles should think about employing a . This type of system assigns one number that can simultaneously ring multiple compatible devices such as cell phones, desk phones and even PCs. This translates to fewer missed calls and more opportunities for your business to connect to your customers. This phone system provides multiple benefits to both the business and to employees including:,Implementing security policies when using remote work tools,The Verizon 2021 Mobile Security Index highlights the negative for both SMBs and large organizations. Additional research supports this in that that remote workers are exposed to greater security risks than traditional office workers. One of the main reasons for this is the use of personal devices as communication tools by remote workers. Research suggests , known as bring your own device (BYOD). Having in place are important to protect your network and your bottom line—almost one-third of organizations that had a mobile device-related breach described the measures needed to resolve it as .,Managing your remote work tools,One of the simplest ways to deploy and manage communication tools for remote workers is to use a managed service. UCaaS (Unified Communications as a Service) replicates the availability, reliability, resilience and security found in enterprise-class platforms to make collaboration more efficient for on-site and mobile teams regardless of the organization's size. UCaaS enables SMB's to improve operational efficiency and customer experience by seamlessly integrating apps like voicemail, instant messaging, presence and mobility capabilities so employees can communicate and collaborate whether they are in the office, at home or on the go. For SMBs, making the right decisions about remote work tools is critical, particularly given current challenges including . A small business is 42% due to technology frustrations around remote working. Partnering with a trusted provider can help you make the right investments at the right time. The IDC MarketScape positioned Verizon as a Leader in the .,Learn more about how Verizon can help with secure, scalable unified communications. IDC, IDC MarketScape: Worldwide UCaaS Service Providers for SMB 2021 Vendor Assessment, Doc #US47452421, February, 2021. Managed Security Information and Event Management (SIEM)

Managed Security Information and Event Management (SIEM)

Strong security defenses backed by accurate threat data—that's the power of Managed SIEM. Managed Security Incident and Event Management (SIEM) combines our security operations, intelligence capabilities and your SIEM for greater monitoring and analytics. Your in-house SIEM gathers alerts about possible security incidents. Gathered incident data is then passed along to a Verizon Security Operations Center (SOC) or uploaded to the Unified Security Portal. Our SOC analysts are available 24/7 to interpret alert information and assess risks. If potential threats pose risks, they will be escalated according to your service level agreement (SLA). Help boost your security capabilities with an integrated model that uses both your and Verizon's security and intelligence capabilities. Get a tailored solution with the flexibility to change as your needs change, including scaling to match SIEM capabilities as they're implemented. Gain 24/7 shared access to skilled security personnel. Partner with experienced security services advisors and SIEM engineers from Verizon. Get upfront implementation and/or tuning services for Splunk, QRadar and Sentinel based on standard Verizon rule sets. Help stay vigilant against threats with in-region-located, 24/7 SOCs for continuous security monitoring. Help keep pace with emerging threats and changing threat landscapes via ongoing rule-set maintenance. Access specialist services and engineering resources throughout the life cycle of Managed SIEM service. An industry leader for security,years of security experience security operations centers worldwide,Today's threat landscape is shifting. Get the latest updates on real-world breaches and help safeguard your organization from cybersecurity attacks. Help identify and respond to serious cyberthreats before they can do damage using a continuous security monitoring solution. Choose a use-case scenario specific to your organization for monitoring and alerts by one of our highly skilled security analysts. Help make better-informed, data-driven decisions using solutions that help protect, detect and respond to the latest cyberthreats. Learn how Cintas turned to Verizon to upgrade and transform its IT structure to better support its manufacturing operations.
What Is a Secure Web Gateway (SWG) and How Does It Work? Business

We've got some great deals going on right now exclusively for our online customers... chat now to hear more! What is a secure web gateway (SWG) and how does it work?,Author: Gary Hilson,Modern trends such as , the move to a and increased use of for work have all combined to place intense pressure on business networks. At the same time, a rise in cyber attacks and increasingly cheap availability of cyber crime tools, such as , increase the vulnerability of said networks. This is why it is helpful to think of a secure web gateway (SWG) not only as something protecting your organization against malware but also as a critical technology for enabling communications and collaboration. A fully managed, centralized gateway can provide you with secure access to the variety of broadband and wireless access options necessary for your business to operate in a connected world where threat actors are looking to exploit potential attack surfaces. What is a secure web gateway?,A secure web gateway to stop unauthorized traffic from entering your organization's network. The gateway governs all inline traffic, standing between all incoming and outgoing data. Users can only access approved, secure websites. This helps to prevent viruses, malware, ransomware and other malicious traffic from taking root in your enterprise network to hamper operations, access sensitive data and steal valuable intellectual property. Secure web gateways can be installed either as a software component or as a hardware device on the edge of the network or at user endpoints. Every gateway uses a stored list of known and approved website URL addresses to block malicious sites and filter out any unknown addresses. A secure web gateway doesn't only control what gets in either. All outgoing data is checked to ensure whether and where it's allowed to be distributed. This is especially important given the adoption of software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications commonly used for , as well as through which desktops and files can be shared in real time. An SWG protects each workstation in the organization from web traffic that might attempt to steal or destroy data or hijack devices as a means to get broader access to the enterprise network. Secure web gateways and cyber security,A secure web gateway is one of many that are becoming increasingly important as threat actors develop more into sharing personal identification information and business data or inject malicious code to take control of devices and networks and disrupt operations. Enterprise networks with multiple points of entry will need to address these threats. Recent research highlights the due to the acceleration of organizations migrating to the cloud with the adoption of cloud applications and storage. As more workloads are run from the cloud, there's an increase in threats focused on the web channel and increased reliance on browsers to access applications. This could result in more data leakage, according to the report. Secure web gateways can help to prevent the financial and reputational damage caused by a cyberattack or data breach. Verizon's annual found that the cost of breaches can reach into the millions, and breached companies underperformed in the stock market by approximately 5%. A Forbes found 46% of organizations had suffered reputational damage as a result of a data breach, and 19% of organizations suffered reputation and brand damage as a result of a third-party security breach. Who should use an SWG?,Any organization concerned about securing its network should consider an SWG. However, it is most relevant to:,Network requirements,A secure web gateway is more than just a security guard deciding who's allowed in and out based on credentials. Optimally, technology you deploy should offer capabilities beyond basic URL, data and web application control filtering. Features such as encrypted traffic analysis enable a secure web gateway to compare all traffic to available lists and then analyze the nature of the traffic, including SSL-based encrypted traffic, to determine if any content or code could be a threat to the network. A secure web gateway can scan and filter social media for outgoing information, as well as scan outgoing data to determine if it should be uploaded to the cloud outside of your organization's network to prevent data loss. For maximum effectiveness, you may want to make sure a secure web gateway deployment is integrated with other security tools, including your existing monitoring solution so that your IT and security teams are notified immediately of any problems. You may also want to integrate your preferred zero-day anti-malware solution to prevent and remediate threats never seen before. All protocols including HTTP, HTTPS and FTP internet protocols should be supported. Secure web gateway as a managed service,Where you deploy your secure web gateway is flexible. It can be placed at endpoints, at the edge or in the cloud. Like many other applications and services, it can be deployed in a cloud-based, SaaS model, which is less expensive and easier to maintain. A cloud-based solution is especially practical for remote locations and workers, although you can combine a SaaS approach with existing hardware solutions, such as appliances. Because today's network architectures are complex—and even more so with the dramatic rise in remote endpoints—it's important to understand the nature of your web traffic, where it needs to go and who needs to use it. Given the many deployment options and the many different locations you may have to support and the nature of your business, consider a . By delivering an SWG through a cloud-based port, your can be extended to remote locations and users, so they can safely and securely connect and collaborate virtually anytime and anywhere. Other benefits,Aside from protecting your organization against threats, your gateway can provide useful insight into network traffic including user behavior on the web, help to govern acceptable and safe use of the web and obtain better visibility and control of data through the use of advanced web analytics. Learn more about how Verizon can help you . 