how do you change from public to private network

Verizon Frontline: Introducing Network Slice For Public Safety

The advanced network and technology for first responders. Your mission is our purpose. Give first responders access to dedicated in-vehicle connectivity and near real-time information with Verizon Frontline Network Slice - Connected Vehicle, the first offering in our network slicing solutions portfolio. For 30 years, we've designed, developed and built dynamic, first-of-their-kind solutions and support systems to help improve crisis response preparedness and transform emergency management. More than 40,000 agencies rely on Verizon Frontline and its mission-critical solutions. The transformative power of Verizon 5G helps give first responders speed and coverage they can rely on in routine and extreme situations. Solutions like empower first responders even more with dedicated in-vehicle 5G connectivity. Our intelligent platform automatically provides prioritization and preemption to first responders' voice and data communications, so they can stay connected when it matters most. With 100% battery backup for macro-cell sites and a dedicated support staff available virtually 24/7, Verizon helps keep you connected. Stay response-ready with the speed and security of Wireless Business Internet and other Verizon offerings that can help enhance public safety communications. Support emergency operations in the city, on base or in extreme locations with rugged mobile devices—including ad-hoc networks, asset monitoring and more. Coordinate seamlessly and improve near real-time decision-making with reliable, interoperable solutions such as Push to Talk Plus and Group First Response. Make better-informed decisions and get timely, reliable data using critical tools, such as Wireless Network Performance Manager. Keep your organization securely connected, even in the most trying situations, with durable smartphones that can withstand harsh environments. Rugged enough to keep your organization securely connected in virtually all conditions. It's the ultimate work companion. Get a Sonim H500 5G for $0 with a new line of service or eligible upgrade on a 2-year agreement. After the devastation of Hurricane Maria, fresh thinking and public-private partnership helped reopen essential routes throughout Puerto Rico. Explore how Verizon helps the Harris Center and Harris County Sheriff's Office improve outcomes during mental health crises. Learn how secure solutions, like mobile device management, are helping one small town keep the community safe. Discover announcements and learn about Verizon-led discussions and presentations, across the country, on public safety solutions. For decades, Verizon has provided communications solutions for public safety personnel, and worked alongside them, in support of their mission to protect and serve communities. Our 5G Ultra Wideband is available to 200+ million people across the U.S.⁴,Devices and solutions provided to public safety agencies by the Verizon Frontline Crisis Response Team in 2024,Permanent generator penetration at LTE and macro-cell sites across the U.S. Battery backup at macro-cell sites across the U.S. We help first responders, government agencies and more stay connected 24/7 during emergencies and beyond. Join the first-of-its-kind innovation incubator dedicated to creating 5G-enabled solutions for first responders on the front lines and those supporting them. Learn about our dedicated team of highly respected first responders who provide public safety agencies with strategic insights and help us tailor Verizon Frontline solutions to better serve your communities. First responders can use two priority services for their personal wireless devices, at no additional cost. Discover how our Verizon Frontline Crisis Response Team prepares to tackle everything from major music festivals to emergencies at coal plants. Meet two of our Crisis Response Managers who help provide mission-critical communication solutions to assist with emergency relief efforts nationwide. Watch the courageous story of one of New York's bravest, who helped rebuild the FDNY after 9/11 and joined the Verizon First Responder Advisory Council (VFRAC) to help improve first responder communications. Learn about the man who helped give NYPD officers smartphones with custom-designed apps and put a tablet in every patrol car. Verizon Frontline Network Slice allows first responders access to powerful in-vehicle connectivity, providing an enhanced mobile working environment and access to dedicated network resources. Indianola Police Department-Verizon emphasize what the power of collaboration and innovative technology can do to help revolutionize public safety?,Inspired by the partnership story of the Indianola Police Department and Verizon Frontline, find answers to common questions you may have when choosing the mobile technology that best fits your agency. Artificial intelligence is permeating all niches of public and private life. Can it enhance decision making and situational awareness in EMS?,We provide secure, reliable network connectivity and innovative solutions for police cruisers, EMT vehicles and fire trucks. Adapting to unprecedented challenges with the power of wireless business internet. Learn how failover connectivity can help deliver uninterrupted communication for public safety personnel. A survey of nearly 2,000 first responders found that there is continuing demand for network reliability, 5G connectivity and strong cybersecurity measures. Learn how Verizon's innovative 5G technology delivers advanced network capabilities that enhance public safety communications. Learn how modern solutions can help law enforcement agencies get more done with less resources. Discover how technology advancements can help public safety agencies limit the impact of personnel shortages. Verizon Frontline goes beyond providing essential infrastructure, connectivity and devices. Meet the dedicated workforce behind the Verizon first responder network and its assets. Learn how network upgrades, additional data and artificial intelligence applications are set to vastly improve first responder situational awareness. This year, we analyzed a staggering 30,458 real-world security incidents. Download the DBIR to find out more about the cyber threats your organization might be up against. Discover how new technology solutions backed by 5G can help support your mission and improve situational awareness. Learn how Verizon data and communications solutions align with first responder needs. Learn how federal law enforcement agencies embrace new tech and 5G. For more in-depth information, . Verizon Frontline is the advanced network and technology for first responders. For more than 30 years, Verizon has partnered with the public safety community, committed to delivering secure, reliable and mission-critical communication solutions. Through this trusted partnership, we provide first responders with an award-winning network, enabled with priority and preemption; a dedicated ; an ; and best-in-class, 24/7 customer support. Verizon Frontline is available to public safety organizations, first responders and a highly select group of specialists—specifically in the medical and critical infrastructure communities—to help them achieve their missions during times of crisis. Eligibility is based on those who need it most during emergencies and critical situations—because if too many people have priority access, then no one really does. Verizon Frontline was built from the ground up to meet the unique and evolving needs of first responders and the public safety community. Those needs and responsibilities continue to evolve, and we have remained committed to working closely with the public safety community to understand and meet these ever-changing requirements. Contact our sales team to to determine your eligibility. To partner with Verizon Frontline, visit our . The process typically includes verifying eligibility, discussing your organization's needs, and selecting the appropriate plan and devices. Network Slicing is a new technology that is available on 5G standalone networks. This technology enables Verizon to create and manage multiple virtual networks within the physical network infrastructure. A slice allows for tailoring of specific network attributes to specific customer needs like latency, throughput and availability. This capability, designed for network traffic on Verizon's new cloud-native, containerized, virtualized standalone 5G core, will offer unprecedented levels of service agility, flexibility and automated scalability. The Verizon Frontline Network Slice - Connected Vehicle leverages the 5G Standalone Core capabilities to establish a virtual network tailored for first responders. It is optimized to help provide consistent performance in high traffic conditions for applications and devices that are connected to the 5G in-vehicle router. Our Verizon Frontline Network Slice - Connected Vehicle allows first responders access to powerful in-vehicle connectivity, providing an enhanced mobile working environment and with access to dedicated network resources. This will help ensure that mission-critical communications are available to help first responders perform their duties. 