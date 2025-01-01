How does apples mobile device management help businesses

How Technology Can Help Improve Retail Supply Chain Management Business

How technology can help improve retail supply chain management,Author: Shane Schick,Consumers may not have a deep understanding of how the retail supply chain works, but they may reward brands whose operations have optimized the delivery of a great or differentiated shopping experience. For example, when the item they order is ready to pick up or arrives at their doorstep in a timely manner, they have a compelling reason to give that retailer repeat business. The benefit of retail efficiency,Strengthening the retail supply chain is arguably more important than ever as companies confront challenging economic headwinds. A survey from Gartner® found that by adding more suppliers and locations in their global supply chain. However, other research found that . A quarter of firms said they are concerned about cyber attacks, while slightly more (27%) cited concern about the possibility of extreme weather events. Some retail supply chain issues may be beyond a brand's control, but there are technologies available that can help them build agility and resilience around those within their control. Here are four of the top technologies brands are turning to. A supply chain partner could attach sensors connected to the Internet of Things (IoT) to a truck before it sets off, for example. If something happens along the way, such as a weather issue, 5G could reliably , allowing them to notify customers earlier. Real-time retail asset tracking,Retail supply chain management is focused not only on whether products make it from a factory floor to a retail shelf but also whether or not they arrive in good condition. That's just one of the advantages brands can gain from using IoT sensors to track assets wherever they are. Real-time asset tracking tools allow brands to collect a wide variety of data—such as temperature or whether an asset has experienced shock or vibrations. make this technology accessible to retailers and many other organizations. This could be why Gartner® is predicting 25% of supply chain decisions will be made via through 2025. Robotics,According to recent survey data published in Supply Chain Quarterly, 52% of the business leaders surveyed currently are using or plan to . It's not hard to understand why: robotics can help to bring increased reliability of supply chain operations—from to loading them onto trucks. In some cases, investing in robotics can free up time for employees to concentrate on more complex problem-solving activities. As experts told the New York Times, in the retail supply chain while boosting productivity, reducing the risk of human error and improving overall retail efficiency. Digital twins,What if you could create a model of what the ideal supply chain looks like? That's the premise behind , which allow retailers and other organizations to represent the various entities that get products from point A to point B. combine cloud computing, artificial intelligence, sensors and other technologies to learn more about the physical supply chains they represent. This can allow business leaders to make smarter decisions about how to identify common problems and boost retail efficiency. Other business benefits include improved performance through real-time insights, predictive capabilities and remote monitoring. Fleet tracking,Important retail supply chain communication isn't limited to what happens within a store or a warehouse. It's also critical that those driving products across long distances be able to stay in constant contact with their team and partners. In fact, showed that 57% of firms cited improved customer service as the biggest benefit of deploying fleet-tracking technology to support their operations. This was followed by areas such as improved vehicle maintenance and productivity. The right fleet tracking solutions can allow drivers to plan more efficient routes while facilitating communication between dispatchers and those on the road. Tracking fleets also means brands can be updated about vehicle locations without constantly calling drivers. Data on tough road conditions or weather issues also can improve employee safety. With new technological advancements, opportunities to and provide elevated customer experiences will only continue to expand. In other words, there's a lot more in store as brands hope to reimagine customer experiences in 2023 and beyond.As the flow of goods proceeds, retail efficiencies can be hampered by an inability to see where supply chain bottlenecks occur and when. That could change with the adoption of 4G LTE and increasingly 5G, which provides the ability to transmit large volumes of data quickly with low lag times. Learn more about how to make the most of retail supply chain technology by needed for the future of retail. Gartner, , Barbara Ruane, August 2022. Gartner, , Sarah Hippold, January 2022. GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved. 