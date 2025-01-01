How does apples mobile device management help businesses

How eSIM Technology Can Help Improve Meter Data Management Business

Author: Jennifer Goforth Gregory,Industry 4.0—the —ushers in a new era of digitization in manufacturing. As this new era fundamentally changes how businesses get work done, the need for advancing to to deliver reliable energy, water and gas utility services is critical. Companies and organizations that manage their own energy consumption and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) that offer meter data management need to safely deliver critical services to their communities and customers. These organizations depend on meter data as the cornerstone for service distribution and analytics. However, utilities face numerous challenges with meter data management and utility metering solutions. Utilities must ensure that all meters are consistently reliable and working because meters can only provide accurate information if they are constantly functioning properly. After meters collect the data, many organizations struggle with , which prevent them from using data to its fullest potential to provide the most energy-efficient and reliable services. In today's environment, utility team members, who can be far away from meters deployed in different cities, or even countries, need access to meter data management and utility metering solutions from wherever they are, on whatever device is in their hands. Smart meters: The cornerstone of modern energy data management,Intelligent, energy-smart metering enables utility and manufacturing organizations to better pinpoint outages and manage services. They can then easily perform all metering capabilities, including configuring, monitoring, control and management. help to make it possible to perform all billing and operational functions remotely, streamlining operations for global businesses. Additionally, many previously manual processes such as meter readings can be automated, which reduces costs and speeds up processing, especially in global organizations. But one of the greatest benefits of smart meters is data. Firms with access to data in near real time can make changes based on the need to deliver and . The data that smart meters deliver is more accurate than manually collected data, which increases customer satisfaction due to more accurate billing and improves operational efficiency. Smart meter data management technology converts data to an industry standard format, to help and supply quality. Organizations can also use automated alerts to notify customers who exceed certain usage levels. Smart meters can even detect events and failures in near real time. Challenges of physical SIM cards for global utility firms,Utility companies used to be local, or at best, regional. Today, many utility companies and manufacturing organizations cross state or even country borders. While this improves efficiency and uses resources more effectively, it also adds additional challenges with using technology to manage smart meter data. Because meters are power sensitive, the technology requires narrowband networks such as and (NB-IoT). Each region typically has its own carrier and network, which often results in expensive roaming charges or limited use. When a smart meter uses a traditional SIM card, that card must be physically swapped out for changes, changing network carriers or creating new SKUs for multi-country deployment. From a resource and logistic perspective, maintaining a global network of smart meters that require physical administration is cost-prohibitive. Organizations that use this model also severely limit their ability to adapt to market changes, such as new devices and regions. eSIM localization technology can provide operational flexibility,By using eSIM localization technology, such as , global utility companies can more efficiently use smart meters to improve operations and customer service. Global IoT Orchestration uses Verizon ThingSpace APIs based on GSMA remote SIM provisioning to manage remote swapping of eSIM profiles in IoT devices. The technology allows smart meters to seamlessly switch between Verizon and international eSIM profiles from partners. Instead of traditional SIM cards, all IoT connectivity and eSIM profile swapping can be managed remotely. And because Global IoT Orchestration supports low-power connectivity for wireless smart meters, global utilities can deploy their services across the world where LTE-M and NB-IoT networks are available through partner eSIM profiles.. With out-of-the-box connectivity with Verizon eSIM profiles, the and cities ready to be turned on remotely. The utility meter manufacturers can simply preload or download global eSIM profiles using Verizon at the factory or at the destination. Once the meters are ready for commercial use, the utility providers can simply enable the meters to connect to the local network by enabling the global eSIM profiles previously loaded. The meters are then operational and can begin sending data without requiring a SIM card to be physically inserted on site. Utilities that invest in utility metering solutions, such as smart meters, can set up their operations for the future with eSIM localization technology. By having this foundation they can build on with new technology advancements and opportunities, utilities can focus their efforts on providing critical services to their communities and customers. Learn how Verizon can help your organization more. How Technology Can Help Improve Retail Supply Chain Management Business

How technology can help improve retail supply chain management,Author: Shane Schick,Consumers may not have a deep understanding of how the retail supply chain works, but they may reward brands whose operations have optimized the delivery of a great or differentiated shopping experience. For example, when the item they order is ready to pick up or arrives at their doorstep in a timely manner, they have a compelling reason to give that retailer repeat business. The benefit of retail efficiency,Strengthening the retail supply chain is arguably more important than ever as companies confront challenging economic headwinds. A survey from Gartner® found that by adding more suppliers and locations in their global supply chain. However, other research found that . A quarter of firms said they are concerned about cyber attacks, while slightly more (27%) cited concern about the possibility of extreme weather events. Some retail supply chain issues may be beyond a brand's control, but there are technologies available that can help them build agility and resilience around those within their control. Here are four of the top technologies brands are turning to. A supply chain partner could attach sensors connected to the Internet of Things (IoT) to a truck before it sets off, for example. If something happens along the way, such as a weather issue, 5G could reliably , allowing them to notify customers earlier. Real-time retail asset tracking,Retail supply chain management is focused not only on whether products make it from a factory floor to a retail shelf but also whether or not they arrive in good condition. That's just one of the advantages brands can gain from using IoT sensors to track assets wherever they are. Real-time asset tracking tools allow brands to collect a wide variety of data—such as temperature or whether an asset has experienced shock or vibrations. make this technology accessible to retailers and many other organizations. This could be why Gartner® is predicting 25% of supply chain decisions will be made via through 2025. Robotics,According to recent survey data published in Supply Chain Quarterly, 52% of the business leaders surveyed currently are using or plan to . It's not hard to understand why: robotics can help to bring increased reliability of supply chain operations—from to loading them onto trucks. In some cases, investing in robotics can free up time for employees to concentrate on more complex problem-solving activities. As experts told the New York Times, in the retail supply chain while boosting productivity, reducing the risk of human error and improving overall retail efficiency. Digital twins,What if you could create a model of what the ideal supply chain looks like? That's the premise behind , which allow retailers and other organizations to represent the various entities that get products from point A to point B. combine cloud computing, artificial intelligence, sensors and other technologies to learn more about the physical supply chains they represent. This can allow business leaders to make smarter decisions about how to identify common problems and boost retail efficiency. Other business benefits include improved performance through real-time insights, predictive capabilities and remote monitoring. Fleet tracking,Important retail supply chain communication isn't limited to what happens within a store or a warehouse. It's also critical that those driving products across long distances be able to stay in constant contact with their team and partners. In fact, showed that 57% of firms cited improved customer service as the biggest benefit of deploying fleet-tracking technology to support their operations. This was followed by areas such as improved vehicle maintenance and productivity. The right fleet tracking solutions can allow drivers to plan more efficient routes while facilitating communication between dispatchers and those on the road. Tracking fleets also means brands can be updated about vehicle locations without constantly calling drivers. Data on tough road conditions or weather issues also can improve employee safety. With new technological advancements, opportunities to and provide elevated customer experiences will only continue to expand. In other words, there's a lot more in store as brands hope to reimagine customer experiences in 2023 and beyond.As the flow of goods proceeds, retail efficiencies can be hampered by an inability to see where supply chain bottlenecks occur and when. That could change with the adoption of 4G LTE and increasingly 5G, which provides the ability to transmit large volumes of data quickly with low lag times. Learn more about how to make the most of retail supply chain technology by needed for the future of retail. Gartner, , Barbara Ruane, August 2022. Gartner, , Sarah Hippold, January 2022. GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved. How Data-Driven Technologies Will Help Transform Healthcare Management Business

How data-driven technologies will help transform healthcare management,Author: Satta Sarmah Hightower,We often associate healthcare with the provider-patient relationship, but there's so much more that happens outside the exam or operating room to keep healthcare organizations running. Rising costs and razor thin margins have created a significant priority for health systems to optimize healthcare management technologies over the last decade. In order to accomplish this, healthcare management needs to better harness their data and cloud-driven technology to improve care and make their operations more efficient. Here's how they can begin to move in this direction. What is healthcare management?,This type of healthcare administration involves a healthcare organization's front- and back-office workflow management—from revenue cycle management and practice coordination to supply chain and risk management. It focuses on the day-to-day operations of a hospital, clinic or health system supported by healthcare management technology. While clinicians like doctors, nurses and medical assistants are on the front lines of patient care within a healthcare organization, the key players in the healthcare management space are largely different. They include people such as benefits coordinators, medical office administrators and health information management professionals, like those who work in medical billing, coding and transcription. Better healthcare management plays a critical role in improving healthcare outcomes and overall operational efficiency within healthcare organizations. Effective management can help clinicians and staffers avoid burnout by automating parts of daily work, freeing up more time for patient care. It can also give healthcare administrators more insight into areas where there may be fiscal waste, productivity waste or such issues that might compromise care quality, improving the odds the organization is financially sustainable enough to continue serving patients. Good healthcare administration can also establish business or discharge processes that improve key metrics like hospital readmission, patient engagement, postoperative complication rates and even clinician and front-office staff turnover. The programs have created a positive impact on both health systems as well as patient satisfaction and loyalty, helping to improve healthcare management's effectiveness. Better management is one important aspect of achieving the Quadruple Aim, or the goal to enhance the , improve population health, reduce costs and improve the healthcare provider experience. While healthcare organizations can make operational improvements to attain these goals, using healthcare management technology can accelerate their progress. Transforming care with data and healthcare management technology,Healthcare management technology and data tools can facilitate seamless healthcare administration in several ways. Electronic medical records (EMR) and electronic health records (EHR) systems have been some of the most impactful technologies in healthcare during the 21st century. These solutions have transformed the way patient information was stored from paper files into digital records. EHRs enable faster, more among payers, providers and patients while enhancing portability of the information. However, there can be inconsistencies in electronic healthcare data, such as outdated information if an EHR is not updated immediately with new test results, outdated systems, along with security and privacy concerns. Overall, EMR and EHR have helped providers and healthcare organizations to have greater accessibility to data they can use to deliver higher quality, more targeted care. Cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platforms can help healthcare organizations optimize their internal business processes and deliver patient-facing communications more efficiently. For example, they can use this platform to send diabetes care management communications to select patients, inform patients about upcoming , manage scheduling and track performance data for administrative staff. Other cloud-based tools that can benefit healthcare institutions include cloud file-sharing systems that allow administrative staff to securely share documents and collaborate on the same document in real-time. These cloud-based solutions can help doctor's offices and smaller clinic practices manage their operations more effectively and collaboratively. With the right healthcare management technology that aligns with their business needs, healthcare organizations can better track key performance indicators (KPIs) and . These KPIs include employee retention, medical adherence rates among patients, average time for appointments, average patient wait times, staff-to-patient ratios and patient satisfaction scores, among other data points. The path to better healthcare,Healthcare organizations are businesses, too. This means, like any business, they'll significantly benefit from automation and greater visibility into their data. The stakes are often much higher in healthcare, which is why hospitals, health systems, clinics and other healthcare providers need to do their best to improve their operations. Effective healthcare management can help these organizations not only boost their operational efficiency but also deliver transformative care and better outcomes for patients at scale. Learn how Verizon can help you deliver on the promises of . 