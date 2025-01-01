How does mobile device onboarding help businesses

Verizon Small Business Digital Ready - Making Impact Across the Country

HarperDB Connected Golf Carts Devices Business

Learn how Verizon teamed up with connected devices ecosystem experts HarperDB to create low-latency, connected golf carts to boost Edison Interactive's reach.
Remote Learning Success in Fort Wayne K-12 Schools Business

Learn how Fort Wayne K-12 schools are a distance learning success story when partnered with Verizon to deliver smooth connectivity to students during the pandemic.
How HappyOrNot's IoT Solutions Boost Customer Satisfaction Business

Learn how HappyOrNot leveraged Verizon's Cat-M1 IoT solutions to deploy its innovative customer feedback service in the U.S.
Business Mobile Secure: Mobile Device Security for SMBs

A powerful, easy-to-use set of security tools to deliver a strong defense for mobile devices. Business Mobile Secure takes a multilayered approach to protect mobile devices against Wi-Fi, phishing and malware attacks. With BMS, set up is easy. Your admins start by clicking through the Lookout Business Mobile Secure email to set up an admin account in Lookout's portal. Adding users is simple: your admins can email end users to invite them to enroll their devices in Lookout. Push apps and security updates to devices with ease. From the Verizon Mobile Defense Management (MDM) portal, your admins can validate that end users' mobile devices are configured to allow apps and security updates to be silently pushed out to those devices. Your admins can create security policies on the fly, then silently deploy them along with any other updates to users' managed mobile devices. Business Mobile Secure helps boost mobile device security by allowing admins—not end users—to decide which security measures to accept. You can quickly onboard new mobile devices by linking to your Verizon My Business account from the Verizon MDM portal page. Business Mobile Secure offers convenience and cost savings of bundling MDM, mobile threat defense and chat support into one easy-to-use mobile solution. You can deploy each solution separately or all at the same time, depending on your business needs. Verizon serves as both the device carrier and MDM provider, which means you can use one portal and one login to manage mobile device security and policies. Rely on the security experts. years of security experience,security incidents monitored yearly, on average,security, network and hosting devices managed,Get strong protection to manage and defend mobile devices against the latest security threats with Business Mobile Secure. Take a proactive, multilayered approach to mobile security with simple, easy-to-use solutions to help keep teams productive and information protected. Help keep your business safe from malware, online threats, and malicious content, with no installation or IT support required. Business Mobile Secure combines security products and services from Verizon and our technology partners into one easy-to-use bundle built to meet the security needs of small and medium-sized businesses (SMB), particularly those with active mobile workforces. As a Business Mobile Secure customer, your setup is easy and can be typically completed within minutes. You simply sign in to your My Business account to access the Verizon Mobile Device Management portal. From there, you can manage your mobile devices and set policies. You will receive a welcome email from Lookout that has steps to a simple deployment process with predefined protections and simplified management tools to enroll users. $5 per month. (Note: One license covers one device per month. Devices include smartphones and tablets. Prices listed are exclusive of taxes and fees.) Business Mobile Secure is offered as a month-to-month service with no long-term commitment. Business Mobile Secure runs in conjunction with antivirus software you might already be using. You don't need to remove that software unless you choose to do so. Business Mobile Secure provides mobile threat defense and mobile device management capabilities for smartphones and tablets running Android® M (6.0.1) or later, iOS 8 or later, or Kyocera® DuraXV® LTE Rugged Waterproof Flip Phone (Verizon MDM management only). Support for installation and maintenance of products included in Business Mobile Secure is provided via live chat with security experts. Yes. Business Mobile Secure is a value-added service for Verizon wireless business subscribers and can be added to your existing account or a new order. How Appalachian Pipeline Contractors Connects Construction Job Sites with LTE Business Internet Business

We've got some great deals going on right now exclusively for our online customers... chat now to hear more! Choose your country to view contact details. Manage your account or get tools and information. Based in Tennessee, Appalachian Pipeline Contractors takes on construction jobs all over the U.S. with projects that are rarely the same. But before the digging starts, the team at Appalachian Pipeline Contractors has to organize and set up a temporary base of operations at the construction site to handle the administrative details that come with every project. "These projects stretch for miles, and they happen fast," said Joshua Wyatt, Project Manager at Appalachian Pipeline Contractors. "It's not uncommon for us to be awarded a project and need to set up a large office to handle hundreds of employees and set it up in two weeks. Everything from internet to mail to fuel, all those things need to come together quickly and can be a struggle when we set up projects. "Historically, when we set up a project, the first priorities are power and internet because those are the two things you have to have. We can use generators for power, so that's something we can usually overcome. But internet in the past has been a big issue.",With projects sited nearly anywhere in the U.S. remote communications between a worksite and Appalachian Pipeline Contractors' home base in Tennessee are crucial. So, accessing reliable internet is the first of many challenges for a project manager like Wyatt to overcome. "When you have 200 guys coming to sign up for work and you can't do any of it without internet, it is problematic," Wyatt said. "We've worked out of hotel rooms a lot in the past just to get started until we get internet set up.",Onboarding a crew of that size involves a significant amount of documentation, all of which needs to be quickly registered at the home office in Tennessee. But transmitting digital employment files with slow or unreliable connectivity can stall the onboarding process considerably. As the company's HR Payroll Manager, Sherry Dorris was charged with finding a connectivity solution that could make it easier for the team in the field to coordinate with the home office. "It was my job to find the quickest and fastest internet for the guys in the field," Dorris said. "Some companies couldn't install it, or they wanted us to spend an outrageous amount to install it, and then sign a contract for a year or two when we were only going to be there for three months.""Scheduling was always an issue," Wyatt said. "You would call the internet service to get a hardline put in, and they would say, 'Sure, we'll be out there in 8 weeks.' But when we're hiring 200 people on Monday, we can't always afford to wait that long. Usually, we can't ever afford to wait that long.",The team in the field also demands reliable connectivity for sharing digital files such as work orders and construction plans from a customer. Sending hard copies of those files takes up valuable time and can slow a project to a crawl. "We do massive amounts of data transfer between the office and our office in the field," Wyatt said. "When we're signing people up for work, almost every bit of that is scanned and sent back to the office for onboarding. So, it's extremely critical that we have good internet access. "Also, the gas companies we work for don't hardly ever send hard copies of drawings or anything, so everything from our design drawings for the projects to our scheduling and everything we do for our projects has to come through the internet. So, if we don't have internet, we're not able to do hardly anything.",For Wyatt, solving connectivity issues on the job site became a big issue. Whether it was retreating to a hotel room for internet or finding a place where he could park his truck to communicate with a cellular signal strong enough to transmit texts or email, he said he was constantly having to leave the worksite to get reasonably good connectivity. Searching for a way to overcome the challenges that poor remote connectivity presented, the decision makers at Appalachian Pipeline Contractors consulted with Verizon. , HR Payroll Manager, Appalachian Pipeline Contractors,Dorris knew she needed to find a connectivity solution that was not only mobile but also had the coverage to reach some of the more remote places where Appalachian Pipeline Contractors crews work. She found what she was looking for with LTE Business Internet from Verizon. LTE Business Internet offers connectivity on Verizon's 4G LTE network, providing fast, flexible and reliable service that works right out of the box. Working with a Verizon representative, Dorris found a wireless internet plan that served the company's purposes and fit its budget. She also ordered LTE Business Internet plans with Verizon's compatible wireless routers to service the home office near Nashville as well as remote operations in the field. "I can either go out and plug these boxes in or send them with Josh or whoever and they have virtually immediate connectivity," she said. "We have them set up where all they have to do is plug and play and they're ready to start working. It's been really great to be fast and furious and get up and running immediately. And stay connected. That's the other thing. We've not had connection problems with these.",The mobility and flexibility of LTE Business Internet not only comes into play by seamlessly establishing connectivity in a job site office trailer. For Appalachian Pipeline Contractors, it becomes a huge advantage when a pipeline job stretches over 50 miles or more. "If we get out on a project that is so large we can't drive there within an hour, we will move the job office sometimes," Wyatt said. "It's a huge time-saver to be able to plug and play the box and be working with it in minutes.",Convinced that LTE Business Internet was the solution her team was looking for, Dorris led the company's decision to lean on Verizon's wireless network for their business phone lines. Appalachian Pipeline Contractors now uses Verizon One Talk, a reliable cloud-based business phone system that caters to the company's needs for mobility. The home office features wireless desktop phones from Verizon that work via Voice Over Internet Protocol (VoIP), and several employees rely on the One Talk app on their phones to take business calls on the go. "No matter where our administrative assistant is or where I am, we can pick up our cell phone and take a business call," Dorris said. "If the phone is ringing early in the morning and the guys are on the job site, I can pick it up at home and take care of it.",, Project Manager, Appalachian Pipeline Contractors,Now that they're up and running with LTE Business Internet from Verizon, the team at Appalachian Pipeline Contractors is operating with improved efficiency, and has helped improve several key factors, including:,Wyatt and other managers are able to get projects started without having to wait for a hardline internet installation. Once an office trailer is placed and powered up at the worksite, they can access fast, reliable LTE Business Internet by plugging in their compatible router. Managers can assemble a team of pipeline construction workers quickly, with all the related hiring paperwork easier to process, scan and transmit back to the main office for filing. Managers no longer need to wait for printed out construction plans from their clients to arrive via mail or messenger. Large files can be sent reliably to the Appalachian Pipeline Contractors team and can be printed on the receiving end. "It definitely cut down our package delivery bill," Dorris said. As linear pipeline projects advance, the manager in the field is able to move the office trailer without needing to worry about a hardline reinstallation. The wireless router unplugs, travels with the trailer and is ready for use as soon as the trailer is repositioned and powered. Also, by using the VoIP-enabled One Talk phone system and the One Talk app, team members at Appalachian Pipeline Contractors have access to their business calls wherever they are, whether in the office, at home or in the field. "It's nice to be unchained from my desk," Dorris said. "It's definitely a relief since we changed.",Continuing a trend, the main office for Appalachian Pipeline Contractors is working less and less with hardcopy paperwork and more frequently with digital files that are easy to share and backup. "The company has been in business since 2003, and we have so much paper here," Dorris said. "Now, 90 percent of what we do is scanned and we're finally getting rid of paper. Our timesheets come in scanned, our new-hire packages are in the cloud, and any forms that we share back and forth are either emailed or in the cloud."

Wyatt said the transition to LTE Business Internet has been seamless, and Dorris said having fast, reliable internet "has made both of our lives so much easier. It's been great."

"It's increased our productivity on the job sites exponentially and really allowed us to focus on more important issues," Wyatt said. "We have so much going on with these jobs, the last thing you want to be messing with is computer or internet issues. So, having the ability to have reliable service is very valuable." Is Wireless Internet for Working From Home Right For Your Organization Business

We've got some great deals going on right now exclusively for our online customers... chat now to hear more! Author: Nick Reese,Today's enterprise applications benefit from fast, reliable and secure internet access—something that may have been taken for granted when working from the office. With remaining a permanent feature for many organizations, employers and employees alike may need to rethink their internet for working from home. Just like workers in the office, remote workers can depend on technology such as the cloud, , analytics platforms and machine learning to do their work. These applications can create and consume enormous amounts of bandwidth that a residential internet connection may not be able to accommodate. As companies embrace remote and hybrid work, it makes sense to take a close look at the technology that their employees use. Just as employees may have a work-issued smartphone and laptop for working at home, some organizations are now supplying to ensure employees can stay productive and secure. In order to replicate the in-office enterprise internet experience within the homes of remote workers, businesses can use wireless technology, sometimes called to deliver an ultra-fast and reliable connection. Wireless business internet vs. traditional, wired internet service?,is typically a fixed wireless access (FWA) solution that provides business-grade internet connectivity. Wireless signals are sent from nearby cell phone towers and received by a specialized router inside the employee's house. The employee then connects to this router for their Wi-Fi network, allowing them to access business internet for work. For some low-bandwidth tasks such as email, messaging or using internet-based applications, wireless business internet provides connectivity that allows them to leverage the same level of applications and productivity at home as they do in the office. Residential home internet connections may lack the bandwidth, security features and reliability that business users require, especially if an employee working at home has to share that internet connection with a partner, children or roommates who consume bandwidth for their own work or activities such as online gaming or video streaming. At the same time, a residential internet router might not be built to provide the same level of assurance and enterprise-grade security features as the hardware back at the office, exposing corporate networks to unnecessary risk. Examples of wireless internet for working from home,Working from home with fast and reliable internet is necessary for many professions and the applications they use. Here are a few ways wireless connectivity can unlock new capabilities and increased productivity for remote employees. The benefits of wireless business internet for working from home,With a wireless connection to the internet for working from home, employees and their organizations can address disadvantages remote workers may have previously struggled with compared to an in-office experience. While it's possible to run a hardwired enterprise internet connection to an employee's house similar to what you would have in a new office or branch, that approach simply isn't always scalable, cost-effective or even necessary. Organizations may need to deploy business-level internet for working from home to dozens, hundreds or even thousands of employees that will be working in an environment where a limited number of assets are leveraging the connection (i.e. laptop, corporate phone & printer only). By deploying a wireless work from home internet solution, you can save on the installation, maintenance and management overhead enterprise grade lines would require—not to mention the long wait it could potentially take to coordinate installation. In fact, most employees will be able to within minutes, and without any tech support at all. Because the router is controlled by the employer, the corporate IT team can profile equipment in advance and maintain visibility into the employee's network bandwidth, latency and security, keeping them in control of how employees connect while allowing them to ensure a smooth and efficient onboarding and maintenance experience for their most important asset: their employees. At the same time, the wireless business internet router is usually deployed and maintained by the internet service provider, allowing IT to offload those tasks, so they can focus on other initiatives. Unlock enterprise internet at home with Verizon Wireless Business Internet

With Verizon Wireless Business Internet, your employees can enjoy an enterprise internet experience even when working from home. Not only does Verizon Wireless Business Internet allow employees to access and leverage the same applications as colleagues back at the office, but it also gives them the same reliable and secure connectivity. This fast and scalable fixed wireless internet access solution makes it simple to get employees working with speeds up to 400 Mbps, delivering all the speed, capacity, reliability and security that employees need to work effectively. Equipment can be set up by the employees themselves, while maintenance and troubleshooting are handled by Verizon's experts. This takes these time-consuming tasks off the hands of the corporate IT team, so employees can get connected without burdening limited internal resources. Ashburn, Virginia, United States(based on your internet address)