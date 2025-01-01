How fiber internet improves business productivity

How EverWash is Improving Car Wash Technology with Wireless Business Internet

Learn how EverWash is utilizing Verizon's wireless business internet to improve car wash technology for owners and helping them deliver a positive customer experience.
The Benefits of 5G for Businesses with Ronin Designs

With the power of 5G, Ronin Designs was able to shift their focus from worrying about file transfers to enhancing their work and focusing on their clients.
Verizon Business, Cisco bolster enterprise agility with managed service offerings

Verizon Business is bolstering its Network as a Service digitization strategy with the addition of new Cisco managed SD WAN services, including support for 5G connectivity.
How 5G Edge Can Help Improve Manufacturing Productivity

How 5G and edge computing can help improve manufacturing productivity. Manufacturing productivity has seen following a big drop during the COVID-19 pandemic. At the same time, in manufacturing have caused companies to explore how to build a of the future to help with growth and productivity. Over 80% of manufacturers said reducing costs and improving operational efficiency are the most important reasons for . While many of these new technologies can help to improve manufacturing productivity, having an outstanding wireless network is critical. Newer applications within manufacturing require lower latency, faster data speeds and more bandwidth. Fortunately, 5G and mobile edge computing (MEC) technologies are helping to contribute to these innovations, offering faster networks and more efficient compute processing capabilities—which is perhaps why 91% of manufacturers say will be important to the overall future of their business. For companies asking how to improve productivity in manufacturing, exploring 5G and edge computing technologies is a great start. Technology driving manufacturing productivity. Across the manufacturing landscape, companies are exploring new to help them improve their operations. Here are a few examples: Edge networks benefitting connected factory technology. The combination of 5G and edge computing helps to enhance these modern applications by hosting them at the edge of the network, closer to devices and endpoints. This process can help to lower response times and boost performance, allowing companies to collect, process and analyze data faster. In order for an edge network to succeed, several elements are required: How to improve productivity in manufacturing with 5G and edge computing. In all these areas, than the alternatives, which is why investing in 5G and edge computing gives manufacturers the opportunity to maximize the productivity benefits of these connected factory technologies. Indeed, according to a survey by the Manufacturing Institute, manufacturers agreed that such as automation, predictive maintenance, AR and robotics compared with wired, Wi-Fi or 4G connections. Deploying AI and ML algorithms on industrial robot arms and mobile robots requires very high speed data transfers in order for the robots to perform certain tasks, such as obstacle avoidance for safe navigation around the production floor. Robots that pick and place objects out of a bin require computer vision processing that needs to be speedy in order to increase their productivity. Even standalone video cameras that monitor quality control on finished products (e.g. scanning for defects) require a speedy, high-bandwidth network to find those defects fast. Private MEC. A further benefit of 5G and edge computing is the opportunity to combine both in a private on-site 5G network. Edge computing infrastructure can be deployed in either a (at the edge of a public 5G cellular network) or a scenario where computing and network infrastructure is installed on-premises. This involves a dedicated platform that delivers low latency to warehouses, factories and even large campuses, providing greater security for those organizations. Companies that are looking for the lowest available latency or enhanced safety along with data sovereignty for applications should explore a private MEC deployment. Applications that could benefit from a private MEC deployment include: Productivity begins with an advanced network and enterprise intelligence. 5G and edge computing offer the potential to transform your operations, which is why nearly all manufacturers expect to see an increase in machine and workforce productivity from investing in 5G, according to the same survey by the Manufacturing Institute. Verizon 5G Edge is designed to enable the development of found in a modern smart factory. Making the is critical to helping you leverage the needed to make a transition to a connected factory a success. How Unified Communications Improve Workplace Productivity

How unified communications can improve workplace productivity and efficiency. Organizations are looking for smart ways to enhance their workplace productivity and efficiency, particularly as they transition to hybrid work environments. Virtual employee learning can play a valuable role where this is concerned, but it's important to have the right business communication technology in place to ensure success. Here's how virtual learning supports workplace efficiency and how unified communications can enable effective virtual employee learning. Why workplace productivity and efficiency matter. Productive and efficient organizations generate more revenue than their peers. According to Gallup's 2022 State of the Global Workforce Report, compared with business units with disengaged workers. A productive and efficient workforce can also give an organization the agility it needs to effectively compete and navigate unexpected challenges like the pandemic and supply chain disruptions. Workplaces are also experiencing rapid change. According to projections from Forrester, many that still includes offices but also allows employees to work anywhere they choose for at least a few days each week. Organizations are prioritizing strong internal collaboration and communication so that employees can remain engaged and productive while . To properly support their employees, organizations will need the right collaboration and communication technologies as well as high-quality virtual learning. How virtual training supports workplace efficiency and productivity. Virtual employee learning can play a key role in helping organizations engage employees, enhance workplace productivity and efficiency, and become more agile. According to LinkedIn's 2022 Workplace Learning Report, 87% of executives agree learning and development had some to a great deal of . Research cited in the report indicates that employees feel having opportunities to learn and grow is the No. 1 factor that defines an exceptional workplace environment. Organizations that foster a great work culture are also more likely to excel at internal mobility—and they retain employees for nearly twice as long (an average of 5.4 years) as those that don't (2.9 years). With better employee retention, organizations can retain crucial institutional knowledge, remain productive and save money they would otherwise have to spend hiring new employees. Increasingly, organizations are focusing their learning and development initiatives on upskilling employees or digitally upskilling them to enable digital transformation initiatives. Almost half (46%) of respondents to LinkedIn's survey indicated they planned to focus on upskilling and reskilling employees, while 26% noted that they expected to zero in on digital upskilling and digital transformation. Virtual employee learning could also help address executives' concerns about potential skills gaps within their organizations. For example, 49% of learning and development professionals said executives are concerned that employees don't have the right skills to execute business strategy—a problem which, left unaddressed, could directly impact workplace productivity and efficiency. How unified communications can help with virtual training. The right communication tools can help an organization deliver a more effective virtual training program. This is especially true now that many organizations are pursuing a hybrid workplace approach. Employees need to be able to quickly and reliably connect with one another in real time from a variety of locations—whether they're joining a virtual training session or collaborating on important projects. Unified communications for business gives them the tools they need to do just that. For example, these tools allow them to sessions where they can see the instructor, follow along with visual learning materials and interact with fellow participants from across the organization. can also streamline the virtual learning experience and enhance workplace efficiency and productivity. Because unified communications integrates all of an organization's communication tools into a single solution, all employees have access to exactly the same features—such as voice and video calling, text messaging and presence. When employees have one platform for all of their business communication needs, the learning curve is easier to manage than it would be if they had to navigate different interfaces for separate individual communication tools. Removing the potential barrier of a technology learning curve can boost workplace productivity. Employees can focus their attention on the content of the virtual learning session and access its insights much sooner. Accelerate your virtual learning program. Virtual learning can enhance workplace efficiency and productivity, allowing organizations to upskill employees and foster a dynamic work culture. The right communications technology matters when pursuing a virtual learning program. Unified communications for business gives employees all the tools they need to engage in virtual employee learning without having to manage a significant technology learning curve. Fiber vs. Cable Internet: What's Best for Your Small Business?

Fiber vs. cable internet: What's best for your small business? For many small businesses, the past few years have shown the benefits of making the right investments in technology. According to the Salesforce Small and Medium Business Trends report, more than two-thirds of respondents said they . Meanwhile, 42% of growing small and medium businesses have accelerated their technology investments in 2021, compared with 33% in August 2020. What lies at the heart of all this technology? The internet. Having reliable internet connectivity is the key, and deciding between fiber vs. cable internet can have a huge impact on your bottom line. But what is fiber internet? And how does it differ from cable? Understanding this can make a big difference in your productivity, responsiveness and competitive advantage. What is fiber internet? Fiber internet, also known as fiber broadband, is internet delivered via fiber optic networks. use light to transmit signals via fine, thin plastics or glass fiber optic cables that are the diameter of a strand of human hair. While it's still a cable, it is a different type of technology than cable internet that moves data in the form of flashes of light. Fiber-optic cables transfer internet data exclusively. Cable internet transmits data via electric signals over coaxial cables composed of a copper core insulated with aluminum, a copper shield, and an outer plastic layer. These cables are the same used to deliver cable television. Fiber vs. cable internet considerations. Each small business will have its own quirks in terms of internet usage. You'll want to consider—what are your needs, and what is fiber internet able to offer you vs. cable internet? Important assessment criteria for your internet include speed, reliability, access and cost. Speed. When it comes to fiber vs. cable internet, speed differs. Fiber internet can provide up to around 1,000 Mbps. Download (250–1,000 Mbps) and upload speeds (250–940 Mbps) are nearly symmetrical. Although coaxial cables have evolved and improved since their inception, remain slower, particularly when uploading. Download speeds can range between 10-500 Mbps, while upload speeds will likely be between 5-50 Mbps. Here's a simple guide to : If you want to know more about how your company can prepare for the next wave of innovation, take this . Reliability. We've all experienced the frustrations of our internet not working, and there is no point having fast internet if it is unreliable. So, which is more reliable out of fiber vs. cable internet? On the other hand, cable internet may have copper wires that are vulnerable to electromagnetic interference. Copper wires can also weaken over time. Plus, the shared-network nature of cable means it is susceptible to slowdowns and connection gaps during peak hours—something not relevant to fiber internet. Access. What is fiber internet lacking most? Access—at least for now. Depending on where your business is located, it may be difficult to access fiber as the infrastructure is not available everywhere. Cable internet is much easier to access because it's as widely available as a standard telephone line. This handy tool will help you determine —so you can better decide between fiber vs. cable internet. Cost. Given its ultra-fast speeds and impressive reliability, the big question is—what is fiber internet going to cost? While your specific needs will be the most important factor in the price, fiber internet is generally more expensive than cable. This makes sense given the massive investment in thousands of miles of fiber cabling to support cutting-edge speeds. However, while cable internet is often cheaper, the true cost includes slower speeds and spottier connection. Better communication supports better collaboration. Most businesses today have some sort of digital footprint—at least a website, if not an e-commerce presence. Communication between customers and suppliers is often online. This means slow internet slows down your business, and having no internet can halt your business in its tracks. The speed and reliability of business fiber internet means your team can get more done faster. You can support multiple devices at higher speeds and make it easier to access resources such as cloud storage and online software suites. With remote work becoming the norm recently, fiber internet is also better suited to support video conferencing and real-time collaboration tools. Overall, it's the better choice for business tools that require higher bandwidth. 