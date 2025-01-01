how much is a gigabit of data

Improving Data Management with Secure Cloud Fabric Business

In recent years, government agencies have increasingly turned to cloud computing to manage vast amounts of data and streamline operations. While cloud technology has many benefits, it also poses security risks, especially when it comes to protecting sensitive information. To address these challenges, agencies are turning to a secure cloud fabric that can ensure the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of their data in the cloud. In addition to being a solution that can be leveraged today, it is designed to grow with an and mission focus. The U.S. government generates and collects a massive amount of data each year—everything from census information to intelligence gathering. It is unclear exactly how much data is collected each year, but in a recent interview with Scott Anderson, Federal Solutions Architect, Verizon Business Group, said the federal government can easily collect a petabyte of data within three days. While this data can be incredibly valuable for making informed decisions and protecting national security, it also presents significant challenges in terms of management and protection against cyberattacks. One major challenge is ensuring that the data is transmitted securely between different government agencies and stakeholders. With so many parties involved in managing and analyzing government data, it's essential to have a secure, private connection that can ensure the confidentiality and integrity of the data as it's shared. However, establishing and maintaining such connections can be a complex and costly process, especially as the volume of data being transmitted continues to grow. Similarly, connecting to data lakes presents both privacy and security concerns. To prepare the data stored in these lakes for analysis and use, data scientists and analysts need protected access. Secure, Private Multi-Cloud Connectivity Environment,A secure cloud fabric provides secure, private multi-cloud connectivity through software-defined circuits. Anderson explained agencies aren't getting their own private cloud, but rather access to existing commercial cloud providers, with the ability to create a storage infrastructure--or even create their own private cloud - that can be used going forward like a private cloud for each agency. The circuit itself can be created in less than eight hours, which allows for substantial changes to the system essentially by the end of a business day. Once established, the secure cloud fabric becomes the support infrastructure for cloud migration and cloud portability. "Agencies can have the ability to move workloads between clouds easily, as well as having the ability to manage their Docker or in a simple structured environment. This all allows for true cloud portability," Anderson said. With a secure cloud fabric, government agencies can create a non-bifurcated infrastructure that allows for a secure, private connection between their different cloud environments, regardless of whether they are hosted on public or private clouds. This means that data can be transferred between different cloud environments without having to go through the public internet, which is vulnerable to bad actors. A secure cloud fabric allows for agencies to connect to other federal agencies that can connect to other state agencies, as well as connecting to various commercial partners easily and effectively within the system. Support for Data Lake Connectivity,In addition to creating a secure, private multi-cloud connectivity environment, agencies also benefit from the ability to connect easily and securely to data lakes. Data lakes store raw data that can be used for various purposes, mostly focused on analytics, machine learning, and data visualization. Using a secure cloud fabric to connect to a data lake offers agencies the advantages of maintaining control over their data while leveraging cloud-based storage's scalability and cost-effectiveness. This is especially important for government agencies, which often have strict security and privacy requirements that need to be met when handling sensitive information. A secure cloud fabric can also help government agencies to optimize their data management practices by enabling them to easily move data between different cloud environments, regardless of whether they are hosted on public or private clouds. This can help agencies to take advantage of the unique capabilities of different cloud providers, while still maintaining a unified view of their data. With these capabilities, they are able to create massive data lakes and ingest data sources from many different sources. Support for Future AI Development,Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken "A global technology revolution is now underway. The world's leading powers are racing to develop and deploy new technologies like artificial intelligence and quantum computing that could shape everything about our lives – from where we get energy, to how we do our jobs, to how wars are fought. We want America to maintain our scientific and technological edge, because it's critical to us thriving in the 21st century economy." It's imperative that the U.S. government keep pace, if not lead the charge on the investment in and advancement of AI to maintain its global influence. Government agencies are implementing AI to enhance customer experiences, optimize workloads, and fulfill their missions. Along with all its other uses, a secure cloud fabric infrastructure can be built out to support AI. "If you think about artificial intelligence, it's applying structural intelligence to data collected by the federal government," Anderson said. It's already been established that the government collects an incredible amount of data. With a secure cloud fabric, agencies can build a framework to deploy and augment their future AI infrastructure. Conclusion,A secure cloud fabric is a powerful tool that can help the federal government meet its evolving and processing needs. It provides a secure and private multi-cloud connection that supports both data lakes and AI infrastructure. By leveraging this technology, government agencies can , while still maintaining the security, privacy, and compliance requirements that are essential to their mission. Because of this, secure cloud fabric is likely to play an increasingly important role in the federal government's digital transformation efforts in the years to come. Learn more,Learn about all of the cloud services and solutions offered by Verizon. From Software Defined Interconnect to SDI Equinix Access, Verizon can cover all your cloud based needs. We can help you integrate and deploy customized IT solutions that support current operations, enhance services and provide next-generation security—all while helping to reduce IT costs. How Data-Driven Technologies Will Help Transform Healthcare Management Business

How data-driven technologies will help transform healthcare management,Author: Satta Sarmah Hightower,We often associate healthcare with the provider-patient relationship, but there's so much more that happens outside the exam or operating room to keep healthcare organizations running. Rising costs and razor thin margins have created a significant priority for health systems to optimize healthcare management technologies over the last decade. In order to accomplish this, healthcare management needs to better harness their data and cloud-driven technology to improve care and make their operations more efficient. Here's how they can begin to move in this direction. What is healthcare management?,This type of healthcare administration involves a healthcare organization's front- and back-office workflow management—from revenue cycle management and practice coordination to supply chain and risk management. It focuses on the day-to-day operations of a hospital, clinic or health system supported by healthcare management technology. While clinicians like doctors, nurses and medical assistants are on the front lines of patient care within a healthcare organization, the key players in the healthcare management space are largely different. They include people such as benefits coordinators, medical office administrators and health information management professionals, like those who work in medical billing, coding and transcription. Better healthcare management plays a critical role in improving healthcare outcomes and overall operational efficiency within healthcare organizations. Effective management can help clinicians and staffers avoid burnout by automating parts of daily work, freeing up more time for patient care. It can also give healthcare administrators more insight into areas where there may be fiscal waste, productivity waste or such issues that might compromise care quality, improving the odds the organization is financially sustainable enough to continue serving patients. Good healthcare administration can also establish business or discharge processes that improve key metrics like hospital readmission, patient engagement, postoperative complication rates and even clinician and front-office staff turnover. The programs have created a positive impact on both health systems as well as patient satisfaction and loyalty, helping to improve healthcare management's effectiveness. Better management is one important aspect of achieving the Quadruple Aim, or the goal to enhance the , improve population health, reduce costs and improve the healthcare provider experience. While healthcare organizations can make operational improvements to attain these goals, using healthcare management technology can accelerate their progress. Transforming care with data and healthcare management technology,Healthcare management technology and data tools can facilitate seamless healthcare administration in several ways. Electronic medical records (EMR) and electronic health records (EHR) systems have been some of the most impactful technologies in healthcare during the 21st century. These solutions have transformed the way patient information was stored from paper files into digital records. EHRs enable faster, more among payers, providers and patients while enhancing portability of the information. However, there can be inconsistencies in electronic healthcare data, such as outdated information if an EHR is not updated immediately with new test results, outdated systems, along with security and privacy concerns. Overall, EMR and EHR have helped providers and healthcare organizations to have greater accessibility to data they can use to deliver higher quality, more targeted care. Cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platforms can help healthcare organizations optimize their internal business processes and deliver patient-facing communications more efficiently. For example, they can use this platform to send diabetes care management communications to select patients, inform patients about upcoming , manage scheduling and track performance data for administrative staff. Other cloud-based tools that can benefit healthcare institutions include cloud file-sharing systems that allow administrative staff to securely share documents and collaborate on the same document in real-time. These cloud-based solutions can help doctor's offices and smaller clinic practices manage their operations more effectively and collaboratively. With the right healthcare management technology that aligns with their business needs, healthcare organizations can better track key performance indicators (KPIs) and . These KPIs include employee retention, medical adherence rates among patients, average time for appointments, average patient wait times, staff-to-patient ratios and patient satisfaction scores, among other data points. The path to better healthcare,Healthcare organizations are businesses, too. This means, like any business, they'll significantly benefit from automation and greater visibility into their data. The stakes are often much higher in healthcare, which is why hospitals, health systems, clinics and other healthcare providers need to do their best to improve their operations. Effective healthcare management can help these organizations not only boost their operational efficiency but also deliver transformative care and better outcomes for patients at scale. Learn how Verizon can help you deliver on the promises of . These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon.
DBIR Report 2023 - Information Industry Data Breaches Business

2,110 incidents, 384 with confirmed data disclosureSystem Intrusion, Basic Web Application Attacks and Social Engineering represent 77% of breachesExternal (81%), Internal (20%), Multiple (2%), Partner (1%) (breaches)Financial (92%), Espionage (8%) (breaches)Personal (51%), Credentials (37%), Other (35%), Internal (19%) (breaches)System Intrusion remains the top pattern in this vertical, and it is still dominated by Financially motivated external actors. Miscellaneous Errors continues the downward trend it has exhibited for the last several years and loses its position in the top three to Social Engineering. Denial of Service attacks account for 70% of incidents in NAICS 51. Over the last few years, errors have played a diminishing role in breaches within the Information vertical. That downward trend continues this year, so much so that it has fallen to number four and accounts for only 13% of breaches. (Figure 53) Good on ya, Information folks! Securing your assets from the bad guys is hard enough without unwittingly exposing assets yourself. Social Engineering, on the other hand, has slowly crept up and captured the number three position with 20% of breaches. Unlike some industries where we see a much higher degree of phishing than we do of its more complicated cousin, pretexting. In the Information vertical, however, the two social actions are not far apart, with phishing at 15% and pretexting at 11%. As mentioned elsewhere in this report, Pretexting is definitely on the rise. As always, External actors (the vast majority of which are organized crime) are behind most attacks in this vertical. In fact, last year, we showed only External and Internal actors. This year we did see an increase (albeit very small) in the categories of Partner and multiple actors at 1% each. Granted, those are not big numbers, but it is of interest to see them reappearing in this industry for the first time in a couple of years. As one would expect, the vast majority of attacks, regardless of who was committing them, were Financially motivated. The motive of Espionage was still present at 8% of breaches but is significantly lower than last year's 20%. The most likely reason for the change is the move away from web apps and servers and toward spy balloons and remote viewing.
Verizon Business expands BlueJeans Telehealth for data-driven virtual care

Verizon Business announced new partner integrations and enhancements to its BlueJeans Telehealth platform designed to help improve the overall quality of virtual care.
Phoenix Process Equipment Gets Set Up Fast with Reliable 24/7 Data Business

Phoenix Process Equipment needed a reliable way to monitor their water recycling systems. That’s exactly what they found with 4G LTE Business Internet from Verizon.
