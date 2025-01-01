how quick is 4g

LTE Business Internet: Fast & Flexible Solution Solutions

Fast, flexible internet connectivty,Verizon LTE Business Internet helpsFast, reliable internet service fuels today's businesses. Whether you're connecting remote employees to the office, customers to your business or your business to the cloud, connectivity matters. Maybe your office footprint doesn't require a full-blown installation. Or you want to add a temporary location or pop-up store, and don't have time to spare. Perhaps network options are limited in your area, or you need a backup connectivity plan. Whatever the case, you have a new choice. LTE Business Internet delivers high-speed, high-reliability connectivity—right out of the box. LTE Business Internet combines compatible wireless routers with award-winning connectivity on our Verizon 4G LTE network, providing you fast, flexible, reliable internet service. The service works right out of the box with a simple, quick installation and easy instructions. You can choose from multiple speed tiers on an unlimited data plan to suit your business needs. LTE Business Internet is suited for smaller office footprints, remote offices and locations, temporary pop-up stores, kiosks, and mobile points of sale—virtually anywhere in the U.S. your business needs to be. If you'd like to receive new articles, solutions briefs, whitepapers and more—just let us know. When you choose LTE Business Internet service for your business, you'll get:,Verizon offers America's largest 4G LTE network. It's the most reliable, too. Our network was ranked #1 in overall network performance in the U.S. by RootMetrics—12 times in a row. Fast, reliable internet service fuels today's businesses. Whether you're connecting remote employees to the office, customers to your business or your business to the cloud, connectivity matters. Connect to the internet with Fios reliability and blazing speed—up to 940/880 Mbps in select areas. A convenient, easy-to-implement bundle designed with small businesses in mind. Based on RootMetrics® by IHS Markit's RootScore® Reports: 1H 2019. Tested with best commercially available smartphones on four national mobile networks across all available network types. Experiences may vary. RootMetrics awards are not an endorsement of Verizon. Choose your country to view contact details. Existing customers, to your business account or . If you are already a Verizon customer, we have several options to help you get the support you need.
Choose the Best Wi-Fi for a Small Business

We've got some great deals going on right now exclusively for our online customers... chat now to hear more! Wi-Fi for small business,In a small company, every minute counts, and leveraging mobile technology is an important component of modern business. Whether they're located in Denver or Dubai, small businesses today need fast, reliable Internet connections that allow people to work virtually anywhere, on any device. An effective Wi-Fi service keeps everyone—from employees to visiting clients and customers—connected and productive. This sea change in the way we live and work is here to stay. A key competitive advantage,In the office, workers need the flexibility to be able to take their laptop to the conference room, down the hall, or to a sister site to collaborate without losing connectivity. To stay productive, they need to stay connected whether they're on the road, working remotely, or traveling. Likewise, clients expect that when they reach out to your business, someone will be available to answer questions promptly and be responsive to their needs immediately. Visiting customers and clients also want to stay Internet-enabled when they're visiting your business. It's fair to say that fast and reliable Wi-Fi for small business is as essential in the business world as that old standby, a cup of coffee. Special considerations for small businesses,This new work environment presents a unique challenge for small businesses, who must accommodate the new demand for 24/7 mobile Internet in a cost-effective way—while keeping their networks secure from potential threats. As a business owner, the last thing you want to worry about is having sensitive client or financial data leaked by a security breach over an unsecured Wi-Fi network. But when employees are traveling, it can be difficult for them to locate a safe and secure Wi-Fi hotspot to take care of business. Even at public locales like hotels and airports, Wi-Fi networks can be inadequate, limiting, and expensive, charging fees for access, overage, and roaming. Fortunately, if your business plan for success includes the need for fast Internet and Wi-Fi connection, Verizon has a number of to help with choosing the best Wi-Fi for small business. The best choice for business broadband,It may sound obvious, but the first place to start in improving Wi-Fi effectiveness is by choosing the right technology to power your office network. Our state-of-the-art, money-saving offer the speed and support you need to take care of business quickly and efficiently. Our products, support and reliability make Verizon the best choice for Small Business owners,Verizon's speed and reliability make Fios Internet the best choice for small business owners, with capabilities such as blazing fast speeds of up to 880 Mbps for document downloads, videoconferencing, and sharing high-bandwidth files in a flash. You can also save time and money with , which offer a dedicated broadband connection with reliable service 24/7—and no data usage caps. Whichever Verizon plan you choose, you'll get fast, 99.9% network reliability, with the download and upload speeds to help your business stay ahead of the competition. Wi-Fi routers and extenders,Because wireless signals can be affected by a number of environmental factors—including radio signals, dead zones, and router location—Verizon also offers a wide variety of cutting-edge products to further increase Wi-Fi connectivity and range. For example, you can leverage all of the power of the blazing-fast Fios network when you pair it with a next-generation Wi-Fi router like the , which delivers the fastest Wi-Fi available from any provider. With an extended Wi-Fi range of 325 feet and wireless speeds up to 500 Mbps, it's up to 10x faster than our older routers. It also includes Guest Wi-Fi—a separate and secure network for your guests. Another helpful device that can leverage the power of the Fios network is the , which creates a wireless access point anywhere there's a coaxial connection to expand the reach of an existing wireless network. Taking your network on the road,With America's largest and most reliable 4G LTE network, Verizon delivers exceptional reliability with blazing-fast speeds, whether your employees are in the office, in remote work locations, or traveling. Plus, Verizon provides turnkey security solutions like to help protect the data on all your business computers and mobile devices. Tell us about your business, then meet with our professionals to ask questions, get advice or obtain a quote. These cookies are necessary for the website to function and cannot be switched off in our systems. They are usually only set in response to actions made by you which amount to a request for services, such as setting your privacy preferences, logging in or filling in forms. You can set your browser to block or alert you about these cookies, but some parts of the site will not then work. These cookies do not store any personally identifiable information. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. BackClear Filters,All Consent Allowed
SD WAN vs. MPLS: Comparing for a Business Solution Business

SD WAN versus MPLS:,As your business grows in a marketplace that's increasingly digital, your ability to compete may hinge on the speed and reliability of your networking and internet connections. Bandwidth and the right technical tools are today's must-haves for connecting with customers when, how and where they want. But the bandwidth you need—the capacity and speed—for advanced digital communications becomes pricey as you add employees, locations and digital services. Before long, you may be looking for networking options that can help you more securely control and streamline your connections to sites, customers and the cloud. Two options are particularly appropriate for businesses with a mix of technologies and connection types to branch offices and remote users. These are software defined wide area networking (SD WAN) and multiprotocol label switching (MPLS). A better understanding of SD WAN vs MPLS and their benefits can help you choose which solution—or combination of solutions—is best for your business and your budget. What is SD WAN?,is a type of software defined networking (SDN) that helps you manage and control a wide-area network (WAN) from a single dashboard in near real time. It also helps you use your bandwidth efficiently by routing important traffic, such as e-commerce, through channels that you designate. Less important traffic, such as web surfing and social media updates, can be sent inexpensively over the internet. What are the benefits of SD WAN?,Because SD WAN is a cloud-based solution that businesses typically obtain through a service provider, it can dramatically simplify WAN operations that use a variety of protocols for internet and other types of connections. When you need to provision a new site, SD WAN allows you to do so relatively quickly and economically. Because you can securely access many network operations through a dashboard on a laptop or tablet, it's easier to scale your capacity to accommodate changing traffic demands. SD WAN can also improve performance and simplify operations with the ability to set pre-programmed policies to automate routing decisions based on prevailing real-time network conditions. You can take any number of different connection types and put an SD WAN service overtop of those to dynamically manage traffic flow. That combination of connection types depends on your application environment and business objectives. Because it is based on software instead of hardware, you can easily implement, scale and manage SD WAN regardless of the underlying transport technology. Benefits of SD WAN include:,However, if your company's networking is limited to only a few branches, and if you don't conduct a lot of business using cloud-based applications, you may not need SD WAN. Instead, MPLS may make more sense. As you'll see, these dedicated circuits are separate from the public internet. What is MPLS?,MPLS is essentially a virtual private network (VPN) that, like SD WAN, readily accommodates a wide range of networking technologies to connect disparate WANs. Also like SD WAN, MPLS is typically delivered and provisioned by a service provider and provides the ability to prioritize traffic. Unlike SD WAN, MPLS doesn't include a breakout to the public internet. Connections act as a direct, point-to-point or any-to-any link. What are the benefits of MPLS?,MPLS has been a critical foundation of many WAN networks for years because of its any-to-any connectivity, ability to prioritize data traffic, and capabilities around VoIP and Video over IP convergence. It has served enterprises reliably for more than a quarter of a century and is still valued as a highly stable means of routing traffic without using the public internet. As SDN technologies have emerged, such as SD WAN, newer hybrid networking models sometimes featuring lower cost broadband circuits have emerged causing some customers to move away from models featuring redundant private connections such as MPLS, Ethernet, Wave, etc. However, there are still reasons to continue using MPLS connections including enhanced application performance and optimized costs. Benefits of MPLS include:,Which one—SD WAN or MPLS — is right for your business?,So when you're trying to decide between SD WAN vs. MPLS, if you're concerned about quickly and easily building on your network while carefully allocating bandwidth over the internet to potentially control costs, then could be a good choice for your business. On the other hand, if you're more concerned with the reliability you get by establishing direct network connections, your business may be a good candidate for MPLS. To illustrate how the options may or may not suit your situation, here are two scenarios. Let's say your retail business has five storefronts and no Wi-Fi for customers or staff. You network with one or two suppliers and distributors. The stores and businesses on your network mostly handle point-of-sale transactions, fulfill orders by mail, and track inventory and shipments. You've grown as big as you intend to, and any more overhead is out of the question. MPLS may be a great choice for your business. The happy customer for SD WAN is more likely to be a business that depends on cloud connectivity that's virtually always on. For instance, a company with a voracious appetite for speed and capacity may appreciate SD WAN's flexibility for allocating bandwidth to run video, webinars and sharing of large media files. This company may also want to provide Wi-Fi service to guests and use that bandwidth for business data if there's a network outage or heavy congestion on the normal link. Both are typically managed services offered by a service provider, so your teams are spared much of the heavy lifting relative to maintenance and security. Your service is also usually backed by a service level agreement (SLA). Combining SD WAN and MPLS,As your network evolves, complexity often escalates. Business owners know the risks of change when it comes to essential connectivity. When you team with a provider you can trust, you're better positioned to adopt a solution that extends your operational capabilities as it eases your path to tomorrow's technical advancements. The right partner can provide a stable solution that addresses your networking challenges and does so on your terms. Verizon can be that partner. We'll help you take the next step into your digital future with confidence. Whether you operate a small business with several remote workers or a multi-location enterprise, we have networking solutions that can help you maximize the amount you've budgeted for bandwidth. With our hybrid, dedicated and SDN solutions, we can work with you to implement or MPLS—or a solution where SD WAN and MPLS complement each other—on the same network. Your business needs to deliver high-quality service along with top-notch security. Doing all that over broadband isn't going to cut it. You'll need a robust and resilient network. So which is better: MPLS or SD WAN? The answer is both. You need to have the right mix of MPLS connections (for high-bandwidth priority applications) and broadband (for lower-priority applications) and even 4G LTE or 5G wireless connections along with a smart way to direct your traffic. Benefits of mixing SD WAN with MPLS,That's what SD WAN does, and why it's not a replacement for MPLS. A hybrid WAN made up of a variety of connectivity types based on location needs and SD WAN to intelligently manage the flow of traffic is the way to go. That means you shouldn't compare the cost or security of SD WAN vs. MPLS. You need to compare the mix of access types of SD WAN against the needs of your business and determine the that can help you achieve your goals. When you're connecting large data centers together, you're not going to use broadband, which only offers best effort. You'll need to use a big, powerful connection with reliable service levels — MPLS. Chances are, that's something you already have. By using SD WAN as an overlay solution, you can take your existing infrastructure and help it run more efficiently. SD WAN is application and user aware, which allows it to route traffic over the most effective path for high performance and low latency in near real-time. Mission-critical applications and data will still be sent through MPLS, while lower-priority apps like email can be sent over the public internet. Should there be an issue with your MPLS, SD WAN can reroute your data through alternative channels, giving you the redundancy you need without the cost of maintaining redundant connections. When considering SD WAN vs. MPLS costs, keep in mind that SD WAN will help you reduce some of your MPLS costs, but not all of them. It certainly won't help you eliminate MPLS; you still need that reliability. What SD WAN can do is help you mitigate the need to scale your expensive MPLS to meet your connectivity needs by instead letting software help maximize your current investment. In addition, the question of SD WAN vs. MPLS security isn't a matter of either/or. MPLS is a private network, which means that it isn't exposed to outside hackers via the internet. Meanwhile, SD WAN encrypts data to provide a secure overlay that's independent of transport. Together with traditional network security capabilities like and next-gen firewalls, MPLS and SD WAN work together to help keep data safe and sound. When it comes to your network, MPLS is part of the connectivity component. SD WAN manages the traffic. Ultimately, it's not especially useful to compare SD WAN vs. MPLS one-to-one—they're complementary technologies: that is, one is not a replacement for the other. And more importantly, one is not going to cannibalize or replace the other. Choose SD WAN or MPLS for the best business solution,Whether you operate a small business with several remote workers or a multi-location enterprise, we have networking solutions that can help you maximize the amount you've budgeted for bandwidth. With our hybrid, dedicated and SDN solutions, we can work with you to implement or MPLS—or a solution where SD WAN and MPLS complement each other— on the same network. Our is a flexible, secure SD WAN solution that can help unify your networks to improve accessibility, scalability, speed and reliability. Our webinar explains how this service can provide a single-package solution for secure and rapid turn-up of sites in a simpler way. For enterprises seeking MPLS with advanced IP capability, our solution can securely connect locations or cloud service providers. As your network evolves, complexity often escalates. Business owners know the risks of change when it comes to essential connectivity. When you team with a provider you can trust, you're better positioned to adopt a solution that extends your operational capabilities as it eases your path to tomorrow's technical advancements. The right partner can provide a stable solution that addresses your networking challenges, and does so on your terms. Verizon can be that partner. We'll help you take the next step into your digital future with confidence. Learn more about . Choose your country to view contact details. Manage your account or get tools and information. These cookies are necessary for the website to function and cannot be switched off in our systems. They are usually only set in response to actions made by you which amount to a request for services, such as setting your privacy preferences, logging in or filling in forms. You can set your browser to block or alert you about these cookies, but some parts of the site will not then work. These cookies do not store any personally identifiable information. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. BackClear Filters,All Consent Allowed
