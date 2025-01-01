how to improve latency on pc

Verizon Network Performance: Weekly Latency Data

Get a glimpse into Verizon's network performance through our weekly compilation of IP network latency statistics. These statistics are provided for informational purposes. Verizon constantly measures the latency (speed) of core areas of our network using data collected by pings via Internet Control Message Protocol (ICMP). We collect data in five-minute intervals from designated routers in key network hubs located around the world and then aggregate the data on a weekly basis. Use the navigation buttons on tight to zoom in or out or drag the map to pan to a different area. Hover over a pin to view name and click pin to filter latency data on page. Or select from the form below. Region,Node to Node,Region,From:,Region:,Location:,To:,Region:,Location:Get real-time data from across our public IP network infrastructure. Follow these tips to get started. Select the source region and location from where the ping will originate. Choose the command type for showing routing information, such as ping, trace or Border Gateway Protocol (BGP) route. Pick a destination for testing, using either your IP address or a location through the Verizon network selector. View the results of your test; listed by packet, along with minimum, maximum and average network latency.
How 5G and Data Centers Improve Operational Efficiency Business

How 5G and data centers at the edge can help improve operational efficiency,Author: Keith Shaw,The continuing popularity of cloud computing—which has an according to MarketsandMarkets—is putting pressure on the data center industry to efficiently manage this growth. Combining 5G and data centers at the edge can enable industries to tap into the low latency, high speeds and the massive bandwidth that 5G can offer so that they can leverage (MEC) and (IoT) technology to make their operations more efficient. Challenges for cloud data centers,The data center industry is facing a number of challenges to the efficiency of its operations:,Edge data centers,Traditional data centers may be located at a considerable distance from a device, which can create network latency. This slows the performance of an application and can cause frustration from end users that can't get sufficiently fast responses to their mobile device requests. According to PwC, 5G is a key trend driving the creation of a of edge data centers to provide low cost, low latency support for high device density use cases. Benefits of 5G and data centers at the edge,Moving technology resources, such as compute and related infrastructure, closer to the edge where data is generated can greatly improve performance for workload tasks that require low latency. A 5G network can also allow new technologies, such as machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI), to be deployed at the edge, offering new actionable insights and fast decision-making. There are several benefits that utilizing 5G and data centers at the edge could provide:,The possibilities of a 5G data center,, a company's traditional data center can then be freed up to process and compute non-latency required tasks, including bulk or batch processes, or business intelligence analysis that requires large amounts of processing power and data storage. The combination of a 5G data center with a traditional cloud-computing environment offers companies innovative processing at the edge and processing performance for advanced analytics in the cloud.
Improve Supply Chain Efficiency with 5G Technology

Help strengthen the weak links in your supply chain with the speed, reliability and security of Verizon 5G solutions. Don't just connect your business. Partner with Verizon to make it even smarter. From asset tracking to digital twins to advanced robotics and automated guided vehicles, a factory connected by our advanced 5G network and solutions can help you make smarter decisions and maintain smooth operations. Let's achieve Enterprise Intelligence. As supply chains become increasingly interconnected and global, they may become more vulnerable to environmental and regulatory disruptions. Manufacturers can use AI and AR technology to optimize product movement throughout the delivery chain. By adding MEC technologies and a private 5G solution to supply chain management systems, manufacturers can further optimize and automate just-in-time production and delivery processes. Reduce complexity, control costs and fortify your network infrastructure at—and beyond—the edge. Improve vehicle tracking, enhance fleet operations and increase worker productivity with our fleet and asset management solutions. Leverage our portfolio of IoT solutions to help enhance customer loyalty, keep tabs on high-value assets and boost efficiency. Use the lower latency and faster throughput of cloud-based edge computing and 5G to deploy applications and services that turn real-time data into real-time intelligence. Simplify your networking environments through automated provisioning and increase agility by enabling the segmentation of networks based on business and operational needs. Remotely monitor your equipment with an edge gateway device to help reduce the risk of downtime or failure. Securely activate on the Verizon network, troubleshoot, and locate and manage the life cycle of your IoT devices in our feature-rich platform. Extend network and application visibility to devices beyond your factory walls with a fast, fixed wireless internet connection that you can easily self-install at any location where Verizon 4G LTE coverage is available. Integrate security with your IoT services, so wireless connections, applications data and device infrastructure can all be protected with a single solution. From design and implementation to analytics and maintenance, our consultants have the deep industry expertise needed to help you develop strategies that will drive results. Trust us to help you manage the day-to-day tasks that help keep your network secure and agile. Proactively identify vulnerabilities and prioritize threats with our monitoring and management services. Let us manage your contact center solution while you focus on delivering and meeting customer expectations. Leverage network solutions to introduce innovation and drive operational improvements at every corner of the factory floor. Get the visibility and intelligence you need to transform your environment, streamline operations, gather valuable data and reach business goals. Keep your intellectual property, data and industrial control systems protected with robust risk management solutions.
Florida Panthers Improve Fan Experience with 5G Edge

Learn how the Florida Panthers switched to cashierless checkout using Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband and improved their fan experience and venue operations.
Vista Recreation Improves Customer Experience in Remote Areas Business

Vista Recreation provides guest services that depend on business internet, whether it's a remote mountain setting, a desert or a heavily forested area.
How EverWash is Improving Car Wash Technology with Wireless Business Internet Business

Learn how EverWash is utilizing Verizon's wireless business internet to improve car wash technology for owners and helping them deliver a positive customer experience.
