how to optimize internet connection

Plans for Business: Phone, Internet, Data, Security & More

From mobile networks to internet connectivity and cybersecurity protection, we have plans to fit your business needs. Our Business Unlimited plans provide mobility built for getting work done, with the 5G, data and performance your business needs. Get the essentials Boost your productivity Get more of what you need Perfect. Just check to see if they're compatible with our network, then shop plans. Also, save $600 when you switch to Verizon & bring your smartphone & number. Use our tool to help you select the right business internet solution for your organization. Symmetrical download and upload speeds for supporting local apps, email and Wi-Fi connected devices. Plan includes,Promos,Symmetrical download and upload speeds, for high-volume streaming, secure and reliable data transfers and backup. Plan includes,Promos,Speeds up to 940/880 Mbps for businesses needing a high-capacity connection for large file transfers or video conferences. Plan includes,PromosSymmetrical download and upload speeds for supporting local apps, email and Wi-Fi connected devices. Plan includes,Promos,Symmetrical download and upload speeds, for high-volume streaming, secure and reliable data transfers and backup. Plan includes,Promos,Speeds up to 940/880 Mbps for businesses needing a high-capacity connection for large file transfers or video conferences. Plan includes,Promos,Speeds up to 2048/2048 Mbps for businesses needing a high-capacity connection for large file transfers or video conferences. Plan includes,PromosSymmetrical download and upload speeds for supporting local apps, email and Wi-Fi connected devices. Plan includes,Promos,Symmetrical download and upload speeds, for high-volume streaming, secure and reliable data transfers and backup. Plan includes,Promos,Speeds up to 940/880 Mbps for businesses needing a high-capacity connection for large file transfers or video conferences. Plan includes,Promos,Experience a fast connection that can change the game for any size business. With a guaranteed price for 10 years. Best for small to medium office, full-office VOIP, construction sites, digital kiosks, and basic guest Wi-Fi. Plan details,Promos and available extras:,Best for heavy video conferencing, webinar hosting, cloud-based apps and high-volume guest Wi-Fi. Plan details,Promos and available extras:,Accommodates heavy cloud app usage, streaming media and advanced devices and robotics. Plan details,Promos and available extras:,Do business on your terms with wireless internet that's reliable, easy to use and secure. Plans start at $69/mo. It's your business. It's your Verizon. Send email, browse the web and complete point-of-sale transactions. Plan features,Plan perks,Run the occasional video conference and access web-based applications. Plan features,Plan perks,Video conference and share large files with ease. Plan features,Plan perks,*Available to new and existing LTE Business Internet customers who activate a new, qualifying service line on the 25 Mbps plan. $30/mo. credit will be applied to account (after 1-2 bills) and will apply as long as Verizon provides and the business maintains service at the qualifying level. May not be combined with all offers. Ends 5.30.24. Available to new and existing LTE Business Internet customers who activate a new, qualifying service line on the 50 Mbps plan. $100/mo. credit will be applied to account (after 1-2 bills) and will apply as long as Verizon provides and the business maintains service at the qualifying level. May not be combined with all offers. Ends 5.30.24. Offer for new LTE Business Internet business customers who terminated their prior internet service and incurred an early termination fee (ETF). Offer fulfilled via a bill credit to your Verizon account in the amount of the billed ETF up to $1,500. Offer is non-transferable and has no cash or refund value. Credit will be issued after 60 days of service, and will appear on your Verizon bill within 1-2 billing cycles thereafter. You remain solely responsible for paying the ETF to your prior service provider. May not be combined with all offers. Other terms apply. Cost-effective voice plans with crystal-clear calling, productivity-boosting features and our reliable network,Best for single-site locations With Fios bundle, cost per VoIP line is up to $25/mo with the $0/mo price available only with select, higher speed bundles. VoIP line only $35/mo. Best for businesses with remote or mobile employees plus taxes, fees and equipment charges,Best for multisite locations with fewer than 100 employees A range of solutions to give your teams the tools they need to work seamlessly in the office, at home or on the road,Best for advanced communication and collaboration needsUnified video and voice conferencing, persistent messaging, and file sharing in a cloud-based collaboration solution for office, remote and mobile workers,Robust security solutions available to some of the biggest businesses around the world are now also available for small and medium-sized businesses. Best for small businesses that are looking to protect their smartphones, tablets and computers without extensive in-house IT security resourcesA simple and effective security bundle that combines antivirus software with internet protection and 24/7 tech support for the bundle to help protect your devices,plus taxes and fees,Best for businesses who need strong mobile security along with mobile device managementA powerful bundle of mobile device management and an easy-to-use mobile device security tool,plus taxes and fees,Best for businesses managing corporate mobile devicesAutomated device deployment for simple, secure mobility across your enterpriseVerizon IoT Machine to Machine (M2M) price plans support wireless triband coverage that includes our Ultra Wideband (C-Band and mmWave), 5G Nationwide and 4G networks. Connect from abroad or to 200+ countries while in the U.S. Plus switch now and get up to a $800 Visa® Prepaid card with select Fios Internet and voice plans and a two-year agreement. Offer ends 3.31.24 plus taxes, fees and equipment charges w/two-year agreement and autorenewalA reliable, feature-rich Voice over IP (VoIP) phone system that's easy to use and manage,Stay connected and easily manage calls with mobile and desktop apps to enable remote work and more than 45 features for your business. Unlimited nationwide calling,Mobile app for working on the go,Automatic call forwarding, voicemail to email, call transfer between devices and more Plus taxes, fees and equipment charges,A mobile-first business phone system with 50+ features designed for how you work today—call, collaborate and connect while you're on the go. Move freely across devices,Reduce missed calls,Collaborate with conference calling ,A virtual PBX VoIP and business phone system,Collaborate with ease, manage costs and help simplify what it takes to run your business. Simple installation over your existing broadband service,Pay-as-you-go services and self-management tools,Disaster recovery and business continuity capabilities Drive more effective meetings and communications with a wide breadth of collaboration functionality across devices. Extensive functionality,Optimized for mobile experiences,Built-in enterprise-grade security measures ,plus taxes and fees,Help protect your business with access to a level of security protections similar to those employed by larger companies. Five-license pack for $20/month plus taxes and fees,Ten-license pack for $35/month plus taxes and fees,Twenty-five-license pack for $75/month plus taxes and fees,One pack per account at a time ,plus taxes and fees,Employ a multilayered security approach that provides strong protection for your mobile devices. Mobile device management,Mobile threat defense,Wi-Fi protection,Tech support for the bundle ,Verizon MDM makes it easier to adopt and manage a variety of mobile and IoT technologies. Rapid device management and app deployment,One portal for management and monitoring,Advanced authentication,Offers available to new business customers only, subject to credit review. Not available in all areas/locations. Depending on speed tier purchased, promotional pricing for Internet and voice guaranteed for 12 consecutive months ($10 increase starting month 13 with 2 year contract), or 24 consecutive months ($10 increase starting month 25 with 2 year contract), or 36 consecutive months ($10 increase starting month 37 with 2 year contract) or 60 consecutive months ($10 increase starting month 61 with 2 year contract) (60 month guarantee not available in all areas where Fios is sold) subject to continuation of qualifying products; price guarantee applies to base monthly rate only; excludes optional services and equipment charges; prices subject to increase thereafter. With no annual contract, price increases to then current market rate subject to the applicable guarantee period. Select installation charges may be waived. Additional charges apply for inside wiring and/or other installation services. $49 activation fee may apply. Offers may be fulfilled via bill credit(s); other taxes, fees & terms apply. for a 2 year contract: 35% of base monthly charges for unexpired term. 2 year term automatically renews at then-current term rates unless canceled within 30 days prior to or 60 days after the term is renewed. (MBG) is available with 2 year contract only and requires cancellation within 30 days of installation; excludes subscriptions, per minute usage, labor/material charges in excess of standard installation and month-to-month service plans, including Fios TV service. Wireless Verizon Router is available for $399.99 purchase and $18/mo rental (except in Maryland, where the wireless Fios Router is available for $299.99 purchase and $15/mo rental). Wireless router models and prices are subject to change. Phone equipment purchase required with VoIP, starting at $85. Equipment must be returned within 30 days of cancellation. Equipment restocking fee may apply if order is canceled or service is terminated within 30 days. MBG and/or promotional offers do not apply to service ordered for temporary, short term or special events. is valid for 5 business days and is an estimate based on current pricing, promotions and taxes that are subject to change. Quote does not include additional charges for nonstandard installations. Verizon Wi-Fi available in select areas with qualifying packages. Software limitations and other terms apply. Visit business.verizon.net/wifi for details. Wired speeds advertised. Wired & wireless speeds vary due to device limits, multiple users, network & other factors. See for more info. Service availability varies. Usage charges apply on basic line. Activation fee of $49 may apply based on speed tier purchased. Wireless Verizon Router is available for$399.99 purchase and $18/mo rental (except in Maryland, where the wireless Fios Router is available for $299.99 purchase and $15/mo rental). Wireless router models and prices are subject to change. Backup battery available for Fios voice services & E911. VSB not available with 2048/2048 Mbps Internet (2 Gigabit Connection). Pricing for BDV line(s) with the Fios bundle: For speeds 200/200 Mbps and higher: the first BDV line is available for $20/mo. and $25/mo. for each addl. line. Pricing reflected in the cart. No annual contract required. $49 activation fee may apply. Wireless Verizon Router is available for $399.99 purchase and $18/mo rental (except in Maryland, where the wireless Fios Router is available for $299.99 purchase and $15/mo rental). Wireless router models and prices are subject to change. Business Digital Voice requires phone equipment purchase starting at $85.00. $49.00 activation fee applies with 2 year contract; $99.00 activation fee applies with no annual contract. Wireless router available for $49.00, subject to change. Basic Internet will be provisioned at our fastest speed available at your location of up to 1Mbps, 3Mbps, 5Mbps, 7Mbps or 10-15Mbps based on VZ line qualifications requirements. For new and existing Fios Internet or Basic Internet customers on select plans. May not be combined with all offers. $5/mo. discount begins when you sign up for Auto Pay (ACH or debit card only) & paper-free billing (registration on required). $5 discount will be applied each month as long as auto pay and paper-free billing stay active. Offer available on select IP Phones with purchase of a new Fios Internet and Business Digital Voice bundle with a two year agreement. Fulfilled via bill credit. Taxes apply. Limit one discount per phone model. Restocking fee may apply if canceled within 30 days. Available to select customers in select areas only. Offer ends 6.30.24. Available only to Fios Internet customers on the Gigabit Connection plan (up to 940/880 Mbps) or 2 Gigabit Connection plan (up to 2048/2048 Mbps) where available. Qualifying customers will receive a monthly bill credit for the applicable monthly router rental fee for as long service with qualifying plan is on the account. Promo credits end when eligibility requirements are no longer met. If your Fios service is cancelled, you must return the Fios router subject to Verizon's standard return policy. Offer for new business customers in select areas only who sign up for qualifying Fios internet service with a two year agreement (subject to credit review) and who terminated their prior internet service and incurred an early termination fee (ETF). To redeem offer, you must email documentation of the ETF from your prior service provider w/in 30 days after receipt of final bill. Offer fulfilled via a bill credit to your Verizon account in the amount of the billed ETF, up to $1,500. Credit will be issued starting after 30 days of service, and will appear on your Verizon bill within 2-3 billing cycles. You remain solely responsible for paying the ETF to your prior service provider. Offer is non-transferable, has no cash or refund value, and may not be combined with all offers. Other terms apply. Offer ends 6.30.24. Businesses who sign up for qualifying Fios Internet with our mid-tier or high-tier speeds with a two-year agreement will receive a Visa Prepaid Card, with the Visa Prepaid Card amount based on speed tier purchased, as follows: (i) $100 Visa Prepaid Card for Fios 500/500 Mbps Internet; or (ii) $500 Visa Prepaid Card for Fios 940/880 Mbps Internet (Gigabit Connection) or 2048/2048 Mbps Internet (2 Gigabit Connection). May only be combined with select offers. Visa Prepaid Card is issued by Pathward®, N.A. Member FDIC, pursuant to a license from Visa U.S.A. Inc. No cash access or recurring payments. Can be used everywhere Visa debit cards are accepted. Card valid for up to 12 months, funds do not expire and may be available after card expiration date, fees may apply. Terms and conditions apply. This optional offer is not a Pathward product or service and Pathward neither endorses nor sponsors it. Must register for card online and keep qualifying Verizon service for 60 days from install, with no past-due balance 65 days from install. Card mailed within 90 days of install date. Limit one card per account. Other card terms and conditions apply. Limited time offer. Offer available to new and existing business customers in select areas only who sign up for both: (i) a qualifying Fios Business Internet plan & (ii) a qualifying Verizon Wireless Business Unlimited plan (eligible smartphone required, device payment purchase or bring your own device). Existing customers are eligible with Fios Business Internet plan upgrade or Business Unlimited plan upgrade or a new line, as applicable. Customers with Fios Gigabit Connection (speeds up to 940/880 Mbps) or Fios 2 Gigabit Connection (speeds up to 2048M/2048M), where available, and Verizon Wireless Business Unlimited Pro plan (at least 1 line) are eligible for a total credit of $80/mo, all other combinations of service plans are eligible for a total credit of $40/mo. Offer fulfilled as a credit of $20/mo. or $40/mo. each to your Fios and Verizon Wireless bills, for a total credit of $40/mo or $80/mo as applicable. Credit is fulfilled at an account level and only one promotional credit per account. Discounts are applied once both services are activated. All discounts apply as long as Verizon provides & business maintains both services at the qualifying levels. Limited time offer. Offer available only to business customers who are new to Verizon and who sign up for a qualifying Fios Business Internet plan and a qualifying Verizon Wireless Business Unlimited plan. Existing Verizon customers are not eligible. One time $100 discount offer fulfilled as a bill credit to your Verizon Wireless account and will appear within 1-2 billing cycles. May only be combined with select offers. Limited time offer. $49 activation fee applies based on speed tier. Wireless Verizon Router is available for $399.99 purchase and $18/mo rental (except in Maryland, where the wireless Fios Router is available for $299.99 purchase and $15/mo rental). Wireless router models and prices are subject to change. $49.00 activation fee applies with 2 year contract; $99.00 activation fee applies with no annual contract. Wireless router available for $49.00, subject to change. Verizon Basic Internet will be provisioned at up to 1Mbps, 3Mbps, 5Mbps, 7Mbps or 10–15Mbps based on VZ line qualifications requirements. Availability subject to final confirmation by Verizon. Offer available to new and existing customers. Requires 2-yr term agreement. Includes unlimited direct-dialed voice calls to anywhere in the US. Selected activation and installation charges are waived. Additional charges may apply for inside wiring and/or other installation services. Additional Universal Service Fee, taxes and other charges apply. Call detail is not provided for unlimited calling. Offer available to new customers with 100 voice lines or fewer in select areas only, subject to credit review. BDV requires an existing Internet connection of 5Mbps or higher. $99.99 activation and $200 installation fees apply. Additional charges apply for inside wiring and/or other installation services. Phone equipment purchase req'd, starting at $85.00. Call detail is not provided for unlimited calling. Wireless Verizon Router is available for $399.99 purchase and $18/mo rental (except in Maryland, where the wireless Fios Router is available for $299.99 purchase and $15/mo rental). Wireless router models and prices are subject to change.. $99.99 activation and $89.99 installation fees (first three existing TV outlets) apply. Additional charges apply for inside wiring and/or other installation services. $11.99/mo. HD set top box, franchise and regulatory fees, up to $8.89 Regional Sports Network (RSN) fee, $11.49 Broadcast Fee, other taxes and fees apply. Equipment shipping charge may apply. Program availability varies by location. Number of channels is approximation. High Definition (HD) TV with HD STB required for HD programming. Certain TV plans, Pay Per View (PPV) and Subscription or fee-based Video On Demand (VOD) are not permitted for viewing in restaurants, bars or other customer service areas. Channel lineup is subject to change and not all channels will be available at all times. Blackout restrictions apply. Month-to-month service without an annual contract required. Req. compatible device and Fios® TV. Content restrictions may apply. Fios Internet req'd for in-office use. Full channel access and DVR streaming require Fios Multi-Room DVR enhanced or Premium Service. Max. combined 5 simultaneous live TV streams and/or DVR streams per media server. Streaming of TV shows and movies On Demand included in your plan is available to all business customers. Streaming of rented/purchased TV shows and movies On Demand is only available to Private Viewing business customers. Requires acceptance of Terms of Service and Private Viewing conditions at . Early access to Fios TV Mobile app begins with activation & ends upon installation or in 14 days, whichever comes first. Wireless data charges may apply. Offer available to eligible and verified members of the U.S. military and U.S. Veterans in select areas with Business Fios Internet with a two year agreement, subject to credit review. Not available in all areas/locations. Upon military service verification through Veterans Advantage, eligible customers will receive a discount in the amount of $5/month for speeds up to 500M/500M; or $10/month for 940/880 Mbps and 2048/2048 Mbps (where available), for as long as that customer maintains qualifying Business Fios Internet service. Not available for month-to-month plans. Eligible customers must complete the military service verification process within 30 days of the order to get the discount. Available to businesses with 19 employees or less. Requires current Fios Business Internet service. Business Internet Secure licenses are sold in packs of 5, 10, and 25 with one license covering one device (laptop, desktop, smartphone or tablet). One license pack at a time per customer account. Prices are monthly and exclusive of taxes and fees. Terms and conditions apply. System requirements: Windows 7 and above; Mac OSX 10.9 and above; Android OS 5.0 and above, or Apple iOS 10.0 and above. Wi-Fi 5 vs. Wi-Fi 6: What's the Difference and Should You Wait to Upgrade?

We've got some great deals going on right now exclusively for our online customers... chat now to hear more! Wi-Fi 5 vs. Wi-Fi 6: What's the difference and should you wait to upgrade?,Author: Megan Williams,You may have read discussions about Wi-Fi 6 speed and how it is a against its predecessor, Wi-Fi 5. Some have gone so far as to suggest that Wi-Fi 6, combined with 5G, is . After all, the speed and quality of your network is crucial not only to existing, critical but also to a range of innovations such as . So, if you're currently evaluating whether to invest in a Wi-Fi 5 or Wi-Fi 6 deployment, you're not alone. As with any new technology, you will get the most out of your investment from understanding its business benefits and examining how they align with your current goals and strategy. While the speed and potential of Wi-Fi 6 is impressive, it's possible your best business decision may be staying put with your current Wi-Fi 5 setup. Here are some critical items to think about to help you know how to decide. What's the difference between Wi-Fi 5 vs. Wi-Fi 6?What is Wi-Fi 5?,is the 5th generation of Wi-Fi. Better known as 802.11ac, this standard took capabilities from second generation Wi-Fi (like the ability to operate on a 5 GHz band and orthogonal frequency-division multiplexing or OFDM) and turned them toward the pressing need for the transfer of large files, such as file backups and video streaming type applications. What is Wi-Fi 6?,As the most recent generation of Wi-Fi, Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) takes on challenges such as optimizing data rates, network efficiency and supporting a hybrid wired and wireless network infrastructure. It's more than just a generational upgrade. Among the key features is a better way to meet shared speed and frequency capabilities. This is thanks to its superior ability to support a larger number of clients and devices at the same time. This is particularly crucial given the growth of . What should I consider when comparing Wi-Fi 5 vs. Wi-Fi 6?,Wi-Fi 6 offers several improvements over the performance of Wi-Fi 5. These include:,Wi-Fi 6 also supports features that enable higher bandwidth, alleviate traffic congestion, improve network efficiency and enable controls that improve battery life. Can Wi-Fi 5 devices use Wi-Fi 6?,Legacy network platforms may struggle to take advantage of the new technology. The good news is that Wi-Fi 6 is with all other Wi-Fi standards back to 802.11b. Older devices can connect to new Wi-Fi 6 deployments; however, the performance and capabilities will only match what the wireless end device can handle. This means only your Wi-Fi 6-capable devices will be able to take advantage of the full benefits of Wi-Fi 6 speed and performance. It is worth noting the continues to come down. What are the business benefits of Wi-Fi 6?,The superior features of Wi-Fi 6 can help to facilitate a , powering improvements in efficiency, productivity, collaboration and an improved end-user experience. When comparing Wi-Fi 5 vs. Wi-Fi 6, the benefits of Wi-Fi 6 are certainly alluring. Better communication,Spurred by the growth in remote and hybrid work, the is estimated to be growing at a CAGR of 11.4%—from $4.66 billion in 2021 to $9.95 billion in 2028, according to Research and Markets. Even if your organization is 100% in-person, you are still likely to require video conferencing for external communication and other important collaboration needs. Wi-Fi 6 can help to address the bandwidth and speed limitations that can impede the quality of bandwidth intensive and real time tools such as video conferencing. Improving connection experiences,Entertainment venues or transportation centers may struggle with a need for large numbers of connections from simultaneous devices. This can be compounded by bandwidth intensive applications, such as . OFDMA, MU-MIMO and built-in resource scheduling allows for an expansion of device density and reduction in network congestion in these types of environments. Looking at Wi-Fi 5 vs. Wi-Fi 6, it's important to note that Wi-Fi 6 could also be deployed as a 5G cellular on-ramp to improve in-building cellular coverage via a radio access network from appropriately placed Wireless LAN (WLAN) access points. A more intelligent IoT edge,Whatever your industry or organization, the shift to IoT technology will profoundly impact your bandwidth requirements and capabilities. Wi-Fi 6 is particularly useful for that don't have requirements to regularly transmit or receive data. exist for almost any industry; here are just a few examples to think about:,Wi-Fi 6 makes it easier to take and edge computing to connect people and things at the edge, in apps and through data in the cloud and enable control and action locally. Wireless Connectivity on DoD Bases with a Private 5G Network

We've got some great deals going on right now exclusively for our online customers... chat now to hear more! Benefits of Private 5G networks for military bases and installations,Author: Jennifer Goforth Gregory,5G is providing secure, high-performance solutions, like private 5G networks, that can integrate seamlessly with legacy systems and help enable the Department of Defense (DoD) to transform and support mission readiness and . Military bases and installations require reliable, secure, and available public infrastructure that can support needs of every person on the base—military and civilian. However, many factors make it challenging, if not impossible, for the current, often aging, infrastructure to meet bases' evolving needs. The focus by leveraging 5G solutions, including private 5G networks, to address these needs. The challenges of network management on base,The network maturity for military bases is one of , with some bases equipped with the latest hardware and physical infrastructure, while others face outdated technology and facilities. Military installations and bases that use old hardware and aging cable plant operations desperately —which can take years and a significant investment. And there are certainly bases with a mix of new and old technologies. Regardless, each base must continue to serve its missions and support its employees and residents, regardless of its current state of infrastructure. Military services,DoD personnel from other bases make frequent visits for meetings and special projects creating even more situations that need access. Even bases with updated infrastructure encounter issues trying to manage security and flexible network access across the entire base ecosystem–outdoors, indoors, and remote. The shift to remote and hybrid work makes providing a secure and easy-to-use experience even more challenging. Federal workers support , including the flexibility to work in whatever location works best for their tasks and current needs, be it on or off base. In addition to some people working from home, others find that working in another building on the campus or even another agency improves collaboration or productivity—often both. However, bases find it increasingly difficult to provide the seamless experience and reliable connectivity employees need and expect. Civilian services,Many bases also support civilian services like banks, restaurants, schools, businesses, and other facilities which all require secure network to support the community. need connectivity, which can put bandwidth restraints on bases, to conduct their day-to-day lives, including their personal needs, lifestyle and even entertainment. The addition of unmanaged personal and can also present security concerns as it creates additional opportunities for bad actors to access the network. Disparities between bases,Military bases and their communities vary greatly in size, population, and location. For example, there are bases that are less than 30 acres in size yet nestled right in a cityscape, providing its service members and their families an urban setting just off base. There are also expansive bases, which encompasses almost 600,000 acres yet are located in a desert region. This variety of geographic coverage and locality constrains the available budgets, resources, and supply chains to provide and upgrade network footprints. Expanding this consideration to take account for the global presence of the military and related national security needs, resilient, scalable, and secure networking capabilities become even more critical. Both large and small communities can face unique problems imposed by coalition training and increased foreign national presence on base, in addition to the other challenges outlined. Providing flexible and secure wireless network capabilities to help solve these problems is key for base operational success, and embracing private 5G can help address many of these problems. Network optimization can help support complex needs,Many times current local area network (LAN) environments simply do not satisfy the for network optimization on its own. According to Robert Bowers, Principal Architect for Verizon and a Marine Corps veteran, "The state of base networks across all service branches reflects a complex array of independent approaches and technology sets. Each base has historically been responsible for their own maintenance, often occurring on an irregular basis or only when critically needed. With the recent advancements in network security and wireless technologies, enterprises have become very interested in delivering secure and compliant environments untethered from the office cubicle. Many commands within the DoD hold these same aspirations.",The evolution of military bases includes more geographic inclusion of remote training areas and flight line operations, which often means unreliable coverage with dead zones and other areas with little-to-poor coverage. Additionally, the costs for wireless coverage for large base facilities with multiple buildings and locations can be significant. While Wi-Fi has traditionally served well for indoor environments, Wi-Fi poses significant limitations for extending network access beyond building walls, restricting base users from complete access. Managing these situations with traditional wireless and wired networks can be inefficient at times, especially with extending service to larger, outdoor areas. Referencing situations like these, Bowers discussed how innovative 4G LTE and 5G solutions can reliably provide network backhaul or redundant backup capabilities, in addition to supplementing signal shortcomings of Wi-Fi solutions. Private 5G networks improve security, productivity and connectivity,Private 5G network deployments offer enhanced network management options including all the capabilities and benefits of public 5G service, but with added security of being able to prohibit unintended users/devices from existing on that private network segment. Bases that employ private 5G networks can choose from multiple options to provide the highest level of performance and experience based on the base's configuration and needs. Bases can deploy a private 5G network using many different transition approaches to suit their fiscal or network needs, such as preserving any existing private 4G LTE assets to migrate to a standalone 5G system later, or deploying a non-standalone 4G LTE and 5G solution in tandem. With a private 5G network access solution, base network administrators can address problems with network congestion that can disrupt productivity and network speeds at bases. Additionally, a private 5G network can help prevent or unauthorized network scanning. Bases can also acquire enhanced network reliability and ultra low latency capabilities for endpoints beyond personal use devices–such as security sensor and IoT devices. For example, a 5G-enabled solution can make it possible to enhance through network management. Base commands are charged with ensuring both physical security and cybersecurity of the hangars and physical equipment, to include logistics and maintenance assets in addition to aircrafts. Effective flight line operations rely upon ubiquitous connectivity for sensor networks, mobile devices, and computer networks to enhance maintenance and supply activities, and subsequently improve the overall mission readiness of the squadron. With 5G, connectivity can be extended beyond wifi-enabled hangers, while also inheriting other benefits like unified network management where data from the IoT sensors can feed into logistics or flight-kit applications in near real-time. Bases planning for infrastructure upgrades can use private 5G networks either to supplement their existing LAN or replace it. By combining 4G LTE or 5G capabilities into Base Area Network designs as part of network management, you can connect geographically separate facilities more cost-effectively than lengthy copper/fiber-based LAN extensions with Wi-Fi. With the rapid development of feature enhancements and network improvements, integrated 5G systems can contribute to faster bandwidth speeds and consolidated management of digital ecosystems, which fundamentally helps improve the performance and efficiency of assets and services. For larger bases that have thousands of users, private 5G networks offer digital environments which support increased endpoint density, offering easier, consolidated means of managing access across the diverse portfolio of end-user devices and IoT sensors of today and the future. The role of traffic management in 5G network optimization,In addition to ensuring reliable, secure, fast connectivity throughout the base, 5G systems also help address a constant network optimization challenge for base IT leaders—traffic management. While it's important that everyone has access, all connections and data sent over the network are not equal in terms of priority and security. A fast food order, for example, should not be treated the same as a critical conference call. Expanding upon traffic management, Bowers also discussed network slicing and quality of service (QoS) flows with respect to 5G systems. With a private 5G network, end-to-end can offer traffic segregation and prioritization as part of the traffic management strategy. For example, network slices can be provisioned to segregate traffic flows by device type, where traffic involving latency-sensitive applications can hold a separate network slice from internet traffic from a logistician's tablet. Priority can also be prescribed (and preserved end-to-end) by application, such as real-time security camera feeds over non-critical conference calls. For 5G deployments that supplement existing IP network environments, network slices and their QoS flows can be mapped to IP-based quality of service (QoS) policies across the BAN, effectively preserving end-to-end traffic management features across multiple domains. How to benefit from private 5G networks at DoD bases,Private 5G networks offer distinct benefits to help everyone who steps on the base regardless of their job or duties, instead of worrying about connectivity. With current performance and access demands steadily rising, DoD bases and installations need to embrace innovative capabilities and solutions to not only address current problem sets, but also to remain appropriately positioned to meet the needs of the service member community and the future. 5G private networks enable enhanced user experiences, delivering secure environments coupled with the flexibility and freedom of movement realized on many campuses today. Learn how Verizon can help support your base with a . How EverWash is Improving Car Wash Technology with Wireless Business Internet

Learn how EverWash is utilizing Verizon's wireless business internet to improve car wash technology for owners and helping them deliver a positive customer experience.
Read Now

Remote Internet Access Solutions Case Study

Read customer success stories on remote internet solutions from Verizon. Discover how Verizon has helped facilitate projects using remote internet access.
Read Now

How Appalachian Pipeline Contractors Connects Construction Job Sites with LTE Business Internet

Learn how LTE Business Internet helps Appalachian Pipeline Contractors connect their construction job sites to aid in their construction efforts.
Read Now

How to set up Wi-Fi Backup (model ASK-NCM1100) | Verizon

Verizon Home Internet Just Got Dreamier

How to set up the Verizon Internet Gateway (models # WNC-CR200A & ASK-NCM1100)

Verizon introduces $39 a month Fios Business Internet Plan for Boston Small Business Owners

Small Business Owners in select Boston zip codes can now take full advantage of 50 Mbps Verizon Fios Business Internet Offer at $39 a month
Learn more

Verizon Business debuts Business Internet Secure to protect small businesses

Featuring Internet Security powered by Cisco and BlackBerry Smart Antivirus
Learn more

Verizon Business continues rapid expansion of 5G Business Internet

The fixed-wireless offering powered by 5G Ultra Wideband is now available in parts of 42 U.S. cities, up from 24 in April
Learn more
