how to setup a virtual private network on android

Verizon Business launches On Site LTE, a private network for enterprise customers

Verizon Business launches On Site LTE for enterprise customers in the US, providing a private, secure and dedicated on-premises wireless network platform.
Verizon Business launches On Site 5G a private 5G network for enterprise & public sector

Verizon Business today announced the launch of On Site 5G, Verizon’s first commercially available, private 5G network solution in the U.S.
Verizon Business launches turn-key private networking solution with Celona

Verizon Business today announced a new, turn-key private networking solution with Celona, that will accelerate the use of private 5G to support a new generation of business initiatives.
Holland Ridge Farms Blooms With New Private Wireless Network Business

Learn how Holland Ridge Farms overcame its initial customer experience challenges with a private wireless network.
WAN-as-a-Service vs. LAN-as-a-Service: Which is Best for You Business

WAN-as-a-Service vs. LAN-as-a-Service: Which is Best for You Business

WAN-as-a-Service vs. LAN-as-a-Service,Author: Gary Hilson,Local Area Networks (LANs) and Wide Area Networks (WANs) are critical business enablers as part of a (NaaS) infrastructure, but whether LAN-as-a-Service or WAN-as-a-Service is best for your organization depends on several factors. Your LAN is exclusive to your organization. Your devices, including computers and smartphones, are networked together at a specific location via TCP/IP Ethernet or Wi-Fi. LAN-as-a-Service is a networking business model that integrates LAN with ever-evolving business needs, so you can scale your capabilities up or down as required. WAN-as-a-Service is the same consumption model, but a WAN spans a large geographic area and multiple business locations by using leased circuits from telecommunications providers. NaaS is a with offerings that can deliver network functionality as a service, including self-service capability, on-demand usage and the ability to scale up and down. NaaS offerings may also include elements such as network switches, routers, gateways and firewalls. Gartner predicts that by the end of 2024, on-premises NaaS will be adopted by 15% of all enterprises. Whether you're a smaller business or a multinational company, it's a great idea to understand where LAN-as-a-Service and WAN-as-a-Service fit into your NaaS IT infrastructure. Understanding LAN vs. WAN,Any business today needs to be digitally interconnected to carry out operations and be competitive, especially if they have remote employees or multiple locations. Because today's businesses tend to be more distributed or remote, the rather than just a LAN is increasingly common. A business that operates out of a home or a small, leased space may have a couple of computers, a printer and a router/modem combination linked together with physical or Wi-Fi connectivity; this is a LAN. Meanwhile, a as bandwidth demands rise to handle more types of files more quickly and securely across greater distances by tying local systems together. A WAN exceeds a LAN's capabilities in that it can connect all users to company-wide databases and tools that facilitate conferencing, marketing automation, customer relationship management (CRM) and other business operations—all of which are beyond the LAN's scope. Both LANs and WANs are keeping pace with other applications and services, as they can now be delivered as-a-Service as part of a larger NaaS IT infrastructure. Why you want it as-a-service,Because of the geographic limitations, LAN-as-a-Service is relatively simpler than a WAN when it comes to connectivity requirements. However, managing a LAN requires significant time and resources from your IT staff, and the larger the organization and the more complex your on-site IT infrastructure, the more complex and expensive the tools become to . Adopting LAN-as-a-Service can help you maintain operations and avoid service disruptions that can impede the business and impact the customer experience. WAN-as-a-Service is more dynamic. It employs a wider variety of connectivity and both wired and wireless technologies to bridge their various parts—including virtual private networks (VPNs) for added security since data becomes more vulnerable as it moves across the internet. The prospect of building a WAN from scratch can be overwhelming, especially if the business has limited budgets, people and technology resources. For example, a WAN has more customer-premises equipment (CPE) to connect with a telecommunication carrier and terminate a WAN circuit, such as an ISDN, E-carrier/T-carrier, DSL or metro Ethernet. This also includes hardware such as routers, firewalls, network switches, PBXs, VoIP gateways, sometimes CSU/DSU and modems. The value of WAN-as-a-Service is that businesses don't have to worry about maintaining their own infrastructure, which can become more complex as the infrastructure grows and technologies are layered on. An organization doesn't have to be large to enjoy the benefits of WAN-as-a-Service. Because of the nature of its operations and distributed employees, LAN-as-a-Service may not be sufficient to keep up, as smartphones, desktops in home offices, laptops and tablets will come and go and need to be set up or reconfigured. Even to deliver their services. Deciding which one makes sense for your business should be based on how and where you want your staff to connect and collaborate. For a performance perspective, WAN-as-a-Service allows for dedicated internet connectivity and even advanced traffic management features to better prioritize or route traffic by , while your LAN will likely be limited by a public broadband connection. What is a Wide Area Network (WAN)?

What is a Wide Area Network (WAN)?

What is a Wide Area Network (WAN)?,It's about good connections for your growing application demands. Like your most goal-driven team members, data needs a clear path and the right clearances to cross the finish line. A wide-area network (WAN) is your data's highway across the digital landscape. It provides an avenue between your digital resources, such as hardware and software, and your users. Your data is like your users on the network, with things to do and places to go. If the road users take (your WAN) is pitted, narrow, gravely and single lane, the trip will be slow and possibly hazardous. If the road is a modern thoroughfare, the ride will be smoother, faster, more direct and safer. WANs that work well are built for reliable, high-impact communications. They allow businesses to route data — efficiently and cost-effectively — to and from users and sites, near and far. Just as with roads, WANs come in many configurations. Understanding some of the architectural key points can help inform decisions about your network investments. What does WAN mean, and what does it do?,A WAN is little more than an organized set of internet protocol (IP)-based connections that allows you to move data among distributed teams and devices. When you send personal emails, videos, images or text, the data files are generally simple and small enough to edit, save and share electronically. But things can get complicated when the connections that move this information multiply to accommodate more employees, office locations and cloud- or server-based applications. WANs are controlled-access telecommunications systems that are designed to efficiently transmit larger amounts of data, enabling network connectivity to a wide area. That area might be geographical, as with field offices, high-capacity in terms of processing power and users, or both. What are the advantages of WAN over LAN, and what's the difference?,If your business operates out of your home or a small leased space, you've probably linked together a couple of computers, a printer and a router/modem combination to get online. You also probably have a physical (usually Ethernet) or Wi-Fi link. This is a local area network (LAN) configuration. As your business grows, you need more bandwidth to handle more types of files more quickly and securely across greater distances. A WAN is usually the network that ties local systems together. With a WAN, your LANs and teams can connect to companywide databases and tools that facilitate conferencing, marketing automation, customer relationship management (CRM) and other business operations — all of which are beyond the LAN's scope. How does WAN work?,WANs can use different types of connectivity and technologies to bridge their various parts. WAN operators often employ virtual private networks (VPNs) to interconnect locations and devices more securely. A virtual private network is important because data handled by IP-based WANs may become vulnerable as it moves across the internet. As businesses grow, many are faced with aging network infrastructure and convoluted architectures resulting from technologies that were added over the years. To boost productivity and profitability, they may need WANs that use both wired and wireless technologies. Yet implementing both may seem impossible given available budgets and limited technology resources. And businesses may put off potentially game-changing advancements because they are fearful of the risks and costs to their network. Hybrid, wired and wireless networks can lead to delayed or flawed security updates and implementation of business-critical applications. Think of the work involved in retrofitting equipment, alone. Settings must be changed for routers and servers. Phones, laptops and tablets may need new setups. They may even need to be replaced. Software defined wide area network (SD WAN) technology may be the answer to these challenges. What is SD WAN, and how can it help growing businesses?,Software-defined networks (SDNs) are gaining traction because of their usefulness in surmounting complexity and cost obstacles associated with hybrid networking and cloud computing. To streamline disparate networks while getting the most out of pricey bandwidth, more businesses are turning to a type of SDN called . Among its advantages, SD WAN allows businesses to control several network components and processes from a single interface or computer dashboard. SD WAN is hosted and based in the cloud, and is useful for businesses with branch offices and remote employees using a variety of networking methods. Additionally, SD WANs can eliminate many manual operations and the need for expensive circuits to interconnect hybrid networks. At the same time, the technology makes it easier to maximize bandwidth in near-real time. This means that lower priority activity, such as web-surfing for noncritical work, can be sent through inexpensive public IP channels. More expensive circuits can be reserved for mission-critical and sensitive activity involving sales transactions and customer databases. One way to think of SD WAN is to picture vehicles at an intersection on a divided highway. The network's routing mechanisms are like the traffic lights. The drivers are going one way or the other, and taking turns based on the traffic signals. With SD WAN, instead of a traffic light that doesn't respond immediately to changing conditions, you now have a sort of traffic-management genius in control. This highly trained professional uses advanced tools to evaluate traffic flow, vehicle occupancy and other qualitative factors to determine whether the light is red or green in a given direction. Like this pro traffic manager, SD WAN green-lights important, delay-sensitive payloads. Others get the red light, or are routed elsewhere. Everyone gets through the intersection efficiently and safely, relative to their situation and cargo. Are you ready to move from a LAN to a WAN?,If so, you have plenty of options that can meet your needs. Our networking experts can help you evaluate your requirements and find a solution that fits your budget and ambitions. Our can help you boost your teams' productivity and simplify your business operations. Options include proactive performance management, customer support and fast network-restoration capabilities. For example, with , we can help keep your WAN running smoothly while keeping the pressure off of your IT staff. Our services are backed by strong service level agreements (SLAs). Your growing business deserves a partner you can trust to help keep your connections reliable and secure. What is VoIP?

What is VoIP?

What is VoIP?,A guide to understanding business VoIPGood communication is at the heart of every relationship—and that includes business relationships. When you can communicate easily with employees, vendors, partners and customers, you can help your business stay ready to succeed. There is a lot of technology out there that promises to make business communications easier. But for businesses that are just getting started —or for those that are eyeing growth opportunities—sifting through all of those options can be overwhelming. It might feel like the easiest choice is to just stick with traditional landline phone service, but can you really hope to succeed in a modern business world using legacy systems and outdated tools?,Many small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) are coming to realize that being competitive means using the same tools that bigger businesses do. Which is why many SMBs are turning to software-based technology over the internet—also known as the cloud—to help even the playing field. Deciding on what cloud-based technologies are best for you could have a huge impact on your business, so it's important to make smart choices. When it comes to business communications, a Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) solution could be exactly what your business needs to deliver big results without breaking your budget. What is VoIP?,VoIP is a cloud-based technology that transports high-quality voice calls over the internet instead of a traditional phone network. From a user perspective, it is just like using a typical phone service. The difference is that the calls are routed through your internet network instead of through a circuit-switched telephone network. VoIP telephone service is a great blend of familiar and contemporary. Because it's so similar to traditional phone service, it's easy for users to make the transition to VoIP services. No extensive trainings or constant troubleshooting necessary. Plus, since it's all in the cloud, VoIP service provides access to advanced communications features that can help you improve productivity and performance. Three main ways to place VoIP calls:,This adaptor lets you connect a standard phone to a computer or internet connection to place VoIP calls. These specialized phones look like typical desk phones, but have Ethernet connectors to connect directly to internet services. All you need to place a computer-to-computer call is VoIP software, your computer's microphone and speaker, and an internet connection. The many benefits of VoIP,When you're working with limited resources, you need to make sure you are getting the most out of all of your technologies and investments. Business VoIP services can do more than just improve how you communicate; their benefits can stretch across many aspects of your business. Here are just a few of the advantages of a VoIP solution:,VoIP is a cost-effective option because it lets you leverage the internet service you are already using. This means instead of paying for a separate service, you only need one network for both your voice calls and your data services. You get low setup fees, low maintenance fees and low call charges. Plus, rather than having to deal with multiple bills and plans, a VoIP solution can consolidate your voice and data into one efficient plan. When you pair VoIP with a reliable network, you won't need to worry about poor call clarity. Plus, the right VoIP solution will help maintain business continuity by forwarding calls to a preset number in the event of a power outage. It's critical for businesses to stay flexible and ready for whatever the day brings. Because it's cloud-based, VoIP can help you do more than just voice calls—you can also integrate other critical communications tools, such as video conferencing, visual voicemail, collaboration tools and more. And because it can work seamlessly between desk phones and mobile devices, you can stay connected even when working remotely. Your customers are your priority—and you should make sure they know it. Not only do you need to be able to pick up the phone when your customers call, you need to be able to answer their questions or get them to the person who can—quickly. When you choose a feature-rich VoIP solution, you'll have access to many of the same tools that larger businesses typically use. For instance, our comes with more than 30 features, such as:,With features like these, VoIP can help you give your customers the same level of service they have come to expect. If you're already getting pulled in a lot of different directions, you need tools that make your job easier. VoIP deployment and management is simple, so there is no need for highly trained or dedicated IT staff. VoIP interfaces are designed to be simple and user-friendly so that local administrators can customize the most common service modifications. VoIP is highly scalable—a good thing if you have big plans for your business' future. When you have VoIP service, it's simple to move or add phones to new locations without having to reprogram or install new lines. So as your circumstances change, so can your phone system. Plus, with VoIP, virtual phone numbers can be assigned to multiple devices, helping you simplify telecommuting and remote working. Investing in VoIP service today is a first step toward moving your business forward. Find the right VoIP service provider. There are a lot of VoIP services out there to choose from, but they're not all created equal. So it's important that you get one that is right for your business. Here are a few steps to take when researching your VoIP options. Before you can choose a VoIP solution, you first need to determine what your specific communications needs are. Types of VoIP solutions:,This is a hybrid approach to VoIP. Businesses that want to keep existing numbers and analog phones can use a specialized adaptor to connect their legacy equipment to the internet and then use VoIP software to make and receive calls. Session Initiation Protocol (SIP) Trunking is the digital equivalent of an analog phone line. It provides the same basic service as traditional landlines, only instead of using physical wires to make connections, it uses virtual lines to connect calls over the internet. VoIP Private Branch Exchange (PBX) is a system that manages a business' telephone network using a data network. It may be hosted, on premises or a hybrid of the two. Once you know what you need from your business phone system, you can start looking for a solution that aligns with your long-term business goals. VoIP service is routed through the internet. So if you want to make sure you're providing reliable communications, you're going to need reliable network service. Make sure you look for a service provider that has proven reliability and coverage where you need it. While VoIP can cost less than some other business phone systems, the costs between providers can still vary—especially since not all VoIP solutions provide the same features. Not only should you compare upfront equipment costs and deployment costs, but you'll also want to see what your ongoing monthly costs will be and compare what you get with each solution. Knowing everything that is included in the cost of your VoIP solution helps you make sure you're getting the best value for your money. 