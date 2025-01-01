how to setup a vpn for small business

Small business network setup: How to setup a network
Author: Heidi Vella
Date revised: March 28, 2024
Small businesses have a lot to consider when launching and running their operations, including their small business network setup. A fast, secure, and reliable is a great way to safely access and share files and other software resources with employees across multiple devices. The best small business networks function at real-time speeds and use the same cyber security protections, helping managers and staff do more, faster, while maintaining safety standards. Understandably, many new small businesses are often strapped for time and financial resources and may struggle with how to set up a network. When configuring your small business network setup, here are some questions to consider when deciding what kind of internet solution you may need. How to set up a network: Questions to ask,Does the business have more than one location? The number of locations will impact the size and setup of a small business computer network. Are there multiple users, tablets and devices, and will they need access to key documents and information at the same time? Knowing this will help you determine if your business needs a wired, wireless or hybrid network. Will the business need to download large files as part of day-to-day operations and, conversely, how often do they need to upload large files? The answer to these questions will impact the upload and download speeds and bandwidth your network needs. Do the business goals include growth in the short and medium-term? If so, you may want to consider a small business computer network setup with inbuilt flexibility that enables easy expansion. If the answer to any of the above was yes, then business internet solutions might be the right option for your small business network. To establish the right small business computer network setup, consider the following:,What is the size and location of the business, and what kind of applications does it frequently use? Small businesses that have a number of employees might mean that you need an appropriate amount of bandwidth. What is the business' affordability range? This could determine what kinds of services you can set up for your business. What kind of coverage does it require? Businesses that have multiple locations or operate in more remote areas will need to ensure they stay secure and connected with coverage virtually everywhere they do business. What are the business' future goals? Knowing this can help you determine if you would need an internet service that could scale with your business as it develops. Getting your small business computer network setup right the first time,When deciding how to set up a network, it's important to keep things simple. A complex small business computer network requiring multiple solutions and platforms is likely to be confusing and costly to use. A better small business network setup often is an out-of-the-box, single-platform, easy-to-set-up, reliable solution provided by a trusted partner. This way, management can focus fewer resources on troubleshooting and more on customers and staff. What kind of network and hardware should you opt for?,This will depend on the kind of network required, whether wired or wireless. The kind of hardware required is likely to include a network adapter and router, plus various ethernet cables depending on the type of network you choose. How will the network be built?,Depending on the complexity of the network you opt for, setup can be simple—setting up the router and network adapter, if needed—or more complicated. Every device and server will need to be connected to the main network so they can communicate with each other. It's then necessary to test the connectivity between the devices and configure the firewall as advised by the manufacturer. IT leaders might choose to do this entire process themselves or opt for an installation service for ease. When thinking about your small business network setup, it's worth considering the benefits of an out-of-the-box, easy-to-set-up, reliable single solution provided by a trusted partner. What is the right kind of pricing structure?,The type of network chosen will likely depend on the businesses' budget and vision for growth, and so will the type of pricing structure. Straightforward pricing structures, that guarantee costs for several years or months, can eliminate concerns about hidden charges and escalating costs. Does your business vision include expansion and will that require a different network setup? You might consider a tiered small business network solution that scales with you as you grow. Additionally, a complex network requiring multiple solutions and platforms is likely to be confusing and costly to use. But before committing, IT leaders should consider how they expect their business to grow and evolve and how this will impact ongoing network costs into the future. Flexibility for small business network setup success,For most growing small businesses, network flexibility should be a top priority. A flexible network will support nascent businesses by adjusting and growing along with the business needs and services. If flexibility isn't built-in, businesses could risk tying themselves into restrictive contracts that stifle growth. When thinking about how to set up a network, businesses will likely want to add features as they go: video surveillance, Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP), unified communications or a new technology that is not yet widely available. To invest in a network that is designed to grow over time is to bank on the business and its ability to prosper. A lot of factors play into how to set up a network and apprehension over a small business network setup is understandable but often misplaced. With the right partner, it is easy to achieve, saves the company money, provides crucial protection, is quick to deliver on productivity gains and allows everyone to focus on the most important thing—successfully growing your business. Learn more about how can help your business grow. They are usually only set in response to actions made by you which amount to a request for services, such as setting your privacy preferences, logging in or filling in forms. You can set your browser to block or alert you about these cookies, but some parts of the site will not then work. These cookies do not store any personally identifiable information. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. BackClear Filters,All Consent Allowed
Internet Connectivity for Small Business: Tips for the Holidays
Author: A.J. O'Connell
'Tis the season for holiday sales, pop-up events, street festivals and more. To keep up with all of the festivities, it's more important than ever for a modern small business to stay connected. Whether you're setting up a booth at a fair, dealing with customers who need last-minute items or information, or connecting with employees working remotely from several states away, connectivity is key to staying merry and bright. Many small businesses are now exploring the benefits of wireless solutions, like . FWA can improve your business internet connection in a secure and efficient way, can be installed in minutes, not months, and is even available in hard-to-reach areas. How does FWA work?
The holidays mean a lot of online shopping and internet traffic, which can slow down your business when you are at your busiest. Where available, FWA can help prevent a holiday hiccup, as it establishes a high-speed wireless connection between your business and a base station connected to a fixed telecom network. A business using FWA will typically be provided with either an antenna or an indoor modem/router. The base stations transmit wireless signals over a specific frequency to a wireless router, providing internet access and other high-speed data services to your business. This is particularly important if you're bracing for a rush of online holiday business, have areas with slow or no internet connectivity or if you need to quickly set up a secure payment system at a holiday pop-up. How is wireless internet different from traditional broadband?,The holidays always bring a sense of magic to the air. What about a little magic for your business? FWA can seem like magic if your business struggles with access to reliable, high-speed internet services. Traditional, wired broadband transmits data using wires, like fiber-optic cables, copper telephone lines or power lines. This means a physical connection of some kind must be installed on a customer's premises to connect them to a service provider's network. While you may already be connected to some form of wired network, you may have areas with limited or no connectivity, or perhaps you are located in an area where cable has not been (or cannot be) installed. The benefits of using FWA for your business,If you are like many small business owners, you may be wary of new technologies, especially going into the all-important holiday season. With limited budgets and limited IT expertise, new technology can feel like a gamble. However, FWA is a great choice for businesses that need high-speed internet and may find traditional broadband inaccessible. Benefits include:,Affordable and reliable,The holidays might be a good time to splurge on some treats for loved ones, but there is no need to break the bank on your internet. On top of that, the busy season is not the time to find out the limits of your connectivity. FWA is according to Frost & Sullivan, and can be deployed as the primary or only connection, a parallel connection, or a backup connection. Quick setup,FWA can be quick and easy to set up, which can be especially beneficial if you want to set up a pop-up location, kiosk or workshop for elves. Rather than waiting for a service call, your employees can connect wirelessly at a new site and be ready to accept mobile payments on a point-of-sale (POS) device and tap into any other services or tools you need to run your business effectively. This doesn't just apply to retailers. For example, construction companies can access that can be moved to different locations on-site (or other construction sites entirely) without interrupting service anywhere within the Verizon LTE coverage area. Staying online in bad weather,As the song reminds us, the weather outside at this time of year can be frightful, so what will that mean for your internet connection? When it comes to extreme weather, wired solutions aren't infallible. If cables are accidentally cut or damaged by weather, subscribers to traditional wired solutions must wait for those cables to be repaired or replaced. This can take hours to weeks, depending on the severity of the damage. That's not an option for grocery stores, pharmacies and many small businesses which need to get online quickly after disasters to help serve the public and maintain business continuity. Capture the holiday magic with FWA
To compete with larger competitors, especially during the busy holiday season, small businesses need to be able to do more with less—sometimes a lot less. But , wherever your business is located. FWA helps level the playing field to quickly provide the reliable access you need, bringing connectivity to your business you can use to connect with customers. So, give yourself the gift that keeps on giving this holiday season with fixed wireless access. Learn more about how with FWA. Frost & Sullivan, 2023, Verizon Applauded by Frost & Sullivan for Delivering Strong Reliability, Coverage, Speed and Support Capabilities with Its Enterprise Fixed Wireless Access Solution. Manage your account or get tools and information. These cookies are necessary for the website to function and cannot be switched off in our systems. They are usually only set in response to actions made by you which amount to a request for services, such as setting your privacy preferences, logging in or filling in forms. You can set your browser to block or alert you about these cookies, but some parts of the site will not then work. These cookies do not store any personally identifiable information. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. BackClear Filters,All Consent AllowedWe use technologies to collect and share information about your use of our site. By continuing, you agree to the use of these capabilities for a better experience and other purposes. Learn more in our .
A guide to VPN protocols
Author: Sue Poremba
Long before 2020, Virtual Private Networks (VPNs) were among one of the many tools used to secure access to company networks from remote or outside the network locations. However, they took on greater significance when many more employees moved from office buildings to dining room tables. VPNs not only help with employee mobility and business continuity but can also amid rising cyber security threats. These multiple uses are strong drivers behind the global VPN market's growth, with a projected market size of $77.1 billion by 2026. While not necessarily household names, familiar protocols like Secure Socket Layer (SSL) and Transport Layer Security (TLS) are employed whenever you see HTTPS in a browser address bar. A short introduction to the VPN protocols that are behind this security option will help show why it is so important, how the protocols work and the different options which might work best for your organization, especially since public internet connections have become more prevalent and accessible for everybody. VPN protocols explained,VPN protocols are a set of standard specifications for establishing a secure tunnel using encryption, verification and security for data transmission between a device (or endpoint) and another device (or endpoint). For VPNs to be most effective, protocol standards are necessary to build secure ways to transmit data over the public internet which is otherwise open and not secure for sending data. Think of , or encrypted connections that connect to a company's private, secured network. They are used to transmit sensitive data across an unsecured "underlay" network and protect that information from malicious actors. By using VPN tunnels it allows you to transmit data so that it is not directly viewable because it is sent through an encrypted virtual tunnel which makes the data unreadable. To put it differently, sometimes speed and capacity outweigh the need for security. It is worth remembering that not all data transmitted over a network is sensitive or in need of being secured over a VPN. Types of VPN protocols explained,Different protocols are available to meet a variety of user requirements. When deciding what are the best VPN protocols for your organization, it is worth considering:Site-to-site VPN,A site-to-site VPN connects multiple networks, such as a corporate network with multiple branch offices. Internet Protocol Security (IPSec) authenticates and then encrypts individual IP packets. It offers a suite of security protocols that add encryption services to other protocols. This protocol is commonly used for site-to-site VPN tunnels. Layer 2 Tunnel Protocol (L2TP) is often paired with IPSec because, while it creates the tunnel and handles authentication, it doesn't have any encryption. Mobile VPN apps,Mobile VPN apps can help users to protect their phones and tablets, whether they are being used on their mobile data network or on home or public Wi-Fi. One of the most used VPN protocols in this scenario is Internet Key Exchange version 2 (IKEv2). This is because it can facilitate virtually seamless switching between mobile data and Wi-Fi because it automatically reconnects back to a VPN server whenever the connection is interrupted. A newer protocol, for its ability to combine fast speeds with strong encryption security. However, it will only work on devices where you can install apps. Further, it doesn't counter deep-packet inspection so may not be able to work with certain network firewalls. Windows vs. Non-Windows users,Secure Socket Tunneling Protocol (SSTP) is a closed-source VPN protocol that's easy to use on Windows platforms because it's a Microsoft proprietary protocol. SSTP may be a good choice for companies that exclusively use Microsoft Windows. is an open source protocol and supported by many VPN services. It bundles different protocols into a library for various encryption methods, which are beneficial for stable connections and connecting to remote servers. However, it doesn't run natively on Windows, so your organization will require third-party software if you use Windows. Understanding what operating system or computer platform is being planned for use in the near future is critical in this decision. Proprietary VPN protocols explained,Some VPN service providers use existing open-source protocols as the basis for . For example. However, they don't offer the same level of transparency because they have added proprietary features, so users are unable to tell what has been changed from the original open-source protocol. This can make validating their level of security difficult, if not impossible. Your needs will determine the best VPN protocols for your organization; or even if a private network is a better option. Securing data transmissions is the primary reason for using a VPN; the devices you use and the type of data you exchange will play a large role in the VPN protocol you choose. The other option: MPLS,Multiprotocol label switching (MPLS) provides a secure option because it handles data at the packet level and uses labels rather than network addresses. The labels, which are allocated to each unit of grouped data (or data packet), control the transmission path. It's fast, secure and scalable. Its biggest downside is cost, but the entire MPLS network for an organization is a private network managed by a service provider, such as Verizon, who provides network performance and availability guarantees. that bypasses public networks and the network is designed to grow as the business grows. MPLS is used by many enterprises and government entities as their foundational core network technology. Learn more about how Verizon can help you users and connecting them with applications, data, other users and to the cloud. They are usually only set in response to actions made by you which amount to a request for services, such as setting your privacy preferences, logging in or filling in forms. You can set your browser to block or alert you about these cookies, but some parts of the site will not then work. These cookies do not store any personally identifiable information. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. BackClear Filters,All Consent Allowed
