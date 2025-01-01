identification and security solutions experts

Use strong security protocols and identification practices to help protect your organization, employees, customers and data wherever work takes them. Be aware of evolving cybersecurity threats. Integrate security that flexes as you do. Help keep operations going with little or no downtime. As remote workplaces continue to grow, the need for training and awareness of vulnerabilities has never been more important. Security assessment tools can help you identify where you might be exposed to cyberthreats. Help monitor potential threats with a tailored security service. Help close security gaps with 24/7 cybersecurity expertise. Enhance your security operations with a comprehensive and proven portfolio of managed and professional security services and solutions. Consider what your new work places look like, whether you're in the field or on site, and find new ways to make your solutions more robust and secure as they need to be for continued use. Take a multilayered approach to mobile device security with mobile device management, mobile security and dedicated chat support. Effectively and efficiently manage the mobile devices across your organization. Digital organizations need to be ready for whatever might come next. Help enable business continuity with security solutions that help you respond to events quickly and reliably. Help close security gaps with 24/7 cybersecurity expertise. Help proactively manage risk and augment incident response capabilities and emergency services for your business. Learn how to give your remote employees the tools they need to work more safely and securely. Get the Mobile Security Index (MSI) white paper to gain critical insights into the current mobile threat landscape, and tips from security experts for how to protect your organization. Learn about five techniques for business continuity planning and business emergency preparedness. Migrate to a cloud contact-center solution, add self-service/artificial intelligence (AI) or embed conversational AI tools into your existing contact center with our help. Give your remote agents the tools they need to boost productivity and engagement. Keep your teams, customers and partners connected and engaged wherever work takes them.
Explore our innovative solutions by chatting now with a business specialist. Prosper in today's unpredictable, demanding environment with an accurate picture of your security weaknesses and strengths. Knowledge can be your greatest asset when it comes to protecting and driving your organization's success. A solid understanding of security gaps and vulnerabilities helps provide the foundation for enhancing defense, mitigation and response plans. Assess how much risk you actually face and what threats to watch for. Recognize your unique security threats, compliance needs and attack surface. Prioritize security efforts based on most likely threats and impacts. Improve your visibility, breach detection and response capabilities. Read how Verizon helped Crédit Mutuel Arkéa identify potential vulnerabilities and risk areas to help them become compliant with new SWIFT requirements. See how Verizon threat intelligence services can help both IT and CEOs make data-driven decisions on security investments that can protect business success. Organizations of every size and industry are at risk of cyberattacks. That drives the growing need to understand their external and internal threats, risks, vulnerabilities, compliance needs and security postures. In addition to the unique threats that large public sector agencies face, they often have to deal with specific regulatory demands. And all industries have to go to great lengths to keep personal information and proprietary data out of reach of bad actors. Build an evidence-based cyber-risk management program with our range of risk assessment services. Navigate security and compliance requirements with a broad range of assessments and advisory services to help you identify potential weaknesses and compliance gaps. Identify security risks and threats before they can seriously harm your organization. Fight cyberthreats more effectively and efficiently with a 360-degree view of your security posture. Get unparalleled visibility and insight into the evolving threat landscape to identify threats early and stop them faster. Enhance your cyber resiliency with the help of our incident response experts. Whether you work for a small business or a large enterprise, a school or a government agency, you need to prepare for cyberthreats. No business, institution or agency is immune from being targeted. It's not a matter of if, it's a matter of when. However, when you get your response plan right, it can help you minimize damage and recover quickly when breaches occur. Verizon's Incident Response Planning helps you develop the detection technologies, systems and handling processes you need when responding to an event. Get proactive incident response customized to your cyber-risk profile from our dedicated team of experts. This managed service offers peace of mind through expert device policy configuration and network configuration management. Rapid detection and response play major roles in minimizing the impacts of a breach. But network complexity and insufficient internal security resources and personnel can significantly delay your ability to detect, respond and mitigate. That's why many organizations are moving to 24/7 managed detection and response services that combine advanced technologies with human expertise. Such services can collect and maintain actionable intelligence, identify and flag major security incidents, and quickly respond to incidents that may pose a threat to your organization. Help take your security program to the next level by quickly identifying and responding to security incidents. When time is of the essence, enlist the resources and expertise required to control the damage. Respond quickly to cyberattacks by enhancing your incident management resources with our team of experts. Perform near real-time and retrospective threat detection and visualization with our full packet capture solution delivered from the cloud. Help secure your enterprise with Verizon Professional Services experts that can provide you with a dedicated, proactive threat response. Help detect malicious anomalies in your internet traffic and catch cybersecurity threats before they seriously impact your network. Verizon Business Cyber Security Consulting Services can help you create cost-efficient and effective threat defenses through its unified set of cybersecurity advisory services, customized risk assessments, breach simulations and compliance reviews. Layer security into all your new connections and technologies. Leverage solutions and expertise customized to fit your size and keep you nimble. If you are already a Verizon customer, we have several options to help you get the support you need. Choose your country to view contact details. Existing customers, to your business account or . All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance.
Transition to a SASE solution that enables security to be woven into your hybrid network, priming you for frictionless business growth. Investing in SASE can help you meet diverse business goals. The path there can be littered with many hurdles such as technology interoperability and agreeing priorities. But when implemented effectively, SASE will enable you to:,Implement a common, zero-trust based approach across the business to ensure greater protection against attacks and data loss. Minimize the number of security technologies your teams have to manage and maintain. Scale quickly while still being able to optimise both network performance and security. Increase your risk confidence with the knowledge that critical assets and data have homogenized security policies applied. Consolidate underutilized or redundant technologies to help streamline your costs. Make mergers and acquisitions (M&A) easier through more efficient adding and removing of users and applications. Deploy new applications and users faster by moving your operations to the cloud. Optimize application routing wherever the user may be connected to the network, and provide a consistent user experience. Leverage SD WAN that can increase your overall performance through a combination of caching, application organization, secure connectivity and intelligent path control. Reduce the complexity of your IT infrastructure by consolidating network and security into a unified cloud-based technology stack. The IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Managed SD-WAN/SASE Services 2023 Vendor Assessment has named Verizon a Leader. Implementing SASE is complex. It comprises multiple technologies and requires migrating thousands of users, often across hundreds of business locations. Taking a phased approach that prioritizes your most critical business needs will help you overcome the challenges large enterprises face when embarking upon a SASE migration.. Defining a target operating model will help you pinpoint your desired end state and help you determine how, and by whom, your policies should be managed. Choosing a vendor that can meet all your business and technical requirements requires analysis and consideration because features across SASE technology can vary. Creating a roadmap that outlines the phases of your program of work will help ensure your SASE transition is handled effectively and with minimal disruption to your business. See the potential savings of moving to a SASE framework. See which SASE vendors are recognised in the first Magic Quadrant for Single-Vendor SASE report. We have 20 years of experience in the design, deployment, and management of network and security infrastructure. We have been designing, implementing and managing integrated solutions that provide a secure network perimeter around enterprise IT environments for over a decade. Subscribe to get expert tips and information from Verizon. Simply answer a few quick questions to help us match emails to your specific needs and interests. By submitting the form, you are agreeing to receive insights, reports and other information from Verizon and affiliated companies in accordance with our . Move from risk aversion to becoming risk confident. Secure your digital future with a partner you can trust. Oct 2, 2023,Get a scalable, virtualized network to help optimise resources, enhance performance and innovate for future growth. Mar 20, 2024,Networking and security expertise needed to implement an adaptive, enterprise-grade SASE environment. May 8, 2024 . Please confirm you have read and understood this policy. * Indicates a required field. Choose your country to view contact details. Existing customers, to your business account or . If you are already a Verizon customer, we have several options to help you get the support you need. They are usually only set in response to actions made by you which amount to a request for services, such as setting your privacy preferences, logging in or filling in forms. You can set your browser to block or alert you about these cookies, but some parts of the site will not then work. These cookies do not store any personally identifiable information. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly.
