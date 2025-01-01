internet deals lte

Questions related to "internet deals lte"

Case Studies related to "internet deals lte"

How Appalachian Pipeline Contractors Connects Construction Job Sites with LTE Business Internet Business

Learn how LTE Business Internet helps Appalachian Pipeline Contractors connect their construction job sites to aid in their construction efforts.
Read Now

Prosegur Scaling Securely with LTE Business Internet Business

Prosegur found what it was looking for with Verizon. LTE Business Internet from Verizon combines compatible wireless routers with connectivity on the 4G LTE network.
Read Now

Fixed Wireless Access for Public WiFi Use Case in Troup, TX Business

Read Now

Press related to "internet deals lte"

Verizon Business launches On Site LTE, a private network for enterprise customers

Verizon Business launches On Site LTE for enterprise customers in the US, providing a private, secure and dedicated on-premises wireless network platform.
Learn more

Verizon introduces $39 a month Fios Business Internet Plan for Boston Small Business Owners

Small Business Owners in select Boston zip codes can now take full advantage of 50 Mbps Verizon Fios Business Internet Offer at $39 a month
Learn more

Verizon Business expands 5G Business Internet to 21 more U.S. cities

Verizon Business today announced that 5G Business Internet, a fixed-wireless connectivity offering for businesses of all sizes, is expanding to 21 new U.S. cities this month.
Learn more

Related Devices

Internet Devices

Verizon 5G USB Modem

Starts at $4.72/mo

For 36 months, 0% APR

View details
Internet Devices

Orbic Speed 5G UW

Starts at $8.33/mo

For 36 months, 0% APR

(379)
View details
Internet Devices

Verizon Orbic Speed Mobile Hotspot

Starts at $2.22/mo

For 36 months, 0% APR

(1195)
View details

Links related to "internet deals lte"

Business Phone Deals and More

Save with some of our best product, device and solution deals for your business. Plus, additional promotions may apply. Save with some of our best product, device and solution deals for your business. *Available to new customers on initial online purchase only. Terms apply. +Limited time offer for select Fios plans with a 2-year term. Save with some of our best product, device and solution deals for your business. Plus, additional promotions may apply. Save with some of our best product, device and solution deals for your business. *Available to new customers on initial online purchase only. Terms apply. +Limited time offer for select Fios plans with a 2-year term. Qualifying customers may be eligible for a special offer of 20% off and 4 months free on ADP® Services when activating a new line of service on select Verizon Business Unlimited 5G plans. Offer ends 12.31.2024. Wireless deals,New line & select Business Unlimited plan req'd. Switch and get a free 5G phone. Up to $1,200 in value. With a select trade-in and Business Unlimited Pro plan. Online only. Perfect. Just check to see if they're compatible with our network, then shop plans. Also, save $600 when you switch to Verizon & bring your smartphone & number. Qualifying Business Unlimited 5G customers may be eligible for 20% off plus 4 months of ADP Payroll and HR Solution Packages for free. Internet deals,Don't think about your business internet again. Switch to select Fios Business Internet plans with 2-year term and get up to an $800 Visa® Prepaid card. Plus, get a router on us. With select plans; Select router w/payment plan. Terms apply. Limited time offer. Powered by 5G Ultra Wideband, Verizon 5G Business Internet is available in select locations. Choose the right speed for your business needs and lock in your price for 10 years. No long-term service contract required. Bundled deals,Bundle Fios Business Internet and Business Digital Voice (VoIP) and get an $85 phone credit. Plus, up to a $800 Visa® Prepaid card with select plans. Two-year term required. Offer ends 3.31.24Save $30/mo when you bundle a qualifying LTE Business Internet or 5G Business Internet plan with a Business Unlimited smartphone plan. To give back to those who serve, we offer military discounts on select plans to small business owners who are current service members or veterans. Offers available to new business customers only, subject to credit review. Not available in all areas/locations. Depending on speed tier purchased, promotional pricing for Internet and voice guaranteed for 12 consecutive months ($10 increase starting month 13 with 2 year contract), or 24 consecutive months ($10 increase starting month 25 with 2 year contract), or 36 consecutive months ($10 increase starting month 37 with 2 year contract) or 60 consecutive months ($10 increase starting month 61 with 2 year contract) (60 month guarantee not available in all areas where Fios is sold) subject to continuation of qualifying products; price guarantee applies to base monthly rate only; excludes optional services and equipment charges; prices subject to increase thereafter. With no annual contract, price increases to then current market rate subject to the applicable guarantee period. Select installation charges may be waived. Additional charges apply for inside wiring and/or other installation services. $49 activation fee may apply. Offers may be fulfilled via bill credit(s); other taxes, fees & terms apply. for a 2 year contract: 35% of base monthly charges for unexpired term. 2 year term automatically renews at then-current term rates unless canceled within 30 days prior to or 60 days after the term is renewed. (MBG) is available with 2 year contract only and requires cancellation within 30 days of installation; excludes subscriptions, per minute usage, labor/material charges in excess of standard installation and month-to-month service plans, including Fios TV service. Wireless Verizon Router is available for $399.99 purchase and $18/mo rental (except in Maryland, where the wireless Fios Router is available for $299.99 purchase and $15/mo rental). Wireless router models and prices are subject to change. Phone equipment purchase required with VoIP, starting at $85. Equipment must be returned within 30 days of cancellation. Equipment restocking fee may apply if order is canceled or service is terminated within 30 days. MBG and/or promotional offers do not apply to service ordered for temporary, short term or special events. is valid for 5 business days and is an estimate based on current pricing, promotions and taxes that are subject to change. Quote does not include additional charges for nonstandard installations. Verizon Wi-Fi available in select areas with qualifying packages. Software limitations and other terms apply. Visit business.verizon.net/wifi for details. Wired speeds advertised. Wired & wireless speeds vary due to device limits, multiple users, network & other factors. See for more info. Service availability varies. Usage charges apply on basic line. Activation fee of $49 may apply based on speed tier purchased. Wireless Verizon Router is available for$399.99 purchase and $18/mo rental (except in Maryland, where the wireless Fios Router is available for $299.99 purchase and $15/mo rental). Wireless router models and prices are subject to change. Backup battery available for Fios voice services & E911. VSB not available with 2048/2048 Mbps Internet (2 Gigabit Connection). Pricing for BDV line(s) with the Fios bundle: For speeds 200/200 Mbps and higher: the first BDV line is available for $20/mo. and $25/mo. for each addl. line. Pricing reflected in the cart. No annual contract required. $49 activation fee may apply. Wireless Verizon Router is available for $399.99 purchase and $18/mo rental (except in Maryland, where the wireless Fios Router is available for $299.99 purchase and $15/mo rental). Wireless router models and prices are subject to change. Business Digital Voice requires phone equipment purchase starting at $85.00. $49.00 activation fee applies with 2 year contract; $99.00 activation fee applies with no annual contract. Wireless router available for $49.00, subject to change. Basic Internet will be provisioned at our fastest speed available at your location of up to 1Mbps, 3Mbps, 5Mbps, 7Mbps or 10-15Mbps based on VZ line qualifications requirements. For new and existing Fios Internet or Basic Internet customers on select plans. May not be combined with all offers. $5/mo. discount begins when you sign up for Auto Pay (ACH or debit card only) & paper-free billing (registration on required). $5 discount will be applied each month as long as auto pay and paper-free billing stay active. Offer available on select IP Phones with purchase of a new Fios Internet and Business Digital Voice bundle with a two year agreement. Fulfilled via bill credit. Taxes apply. Limit one discount per phone model. Restocking fee may apply if canceled within 30 days. Available to select customers in select areas only. Offer ends 3.31.24. Available only to Fios Internet customers on the Gigabit Connection plan (up to 940/880 Mbps) or 2 Gigabit Connection plan (up to 2048/2048 Mbps) where available. Qualifying customers will receive a monthly bill credit for the applicable monthly router rental fee for as long service with qualifying plan is on the account. Promo credits end when eligibility requirements are no longer met. If your Fios service is cancelled, you must return the Fios router subject to Verizon's standard return policy. Offer for new business customers in select areas only who sign up for qualifying Fios internet service with a two year agreement (subject to credit review) and who terminated their prior internet service and incurred an early termination fee (ETF). To redeem offer, you must email documentation of the ETF from your prior service provider w/in 30 days after receipt of final bill. Offer fulfilled via a bill credit to your Verizon account in the amount of the billed ETF, up to $1,500. Credit will be issued starting after 30 days of service, and will appear on your Verizon bill within 2-3 billing cycles. You remain solely responsible for paying the ETF to your prior service provider. Offer is non-transferable, has no cash or refund value, and may not be combined with all offers. Other terms apply. Offer ends 3.31.24. Businesses who sign up for qualifying Fios Internet with our mid-tier or high-tier speeds with a two-year agreement will receive a Visa Prepaid Card, with the Visa Prepaid Card amount based on speed tier purchased, as follows: (i) $100 Visa Prepaid Card for Fios 500/500 Mbps Internet; or (ii) $500 Visa Prepaid Card for Fios 940/880 Mbps Internet (Gigabit Connection) or 2048/2048 Mbps Internet (2 Gigabit Connection). May only be combined with select offers. Only available in select locations, including the Philadelphia metro area, parts of New York state and parts of central Massachusetts. Call or visit the website to confirm availability. Visa Prepaid Card is issued by Pathward®, N.A. Member FDIC, pursuant to a license from Visa U.S.A. Inc. No cash access or recurring payments. Can be used everywhere Visa debit cards are accepted. Card valid for up to 12 months, funds do not expire and may be available after card expiration date, fees may apply. Terms and conditions apply. This optional offer is not a Pathward product or service and Pathward neither endorses nor sponsors it. Must register for card online and keep qualifying Verizon service for 60 days from install, with no past-due balance 65 days from install. Card mailed within 90 days of install date. Limit one card per account. Other card terms and conditions apply. Offers end 3.31.24. Businesses who sign up for qualifying Fios Internet with our mid-tier or high-tier speeds with a two-year agreement will receive a Visa Prepaid Card, with the Visa Prepaid Card amount based on speed tier purchased, as follows: (i) $400 Visa Prepaid Card for Fios 500/500 Mbps Internet; or (ii) $800 Visa Prepaid Card for Fios 1 Gig Internet (940/880 Mbps) or Fios 2 Gig Internet (2048/2048 Mbps). May not be combined with all offers. Not available in all locations, including the Philadelphia metro area, parts of New York state and parts of central Massachusetts. Call or visit the website to confirm availability. Visa Prepaid Card is issued by Pathward®, N.A. Member FDIC, pursuant to a license from Visa U.S.A. Inc. No cash access or recurring payments. Can be used everywhere Visa debit cards are accepted. Card valid for up to 12 months, funds do not expire and may be available after card expiration date, fees may apply. Terms and conditions apply. This optional offer is not a Pathward product or service and Pathward neither endorses nor sponsors it. Must register for card online and keep qualifying Verizon service for 60 days from install, with no past-due balance 65 days from install. Card mailed within 90 days of install date. Limit one card per account. Other card terms and conditions apply. Offers end 3.31.24. Offer available to new and existing business customers in select areas only who sign up for both: (i) a qualifying Fios Business Internet plan & (ii) a qualifying Verizon Wireless Business Unlimited plan (eligible smartphone required, device payment purchase or bring your own device). Existing customers are eligible with Fios Business Internet plan upgrade or Business Unlimited plan upgrade or a new line, as applicable. Customers with Fios Gigabit Connection (speeds up to 940/880 Mbps) or Fios 2 Gigabit Connection (speeds up to 2048M/2048M), where available, and Verizon Wireless Business Unlimited Pro plan (at least 1 line) are eligible for a total credit of $80/mo, all other combinations of service plans are eligible for a total credit of $40/mo. Offer fulfilled as a credit of $20/mo. or $40/mo. each to your Fios and Verizon Wireless bills, for a total credit of $40/mo or $80/mo as applicable. Credit is fulfilled at an account level and only one promotional credit per account. Discounts are applied once both services are activated. All discounts apply as long as Verizon provides & business maintains both services at the qualifying levels. Limited time offer. Offer available only to business customers who are new to Verizon and who sign up for a qualifying Fios Business Internet plan and a qualifying Verizon Wireless Business Unlimited plan. Existing Verizon customers are not eligible. One time $100 discount offer fulfilled as a bill credit to your Verizon Wireless account and will appear within 1-2 billing cycles. May only be combined with select offers. Limited time offer. $49 activation fee applies based on speed tier. Wireless Verizon Router is available for $399.99 purchase and $18/mo rental (except in Maryland, where the wireless Fios Router is available for $299.99 purchase and $15/mo rental). Wireless router models and prices are subject to change. $49.00 activation fee applies with 2 year contract; $99.00 activation fee applies with no annual contract. Wireless router available for $49.00, subject to change. Verizon Basic Internet will be provisioned at up to 1Mbps, 3Mbps, 5Mbps, 7Mbps or 10–15Mbps based on VZ line qualifications requirements. Availability subject to final confirmation by Verizon. Offer available to new and existing customers. Requires 2-yr term agreement. Includes unlimited direct-dialed voice calls to anywhere in the US. Selected activation and installation charges are waived. Additional charges may apply for inside wiring and/or other installation services. Additional Universal Service Fee, taxes and other charges apply. Call detail is not provided for unlimited calling. Offer available to new customers with 100 voice lines or fewer in select areas only, subject to credit review. BDV requires an existing Internet connection of 5Mbps or higher. $99.99 activation and $200 installation fees apply. Additional charges apply for inside wiring and/or other installation services. Phone equipment purchase req'd, starting at $85.00. Call detail is not provided for unlimited calling. Wireless Verizon Router is available for $399.99 purchase and $18/mo rental (except in Maryland, where the wireless Fios Router is available for $299.99 purchase and $15/mo rental). Wireless router models and prices are subject to change.. $99.99 activation and $89.99 installation fees (first three existing TV outlets) apply. Additional charges apply for inside wiring and/or other installation services. $11.99/mo. HD set top box, franchise and regulatory fees, up to $8.89 Regional Sports Network (RSN) fee, $11.49 Broadcast Fee, other taxes and fees apply. Equipment shipping charge may apply. Program availability varies by location. Number of channels is approximation. High Definition (HD) TV with HD STB required for HD programming. Certain TV plans, Pay Per View (PPV) and Subscription or fee-based Video On Demand (VOD) are not permitted for viewing in restaurants, bars or other customer service areas. Channel lineup is subject to change and not all channels will be available at all times. Blackout restrictions apply. Month-to-month service without an annual contract required. Req. compatible device and Fios® TV. Content restrictions may apply. Fios Internet req'd for in-office use. Full channel access and DVR streaming require Fios Multi-Room DVR enhanced or Premium Service. Max. combined 5 simultaneous live TV streams and/or DVR streams per media server. Streaming of TV shows and movies On Demand included in your plan is available to all business customers. Streaming of rented/purchased TV shows and movies On Demand is only available to Private Viewing business customers. Requires acceptance of Terms of Service and Private Viewing conditions at . Early access to Fios TV Mobile app begins with activation & ends upon installation or in 14 days, whichever comes first. Wireless data charges may apply. Offer available to eligible and verified members of the U.S. military and U.S. Veterans in select areas with Business Fios Internet with a two year agreement, subject to credit review. Not available in all areas/locations. Upon military service verification through Veterans Advantage, eligible customers will receive a discount in the amount of $5/month for speeds up to 500M/500M; or $10/month for 940/880 Mbps and 2048/2048 Mbps (where available), for as long as that customer maintains qualifying Business Fios Internet service. Not available for month-to-month plans. Eligible customers must complete the military service verification process within 30 days of the order to get the discount. Available to businesses with 19 employees or less. Requires current Fios Business Internet service. Business Internet Secure licenses are sold in packs of 5, 10, and 25 with one license covering one device (laptop, desktop, smartphone or tablet). One license pack at a time per customer account. Prices are monthly and exclusive of taxes and fees. Terms and conditions apply. System requirements: Windows 7 and above; Mac OSX 10.9 and above; Android OS 5.0 and above, or Apple iOS 10.0 and above. If you are already a Verizon customer, we have several options to help you get the support you need. Choose your country to view contact details. Existing customers, to your business account or . These cookies are necessary for the website to function and cannot be switched off in our systems. They are usually only set in response to actions made by you which amount to a request for services, such as setting your privacy preferences, logging in or filling in forms. You can set your browser to block or alert you about these cookies, but some parts of the site will not then work. These cookies do not store any personally identifiable information. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. BackClear Filters,All Consent Allowed
Learn more

The Importance of Connecting Land Mobile Radio with LTE Devices Business

We've got some great deals going on right now exclusively for our online customers... chat now to hear more! The importance of connecting land mobile radio (LMR) with LTE devices,Author: Shane Schick,For many years, narrowband land mobile radio (LMR) networks and user radio equipment have been . Yet a recent survey of first responders found that when asked to list all of , smartphones (72%) narrowly beat LMR (68%). This reflects the recent modernization and maturity of public safety devices due to an increased demand for bandwidth-intensive applications, such as video, advanced mapping and analytics. As a result, many public safety agencies have begun to adopt broadband cellular networks. Understanding the need for both LMR and LTE,The trend of adopting LTE has caused some to ask if LTE will completely replace land mobile radio. The short answer is no, at least not for some time. Instead, the best option going forward is to and making the most of their respective advantages. Integration, rather than substitution, is important. Even though have been developed, land mobile radio technology will remain valuable for its variety of failsafe options to preserve communications even when network components are damaged or inoperable. Industry experts share this viewpoint. has a projected worth of US$ 81.90 billion by 2031, with a 10.8% CAGR. Integrating LMR and LTE,When asked about important needs from communications equipment, first responders overwhelmingly said (93% of respondents) and interoperability (80%) were critical to mission success during a crisis. This makes sense as whatever the emergency, first responders have to stay in constant contact to make critical decisions. At the same time, technology continues to improve both their situational awareness and their ability to respond to emergencies. This includes purpose-built applications to manage data about hazardous materials, for example, or . These applications show how first responders not only need to talk in real time but also need to share text, images and other forms of information. The higher bandwidth, lower latency and improved spectrum efficiency of LTE devices offer a potential lifeline for public safety agencies in this regard. LTE devices can integrate with any manufacturer's P25 LMR radio system and many other radio networks. This integration can enable seamless communication between cellular and radio and provides an easy way to expand interoperability, regardless of the carrier. The devices complement the mission-critical capabilities of land mobile radio networks nationwide by expanding those networks to a greater number of users, either by including personnel without access to radios or enabling first responders on different radio networks to share information seamlessly. LTE also provides broadband capabilities unavailable to narrowband LMR users, like live video streaming and multimedia data exchange. Building upon the standards of land mobile radio to support first responders,In 2020, the Verizon team introduced . This is a mission-critical push-to-talk (MCPTT) service that uses (3GPP) standards to leverage LTE across a variety of devices. Complementing the capabilities of LMR networks, Group First Response offers seamless communication through voice, video and data sharing. Verizon's is a mobile app that connects you to contacts using many devices, including basic phones, smartphones and tablets. It uses reliable calling over the Verizon network or Wi-Fi. PTT+ Land Mobile Radio (LMR) interoperability allows users of LMR networks to communicate seamlessly with PTT+ users and is available at three levels, radio (RoIP), Inter-RF Subsystem Interface () and console subsystem Interface (). First responders can expect LTE network reliability and be confident their sensitive communication is protected through multiple levels of authentication from any unauthorized access. Public safety users can text, exchange data and, in the future, stream critical live video to assess the situation on the ground and help formulate faster, more effective responses—all with the push of a button. In the heat of the moment, first responders can only be successful through timely decision-making. Technology is evolving that allows for communication across both LMR and LTE networks, where first responders can stay in contact easily virtually anywhere. Modernizing based on the latest advancements could be an essential step in ensuring the best outcomes for public safety. By combining Group First Response with the nation's , first responders get the next-level interoperability and critical communication features they need in lifesaving situations. Verizon's network is and covers more than 99% of the nation's population, so public safety agencies can get the coverage they need in emergencies. When your mission requires fast, secure communications, you need a network you can count on. Learn more about for first responders. Based on quarterly reported third party wireless voice market share data, Q2 2022. If you'd like to receive new articles, solutions briefs, whitepapers and more—just let us know. . * Indicates a required field. We will follow up from your contact request using the information provided. Choose your country to view contact details. Manage your account or get tools and information. These cookies are necessary for the website to function and cannot be switched off in our systems. They are usually only set in response to actions made by you which amount to a request for services, such as setting your privacy preferences, logging in or filling in forms. You can set your browser to block or alert you about these cookies, but some parts of the site will not then work. These cookies do not store any personally identifiable information. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. BackClear Filters,All Consent Allowed
Learn more

Prosegur Scaling Securely with LTE Business Internet Business

We've got some great deals going on right now exclusively for our online customers... chat now to hear more! Choose your country to view contact details. Manage your account or get tools and information. In the world of private security, every second counts. The smallest lapse in monitoring can make all the difference in identifying a security breach, stopping a thief or preventing a catastrophic accident. Prosegur is a security company with 40 years of experience helping businesses mitigate security risk. They know that to stay ahead of the game, they must constantly innovate, develop and test new technologies to create and offer the best solutions for their customers. The team at Prosegur helps organizations large and small solve their security challenges by designing custom security programs, often including systems for surveillance, access control and mobile monitoring. Offering what the company terms "hybrid security," Prosegur seeks to design and build products that provide guarding solutions through advanced technology. "Innovation is a focus of ours at Prosegur," said Gregory Kuhn, Director of IoT for Prosegur. "We're always working with our customers to go out and find new solutions to problems that haven't been solved yet.",A longtime security solutions leader in Europe, Prosegur moved into the U.S. market in 2019 with the goal of expansion and growth. Gaining a foothold in a new market presented a series of fresh challenges for the company, including the demand for internet connectivity in remote places where a wired connection could be too costly or even impossible to install. To serve these customers, the company's technology teams developed Prosegur Watchtower, a wireless product that combines high resolution cameras, video analytics, network connectivity and audio capabilities into one easy-to-deploy package. Featuring a pole-mounted security camera system that transmits continual video, data and two-way audio to a remote monitoring center, Prosegur Watchtower employs an onboard wireless router and is powered by reliable recharging solar panels and a battery pack that can run for up to five days without sunlight or recharging. "The cameras we utilize have built-in intelligence and analytics. " said John Feehan, Director of Mobile Surveillance for Prosegur. "Traditionally, cameras in the past just recorded what was in front of them and couldn't send instant notifications on activity in their field of view. Our Watchtower solution uses this kind of intelligence to transmit warnings and alerts when trespassers are on site. This allows our monitoring center, the iSOC, to be extremely proactive in our response.",But after planting its flag in the U.S. market, the team at Prosegur soon discovered that not all business internet providers offered the same level of connectivity and service. Planning to scale quickly in the American market, the decision makers at Prosegur knew they needed a connectivity partner they could grow with and not be forced to switch back and forth between carriers because of poor performance. Director of Mobile Surveillance, Prosegur,Finding a partner that could provide reliable, uninterrupted connectivity became a top priority for Prosegur as it advanced the development of its high tech, wireless security offerings. "With the Watchtower solution in particular, we can't have dead spots where we operate," said Mike Dunn, Chief Technology Officer for Prosegur. "This is a big country. We need extensive coverage so we can get that video back to the monitoring center where we're watching it and alerting the guards on site to react to it. So, for us, connectivity was everything.",According to Dunn, just having continual connectivity isn't all that's required. For Prosegur, a steady, powerful signal also is needed. "Just having a connection isn't good enough. You need a solid connection," he said. "You need great bandwidth. "When we're dealing with break-ins, perimeter breaches or any kind of security threats, every ounce of detail matters. Knowing distinguishable features versus blurred can make a big difference when you're pursuing that case afterwards.",Prosegur found what it was looking for with Verizon. LTE Business Internet from Verizon combines compatible wireless routers with connectivity on Verizon's 4G LTE network, providing fast, flexible and reliable service that works right out of the box. It proved to be the perfect mobility solution to keep Prosegur's Watchtower product up and running, even in remote areas of the country and under harsh weather conditions. Reliability and signal strength are hallmarks of LTE Business Internet from Verizon. Chief Technology Office, Prosegur,"We are growing in the U.S. still. We're big, but we want to be bigger," Dunn said. "When looking at carriers and looking at partners, we want to find someone that can grow with us and scale to our needs. Verizon's an obvious choice with that in mind. Verizon is big. Verizon knows how to scale.", Chief Technology Office, Prosegur,Now having adopted LTE Business Internet as its best solution to service its customers, the team at Prosegur trusts it has the connectivity it needs to address a growing demand for wireless security technology. With LTE Business Internet, products such as Prosegur Watchtower are performing at peak efficiency, sending continuous, powerful signals back to Prosegur's U.S.-based control center. Prosegur is moving forward confidently knowing it has the connectivity partner that can scale to its needs. "When we're doing a sales pitch, one of the first things we talk to our customers about is our commitment to using high quality components that we use in our products, including our internet service," Feehan said. "They might not know Prosegur now, but they recognize Verizon as a company, as trusted and reliable. "And it's almost like an 'ah-ha' moment. I often ask during a sales pitch, 'Do you use Verizon on your phone? Can you make a personal call from here?' If they say yes, I say my camera system will work because we're using the exact same network.",If you'd like to receive new articles, solutions briefs, whitepapers and more—just let us know. See how Prosegur is leveraging technology to improve operations. Explore the benefits of our business internet solutions and check availability in your area. . * Indicates a required field. We will follow up from your contact request using the information provided. Choose your country to view contact details. Manage your account or get tools and information. These cookies are necessary for the website to function and cannot be switched off in our systems. They are usually only set in response to actions made by you which amount to a request for services, such as setting your privacy preferences, logging in or filling in forms. You can set your browser to block or alert you about these cookies, but some parts of the site will not then work. These cookies do not store any personally identifiable information. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. BackClear Filters,All Consent Allowed
Learn more

Videos related to "internet deals lte"

Oakland jewelry designer navigates bigger deals and opens new pop-up shop with help from Verizon

How to set up Wi-Fi Backup (model ASK-NCM1100) | Verizon

Verizon Home Internet Just Got Dreamier

Ashburn, Virginia, United States(based on your internet address)