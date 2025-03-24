internet network services

Managed LAN: Local Area Network Services

Free your IT staff to spend more time adding value to your organization with comprehensive LAN switch and wireless LAN device management services. Extend service and visibility from the WAN router to the LAN switch and everything in between with our comprehensive network management services. You choose the amount of wired and wireless support you need, whether you want to cover your network enterprise-wide or just the branch offices that lack local IT staff. We can help you add new sites quickly and easily, across town or across the globe. And we'll keep an eye on your network so it's up and running when you need it. Many organizations start their managed network journey by first adding our Managed WAN, and then Managed LAN or Managed WLAN. Or, they upgrade their networks with Managed SD Branch, which includes all three services under a single umbrella. Managed LAN is integrated with the Verizon proprietary Integrated Management Platform for Advanced Communications Technologies (IMPACT) ecosystem. A high-performance distributed monitoring and control system, IMPACT rapidly detects network faults and outages. It interfaces to internal systems for maintenance activities, outage notifications and contact information. IMPACT helps users to be more productive in daily tasks such as workflow, ticketing, topology information, task automation and command interaction capabilities. IMPACT interfaces with element management and network management systems of your Managed LAN to provide a unified view of network problems. Get complete visibility into your Managed LAN 24/7 via the Verizon Enterprise Center (VEC) customer portal. When combined with Managed WAN, our network engineering, network analysis and other WAN analysis reporting add an additional level of support. Outsourcing LAN management helps free up more time for your organization so you can start delivering on long-term, strategic projects. Define a digital strategy and set it in motion. Make your workflows more efficient with better network management. Our coordinated management services and processes provide service continuity and high performance between LAN/WLAN and WAN environments. Building on a Managed WAN infrastructure, Managed LAN helps you monitor and maintain high performance for delay-sensitive applications. Integration with our automated Managed Network Services global ecosystem results in faster fault isolation and resolution than manual methods. Only pay for what you need by selecting the service level that best suits your organization from multiple LAN management options. Stringent set clear benchmarks and commitments for network performance. You'll stay on top of service incidents and outages and their resolution as they happen. Easily authenticate contractors, partners and guests for different levels of network access so they can work virtually anywhere within your WLAN network's radius. Gain visibility into how users experience applications and services on your network and pinpoint challenges to availability, reachability, performance, and reliability. Your proven network leader,years of experience managing networks,customers trust us to manage their networks,countries where we manage networks,This year, we analyzed a staggering 30,458 real-world security incidents. Download the DBIR to find out more about the cyber threats your organization might be up against. Learn why Gartner has recognized Verizon as a Leader in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Global WAN Services 19 consecutive times.¹,5G fixed wireless internet is emerging to frame a new future for business flexibility and resilience. Maintaining your network doesn't have to tie up your IT personnel. Verizon Managed Network Services can help. Deploy an application-driven, agile and secure network supported by Verizon Managed Network Services. Leverage AI and machine learning (ML) to help simplify network management. Do business on your terms with wireless 5G internet that's fast, simple and secure. LAN stands for local area network, a group of devices networked together within a single limited area. Devices on the LAN connect via Transmission Control Protocol/Internet Protocol (TCP/IP) ethernet or Wi-Fi and multiple users share the resources of a single processor or server, such as applications and data storage. Managed LAN is a service delivered by a third-party provider to manage an organization's local area network, freeing up IT staff to work on other, value-added projects. The provider manages operations, controls costs and maintains network reliability to specific benchmarks. With Managed LAN from Verizon, you can count on clear benchmarks and commitments to stringent SLAs for network performance. The main difference is the on-premises equipment used to support the service. Today, Managed LAN and Managed Wireless LAN both include wireline and wireless components. Choose the solution that best meets your needs. Managed LAN provides management of a customer's wireline and wireless LAN components with a monthly recurring charge depending on the required level of customer support. Managed WAN provides management of a customer's WAN application-aware router to make sure all your data travels the right path to its destination with a monthly recurring charge depending on the required level of customer support. Many of our customers start their managed network journey by adding our Managed WAN first, and then adding Managed LAN or Managed WLAN. Managed LAN provides management of a customer's wireline and wireless LAN equipment. Managed SD Branch provides management of a customer's wireline and wireless LAN equipment plus SD WAN routers plus IoT devices such as smart cameras, all under a unified cloud-based management system. ¹Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Global Wan Services: Danellie Young, Lisa Pierce, Gaspar Valdivia, Karen Brown; March 24, 2025. GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and MAGIC QUADRANT is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Network as a Service (NaaS) Technologies are Innovating Networks Business

We've got some great deals going on right now exclusively for our online customers... chat now to hear more! For this fifth article in the Journey to Connected Healthcare series, we will consider some of the Network as a Service (NaaS) technologies a healthcare organization can adopt to move from an enhanced to an innovative network, which is the final progression in our digital transformation journey framework. Also, we will delve into an advanced use case: fall monitoring and detection. Our discussed what we might find in an enhanced healthcare network. So, what are some of the solutions a care organization could use to build an Innovative network?,:,:,:,:,:Let's explore each of these:This is a private and secure on-premises cellular wireless network on which to run critical business applications and operations. It is completely separate from public cellular networks, like those on which our personal cell phones operate. It can supplement or replace Wi-Fi deployments, using fewer access points to cover broader areas and provide greater capacity and throughput with lower latency, and it can be implemented and expanded rapidly. A healthcare organization could use this for…This includes a partner providing a comprehensive package of managed connectivity, including all hardware, software, configuration, control, and orchestration for:,The package should include a Service Level Agreement (SLA) committing to the availability of connectivity to each of a healthcare organization's sites, and it should provide flexibility to deploy new and decommission old technology and sites. Finally, the package should provide options for co- or full management, allowing a healthcare organization to choose between maintaining some responsibility for day-to-day management of the network or placing all responsibility on its partner. With this, a healthcare organization can help free itself from the most significant challenges of managing a high-quality network, namely:This is an approach to designing a network that assumes neither trust for assets or user accounts based on their apparent ownership, nor physical or network location. It requires that users, systems, and devices should all be authenticated and authorized for each use, or session of an enterprise IT resource. Several prominent organizations have offered incredible details on how this approach might be implemented, including the link. Ultimately, the approach will likely require several of the tools we have discussed in previous articles. For example, these could include, secure cloud solutions, Managed Detection and Response, Endpoint Detection and Response, Security Information and Event Management) configured for a comprehensive approach to enterprise cybersecurity. A healthcare organization should view this approach as the gold standard to help meet cybersecurity and compliance requirements and should look to its trusted partner to understand its specific organizational context and help implement the zero-trust network architecture through a professional services engagement. This service uses an intuitive management portal to provide insight on how users in multiple locations experience applications and services through a network, using tools to monitor, test, and measure each of these components continually throughout the entire digital delivery chain. The service can help pinpoint the true causes of availability, performance, reachability, and reliability challenges, tracing from users back through a network to the application or service itself. With this level of monitoring, a care organization can continually monitor and identify key challenges impacting the experience of users in multiple locations, and target resources on those challenges to overcome them. For example, the organization might learn that its outpatient Pain Clinic users are experiencing a challenge reaching the state-controlled substances web service because of a capacity challenge with a specific router, suggesting the router should be reconfigured or upgraded. Alternatively, the monitoring may provide evidence of a challenge with the state web service itself, which might prompt a call to its administrator. In a , we discussed how Application Programming Interfaces (APIs) can allow a healthcare organization to integrate its network or IT Service Management system with that of a partner to enhance communication on incidents, provisioning, policy updates, etc. as well as take advantage of the partner's Artificial Intelligence (AI) for these things. With full integration, this goes a step further to complete integration between the network management systems of the organization and partner, sharing a common data model. This would include operations planning and design, project management, engineering, service catalog, service delivery, service assurance, service management, change management, configuration management database, etc. All information exchange would take place over secure connections, on a private network if desired. Essentially, the organization would be able to share information with its partner as though it were another organizational division, allowing for seamless collaboration. NaaS solutions such as these should be provided as an integrated service to the healthcare organization, not as a number of disparate solutions the organization must struggle to piece together. We have emphasized this in , and we must do so again. Your NaaS partner should provide a reliable, fully integrated, end-to-end solution that will help your healthcare organization meet your specific Connected Healthcare goals. Anything less, and you should question the viability of the solution. Utilizing a 5G On-site Private Network, a care organization can implement a fall monitoring and detection solution to assist in the Patient Care Delivery portion of our Healthcare Reference Architecture. Healthcare Reference Architecture - fall monitoring and detection solution,Patient falls are a significant challenge for healthcare systems: According to the most recent data provided by the US Centers for Disease Control (CDC), of Americans aged 65 and above, more than one-fourth fall each year, and falls are the leading cause of injuries among older adults. The CDC's most recent estimate for the annual cost of treatment for these fall injuries is more than$50 billion. And most alarming, as many as . In fact, the most recent data on sentinel events from leading health system accreditation agency, , shows falls as the most commonly reported, five times more common than the next closest, delay in treatment. However, technology may be able to help. With a 5G on-site private network and intelligent video, a care organization could use camera vision and AI to monitor patients at risk of falling in hospital rooms and alert nursing staff about situations in which patient movement is likely to result in a fall (or has resulted in a fall). This could serve as a vital aid to nurses, who are typically charged with the care of multiple patients in multiple rooms; nurses simply are not able to continuously monitor all patients at risk of falling–fall monitoring and detection could extend their field of awareness. As we discussed in our , to attract and retain nursing staff, healthcare organizations must provide them with the tools they need to provide quality, unencumbered patient care. Network Infrastructure Services & Solutions Business

Before an organization can evolve, adopt advanced technologies or respond to unforeseen circumstances, it needs a strong and agile foundation. Building a better IT infrastructure that can support digital transformation can help you achieve your goals now and be ready for whatever's next. Enable agile, cloud-centric architecture and move away from legacy systems that can't keep up. Leverage digital-ready infrastructures to reimagine personalized experiences. Protect operations with infrastructure that helps you seamlessly adjust to changing circumstances. Extend the reach of your small business with secure networking solutions that keep you focused on growth and your customers. Ultimately, your organization is only as innovative as your IT backbone supports. Outdated legacy systems will struggle to keep up with the digital-first expectations your users are coming to demand. Implementing cloud, virtualization and other advanced network architecture can help power the innovations you want to see come to life. See why organizational leaders view emerging technologies as their top investment priorities. Cintas builds an advanced connectivity model for a constant flow of goods. From storefront to remote sites, cloud-based endpoint management helps give food supplier Tate & Lyle a global edge. Enhancing your systems with advanced networking technologies connects your users, whether employee, customer, constituent or partner, to a distributed infrastructure that enables agility and flexibility while driving transformative opportunities. Superfast 5G Business Internet helped Ronin Design Co. succeed despite launching during a pandemic. Consumer demand for digital-first experiences is a key driver in network innovation. Dallas County used Cradlepoint's cloud-based platform to help satisfy the stringent requirements for redundancy in vote centers. Advanced, secure network redundancy helped ensure election night went smoothly for voters and workers in Dallas County. Your small business needs are different, but there are advanced network solutions that can give you the reach of global organizations even without the big budgets and IT staff. Learn the essentials for setting up a small business IT system. Learn how a wine club and restaurant keeps the hot dogs, beer and wine flowing with help from LTE Business Internet. You depend on your IT infrastructure to weather virtually any event, from a temporary power outage to a global pandemic. Preparation and a resilient network are critical to your ability to pivot and not only meet any unseen circumstances head on, but thrive in their wake. Learn how a reliable virtual network infrastructure supports business continuity and disaster recovery. Out-of-the-box thinking helped Puerto Rico get back on its feet after a devastating hurricane. Wrap a virtual protective layer around your data storage facility to back up everything important in the cloud. This couple combines van life and running a small business on the road. See how Phoenix Process Equipment was able to quickly and efficiently install 4G LTE Business Internet from Verizon to reliably monitor their water recycling systems—without breaking the bank. See how Verizon Fios Internet and Business Digital Voice help Corina Stammworthy keep her dog grooming business ahead of the curve. See how advanced network solutions deliver control, agility and transformation. 5G and artificial intelligence (AI) together are enabling the technologies that organizations are relying on to deliver advanced outcomes. What you need to know about business internet speed. See how hotels can help protect their customer data and stay alert for cyberthreats. Just how powerful is 5G?,See what you need to build into your analysis. 