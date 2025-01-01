Iot device management platform

LTE-M & NB-IoT: Powering M2M Solutions for IoT devices

Get the best performance from your IoT devices with technologies specifically engineered to provide the connectivity they need. Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) and LTE-M are communication technologies that provide low bandwidth, proven and cost-effective connectivity for IoT applications—and are both fully supported by our 4G LTE network. NB-IoT and LTE-M use networking protocols that help improve IoT coverage with better in-building and in-ground penetration. Our LTE technology also provides comprehensive security, with authentication, credentialing and encryption tools to keep your communications protected. ThingSpace is our web-based, open development environment that speeds up IoT deployment. It gives you the tools you need to manage, develop and deploy global enterprise IoT solutions—all in one place. Our business and government customer operations centers give you the support you need to manage all of your IoT devices. These technologies offer low data throughput and high energy efficiency, and help lower the barrier of entry to the IoT world. Built to fit 3GPP standards, these offerings are 5G compatible. NB-IoT and LTE-M offer greater coverage than you'd get with LTE Cat-1. Learn how Finland-based company HappyOrNot creatively taps an IoT solution to collect instant, actionable customer feedback on the spot. Learn how Verizon can help you make the right choices when designing your IoT strategy. Simplify your IoT operations across the world. Adapt in real time, unlock growth and power innovation—all with customizable onsite 5G network connectivity. Creating and connecting your IoT device has never been easier. Verizon offers a variety of tools and partners that can help you design and build your concept. NB-IoT complements LTE-M (Cat-M1) so customers have more options to choose from based on their specific application needs. NB-IoT is best suited for low-power, ultralow throughout, delay-tolerant, event-triggered, simple stationary (idle mode mobility) sensors. LTE-M(Cat-M1) is designed specifically for purpose-built devices that transmit small to medium amounts of data over wide ranges. The ThingSpace IoT platform enables connectivity management of IoT at scale by allowing you to securely activate on the Verizon network, troubleshoot, locate and manage the life cycle of your IoT devices in our feature-rich platform. Designed for IoT: Cost-effective: Better battery life: Better coverage: Network: