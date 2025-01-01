Iot device management platform

ThingSpace: IoT Management Platform

ThingSpace Platform for IoT,Access the tools you need to develop and manage the lifecycle of your IoT devices. Develop, launch and scale IoT solutions faster. The ThingSpace IoT platform enables connectivity management of IoT at scale. Securely activate on the Verizon network, troubleshoot, locate and manage the lifecycle of your IoT devices in our feature-rich platform. Whether you're just getting started with a prototype or you are ready to scale to an enterprise level, ThingSpace has all of the tools you need to develop and manage your solution. Collaborate one-on-one with our technology leaders to help unlock competitive advantages and achieve your goals through our Executive Briefing Program.
LTE-M & NB-IoT: Powering M2M Solutions for IoT devices

Get the best performance from your IoT devices with technologies specifically engineered to provide the connectivity they need. Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) and LTE-M are communication technologies that provide low bandwidth, proven and cost-effective connectivity for IoT applications—and are both fully supported by our 4G LTE network. NB-IoT and LTE-M use networking protocols that help improve IoT coverage with better in-building and in-ground penetration. Our LTE technology also provides comprehensive security, with authentication, credentialing and encryption tools to keep your communications protected. ThingSpace is our web-based, open development environment that speeds up IoT deployment. It gives you the tools you need to manage, develop and deploy global enterprise IoT solutions—all in one place. Our business and government customer operations centers give you the support you need to manage all of your IoT devices. These technologies offer low data throughput and high energy efficiency, and help lower the barrier of entry to the IoT world. Built to fit 3GPP standards, these offerings are 5G compatible. NB-IoT and LTE-M offer greater coverage than you'd get with LTE Cat-1. A proven network partner,to deploy a CAT-M1 network in the U.S. LTE network,of Fortune 500 companies do business with Verizon. Learn how Finland-based company HappyOrNot creatively taps an IoT solution to collect instant, actionable customer feedback on the spot. Learn how Verizon can help you make the right choices when designing your IoT strategy. Simplify your IoT operations across the world. Adapt in real time, unlock growth and power innovation—all with customizable onsite 5G network connectivity. Creating and connecting your IoT device has never been easier. Verizon offers a variety of tools and partners that can help you design and build your concept. NB-IoT complements LTE-M (Cat-M1) so customers have more options to choose from based on their specific application needs. NB-IoT is best suited for low-power, ultralow throughout, delay-tolerant, event-triggered, simple stationary (idle mode mobility) sensors that:,LTE-M(Cat-M1) is designed specifically for purpose-built devices that transmit small to medium amounts of data over wide ranges. The ThingSpace IoT platform enables connectivity management of IoT at scale by allowing you to securely activate on the Verizon network, troubleshoot, locate and manage the life cycle of your IoT devices in our feature-rich platform. Designed for IoT:,Cost-effective:,Better battery life:,Better coverage:,Network:
Mobile Device Management (MDM) Solutions

Give your employees the reliable mobile connectivity they need to stay productive while keeping your data protected. In compiling our 2020 Mobile Security Index, we discovered that almost 40% of organizations surveyed said they had experienced a mobile-related compromise. Which is why a mobile device management (MDM) plan can be critical. Explore our range of MDM products to find the right options for your unique mobile challenges. As reliance on mobile devices in business grows, so does the importance of properly managing mobile devices and keeping mobile data protected. The Verizon Mobile Device Management (MDM) service suite combines unified endpoint management and broadband hotspot management into a single management portal so you can manage device app deployment, maintain security policies and more. Whether your business uses a single tablet or a whole fleet of mobile devices, mobile security should be a top priority. Samsung Knox® Manage is a cloud-based mobility management platform designed for enterprise customers to manage and monitor employee devices with flexibility and granularity. Everything that makes mobility great—devices, apps, security, data, connectivity and more—can be difficult to manage all at once. IBM Security MaaS360® with Watson™ Unified Endpoint Management is a single platform to help you simplify how you manage mobility across your business. Plus, endpoint analytics help you make sense of daily mobile details. For businesses of all sizes, Ivanti provides a portfolio of solutions to help secure your mobile infrastructure. Ivanti mobility solutions make it easy to set up, manage, and secure devices with mobile-centric, zero-trust security capabilities such as zero sign-on, multifactor authentication and mobile threat defense. Beyond securing your data, you also may need to protect your business's physical assets. Solink™ is a cloud-based video management and analytics solution that integrates seamlessly with most of your existing video security cameras and data systems to help improve service delivery, reduce theft and fraud, improve safety, and more. Gain critical insights into the current mobile threat landscape, and tips from security experts for how to protect your organization. Bolster your overall workplace cybersecurity policy with these five policies. Create a secure foundation for your organization with these tips.
Verizon Business ThingSpace IoT Marketplace, a new simple way to manage the IoT journey

Verizon Business today announced the launch of ThingSpace IoT Marketplace
Verizon Business takes Internet of Things Connectivity Global

Enterprises can now benefit from Global Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity from Verizon for mobile assets in 170 countries worldwide
Verizon Business to accelerate IoT solution creation and deployment with Microsoft Azure

Verizon has teamed up with Microsoft to enable the simple and quick creation and deployment of complete end-to-end IoT solutions
Frazil Transforms Retailer Experience with IoT Solutions Business

Frazil utilized IoT solutions to combine a condition-based monitoring module with Verizon, to stay connected with machines across the United States.
Floorcloud Lays the Groundwork for Construction Innovation with IoT Business

Learn how Floorcloud used Verizon's Asset Tracking Solutions to innovate how the construction industry mitigates risk, saves money and collaborates.
