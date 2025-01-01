Iot networking

Asavie Moda and IoT Connect

Akamai SIA Mobile and Akamai SIA IoT,Visualize, manage and secure your mobile data and devices with a single pane of glass. Gain better visibility, control and protection for mobile and IoT devices. Smart enterprises are increasingly using mobile devices, from smartphones to Internet of Things (IoT) sensors, to push their organizations forward. Akamai is helping them do that simply and securely. Akamai SIA Mobile can help you manage mobile security, productivity and compliance for all your devices, including smartphones, routers and Wi-Fi hotspots. Akamai SIA IoT provides private network connectivity on demand for remote sites and IoT devices. Akamai SIA Mobile helps protect your network and devices and makes it easier to raise productivity and to control costs. It enhances security by moving data through a private channel, away from the public internet. It protects SIM-enabled devices on both cellular and Wi-Fi networks. With Akamai SIA Mobile, you can boost productivity by easily providing access to the resources employees need while removing online distractions. Akamai delivers visibility into your data usage, allowing you to create usage policies per group or per user to align with your data plan. It can be rapidly deployed and seamlessly integrates with the leading unified endpoint management (UEM) solutions. Akamai SIA Mobile benefits and capabilities,Akamai SIA Mobile provides a single pane of glass for you to visualize, manage and secure your mobile data and devices. It gives you tools to:,Stay protected against cybercriminals with advanced threat-intelligence features that actively block compromised websites and malicious content at the source. Manage adherence to regulations such as HIPAA, the General Data Protection Regulation and the Sarbanes-Oxley Act on any SIM-enabled device. Deliver easy, secure access to the content employees need, on Wi-Fi or cellular networks. Transform data into rich, actionable insights with granular visibility into all traffic, both accessed and denied. Setting up and running a secure IoT network can be expensive and complicated. Akamai SIA IoT makes it easier by providing an on-demand, enterprise-grade connection that bypasses the public internet. Akamai SIA IoT helps protect you from cyberthreats while giving you full control over—and visibility into—device and site connectivity and IoT data usage. An intuitive, self-service web portal lets you easily manage IoT device communications and updates without IT support. Akamai SIA IoT benefits and capabilities,The Akamai SIA IoT self-managed service lets your company securely connect, manage and control communications between devices at the IoT edge and application services in the cloud and on-premises. It helps you:,The secure, managed private network helps shield IoT devices and sites from potential threats. Plus, you have the ability to block unwanted data flows and set up white lists. Plus, you have the ability to block unwanted data flows and set up white lists. With no need to architect, build and maintain a secure IoT network—and with automated network setup and device registration into the cloud—you can deploy IoT projects fast. You can easily add new devices as your business grows, without needing to re-engineer the network and security posture. Data caps and excess usage alerts help keep costs under control, and remote access to your field devices over the air saves time and money. The Verizon advantage,We'll help you manage your mobile devices—securely and cost-effectively. You can quickly and easily add new technologies, secure customer data and safeguard access to vital business services. We offer enterprise mobile device management solutions backed by a network receiving high marks from industry experts:,* Based on RootMetrics® by IHS Markit's RootScore® Reports: 1H 2019. Tested with best commercially available smartphones on four national mobile networks across all available network types. Experiences may vary. RootMetrics awards are not an endorsement of Verizon. Protect mobile endpoints with near real-time alerts and a customizable console to monitor mobile risks. Protect data from mobile threats and enable secure access to business resources, whether you run a small or large business. Get insights and analytics on both aggregate and individual mobile data usage.
Getting Started With IoT: Steps for SMBs Business

Getting started with IoT: Steps for SMBs,Author: Scott Steinberg,Verizon's (SMB) survey highlighted the importance of investing in technology, with it seen as a key ally to help them overcome lingering challenges to improve sales, boost talent acquisition, and tackle rising inflation and supply chain issues. An important technology to consider is the Internet of Things (IoT), with forecast to reach $594 billion this year alone, according to CompTIA. Here's a look at how SMBs can make the most of the technology, including how IoT programming and solutions can help to add value, and where it makes sense to consider adding IoT developments and offerings to your business strategy. What is IoT technology?,The (IoT) describes a network of devices that, in effect, talk to each other via the Internet. IoT devices are equipped with connections and sensors that allow them to communicate and share information. You may already use many IoT devices—ATMs, fitness trackers, voice assistants are all common examples. Berg Insight estimates there will be . Data generated by IoT devices can be collected, viewed, analyzed and used to produce process or business improvements. In effect, getting started with IoT and technology could allow you to see what's happening in your business more readily, spot emerging patterns and introduce far greater context, awareness and insight into customer exchanges or interactions. IoT use cases for SMBs,Moving on from the theory of IoT technology, consider some common use cases that might be applicable to SMBs thinking of getting started with IoT. Organizations in every field—such as retail, finance, insurance, manufacturing, etc.—are now getting started with IoT programming and technology to help enhance customer service, improve operations and deliver business wins. Here are a few example use cases:,The advantages of getting started with IoT development,There are many reasons for SMBs to , with benefits including:,Making the Internet of Things work for you,Getting started with IoT can be a much easier process when done strategically and with a plan. Those looking for simple starting points might:,As you begin to take a closer look at IoT development, remember: There are many ways that small and mid-sized businesses stand to gain by embracing it.
IoT Security Credentialing

The smart way to secure your IoT devices. Stay productive and protected with application and device security services that include data encryption, trusted user authentication components and automated provisioning. The Verizon IoT Security Credentialing solution integrates security with your IoT services, and only allows known and trusted devices in your IoT solution to connect to your network and resources. Our IoT security solutions are created with insights gained from more than a dozen years analyzing over 200,000 security incidents around the globe. This year, we analyzed a staggering 30,458 real-world security incidents. Download the DBIR to find out more about the cyber threats your organization might be up against. Gain critical mobile security insights from our in-depth survey and analysis of 632 mobile security professionals around the world—to help protect your business from today's mobile security threats. Learn how IoT Security Credentialing helps keep bad things from happening to good IoT solutions. It is important to design security into your IoT solutions from the start where possible. IoT ecosystems should cater for the following basic security tenets:,—Ensuring connectivity between endpoints and their respective services allows for secure monitoring and management of the devices and enables secure firmware updates. —Authenticate endpoints, services, firmware updates and the customer or end user operating the endpoint. Use secure elements such as eSIM and TPMs for cryptographic key management. Use unique keys, certificates and roots of trust to strongly identify and authenticate devices. —Reduce the potential for harm to individual end users by enabling privacy-preserving techniques such as encryption and unique identities. —Ensure that system integrity can be verified, tracked and monitored. Businesses depend on an ever-increasing number of smart technologies to harness the potential innovations and benefits of connectivity. With this proliferation of smart devices and endpoints comes an increased risk of exposure to fraud and attack. It is essential that security is adequately addressed as part of any IoT service or solution to ensure compliance, safety and security for consumers and enterprises. IoT devices can range from lightweight devices with very low power requirements and storage and processing capabilities to more complex endpoints with persistent connectivity and the ability to utilize more comprehensive security capabilities. Such a heterogeneous environment brings with it security challenges, as there is no one size fits all.,Endpoint security relates to the practice of preventing endpoints or entry points of end-user or enterprise physical devices—such as IoT devices, IoT gateways, desktops, laptops and mobile devices—from being exploited by malicious actors and campaigns. Endpoint security is one aspect that should be considered in the context of the overall enterprise security strategy. The key to managing and reducing cyberthreats related to endpoints is to have strong device-management and threat-defense capabilities in place. Advanced endpoint identity, detection and protection solutions can help you keep your policies aligned while helping prevent malware, ransomware and other dangerous exploits from infiltrating your business. Call sales,Chat with us,Have us contact you,Already have an account?,These cookies are necessary for the website to function and cannot be switched off in our systems. They are usually only set in response to actions made by you which amount to a request for services, such as setting your privacy preferences, logging in or filling in forms. You can set your browser to block or alert you about these cookies, but some parts of the site will not then work. These cookies do not store any personally identifiable information. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. BackClear Filters,All Consent Allowed
Verizon Business introduces IoT on 5G Nationwide, new suite of Intelligence features

Verizon Business today announced a potent combination of customer-facing network, hardware and intelligence offerings for Internet of Things (IoT) applications across industries
Verizon Business launches IoT Managed Services so customers can focus on growth

Verizon Business, launched IoT Managed Services
Verizon Business to accelerate IoT solution creation and deployment with Microsoft Azure

Verizon has teamed up with Microsoft to enable the simple and quick creation and deployment of complete end-to-end IoT solutions
Floorcloud Lays the Groundwork for Construction Innovation with IoT Business

Learn how Floorcloud used Verizon's Asset Tracking Solutions to innovate how the construction industry mitigates risk, saves money and collaborates.
Frazil Transforms Retailer Experience with IoT Solutions Business

Frazil utilized IoT solutions to combine a condition-based monitoring module with Verizon, to stay connected with machines across the United States.
How HappyOrNot's IoT Solutions Boost Customer Satisfaction Business

Learn how HappyOrNot leveraged Verizon's Cat-M1 IoT solutions to deploy its innovative customer feedback service in the U.S.
