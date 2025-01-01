Iphone 16 features for business users

Related Devices

Smartphones

Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max

Starts at $38.88/mo

For 36 months, 0% APR

View details
Smartphones

Apple iPhone 16

Starts at $23.05/mo

For 36 months, 0% APR

(469)
View details
Smartphones

Apple iPhone 15 Plus

Starts at $23.05/mo

For 36 months, 0% APR

(1998)
View details

Questions related to "iphone 16 features for business users"

Links related to "iphone 16 features for business users"

Get eSIM support

Activating service is easy. Just make sure you have access to a Wi-Fi connection and follow the steps below to get started. Follow these steps for the following device(s):To enable dual SIM using eSIM on one of the qualifying Pixel phone models above, please verify that your device is unlocked. 1. Get Verizon service for your device with eSIM by calling Verizon or visiting the . 2. If this is a new line of service, you may skip to step 3. If you are upgrading from an old device, transfer your Verizon service to your new device. Call from any phone and follow the instructions. 3. Power on and set up your device. Connect to Wi-Fi. 4. On your Pixel device, go to Settings > Network & Internet > Mobile Network. Tap the plus sign (+) next to Mobile Network. 5. On the next screen, select,6. Display the QR code on a separate device, then scan the provided QR code using your device's camera. 7. Wait for the device to display the screen. 8. From the screen, tap Done to complete activation. Begin using your new Verizon service. The following Android devices are currently support eSIM and eSIM as primary activation:, If you're new to Verizon, you can sign-up for Verizon service by calling the Verizon Business sales team at 1-844-514-0429. If you already have Verizon service using your device's physical SIM card, you can port this number over or add a new service plan and new number to your eSIM through the . Alternatively, you can contact Customer Service at 1-800-922-0204 to add service to your eSIM. See Verify that your device is unlocked. Refer to the lock policies of respective carriers. If you're new to Verizon, you can sign-up for Verizon service by calling the Verizon business sales team at 1-844-514-0429. If you already have Verizon service using your device's physical SIM card, you can port this number over or add a new service plan and new number to your eSIM through the . Alternatively, you can contact us at 1-800-922-0204 to add service to your eSIM. If placing an order on . Go to Android eSIM Primary Device,You can enter the device in IMEI 1 or IMEI 2 to initiate eSIM order. If the device supports pSIM then SIM selection options are available for the end user to select. ACTIVATE on eSIM: If, IMEI 1 or IMEI 2 is entered in conjunction with selecting "" ⇒ Device will activate on eSIM,ACTIVATE with existing pSIM (in-hand): If, IMEI 1 is entered in conjunction with entering a valid Enter 20-digit SIM Card ID in ⇒ the device will activate on pSIM. ACTIVATE with new pSIM (not in-hand): If, IMEI 1 is entered in conjunction with selecting "Order a new SIM" ⇒ this will trigger a new pSIM card order. User would have to insert the pSIM and device will activate on pSIM,Device Activation After successful order completion, to activate service on device ensure the device is connected to Wi-Fi to download the eSIM Profile. pSIM Activation: If pSIM was ordered, then pSIM needs to be inserted into the device and device will activate automatically after power-on. eSIM Activation: If eSIM is chosen, then the device will be set up and activated via eSIM download. See the screen sequence view below, after you power-on your device... Here is the automated on-device screen sequence view after you power-on your device... To confirm new MDN and assigned eSIM navigate toGet Verizon service for eSIM upgrade orders by calling Verizon at 1.877.807.4646 when you're ready to move your line to your new phone, or by visiting the . Order Shipment and Device Activation After successful order completion, the new Android eSIM primary device order is shipped from Verizon, and an acknowledgment SMS will be sent to the wireless number on the source device the user is switching from... New device order is shipped from the fulfillment center and a pending order is created. If pSIM is selected the shipment will include a pSIM. If eSIM is selected, an eSIM profile is reserved. When the new eSIM primary device is received, turn on the device (the device upgrading too), navigate through the Setup Wizard and connect to Wi-Fi . After initializing and completing setup, the following screen will appear. In parallel a 6-digit confirmation code will be sent to the existing old device (the device upgrading from). Enter 6-digit Activation Code into the new device (Authorization Code Prompt), and Tap on Done in lower right-hand corner of device to proceed with eSIM download (See Image of Confirmation Code Entry Screen below),After successful entry of confirmation code eSIM profile begins to download automatically and Android SIM Primary device activation will be complete. See screen sequence below... To confirm new MDN and assigned eSIM navigate to- Both "Source" and "Destination" Device are in the physical control of eSIM Primary Android Device User/Recipient... In this use-case scenario, the eSIM Primary Android Device User/Recipient has possession and control of "Source Device" & "Destination Device" upon receipt of the newly ordered destination device. In this case, the device activation will be exclusively controlled by 1 individual…likely the intended recipient and user. The source device to receive activation code and destination device will prompt to input activation code. - Existing User has physical possession of the Source Device and Administrator / Account PoC receives the newly ordered Upgraded destination Device... For this use-case scenario, if the Account Administrator does not want to coordinate a live activation in collaboration with the existing user who is intended to receive the Upgrade (simulating UX in #1 Use-Case), the Administrator/PoC should leverage the "Set Up Later" feature to pause the activation process until the device recipient receives the "Destination Device". - The Source Device is Lost, Stolen or cannot support cellular connection with the source MDN that was used in Upgrade Order... In this use-case scenario, because the source device is compromised in some manner, the ability to leverage the activation code security feature is not possible. This will restrict the user from proceeding with the automated self-sufficient activation process. The device recipient or the Account Administrator will need to contact the Verizon Business Activation Support Line @ 877.807.4646 for assistance to complete the device activation. End-user or Administrator opts to bypass the recommended activation process flow noted in the 4.1 "Standard Use Case" and physically transfers pSIM from Source to Destination Device. For this Use-Case scenario, Direct User or Administrator has possession of both the Source Device & Destination Device upon receipt of the newly ordered destination device. The Source Device has a fully active pSIM and the End-user or Administrator opts to bypass the recommended activation process flow noted in the 4.1 Standard Use Case. Since the pSIM is fully active, the destination device should be fully operational without any additional steps, but this is not recommended. - As in Scenario in 4.2, the Existing User has possession of the Source Device and Administrator / Account PoC receives the newly ordered Upgraded Destination Device. Administrator turns on the phone and begins to set up the device, but stops after the Confirmation Code prompt is presented. For this Use-Case scenario, the Administrator receives the newly ordered Destination Device and begins the process of setting-up the device, but then subsequently realizes after the prompt to enter confirmation code is presented, that there is a direct dependency on the SMS that was sent to the Source Device to enter the Confirmation Code (which is triggered when the Admin turns on Source Device). The Administrator turns off the device without selecting the "Set Up Later" feature. If this is done, will the prompt to enter Confirmation Code occur again once there is a subsequent attempt to activate with the Confirmation Code, when both devices are in the same hands? Because the actual pending order did not get released the Source Device will once again see another SMS with the same 6-digit Activation Code and a corresponding prompt to enter the Confirmation Code on the Destination Device should reappear after the next attempt to power-on and set-up the new device. In this case, the same activation code number will be sent through an SMS again. There is no expiration date that would apply on this if the pending order was not previously released in some manner. See Motorola razr resource guide -,If your device requires a QR code to complete eSIM activation, bring up this QR code on a separate device and scan using your device's camera. This QR code is the same for all devices and orders. Your 4G/5G connected laptop provides a fast, secure way for you to get work done when you don't have a trusted Wi-Fi network available. To get started, you'll need a line of service for your new device followed by eSIM activation. Follow from device activation process steps:Out of Box Experience via Discovery Server An eSIM is an embedded SIM inside your device. With eSIM, there's no physical SIM card that you need to insert. Simply turn on the new device, connect to Wi-Fi, and follow the on-screen instructions to complete the activation. Like a traditional SIM card, the eSIM stores data that is needed for your device to connect to and use the Verizon network. At this time, Wi-Fi is required to complete most eSIM activations. Impacted customers have a few options based on the device model. For bulk orders of 49 lines or more, please contact your Verizon sales representative. Bulk orders can be processed by the Verizon team to expedite activations. If you signed up for service, first check for an email sent to your account single point of contact/point of contact (SPOC/POC) for the activation instructions. It can take up to 15 minutes for your phone to connect to the Verizon network for the first time. Please don't attempt to activate service again while waiting to connect to service. After 15 minutes, if you did not receive instructions or activation has not completed, scan the code below. This QR code is only valid for pending orders and select devices. If you need to restore a factory reset SIM, call Verizon Support or for a new line of service, see step-by-step instructions,If the device and/or line of service was ordered more than 30 days prior to activating, contact Verizon Support to re-initiate the eSIM activation for the device. If the eSIM is a second line set up in Dual SIM mode, see "I want to activate a second line on my phone, but it's not working or blocked.",The QR code is required for Apple iPad Pro 11 inch (2nd generation), iPad Pro 12.9 inch (4th generation), iPad Pro 11 inch (1st generation), iPad Pro 12.9 inch (3rd generation), iPad Air (4th generation), iPad Air (3rd generation), iPad (8th generation), iPad (7th generation) and iPad mini (5th generation). eSIM activations are subject to any carrier lock policies, the same as physical SIMs. Learn more about Verizon's SIM lock policy . If a device is locked, Dual SIM activations (two lines on one phone) will be blocked if the lines are from two different carriers (e.g. AT&T and Verizon). Contact the carrier that the device was purchased from to escalate the SIM lock issue. If you have ordered a new device from Verizon with eSIM activation, the SIM will automatically be transferred upon activating the new device. For all other scenarios, contact Verizon support at to move an eSIM line from one device to another. You will need the IMEI (International Mobile Equipment Identity) for the new eSIM-capable device. If the change of device is prompted by a lost or stolen device, make sure to alert your account manager and Verizon. Follow these steps: Go to Settings > General > Transfer or Reset iPhone. Tap "Erase All Content and Settings". Tap "Erase All & Keep Data Plans" to keep eSIM information. If the eSIM has been removed from a device, you must call Verizon support to have the eSIM restored. Once the eSIM restore is triggered, users may need to scan the eSIM Activation QR code provided via email, based on the device model. Contact Verizon at . A QR code is required for Apple iPad Pro 11 inch (2nd generation), iPad Pro 12.9 inch (4th generation), iPad Pro 11 inch (1st generation), iPad Pro 12.9 inch (3rd generation), iPad Air (4th generation), iPad Air (3rd generation), iPad (8th generation), iPad (7th generation) and iPad mini (5th generation). At this time, Verizon offers a selection of devices that support physical SIMs; however, it's been predicted that by 2025, there will be 2 billion eSIM-enabled devices globally as eSIM enables increased security and an improved customer experience. We encourage customers to start adopting updated policies to support eSIM devices in their fleet. A dual SIM with an eSIM opens up many possibilities that were unavailable with only a physical SIM. For example:,Dual SIM, also referred to as dual SIM, dual standby (DSDS) is an option available on select smartphones, such as iPhones XS/XR and newer. This capability allows a user to have two lines of services on the same device, both active for calls and one active for data usage. Historically, DSDS was enabled with one line on a physical SIM and the second on an eSIM. With the launch of iPhone 13, Apple enabled the use of two lines both on eSIMs. In the case of dual SIM, eSIM is a component/method of activating the lines of services. Yes, you can combine two separate phone numbers onto a single dual SIM device with an eSIM, including:,To make changes to your personal line, you'll need to verify that you are authorized to do so when you . To make changes to your business line, contact your company's single point of contact (SPOC) to make sure your company supports the dual SIM with an eSIM feature. First check if your device is carrier locked. If the device is locked, dual SIM activations will be blocked if the lines are from two different carriers. To check on an iOS device, follow these steps:,With the launch of the 2021 iPads, Apple enabled a different version of dual SIM support–dual SIM, single active (DSSA). This differs from the experience on smartphones because only one SIM can be used at a time. If both physical SIM and eSIM lines are set up on a compatible iPad, users must toggle between the lines of service using the device settings to select the active SIM for data usage. Alternatively, smartphones using dual SIM, dual standby (DSDS) can have two lines active at the same time. A multi-SIM device is eligible for any Verizon Device Protection option that includes insurance (e.g. Verizon Mobile Protect*, Verizon Mobile Protect Multi-Device*, Total Equipment Coverage, Wireless Phone Protection, Verizon Protect**, Verizon Protect Multi-Device** or any of the business device protection options that include Wireless Phone Protection) based on the SIM (and associated mobile number) that is enrolled. Coverage for a multi-SIM device requires that the enrolled mobile number generates usage (call. text or data on the Verizon network; Wi-Fi does not count) on the multi-SIM device. If two lines of service are activated on the device, only one device protection plan can be used. Mobile Device Management (MDM) policies may block the use of eSIM on enterprise devices. With iOS 16, eSIMs can be automatically installed on iPhone during setup. eSIMs should be automatically installed when activating your iPhone over Wi-Fi or cellular. Because eSIMs are automatically installed during device activation, there is no need to use MDM to install eSIMs during initial device setup. If issues persist, business customers need to contact their MDM provider to make sure the security settings are set to enable eSIM. Validate that the 'AllowESSIMModification' restriction is set to Y. Apple will provide updates and training for MDM vendors on how to enable eSIM in accordance with corporate policies. For iPhone 11 and newer, users can transfer their line on an eSIM to another device that is iPhone 12 or newer through the iOS settings. To see the step by step instructions see . Sign in to your Verizon business portal to view and pay your bill, order products and services, manage your router, access security settings and more. These cookies are necessary for the website to function and cannot be switched off in our systems. They are usually only set in response to actions made by you which amount to a request for services, such as setting your privacy preferences, logging in or filling in forms. You can set your browser to block or alert you about these cookies, but some parts of the site will not then work. These cookies do not store any personally identifiable information. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. BackClear Filters,All Consent AllowedWe use technologies to collect and share information about your use of our site. By continuing, you agree to the use of these capabilities for a better experience and other purposes. Learn more in our .
Learn more

The Human Connection: Technology for Better Customer Experience

The Human Connection,Using technology to create a better customer experience,In the course of just a few years, the sophistication of brands' digital interactions with consumers has increased by leaps and bounds. This is thanks to companies' growing use of artificial intelligence (AI) to guide those interactions. As they crunch ever more data and "learn", with the help of machine learning and natural language processing, AI chatbots and other intelligent tools are becoming more responsive and taking on more human-like attributes. Digital interactions between consumers and brands are increasingly driven by such "machines", with limited involvement of human sales and other agents. How do consumers feel about this? Are they comfortable with the roles played by humans and machines in their online interactions with brands?,To find out, we surveyed 5,601 people in 16 countries. They told us that although they need human agents to remain accessible, they are increasingly comfortable with automated, digital-only interactions. As that comfort increases, brands will need to find the right balance between the technology and human elements in interactions. Ensuring transparency in how they use AI—and the consumer data it uses to learn—will help to build trust in automated interactions and strengthen their customer relationships. We surveyed 5,601 people in 16 countries. There is widescale consumer acceptance of automated interactions with brands, and that acceptance is growing: 56% of respondents are comfortable with fully automated interactions, and just 16% express discomfort. Almost half of the respondents (47%) have grown more positive about such interactions in the past two years. Today, AI is capable of managing entire customer journeys and providing a superior experience. But consumers want to be able to speak or chat with a human agent if they need to. In fact, 78% of respondents consider blended technology-human interactions a better experience than those that are human-only. Consumers are generally forgiving of technology malfunctions in interactions. Using personal data obtained from third parties, on the other hand, could have serious consequences for brands. Out of all the problems they might encounter in online interactions, this is by far the most likely reason for consumers to stop interacting with a company. Nearly two-thirds of respondents (65%) want companies to be honest about using AI-powered bots to guide interactions—a response that differs little by age group. Such transparency appears to be the norm, but 41% of respondents would reduce their involvement with a company if it were not forthcoming. Few consumers today consider a chatbot or other automated interaction to offer a "human connection", but younger respondents are more likely to than older respondents: 48% of those between the ages of 18 and 34 (and 41% overall) say it is entirely possible to have a human connection in a fully automated interaction. AI and machine learning (the branch of AI that crunches data and enables software to learn) are now ever present in our digital interactions with brands. These capabilities drive features of online experiences that people are familiar with, such as personalized ads and product offers and automated, end-to-end shopping and purchase transactions. AI also supports virtual assistants such as Amazon's Alexa and the interactive chatbots that "converse" with people online by offering responses based on the real-time analysis of personal and other data. The growing prevalence of these interactive technologies that display human characteristics has elicited angst from some consumers, partly because of potential privacy issues, partly because of poor functionality, and partly because of personal unease with the idea of human-like bots. In their dealings with brands, consumers prefer the involvement of humans to that of mainly or exclusively technology. In our survey, the preference for mostly human interactions is visible in five categories of goods and services, and it is particularly strong where healthcare services are involved. "AI can deliver excellent customer experiences, but I don't think you can build a sustainable relationship based solely on AI today," says Michał Szaniecki, Managing Director, SEAT & Cupra, at Volkswagen Group. "AI can deliver the message, the date, the facts and the figures. The human element is much more important when the interaction becomes complicated.","In our industry, most interactions with customers are very transactional and can be handled by technology," says Amy Shore, Chief of Customer Experience at Nationwide, a US insurance and financial services provider. "But our products also provide protection often at times of a major life change or tragedy when a human touch is really needed. We have to be very smart about which customer journeys to make wholly automated, wholly digital or a blend of both.",Share of respondents choosing between 1 and 4 ("mostly non-human") on a 10-point scale when asked the type of interaction they prefer to have with companies, and those choosing between 7 and 10 ("mostly human"). The scale ranged from 1 ("No human interaction") to 10 ("Frequent or regular human interaction"). Consumers are increasingly at ease with technology-only interactions, however. A majority of respondents—56%—say they are comfortable with a fully automated interaction in which the company demonstrates a good understanding of their preferences, attitudes or other personal attributes. Just 16% are uncomfortable with such interactions. Nearly half (47%) say that interacting with machines online is a more positive experience for them than it was two years ago. Michelle Batt, a US-based customer experience consultant, has seen consumer acceptance of AI chatbots grow considerably during the Covid-19 pandemic. Lockdowns may have forced many people to become more familiar with chatbots, but bot quality has also improved considerably, she says: "This is due partly to advances in the underlying technology and partly to the increased gathering and analysis of consumer data as people flocked to digital channels. The more data algorithms have, the more they learn and the better they perform.",Millie Gillon, Singapore-based Global Head of CX at Standard Chartered Bank, expects acceptance of fully automated interactions to become the norm. "Even older generations are much more accepting of it than they were two years ago," she says. "And machines are getting better at resolving complex issues such as credit card queries about doubtful purchases.",Share of respondents who agree or disagree that interacting with a machine online is a more positive experience for them than it was two years ago. Can a fully automated interaction offer what people could consider to be a human connection? Not according to most consumers in our survey. They define the human element in online interactions in the traditional way, as communication with a real person, whether in a real-time chat, an audio conversation or a video conversation. Anna Noakes Schulze, Head of Business Development at Women in CX, an online membership community, agrees with them: "As good as they've become, AI chatbots are not yet at the point of fostering a real sense of human connection." Share of respondents who consider different elements of an online interaction with a company to be a "human connection". A closer look at the survey results suggests this could change, however. The share of younger consumers defining automated interactions as human is much higher than it is for older consumers. For example, 25% of respondents in the 25–34 age group define a chatbot interaction as human, compared with just 10% of those in the 55–65 age group. And 41% overall (48% between the ages of 18 and 34) say that it is entirely possible to have a human connection in a fully automated interaction. Just 28% say that this is not possible. The experts we interviewed say that chatbot technology will eventually be able to understand nuance in conversation and offer empathy. However, consumers must never be tricked into thinking they are interacting with a human (see "Technology transparency"). Share of respondents who somewhat or strongly agree that it is entirely possible to have a human connection in a fully automated interaction. In many online interactions, technology takes consumers through their entire journey with a company, whether it involves just browsing or ends with the purchase of a product. And AI and other technologies often guide aspects of after-sales support interactions. Technology-only interactions are common when consumers shop for relatively low-value household products or clothing, but AI is also prevalent when more expensive items are involved. Volkswagen Group's Michał Szaniecki says that most of his firm's customers go through the entire online car purchase journey using only AI. "Whenever people are engaged in and knowledgeable about the category, they don't need to have a human interaction," he says. "The sales process typically lasts six weeks, after which we'll deliver the car to their door.",say that blended interactions are as or more satisfying than those that are human-only. However, our survey respondents' comfort levels are highest when machine communication is combined with genuine human communication: 78% say that blended interactions are as or more satisfying than those that are human-only. As in many other aspects of our research, age seems to matter here: fewer older respondents than younger ones (although still a majority) are likely to hold this view. In automated interactions, respondents want to be able to speak/chat to a human if they need to. This is top of their lists when we asked them the most important aspects of positive interactions with companies—it is even more important than speed of response. "A machine is more likely to ensure speed of response to many customer issues," says Standard Chartered's Millie Gillon. "But it needs to be capable of actually resolving the problem." When the machine cannot do that, the customer journey suffers. "AI is inferior to a human agent if a consumer requires trust," says Szaniecki. "Whenever AI asks for personal financial data need for car leasing, for example, 99% of consumers drop out of the journey. They do not trust anonymous machines to collect and send their financial data.",A connection with a human is particularly desirable in customer service situations. Most survey respondents (62%) would prefer a direct interaction with a human—voice, real-time chat or in-person—to a fully or partly automated interaction (37%) in order to resolve a customer service issue. The oldest respondents in the survey, 55–65-year-olds, are most emphatic about this (75% of them agree), but a majority of 18–24-year-olds (54%) also state this preference. Share of respondents who say that the combined automated/human interactions they've had with companies in the past 12 months have been as satisfying as or more satisfying than fully human interactions. would prefer a direct interaction with a human in order to resolve a customer service issue. Share of respondents specifying the type of interaction they would prefer to have with a company to resolve a customer service issue. Blended interactions may be better, but brands often struggle to get them right. "Companies in our industry are good at supporting human interactions with AI and other technologies but have difficulties making the transition from technology to human agents," says Amy Shore of Nationwide. A key constraint at many firms, she says, is the legacy technology systems and resulting back-end complexity that hampers the integration of newer technologies. Her company has invested heavily in platform modernization across its business lines in the past five years, says Shore, which has facilitated easier interfaces with AI in its customer-facing operations. Balancing bot and human elements involves allowing for a quick resolution of routine customer requests while letting customers to decide when human intervention is needed, says Anna Noakes Schulze. One of the keys to improving the transition, she says, is getting the bot to recognize when frustration is mounting. Companies are putting sentiment analysis to work on this, efforts that are being facilitated by advances in natural language processing (NLP). "NLP is doing so much more to enhance AI," says Shore. "We can do voice-guided chatbot now, and we have tools that listen to and analyze every call that comes into all of our call centers every day. The tools analyze the key issues our customers are facing and what's driving their negative as well as their positive sentiments. It's a game-changer to have these capabilities at our disposal.",The balancing act between human and machine in online interactions has direct implications for the bottom line. "Bringing a human agent into an interaction with consumers is an expensive proposition compared with keeping it fully automated," says Michelle Emerson-Russell, Director and Global Lead, Workplace and Customer Experience Sales at Verizon. So there is an ROI decision to be made about the balance between the AI and human elements, says Szaniecki. "I cannot deploy both fully for every interaction—it makes no financial sense," he says. "I need to incentivize customers to stay within the AI channel, and only transfer them to humans when absolutely needed. If more than 5% of an online interaction involves a human, it becomes uneconomic.",Of course, there are also negative financial consequences if companies lose customers because of poor online interactions, including those in which accessing a human agent proves difficult. "It's not just a cost equation," says Gillon. "It's about building and maintaining trust with customers.",Where are consumers most accepting of AI-led interactions with brands? The survey results suggest that acceptance is higher among US consumers than elsewhere. For example:,Attitudes toward automated interactions appear to be changing faster, however, in Asia-Pacific, where 55% of respondents say this is a more positive experience than it was two years ago. Consumers in Asia are generally comfortable interacting with bots, says Millie Gillon. But she says the picture is more complex in financial services. "When engaging in many types of banking, people in this part of the world need a relationship with a human in order to build trust," she says. "That need for high-touch will diminish, though, as Millennials and Generation Z form a larger part of the banking market." Share of respondents who express agreement with a range of statements about automated interactions with companies. Few online interactions between consumers and brands are problem-free—even if they have a positive outcome. When consumers have what they deem to be a negative interaction, there are two common sources of annoyance:,Consumers are growing increasingly impatient with such problems in online interactions, observes Michelle Batt. "The digital quality of interactions may be improving, but consumers want brands' responses to be extremely fast and relevant," she says,Consumer expectations about the quality of online interactions in her industry are growing, says Nationwide's Amy Shore, partly due to the superior experiences they are having with other types of firms (such as e-commerce companies). However, she adds, it usually takes a lot to lead a customer to switch brands. That holds true for our survey sample. When the above types of issues occur, consumers are generally forgiving. Most of those in the survey will either continue with the interaction, in some cases all the way through to a purchase, or they will shop around before returning to the company's website. A small percentage—20% in the case of delayed response time and 27% if they are unable to speak to an agent—would stop interacting with the company altogether. Only 13% of respondents say that a company obtaining information about them from a third party is a factor in a negative interaction. But this is the top reason for consumers to cease interacting with a brand completely: 34% of respondents (and 52% of those aged between 55 and 65), say they have done this. This is consistent with a finding in our earlier study on consumer trust in data practices, in which 32% of consumers said they would cease interacting with a company if they learned it had shared their personal data without their consent. "When people believe that their data hasn't been cared for, the distrust engendered by it will often lead people to leave and not return," says Verizon's Michelle Emerson-Russell. Companies' use of third-party data is on the way out, according to Volkswagen Group's Michał Szaniecki. "Now they need to focus the journey on their first-party or zero-party data," he says, "which are more transparent and provide a better foundation for the customer relationship." Share of respondents saying they have ceased interacting with a company due to different problems encountered in online interactions. There is another aspect of online interactions that will lead many consumers to rethink their association with a brand: lack of transparency about the role of AI. About two-thirds of respondents (65%) say it is important for companies to indicate, in an interaction, that they are communicating with an AI-powered bot and not a human being. This attitude does not vary much by age. Fortunately, that kind of transparency is more the norm than the exception: 53% of respondents say that in the past 12 months they have been given the option (sometimes or often) to decline the use of AI. Should such an indication not be forthcoming, however, 41% would reduce their interaction with a company (17% ending the association entirely). "The biggest mistake with early chatbot implementation was bots pretending they were real humans," says Anna Noakes Schulze. "What was meant to seem friendly to people made them feel deceived.",Instead, she says, brands should practice radical transparency: "Tell customers that the chatbot wants to help but sometimes makes mistakes. Enlist customers as allies to help the chatbot learn and do better. People can be very generous and forgiving when you tell the truth and ask for their help.",Only 13% of respondents say that a company obtaining information about them from a third party is a factor in a negative interaction. Our survey shows that a continuing role for human sales, marketing or customer service staff in online interactions is assured for now. Consumers are happy for technology to handle most of the interactions they have with brands, but they want a human agent to be available if an interaction becomes complicated or problematic. The business reality is that brands cannot afford for human agents to comprise a large part of interactions that are designed to be fully or mostly automated. There is an obvious takeaway here for brands. They need to ensure that their chatbots and other intelligent tools continuously become better at handling not just the basic issues that users of their product typically have, but also the more complex ones. By doing this, they can reduce the need for human intervention. The good news is that AI and machine learning are becoming capable of this. As the tools that AI and machine learning power become better at understanding nuance and sentiment, automated interactions will take on more human-like characteristics. Many of our youngest survey respondents already see these as human connections, and their number is likely to increase. If brands don't try to pretend these are real human-to-human experiences, they will profit from the improved customer experiences they create. The analysis in this report is based on a survey of 5,601 consumers conducted in June 2021. The survey was carried out by Longitude, a Financial Times company, on behalf of Verizon. The respondents live in 16 countries and territories, are aged between 18 and 65 and are evenly split between males and females. Survey respondents by country. Survey respondents by age group. Survey respondents by gender. Survey respondents by education (highest level reached). 2021. Choose your country to view contact details. Existing customers, to your business account or . If you are already a Verizon customer, we have several options to help you get the support you need. These cookies are necessary for the website to function and cannot be switched off in our systems. They are usually only set in response to actions made by you which amount to a request for services, such as setting your privacy preferences, logging in or filling in forms. You can set your browser to block or alert you about these cookies, but some parts of the site will not then work. These cookies do not store any personally identifiable information. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. BackClear Filters,All Consent Allowed
Learn more

Fios TV Mobile App | Support Business

The Fios TV Mobile app is your mobile companion to your Fios TV service and is available to all Fios TV subscribers. With a modern user interface (UI) and intuitive navigation, the Fios TV Mobile app provides effortless content discovery from our ever-increasing catalog of newly added networks and On Demand titles. The app is organized into five primary menu categories:,The following mobile devices, smartphones and tablets, are supported:,The following devices are not supported:,Kindle Gen 8 devices may experience issues during playback. Note: The list of supported devices is subject to change, and Verizon does not support the use of its apps on jailbroken or rooted devices. Explore these topics for answers to some of the most common questions related to logging in to the Fios TV Mobile app. There is a known issue where some users have been able to log in to the app while in their Fios office, but not while away from the office. This is due to a mismatch between the user's IP address and their out-of-office ID. We apologize if you experience this. To resolve your issue, please report it from the option in the app menu. For security reasons, please do not include your account password. All saved settings including parental controls are lost—it will be treated like a newly installed app with no previously selected options or settings saved. Explore these topics for answers to some of the most common questions related to permissions in the Fios TV Mobile app. The Fios TV Mobile app uses the local network to communicate with your Fios router to allow use of the remote control feature in the app as well as to deliver content. Be sure to allow this permission to fully enjoy the app. When you download and install the app, you will be prompted to allow the Fios TV Mobile app to access your device's photos, media, and files. Of these, the app uses only the file storage for security certificates, licenses, and downloaded video content for offline viewing. Photos, media, or any other personal information is not accessed by the Fios TV Mobile app. You will be unable to proceed with app installation if you deny access to device storage. Subsequently you will have to open up your device settings app, navigate to manage your apps, select Fios TV Mobile, then enable the permission for storage. Open your device Settings and a possible path could be but the path is subject to change with different devices and operating systems. You may be prompted to allow access to your device location. Denying device location will limit availability of certain content. You may be prompted to enable the or permission which is disabled by the Android operating system by default. The Fios TV Mobile app supports a mini player which can be launched from the main streaming player by tapping an icon. This mini player "floats" over the Fios TV Mobile app, thereby allowing the user to browse the app while streaming. Permitting or allows the mini player to float over the Fios TV Mobile app only (support outside the Fios TV Mobile app is not available). Selecting on most devices takes you directly to the section of the app to enable the permission. For Android devices where the direct link is not supported, you may be able to follow these steps, but note they may differ for different devices and operating systems:,Some Android devices have a different treatment for the above:,Long press is a user interface that allows quick access to the most popular actions you would take on that screen. To long press, hold your finger on a program card or a guide cell and it will pop up a list of options such as watch, program details, follow/record, etc. Long press is different from a simple tap where tapping the program card or the guide cell always takes you to the program info page. Watch is an action you would take to play/view your content on your mobile device. You can watch Live TV anywhere within the United States and its territories. Availability of live TV channels on your mobile device depends on your Fios internet and Fios TV subscription and also on your in-office (IO) and out-of-office (OOO) status. You are considered In-Office (IO) only when your device is connected to the Fios router provided with your Fios Internet service. This router is also associated with your Fios service account. When you are not Wi-Fi connected to your Fios router, even when you are physically next to it, you are always considered Out-of-Office (OOO). Your IO and OOO status determines your Fios TV Mobile app experience, availability of certain Fios TV Mobile app features, and the availability of Fios TV content for Live TV, On Demand, and DVR mobile streaming. You are considered out-of-office (OOO) when you connect your device to their Fios router. Yes. When you are not connected to your Fios router, you can access the internet via some other Wi-Fi connection (free or paid) or via a 3G/4G mobile wireless network. Also, when you are not connected to your Fios router, you will get the OOO Fios TV Mobile app experience, which may not include all the channels as when in-office. Content is not available for streaming outside of the United States and its territories. Verizon Wireless service customers using the Fios TV Mobile app (version 1.0 or later) on a compatible device in the United States may incur Verizon Wireless data usage charges for watching videos. You will incur data usage for non-streaming activity, such as starting/restarting the App, going off airplane mode and transitioning from Wi-Fi to 4G LTE (approximately 1-5 MB per instance) and diagnostic data (approximately 12 MB per month for typical streaming activity, substantially greater for high levels of streaming). Video streamed to your mobile device or tablet exclusively over Wi-Fi will not incur wireless data charges. If you are not a Verizon Wireless customer and stream a video over a 3G or 4G LTE wireless network, then any applicable wireless data charges will apply. For more info, see the End User License Agreement (EULA) that can be found in the 'About' section under Settings. Explore these topics for answers to some of the most common questions related to settings in the Fios TV Mobile app. Placed at the top left of the Fios TV Mobile app screens, Fios TV users may tap the icon (for iOS) or 3 lines (for Android) to access their app settings. From here, you can:,Yes. To manage Parental Controls (PCON) go to . You will first need to create a PCON PIN to enable parental controls. Once you create a PCON PIN, you may select by age groups or by a custom selection that allows you to select the maximum allowed rating. Parental controls filtering will apply to the mobile device only. Closed Captioning is supported from the video player only for Live TV or On Demand content that supports closed captioning (CC). Since this app supports many Android-based devices, this app considers only the Google subtitles (CC) selection under . For Android-based Samsung devices, the Samsung subtitles (CC) selection is not considered. Secondary Audio Programming (SAP) is available, for many programs aired on Live TV, from your video player only. SAP may contain audio in Spanish (most common), other languages, or even Descriptive Video Service (DVS), which assist the visually impaired by describing the action as it takes place on screen. Any time SAP is available for the program you are watching, you will see an SAP button. Simply tap the button, select the audio stream of your choice, and you should start hearing the secondary audio language or DVS. To access your On Demand* content on a mobile device, you need to first register it as one of your On Demand devices. Upon registering, the device will then occupy one of your available On Demand device spots. If your device is not registered, you will be prompted to do so when you attempt to stream On Demand content. *While a lot of On Demand content is available for viewing on your set-top box, and registered mobile devices, there is On Demand content that is available for viewing only on your set-top box. You can add the following devices:,Once you reach your On Demand device limit, the primary account owner will be required to unregister an existing device before adding a new one, or you may transfer the registration from an existing device to another one. Yes, the primary account owner can register a new device, transfer registrations or even remove previously registered devices from the section of the Fios TV Mobile app. If you replace a mobile device or tablet, the primary account owner will need to unregister the old device and then add the new one as one of the On Demand registered devices. Sometimes the simplest way to resolve an issue might be to simply close the app and launch it again, or to logout and log back in. If you are having issues that surface repeatedly or simply persist, you can always report it through the app from the center section. Once you submit it, you can also track it. For security reasons, please do not include your account password. It may be helpful to include details about your issue, as well as relevant account information (My Business user ID), version number, device, or platform details. Guide is your primary menu option to navigate live TV content available with your TV service. In your menu, go to Guide to scroll through all of your available channels. You can view TV listings by channel numbers or "Neighborhoods" (channel genre). To switch to the "Neighborhood" experience, select the 'Genre' sort option from the guide filter. You can also set your favorite channels. The Guide has the following sections that you can use to navigate Live TV:,Yes. Go to the TV listings option under Guide, tap the channel logos on the left hand side to either favorite a channel or to remove the channel from being a favorite. All Fios TV subscribers with a Fios Internet subscription can watch a smaller selection from the full channel lineup while in-office (IO). Out-of-office (OOO) live TV viewing is a smaller selection from these in-office channels. Virtually all subscribed live TV channels can be viewed in-office (IO) only, on eligible mobile devices and tablets, with Fios internet subscription and with Fios TV subscription that includes a Fios TV One set-top box (referred to as the Verizon Media Server (VMS). There may be some configurations (as an example, the VMS configured as an IP client) where watching the full channel lineup is not supported. For more information refer to the FAQs on Verizon Media Server (VMS) Streaming. Live TV content is only available in the United States or its territories. Neighbourhood, available on Watch now and on TV listings guide, are live TV channels grouped by genres like Shopping, Locals, Spiritual, Entertainment, Home & Leisure, Kids & Family, etc. You can surf the Guide by genre by tapping the filter icon and then selecting the sort by 'Genre' mode. You can surf the Guide by channel numbers, if in the Neighborhood genre mode, by tapping the filter icon and then selecting the sort by 'Channel #' mode. You can find On Demand content on the screen or in the sections of the app. You may also on a title of interest and the program information page of that title will inform you of its On Demand availability. You have On Demand access to titles with your Fios TV package subscription and you also have titles available for purchase or for rental. You can find your rented or purchased content under on this app. *While a lot of On Demand content is available for viewing on your set-top box and registered mobile devices, there is On Demand content that is available for viewing only on your set-top box. Any** On Demand title you buy or rent instantly shows up on all your On Demand registered devices if those devices are connected to the Internet. You may be required to refresh your library to view the updated list. For On Demand registered devices, the primary account owner go to . **look for web or mobile content availability prior to purchases or rentals made on your set-top box. When you buy an On Demand title, you pay once and can access the title an unlimited number of times over an indefinite period of time. When you rent an On Demand title, you pay once and can access the title for a limited period only. Rental titles will no longer be playable after the rental period has expired. You can still view On Demand titles you have purchased after you disconnect your Verizon services as long as you maintain your My Business User ID and password. You can access these titles on registered, supported mobile devices. Certain devices, such as iPhones, iPads, and Kindle Fire tablets, are view-only. This means that you can purchase or rent On Demand titles via other access points like your set-top box and then watch them on these devices, but you cannot make purchases or rentals directly through these devices. If you are using the Fios TV Mobile app prior to your Fios office installation, you may also be restricted on Android devices as well. Rest assured that once your Fios installation is complete, you will be able to purchase or rent On Demand titles if allowed with your business TV plan. We simply need to set up your Fios office equipment before you can do so. Verizon Fios TV for Business subscribers cannot download or stream purchased or rented content to your PC or laptop. On Demand titles are not eligible for refunds. You will be alerted at each stage while making a purchase in the On Demand store. Please ensure that you have selected your intended choice in the correct format before you confirm your purchase or rental. The Fios TV Mobile app will ask for your My Business password when you attempt an On Demand transaction. Please do not share your password with anyone. For your protection, Verizon advises that you change your passwords frequently. Choose a password that is easy to remember but difficult for others to guess. Turn to My Stuff to check what your DVR has in store for you. You may also check your upcoming recordings or manage recordings of your favorite movies and TV series. Other things under My Stuff include:,If you have one or more DVRs in your office, use the Fios TV Mobile app to manage and schedule your DVR recordings from anywhere. To determine if your business is eligible for an upgrade to your service to include a DVR recording feature, please call Verizon at (). Yes, this is only available to Private Viewing Business TV subscribers with Multi-Room DVR Enhanced or Premium Service and Fios Internet. To learn more, read the FAQs on Multi-Room DVR Enhanced Service Mobility. Yes, Multi-Room DVR Enhanced or Premium Service and Fios Internet subscribers can. With the Fios TV Mobile app and with internet access, you can watch eligible recorded content anywhere within the US and its territories. Some content providers and channel stations that own the original content restrict recorded content from being streamed out-of-office. In this scenario, you might see a message like: Due to licensing restrictions, DVR content from this channel is not available out-of-office.,Yes. You can set DVR recordings from the Guide section of the app or from the program info page when that content is available on live TV. First go to . To view your eligible recorded content go to the Recorded section. To manage your DVR recordings go to either Upcoming or to Series. No, only Verizon authorized routers are supported to work with the DVR management feature at this time. The Verizon Media Server (VMS) is the Fios TV One set-top box (STB) that you get with your Multi-Room DVR Enhanced or Premium Service (referred to as Multi-Room DVR Enhanced Service in the FAQ). This is a feature available with the Fios TV Mobile app that allows live TV streaming and DVR streaming from the Verizon Media Server (VMS) to an eligible mobile device or tablet. With the VMS streaming feature, subscribers of both Fios Internet and Fios TV service that includes the VMS box can watch virtually all subscribed live TV channels while in-office and connected to the Fios router. There may be some configurations (as an example, the VMS configured as an IP client) where watching the full channel lineup is not supported. In addition to the live TV VMS streaming, subscribers of both Fios internet and Multi-Room DVR Enhanced or Premium service can also stream DVR content:,To start live TV streaming or DVR streaming from your VMS, your mobile device must be auto-paired with the VMS. To do this, your Fios TV Mobile app must be launched in-office while connected to your office Fios router. To learn more, read the FAQs on Verizon Media Server streaming. Viewing content on mobile devices is best effort and is not guaranteed. Simultaneous viewing of your channels and recorded content on your TV and scheduled recordings take priority over streaming to mobile devices or tablets. These can override active streaming sessions to your device. The Fios TV Mobile app uses the local network to communicate with your Fios router to deliver content. Be sure to allow this permission to fully enjoy the app. You must be subscribed to both Fios Internet and Multi-Room DVR Enhanced or Premium Service to access your recorded content and live TV on your eligible mobile device or tablet. Download the Fios TV Mobile app from the iOS, Android, or Amazon Kindle app stores. Launch your Fios TV Mobile app with your Verizon My Business username and password while you are in-office and connected to your Fios Router. Log into with your My Business user ID and password to check your Fios TV plan. To determine if your business is eligible for an upgrade to your service to include Multi-Room DVR Enhanced or Premium Service, please call Verizon at (). Follow these steps to add (auto-pair) your mobile device to your VMS:,Check on your TV:,Check within Fios TV Mobile app:,The VMS can support up to fifteen mobile devices. Only up to 5 simultaneous streaming are supported. A combined maximum of up to five live TV and/or DVR streams are supported. You are considered in-office when your device is connected to your Fios Router. If you are not connected to your Fios Router, you are considered out-of-office. Out-of-office connection can be over Wi-Fi or over a wireless mobile data network. Yes. You cannot stream live TV from your VMS to your device while away from the office. You can stream select live TV channels via Uplynk. Recorded content can be streamed from your VMS to your device in-office. Up to five simultaneous live TV and recording streams are supported. Previously recorded content can be streamed from your VMS to your device while you are away from the office and within the US and its territories. Some content providers and channel stations that own the original content restrict recorded content to be streamed out-of-office. In this scenario, you might see a message like: Due to licensing restrictions, DVR content from this channel is not available out-of-office.,Some content providers and channel stations that own the original content restrict recorded content to be streamed out-of-office. In this scenario, you might see a message like: Due to licensing restrictions, DVR content from this channel is not available out-of-office. Also, if a certain recorded content is being streamed to a mobile device out-of-office, then that recorded content cannot be streamed to another mobile device out-of-office. No. Recorded content is not available outside the United States. You can watch live TV from several launch points. Your options are:,If your option is a icon, you already have access to the full channel lineup. If your option is via Uplynk (i.e. the icon), you can use the drop-down menu and select the icon to access your full channel lineup in-office. If your VMS has several users watching live TV at the same time and/or there are multiple simultaneous recordings, then your VMS has no resources available to stream to your device. In this event, you have the option to 'Stream From' Uplynk. Your VMS also allows streaming to multiple mobile devices. You may not be able to stream to your device if your VMS has no resource available. Uplynk allows you to continue watching live TV from available channels. Simultaneous viewing of your channels and recorded content on your TV and scheduled recordings take priority over streaming to mobile devices or tablets. These can override active streaming sessions to your device. Select from the section of the app. Stream your recorded content from the section of the app. Look for the icon for a given recording. For recordings that have multiple episodes, select the program title to get the individual recordings. Look for the icon for these individual recordings. Choosing the VMS for streaming is no different than selecting a VMS for viewing or scheduling your recordings. You always have a default VMS selected. To change your VMS, go to the DVR > Recorded section of the app and choose your VMS. Streaming will happen from that VMS. Choosing your preferred VMS from the Stream From section of the app is another option. You will be unable to stream your recordings in the following scenarios:,If your VMS has several users watching live TV at the same time and/or there are multiple simultaneous recordings, then your VMS has no resource available to stream to your device. In this event, you have the option to Uplynk. Your VMS also allows streaming to multiple mobile devices. You may not be able to stream to your device if your VMS has no resources available. Uplynk allows you to continue watching live TV from available channels. Simultaneous viewing of your channels and recorded content on your TV and scheduled recordings take priority over streaming to mobile devices or tablets. These can override and terminate active streaming sessions to your device. You can only stream recordings from your VMS. If you are having issues establishing a connection between your mobile device and your VMS or you are getting streaming errors, please reboot your VMS. Go to the menu on your VMS, and then go to Customer Support. Choose Top Support Tools, then Reboot STB. If problems persist, please access the Help section of the Fios TV Mobile app. You may also submit your issue to Fios technical support. You must be connected directly to your office Fios router. You might have certain Wi-Fi extender and/or multiple router configurations in the office that are not recommended and may prohibit you from streaming your content or auto-pairing your device with your VMS. The Fios TV Mobile app uses the local network to communicate with your Fios router to allow use of the remote control feature in the app. Be sure to allow this permission to fully enjoy the app. Connect your device to your Fios router and sign into the app. The app will automatically recognize all set-top boxes on your account. From there, you can simply select the remote control icon in the upper right hand corner of the app to begin using your device as a remote control. If you have more than one router in your office, be sure to connect to the same router that your set-top box is connected to. You may reboot your set-top box and wait until it is ready for operation. Close the Fios TV Mobile app and relaunch it. Your device should now recognize your set-top box. It may take up to 20 seconds for the device to recognize your set-top box. If these steps did not work, here are more reasons as to why you can't communicate with your HD set-top box:,After you select your set-top box, allow up to 20 seconds for the device to recognize your set-top box. Once it is recognized, your set-top box will respond to the app's remote control. Standard definition set-top boxes do not have the technical specifications to support remote control functionality from the app. To upgrade your service to include an HD set-top box, please call Verizon at (). Sign in to your Verizon business portal to view and pay your bill, order products and services, manage your router, access security settings and more. These cookies are necessary for the website to function and cannot be switched off in our systems. They are usually only set in response to actions made by you which amount to a request for services, such as setting your privacy preferences, logging in or filling in forms. You can set your browser to block or alert you about these cookies, but some parts of the site will not then work. These cookies do not store any personally identifiable information. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. BackClear Filters,All Consent Allowed
Learn more
Ashburn, Virginia, United States(based on your internet address)