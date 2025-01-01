is 5g better than 4g

How 5G Capabilities Can Help Improve Your Network Business

How 5G capabilities can help improve your network,Author: Keith Shaw,Although it is estimated that there will be worldwide by 2030, network requirements for latency, bandwidth and security among these devices vary greatly. For example, a sales representative using a smartphone to check an order status will need far less bandwidth and be less latency sensitive than a on the highway. Fortunately, new capabilities and features can allow businesses to tailor experiences for different users, devices and applications connected to a 5G mobile network. Processes such as network slicing and the ability for operators to provide Network as a Service (NaaS) options could open up a myriad of new use cases that could let businesses take greater advantage of 5G. Companies that wonder how 5G technology could help change the world may find answers in these new services. The networking innovation of 5G helps to further enable new applications and tasks such as , , , augmented reality (AR) and . Benefits of 5G capabilities,5G mobile networks offer opportunities for higher speeds, lower latency and greater capacity than previous mobile networks, such as 4G. Across many sectors, organizations in , , and beyond can discover how 5G can allow them to provide new and exciting experiences. For example, manufacturers with heavy industrial equipment could use new 5G capabilities to and perform smart, proactive maintenance, order new supplies or anticipate logistics challenges on the horizon before inventories get low. Better yet, 5G allows almost instant communication with supply chain partners. Network slicing the 5G mobile network,enables operators to provision a customer's network into logical segments for different sets of use cases, devices, and applications, meaning that the traffic from one slice does not interfere with that of another. While crude forms of network slicing have been available on previous network technologies, network slicing with 5G will open up a host of new opportunities. For example, an autonomous vehicle that will need to have a real-time feedback loop through connectivity with the edge data center can have that via its 5G network slice, while the computer vision application that will send large data bursts at intervals over the network will be able to use its network slice without being concerned about whether the network be able to perform when and how it is needed. Network as a Service options,5G capabilities and network slicing could allow businesses to make the most of offerings, in which customers consume their network infrastructure on demand or when needed. Similar to how companies adopt cloud-based applications such as Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) or Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS), NaaS offerings virtualize the servers, routing, storage and switching devices, with management handled by a third party. This approach could allow companies to try new technologies without having to buy additional networking equipment, which could potentially become outdated as technologies advance. Other potential benefits include:,Learn more about how Verizon's Network as a Service and 5G capabilities can . How to Make the Most of 5G in Construction Business

5G can help the construction industry innovate for a better future. Reliable, high-speed connectivity on worksites could allow companies to deploy new construction technology applications, including massive Internet of Things (IoT) and automation, to boost efficiency, productivity and safety. What's more, using 5G in construction could enable firms to do this at scale, beyond what can be achieved with Wi-Fi or 4G alone. The benefits of 4G vs. 5G for powering new construction technology,In the construction industry, 4G LTE offers cutting-edge data connectivity and transfer speeds for devices including tablets, sensors, drones, and robots. And 5G continues to build on these benefits. Take mass digitization, for example. 5G has the potential to provide higher speeds, lower latency and more capacity than today's 4G networks. 5G is well positioned to expand on the many benefits 4G LTE already offers the construction industry, helping to move the industry toward its next technological leap forward into advanced automation, massive IoT, near real-time data analytics and more. The use cases of 5G in construction,Here are some of the core benefits 5G could support in the construction industry. Enhanced collaboration,Construction is a , yet stakeholders, partners and personnel can be located at different sites or regions. can be facilitated through 5G, however. For example, with access to sensor data and HD cameras, a specialist could remotely examine and analyze an on-site problem to provide a diagnosis. to make repairs. Other technological advances 5G facilitates, such as faster data sharing and (a virtual representation of a real-world physical system taken using sensors), enable stakeholders and partners to work from the same up-to-date information source. They can then continue to realize the project concept, monitor progress and make faster, more informed decisions, even if they are not located in the same place. Automation in construction,Automation is breaking through in almost every industry and with good reason: Autonomous robots can complete tasks and free up employees to do more important work. The low latency, high speed and huge bandwidth that 5G can offer in construction could be particularly beneficial for this purpose as autonomous robots require reliable connectivity and fast computer processing. Sensor and HD camera-enabled trucks and loaders could traverse warehouses and specific sites unmanned, doing much of the heavy lifting and transporting of equipment unaided. Engineers have even developed an capable of building the walls of a house in as little as a day. Eventually, complex software, AI, cameras and sensors could enable to work together to complete increasingly complex tasks faster and more efficiently. These machines can work 24/7, completing monotonous jobs more quickly while also helping managers mitigate widespread . Drones for eyes in the sky,Valued for their ability to carry increasingly sophisticated sensors and HD cameras while large areas and assets, drones have the potential to be more widely used in the construction sector. These unmanned aerial vehicles could scan a potential build site to understand it better. They could also run regular construction site surveys to monitor weekly or monthly project progress, providing a methodical way to quickly and efficiently oversee work while collecting vital data. Combining drone technology with 5G connectivity and cloud computing could empower them—and their users—to access more computing power, run them autonomously and transfer the data they collect to off-site project managers in near real-time. This data might then be used to spot problems more quickly—such as using heat-sensitive cameras to reveal cracks and water damage—and to aid collaboration and gather data for regulatory compliance. Improved health, safety and project compliance,Construction site jobs are statistically some of the . New construction technology and the increased use of 5G in construction could help support safer operations. Robots and drones can tackle jobs at height, lowering the risk for staff, or they could assess the site beforehand so workers are prepared. Wearable sensor-enabled and internet-connected technology in hard hats and other personal protective equipment could monitor workers' health and location to support their safety. For example, if a worker falls or enters a dangerous and restricted area, the alarm could be raised. They could also monitor environmental conditions, notifying the wearer if sensors detect a gas leak or air quality falling below a certain standard. Digitization could also help with compliance. IoT and digital surveying could help accurately record asset and inspection information, helping managers meet compliance needs. Digital twins can help seamlessly pass on essential information about an asset. Using 5G, on-site teams could view and update project data through tablets, smartphones and other computers, providing near real-time information on project progress. Augmented reality improves accuracy and consistency,5G could have an important part to play in the growing use of , due to the high bandwidth requirements. AR helps designers share their vision with clients in a more immersive way. The integration of building information modeling (BIM) into AR allows planners to tour virtual sites, probe details, and make changes earlier, helping to minimize delays. At the construction site, AR can enhance positioning accuracy, support training and improve safety. Artificial intelligence also plays a role by helping construction managers make informed decisions from the robust amounts of information collected by IoT devices. More capacity for big data and AI-controlled equipment,Along with 5G in construction, edge computing could also enable new construction technology. The latter can take computing power out of the cloud and closer to the edge, meaning nimble devices can access much bigger computer power than they could ever carry around. This could open up a wealth of opportunities for new construction technology, including AI-powered robots and devices that use machine learning to continually get smarter. Using the low latency and large bandwidth that 5G can offer, these devices could transfer data, such as video, quickly for processing either at the edge or in the cloud. This could help lower the overall cost and expand the possibilities for further applications of new technologies. Verizon's 5G in construction,Construction companies are often managing multiple sub-contractors and projects at different locations. The last thing needed is an unreliable network. That's why partnering with Verizon makes sense. Whether your network is permanent or Verizon can provide fast, simple and reliable wireless internet to support construction projects. Learn more about how become more connected, efficient, productive, safe and cost-effective. Factory of the Future: How 5G and MEC Can Help Business

Factory of the future: How 5G and MEC can help transform factory operations,Author: Keith Shaw,Global supply chain disruptions—whether caused by —are causing manufacturers to consider new technology innovations to transform their operations, according to Deloitte. Enterprises looking to create the factory of the future can benefit from deploying a combination of private 5G and MEC (mobile edge computing). The smart factory of the future,Many manufacturers already deploy automation within their factories, but the next generation of manufacturing, sometimes referred to as , includes a wealth of new innovations to help optimize factory operations. Here are a few examples of these technologies:,5G and MEC in manufacturing vs. the alternatives,A large majority of these new innovations also demand lower latency, greater bandwidth and higher network speed requirements than traditional computing environments. When deploying these technologies, it can be beneficial to have a 5G and MEC environment that can provide low latency, higher bandwidth capacity and optimized edge computing processing. For example, many industrial robots and AMRs deployed on a factory floor use artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) algorithms to detect human workers that are in their path. These algorithms require split-second decision-making capabilities. Data processed in a centralized cloud environment, or a path that requires multiple hops from the device to the cloud data center, may not be fast enough. When asked to compare 5G with wired, Wi-Fi or 4G options, manufacturers consistently told the Manufacturing Institute that . Benefits of 5G and MEC for manufacturers,In a MEC scenario, computing resources are moved closer to end users and devices where the data is being generated. Companies can leverage along with to support 5G in the smart factory. Alternatively, manufacturers can use , which uses the public cellular network for device connectivity. Enabling a 5G and MEC strategy can unlock several benefits for manufacturers:,Use cases: 5G and MEC in the smart factory,By deploying a factory with 5G and MEC, manufacturers can quickly optimize new technologies to advance their digital transformations. According to the results of a Manufacturing Institute survey, manufacturers expect 5G to have a . This may include:,Better use of onsite monitoring and controls,For production equipment such as programmable logic controllers and computerized numerical control machines, a private MEC can host control applications, while a private 5G network links the controls to equipment on the factory floor. By centralizing controls within the factory, manufacturers can benefit from a simplified infrastructure, lower operational expenses and greater innovations. Private MEC installations can host compute-heavy AI and ML engines that take near-real-time input from sensors to provide automation assistance to the control system. Near real-time decision-making and robotics improvements,For AGVs and AMRs, 5G coupled with MEC offers two distinct benefits. First, near real-time sensor data processing can be moved to a cloud environment onsite, speeding AI and ML decision-making processes, especially those critical for safety situations. Second, with robots, storing and processing data could take place at the edge, thereby reducing latency and potentially increasing data security. Real-time asset and inventory tracking,Edge systems can be used to track parts and finished goods across multiple locations within a manufacturing environment. As products are moved between a factory and warehouse facility, 5G-enabled IIoT devices (such as trackers attached to products or pallets) could provide near-real-time tracking during transport. This could reduce theft and improve management of warehouse space for many operations. Health and safety improvements,Computer vision applications using video cameras can help track staff compliance with healthcare mandates or safety rules. For example, when a system detects a worker entering an unsafe area, the system can alert the smart factory to immediately halt production to address the safety violation. In security settings, near-real-time camera feeds can be used to monitor areas for potential physical security threats, with analysis undertaken on-site instead of being analyzed at a centralized cloud data center, helping to reduce bandwidth needs and the associated expense. Many of these new technologies are ready to be deployed. The time is now for manufacturers to put the right network and edge computing environment in place. Don't just connect your factory. Make it even smarter. Verizon's network and advanced technology solutions can help you build the . Learn what Enterprise Intelligence means for you. The Manufacturing Institute, , page 33. The Manufacturing Institute, page 5. You can set your browser to block or alert you about these cookies, but some parts of the site will not then work. These cookies do not store any personally identifiable information. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. BackClear Filters,All Consent Allowed
