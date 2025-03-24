it network security services

Network Security Solutions: Cybersecurity & Data Protection

Optimize your security operations with a comprehensive and proven portfolio of managed and professional security services and solutions. Employ network embedded security capabilities across the end-to-end Verizon (5G, Network) spectrum,Deep network visibility and tech partner integrations provide faster and higher-fidelity detection and response to threats. Identify, assess, quantify and manage risk, compliance, threats and vulnerabilities with world-class threat intelligence and global network visibility. Help safeguard applications, users and data from cyber threats, strengthen security posture and improve operational efficiency with new advanced cybersecurity solutions from Verizon and Accenture. Create a scalable and customizable security operations solution that leverages our extensive experience and your previous investments,Augment your existing security platforms and personnel with seasoned analysts and actionable intelligence. Help improve your cybersecurity with security monitoring, security analytics, alerts and customizable services from our Security Operations Center (SOC) experts. Help monitor potential threats with a tailored security service. Help secure your system with accurate threat assessment data. A connection to the web is essential—but that doesn't mean you should let the web be a tool for cyberattackers. Protect your web applications and connected devices so you can continue to operate while limiting risks. As the number of mobile devices across businesses continues to grow, so does the ever-evolving variety of apps required for day-to-day operations. That creates new and evolving security challenges to protect sensitive data against bad actors. Mobile Threat Defense solutions help you reduce risk and protect your devices, apps and data against these threats. Gain detailed visibility and management of smartphones, tablets and hotspots in mobile environments without compromising user experience, data security or privacy. Dark web threats. Cybercriminal patterns. Effective defense strategies. Dive into the latest Intelligence Briefing and help your business stay a step ahead. Today's threat landscape is shifting. Get the latest updates on real-world breaches and help safeguard your organization from cybersecurity attacks. Learn how to get to the root of your payment security strategy to better address PCI DSS v4.0 compliance requirements. Learn about the latest mobile security threats and how to help protect your organization. The Verizon Threat Research Advisory Center (VTRAC) team helps organizations improve infrastructure defense, mitigate risk and respond to cyberthreats. Help protect your organization from today's social engineering tactics and threats.
Network Security and Cloud Security Solutions

Help reduce complexity, control costs, and fortify your network infrastructure at the edge and beyond. Help simplify management and policy enforcement. Help keep applications up to date, properly configured and secure. Help protect against breaches while allowing trusted users to securely and directly connect to protected resources from virtually anywhere. Help reduce the impact of high-volume attacks. Help protect users, devices and locations with cloud-based access tools. Manage network and cloud security across locations and devices. Help stay informed on the latest threats by keeping devices up to date and working optimally. Help mitigate the effects of sophisticated distributed-denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks. Get a managed security service that helps assist with compliance with U.S. federal agencies. Help keep your business safe from malware, online threats and malicious contents, with no installation or IT support required. Help secure remote access for your highly mobile workforce. Secure your business with enhanced protection—and a bird's-eye view of your network security—so you can focus on what matters. Today's threat landscape is shifting. Get the latest updates on real-world breaches and help safeguard your organization from cybersecurity attacks. Learn about the latest mobile security threats and how to help protect your organization. An IT network is a system of interconnected computers and devices that provide storage and computing power, share data with each other, and connect to the public internet, so you can use cloud computing technologies and web-based resources. Network security is designed to help protect your network from inbound attacks or potential negligence or abuse by insiders. Verizon's network and cloud security solutions offer a range of products to help keep devices and infrastructure safe from cyberthreats. Cybersecurity helps defend against digital threats on multiple fronts, including unauthorized access and data breaches. Network security is a subset of cybersecurity and focuses on helping to protect the computer network from unauthorized access and disruptions.
Networking Solutions & Services

Set a foundation for innovation with solutions and strategy help from Verizon. Provides more efficient network resources with an extensible service model, where costs and resources are optimized to support business success,Automates and centralizes control and visibility of network resources, leveraging Verizon tools and expertise,Allows for more flexible, programmable network resources that can scale up and down to adjust to your business needs,Provides a modern, programmable network foundation to enable world-class experiences and evolve as technology changesMeet the solution suite that empowers your business to take full advantage of new, powerful AI capabilities when, where and how you need them. Manage your network with a suite of tools and services to rapidly scale and help improve agility with your virtualized flexible network. As your network grows, demands on your time and resources grow. We can help you stay focused on your strategic goals by managing tasks required to keep your network secure, agile and scalable. Deploy an application-driven, agile and secure network supported by Verizon Managed Network Services. Add comprehensive LAN switch and wireless LAN device management services to your IT toolbox. Drive business agility and connect your employees, customers and suppliers wherever they work, play, shop and more—with our connectivity solutions. Choose from fully managed and self-managed multi-cloud options to fit your organization's needs. Deploy a wide area data networking service providing any-to-any connectivity to transport customer data between customer sites. Virtual networks can boost your agility with fast, on-demand delivery. Plus, we can help simplify your network and increase your efficiency. Keep your equipment running at full speed with our end-to-end maintenance plans. Unlock the power of simple with seamless integration, easy scalability and rich, actionable insights, while ensuring your network is ready for what's next. Recognized as a leader, year after year,Network as a Service (NaaS) Provider of the Year, North America, MEF Awards 2023,a Leader in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Global WAN Services¹Best On-Demand MEF 3.0 Carrier Ethernet Service Provider of the Year, Global, MEF Excellence Awards 2023,Use this tool to calculate your potential ROI  and generate a personalized report. In this white paper, find out how the flexibility of NaaS is different from the traditional as-a-service cloud model—and why that's important for your business. In this write-up, you'll learn how Verizon excels in many of the criteria in the managed software-defined wide area network space. In this article, you'll read how a security company like Prosegur finds the connectivity it requires with Verizon LTE Business Internet. Discover how Verizon's modern network architectures can help speed product development and identify process improvements that drive productivity. ¹Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Global Wan Services: Danellie Young, Lisa Pierce, Gaspar Valdivia, Karen Brown; March 24, 2025. GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and MAGIC QUADRANT is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. BackClear Filters,All Consent AllowedWe use technologies to collect and share information about your use of our site. By continuing, you agree to the use of these capabilities for a better experience and other purposes. Learn more in our .
Arlo Go 2 LTE Security Camera

Verizon Business expands Virtual Network Services portfolio with Cisco’s ENCS

Verizon Business Group is expanding its Virtualized Network Services portfolio, adding Cisco’s Enterprise Network Compute System (ENCS) to its existing catalog of compute devices.
Verizon Business delivers network transformation services to HUB International

Verizon to build customized managed network services for over 450 HUB offices in the US and Canada
Verizon Business and Wipro partner with Network-as-a-Service offering

Verizon Business, today announced a global Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) partnership with Wipro Limited that will accelerate the network modernization and cloud transformation journey for businesses.
CES Technologies: Temporary Internet Services For Events Business

Learn how Verizon and CES Technologies improve network connectivity at large events such as concerts, sporting events, fashion shows, corporate conferences and more.
Private 5G Network & Associated British Ports Business

Learn how Verizon’s Private 5G Network is giving Associated British Ports (ABP) control, security and agility in operating one of the U.K.’s largest ports.
Holland Ridge Farms Blooms With New Private Wireless Network Business

Learn how Holland Ridge Farms overcame its initial customer experience challenges with a private wireless network.
