it security products

Links related to "it security products"

Business Internet Secure: Small Business Security Tools

We've got some great deals going on right now exclusively for our online customers... chat now to hear more! Smaller businesses may not have access to the same level of security protections that larger companies do. Until now. Business Internet Secure from Verizon is a simple and effective security bundle that helps protect your business inside and out--all backed by Verizon's 24/7 expert security tech support. Fios Business Internet customers with an eligible router can purchase Business Internet Secure as a value-added service, and it can be added to your existing account or to a new order. Joining Verizon is easy. Contact a rep today to get started at . For support, go to . For other questions, contact a rep at or call BIS Wireless Support at 844.885.8626. Back up your files to the cloud and share them securely from your computer or smartphone. Verizon Fios and Basic Internet customers can get 24/7 live support from tech experts. *Available to businesses with 19 employees or less. Requires qualified, current Fios Business Internet service and a BHRx or later generation Verizon router. Price is monthly and exclusive of taxes and fees. Terms and conditions apply. Call sales,Chat with us,Have us contact you,Get updates,Already have an account?,* Required,The information provided will be used in accordance with our terms set out in our . Please confirm you have read and understood this Notice,Verizon may wish to contact you in the future concerning its products and/or services. If you would like to receive these communications from Verizon, indicate by selecting from the dropdown menu below. Please note that you can unsubscribe or update your preferences at any time. By submitting the form, you are agreeing to receive insights, reports and other information from Verizon and affiliated companies in accordance with our . California residents can view our California Privacy Notice . These cookies are necessary for the website to function and cannot be switched off in our systems. They are usually only set in response to actions made by you which amount to a request for services, such as setting your privacy preferences, logging in or filling in forms. You can set your browser to block or alert you about these cookies, but some parts of the site will not then work. These cookies do not store any personally identifiable information. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. BackClear Filters,All Consent AllowedWe use technologies to collect and share information about your use of our site. By continuing, you agree to the use of these capabilities for a better experience and other purposes. Learn more in our .
Learn more

SASE Security Solutions for Business Business

Transition to a SASE solution that enables security to be woven into your hybrid network, priming you for frictionless business growth. Investing in SASE can help you meet diverse business goals. The path there can be littered with many hurdles such as technology interoperability and agreeing priorities. But when implemented effectively, SASE will enable you to:,Implement a common, zero-trust based approach across the business to ensure greater protection against attacks and data loss. Minimize the number of security technologies your teams have to manage and maintain. Scale quickly while still being able to optimise both network performance and security. Increase your risk confidence with the knowledge that critical assets and data have homogenized security policies applied. Consolidate underutilized or redundant technologies to help streamline your costs. Make mergers and acquisitions (M&A) easier through more efficient adding and removing of users and applications. Deploy new applications and users faster by moving your operations to the cloud. Optimize application routing wherever the user may be connected to the network, and provide a consistent user experience. Leverage SD WAN that can increase your overall performance through a combination of caching, application organization, secure connectivity and intelligent path control. Reduce the complexity of your IT infrastructure by consolidating network and security into a unified cloud-based technology stack. The IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Managed SD-WAN/SASE Services 2023 Vendor Assessment has named Verizon a Leader. Implementing SASE is complex. It comprises multiple technologies and requires migrating thousands of users, often across hundreds of business locations. Taking a phased approach that prioritizes your most critical business needs will help you overcome the challenges large enterprises face when embarking upon a SASE migration.. Defining a target operating model will help you pinpoint your desired end state and help you determine how, and by whom, your policies should be managed. Choosing a vendor that can meet all your business and technical requirements requires analysis and consideration because features across SASE technology can vary. Creating a roadmap that outlines the phases of your program of work will help ensure your SASE transition is handled effectively and with minimal disruption to your business. See the potential savings of moving to a SASE framework. See which SASE vendors are recognised in the first Magic Quadrant for Single-Vendor SASE report. We have 20 years of experience in the design, deployment, and management of network and security infrastructure. We have been designing, implementing and managing integrated solutions that provide a secure network perimeter around enterprise IT environments for over a decade. Subscribe to get expert tips and information from Verizon. Simply answer a few quick questions to help us match emails to your specific needs and interests. By submitting the form, you are agreeing to receive insights, reports and other information from Verizon and affiliated companies in accordance with our . Move from risk aversion to becoming risk confident. Secure your digital future with a partner you can trust. Oct 2, 2023,Get a scalable, virtualized network to help optimise resources, enhance performance and innovate for future growth. Mar 20, 2024,Networking and security expertise needed to implement an adaptive, enterprise-grade SASE environment. May 8, 2024 . Please confirm you have read and understood this policy. * Indicates a required field. Choose your country to view contact details. Existing customers, to your business account or . If you are already a Verizon customer, we have several options to help you get the support you need. Market Guide for Single-Vendor SASE, Neil Macdonald, John Watts, Jonathan Forest, Andrew Lerner, 28 September 2022. GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Network Services, Global. Published: 21 February 2022. Analyst(s): Neil Rickard | Bjarne Munch | Danellie Young | Karen Brown. As a Leader in Magic Quadrant for Network Services, Global, 2015–2022; as a Leader in Magic Quadrant for Global Network Service Providers in 2011–2014; as Verizon Business in Magic Quadrant for Global Network Service Providers 2005, 2007, 2009–2010; as Verizon Business in Magic Quadrant for Managed and Professional Network Service Providers, North America in 2008.2. Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Managed IoT Connectivity Services, Worldwide. Published 12 December 2019. Analysts: Pablo Arriandiaga | Eric Goodness | Leif-Olof Wallin | Jonathan Davenport,https://www.verizon.com/business/resources/reports/idc-marketscape-worldwide-managed-sdwan-2020-vendor-assessment-excerpt.pdfx,https://www.verizon.com/business/resources/reports/omdia-2022-global-it-security-services-provider-assessment.pdfThese cookies are necessary for the website to function and cannot be switched off in our systems. They are usually only set in response to actions made by you which amount to a request for services, such as setting your privacy preferences, logging in or filling in forms. You can set your browser to block or alert you about these cookies, but some parts of the site will not then work. These cookies do not store any personally identifiable information. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. BackClear Filters,All Consent Allowed
Learn more

Security Information and Event Management Service Solutions

Managed SIEM serviceIn recent years, the adoption of new technologies has changed the way organizations work. Companies are generating and protecting more data than ever, and storing it in the cloud and across multiple devices. This is fundamentally changing the IT security requirements of organizations. Monitoring the security compliance of systems and devices is no longer sufficient— enterprises require comprehensive cyber detection capabilities and intelligence to recognize and mitigate potential threats. Traditional Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) tools are used to collect event data generated by your organization's IT infrastructure. This information is then interpreted in an enterprise context by correlating event data with other sources of contextual information, to identify anticipated and unanticipated actions that might indicate misuse of business assets, or result in a potential business risk. With Verizon's Managed SIEM services, your organization will benefit from our intelligence gained from providing security services for 25 years, while still retaining the advantages that a dedicated SIEM solution offers in terms of data control. This combination helps you to quickly establish an operational SIEM service and achieve a level of security monitoring that goes beyond what you can provide in-house. If you'd like to receive new articles, solutions briefs, whitepapers and more—just let us know. Managed SIEM is a continuous security monitoring solution for rapidly identifying security threats, helping you respond to potential compromises before they materialize into serious data breaches or cause major harm to your critical business infrastructure. Our service provides a fast response, expert incident management, access to comprehensive security intelligence and detailed reporting capabilities. We actively gather and digest security threat intelligence from both internal and external sources, to proactively identify, analyze and assess possible impacts on your IT infrastructure. These findings will be made available to you through the Managed SIEM Content Library, empowering you with the knowledge and tools you need to stay secure. Our Managed SIEM service includes 24x7 monitoring of your SIEM alerts. Verizon's Security Operations Center (SOC) analysts will intepret the information generated in relation to your business context and assess the potential impact on your environment. If they determine that these alerts are valid, they will escalate them according to their classification within the Service Level Agreement (SLA). Our 24x7 health monitoring and device management service will help to keep your log management and security monitoring architecture up and running, and collect and analyze log evidence on a continuous basis. We understand that you expect a predictable and measurable quality of service. Our SLAs clearly specify what you can expect from our Managed SIEM services and by when. We also publish quality metrics, fully document escalation procedures and define the responsibilities of each party. Read the next page to learn more about the specific components of our Managed SIEM service. Managed SIEM Intelligence and Improvement Services provide you with access to a body of knowledge based on our security expertise and intelligence. These insights can be used to maintain, improve or mature your security monitoring capabilities. You'll have access to Verizon's best practices, recommended architecture and guidelines for implementing and operating SIEM analytics. We also evaluate SIEM vendor upgrades and updates, to analyze their impact and determine if they pose any reliability problems. Only after a positive outcome will the patches be released for installation. This testing prior to deployment helps reduce the potential impact to your service availability and performance. The Verizon Managed SIEM Content Library serves as the foundation for our Managed SIEM analytics. The library consists of a collection of predefined and proven SIEM content. Each use case is built around a set of event monitoring scenarios that can be implemented on the SIEM infrastructure using one or more correlation rules, filters, report definitions and/or dashboards. Verizon will provide recommendations to maintain and improve the running SIEM content, as new threats and changes arise in the environment. When this happens, you'll be sent content library update notifications. These contain recommendations and internet links with additional information, to aid your understanding of the risks and mitigation strategies. We'll appoint you with a trusted Security Services Advisor, who will host regular security review meetings. All customers have access to security advisors who work across several accounts, but your own dedicated advisor can be contracted at an additional charge. Your advisor will provide you with:,A Senior SIEM Engineer can work with your organization to review your platform configuration and running content set, and provide recommendations on use case creation as well as dashboards, tuning and log source tuning. They can also implement any changes to the running SIEM content after impact analysis and validation. Our Managed SIEM services are delivered from our regional SOCs, where our security analysts deliver monitoring and management services on a 24x7 in-region basis. Our security experts will continuously monitor your SIEM alerts, and escalate any incidents requiring immediate action to your nominated security personnel. They will analyze all SIEM-generated alerts for their potential impact on your business. They'll also generate and interpret different reports to proactively identify trends and potential anomalous behavior, before they become serious threats or security breaches. We're also responsible for the lifecycle management of your SIEM content. This will involve interacting with your security teams on a daily basis, to evaluate and help maintain the efficacy and validity of the implemented SIEM content set. The Verizon Threat Research Advisory Center is an additional resource that strengthens our ability to draw conclusions and provide security recommendations to you with confidence. The Verizon Threat Research Advisory Center helps to aggregate sources of threat data, using our expansive IP backbone and extensive forensic caseload. We then normalize this data, analyze it and produce actionable intelligence. The Verizon Threat Research Advisory Center provides three types of intelligence—strategic, tactical and applied intelligence. Strategic intelligence provides information about attack tactics and methods. Tactical intelligence provides information relating to specific indicators of compromise. Applied intelligence brings these two sources together, to recognize potential threats to your system. Collectively, these three levels of insight help your organization to prepare for, recognize and respond to cyberattacks effectively,Manage risk and drive improved incident detection with threat intelligence and analysis that quickly identifies threats to your network. Partner with us to build a customized Advanced Security Operations Center for your organization. Hunt down cyberattacks at enterprise scale with computer-driven speed and precision. Choose your country to view contact details. Existing customers, to your business account or . If you are already a Verizon customer, we have several options to help you get the support you need. These cookies are necessary for the website to function and cannot be switched off in our systems. They are usually only set in response to actions made by you which amount to a request for services, such as setting your privacy preferences, logging in or filling in forms. You can set your browser to block or alert you about these cookies, but some parts of the site will not then work. These cookies do not store any personally identifiable information. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. BackClear Filters,All Consent Allowed
Learn more

Questions related to "it security products"

Related Devices

Connected Devices

Arlo Go 2 LTE Security Camera

Starts at $5.55/mo

For 36 months, 0% APR

(88)
View details

Press related to "it security products"

Fujifilm Group deploys Verizon Business Group’s Advanced Security Operations Center

Verizon Business is supporting Japan’s FUJIFILM Holdings and its subsidiaries strengthen its global cybersecurity monitoring and cyber intelligence capabilities.
Learn more

2022 Verizon Business Payment Security Report: Preparing to navigate PCI DSS v4.0

The 2022 PSR includes a step-by-step, logical systems approach to managing complex security problems in advance of the PCI DSS v4.0 2024 deadline.
Learn more

Verizon Business boosts product and marketing groups with two new leadership appointments

Debika Bhattacharya has been named Chief Product Officer, Verizon Business, and Iris Meijer has been named Senior Vice President of Business Marketing and Revenue Operations, Verizon Business
Learn more
Ashburn, Virginia, United States(based on your internet address)