landline for business use

Voice over IP (VoIP) & Landline Phone Services

Connecting with customers via voice is critical to your business success. Verizon can help you connect with a variety of telecommunications products. Voice calling connectivity helps you stay in touch with customers, partners and suppliers. Emergency 911 (E911) services are available for your business and employees. Support for a number of basic and advanced phone features is included, like auto attendant, call transfer, call queues, voice mail and business continuity. Our Voice over IP (VoIP) and phone services help support mobile workforces and hybrid-working environments and include advanced features that help improve employee productivity, enhance customer experiences and more. Give your organization cost-effective, flexible communications. A professional communications solution that works over a secure, cloud-based VoIP connection, making it easy to manage your calls on desk phones and through a mobile app to keep your business running. Simplify business communications with an affordable and secure analog-to-digital gateway to the Verizon wireless network. Learn what things you should consider when evaluating VoIP services and providers. Deepen your understanding about VoIP solutions and what they have to offer your business. Frost & Sullivan named Verizon a market leader in North America for VoIP Access and SIP Trunking. What should you be looking for in today's business phone systems? Is a VoIP solution right for you? VoIP is a technology that transports high-quality voice calls over the internet instead of a traditional phone network. Yes. VoIP service is routed through the internet so a reliable internet connection is needed to use the service. IP trunking enables the consolidation of multiple voice or data channels over a single public or private IP connection resulting in cost savings, robust features and network scalability. VoIP uses the internet to make and receive calls, whereas a more traditional service uses landline copper wire or fiber-optic services. This means that you can make calls from virtually anywhere an internet connection is available.