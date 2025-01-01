Laptop for professionals

Professional and Managed Services for the Public Sector

Digitally transform your organization with innovative, secure solutions for Public Sector, with help from experts. Explore world-class solutions that help your agency scale securely—all while helping to reduce costs. Help secure your data and network with personalized IT solutions and next-generation cybersecurity. Help transform your network infrastructure, improve operations, migrate from legacy systems and secure your data. Unify communications and help create secure, collaborative work environments that increase productivity and produce better results. Help enhance customer experiences leveraging fast, reliable, effective services on advanced communications and technology platforms. Find the help you need to deliver better experiences to citizens and employees—through our associations with state and local government contracts. Discover a managed suite of flexible, scalable technology solutions designed to help alleviate the complexity of design, implementation and support. Learn how Verizon provides a comprehensive suite of public safety solutions—from threat detection to real-time response—to support the people who keep your people safe. Find the right services to support your digital transformation journey. Leverage a cost-effective alternative to in-house IT monitoring and management. Our services span a wide spectrum of technologies, along with the support to help strategically plan and implement them. Easily upgrade your legacy networks, leveraging technologies such as SD WAN and Network Function Virtualization (NFV). Smoothly implement world-class voice and data solutions—with the help you need to plan, design and deploy them. Tackle major breaches with agility. We can help assess your infrastructure, data and policies to identify vulnerabilities and mitigate risk. Protect against mobile-work vulnerabilities—with technologies that connect employees and devices to critical resources more securely. Get 24/7 network and security support for a more predictable, cost-effective alternative to in-house management. So IT staff can focus on your strategic priorities. Outsource day-to-day tasks with a suite of solutions designed to deliver the performance and connectivity you need to stay up and running. Guard against cyberattacks with security support to help you spot potential threats—before they have an impact on your agency. Protect mobile data with solutions managed through a single portal—to help streamline device deployment, maintain security and control costs. Achieve a more personalized customer experience by easily matching users with the right agent, to help increase first-call resolutions. Use our easy assessment tool to gain insights into your organization's stage of digital transformation—and create an action plan.*,Learn how Verizon supplied 5G internet to 14 learning centers and K-12 schools to help about 6,500 students during the pandemic. Hear about the vast range of public safety concerns at a Super Bowl and how Verizon Frontline safeguards first responders and fans. *Report results are based on self-reported information and are for assessment purposes only. Your actual data systems and information configurations and needs may differ from these results and report insights. You should not rely on this report in lieu of a professional assessment of your data transformation needs. Please contact your Verizon Account Representative for more information and details regarding your digital transformation assessment results. Call sales,Chat with us,Have us contact you,Get updates,Already have an account?,* Required,The information provided will be used in accordance with our terms set out in our . Please confirm you have read and understood this Notice,Verizon may wish to contact you in the future concerning its products and/or services. If you would like to receive these communications from Verizon, indicate by selecting from the dropdown menu below. Please note that you can unsubscribe or update your preferences at any time. By submitting the form, you are agreeing to receive insights, reports and other information from Verizon and affiliated companies in accordance with our . California residents can view our California Privacy Notice . These cookies are necessary for the website to function and cannot be switched off in our systems. They are usually only set in response to actions made by you which amount to a request for services, such as setting your privacy preferences, logging in or filling in forms. You can set your browser to block or alert you about these cookies, but some parts of the site will not then work. These cookies do not store any personally identifiable information. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. BackClear Filters,All Consent AllowedWe use technologies to collect and share information about your use of our site. By continuing, you agree to the use of these capabilities for a better experience and other purposes. Learn more in our .