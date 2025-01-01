lte max speed

LTE Business Internet: Fast & Flexible Solution Solutions

Fast, flexible internet connectivty,Verizon LTE Business Internet helpsFast, reliable internet service fuels today's businesses. Whether you're connecting remote employees to the office, customers to your business or your business to the cloud, connectivity matters. Maybe your office footprint doesn't require a full-blown installation. Or you want to add a temporary location or pop-up store, and don't have time to spare. Perhaps network options are limited in your area, or you need a backup connectivity plan. Whatever the case, you have a new choice. LTE Business Internet delivers high-speed, high-reliability connectivity—right out of the box. LTE Business Internet combines compatible wireless routers with award-winning connectivity on our Verizon 4G LTE network, providing you fast, flexible, reliable internet service. The service works right out of the box with a simple, quick installation and easy instructions. You can choose from multiple speed tiers on an unlimited data plan to suit your business needs. LTE Business Internet is suited for smaller office footprints, remote offices and locations, temporary pop-up stores, kiosks, and mobile points of sale—virtually anywhere in the U.S. your business needs to be. When you choose LTE Business Internet service for your business, you'll get:,Verizon offers America's largest 4G LTE network. It's the most reliable, too. Our network was ranked #1 in overall network performance in the U.S. by RootMetrics—12 times in a row. Fast, reliable internet service fuels today's businesses. Whether you're connecting remote employees to the office, customers to your business or your business to the cloud, connectivity matters. Based on RootMetrics® by IHS Markit's RootScore® Reports: 1H 2019. Tested with best commercially available smartphones on four national mobile networks across all available network types. Experiences may vary. RootMetrics awards are not an endorsement of Verizon.