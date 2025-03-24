Managed cybersecurity services

Managed Detection and Response Services (MDR)

Take your security to the next level. 24/7 end-to-end managed security that combines human expertise, proven processes and advanced technologies into a single service. Our team of security analysts, client security engineers, security service advisors, threat hunters and content library curators work together. In concert, we utilize proven processes and advanced technologies to help rapidly detect cyberthreats to your business. We work with you to understand your needs in terms of service delivery. We help respond to security incidents to help limit incident impact and improve response. We perform regular reviews to identify changes in your data sources and conduct ongoing monitoring, reporting and reviews of your Managed Detection and Response (MDR) platform. As threats change, we evolve and adapt our processes and technologies to help better protect you. MDR employs a variety of advanced security technologies, including:,Verizon's Managed Detection and Response (MDR) service. MDR combines people, process and technology to help elevate rapid threat detection and customer containment of advanced cyberattacks. MDR lets you outsource security expertise, infrastructure, maintenance and security system management, resulting in less work for you and quicker time to value. Our security expertise, advanced analytics, industry-leading threat intelligence, proactive threat hunting and threat mitigation can help enhance your security without adding internal resources. Our completely cloud-managed model enables you to rapidly take advantage of our managed security services. Our 24/7 global response staff can help decrease incident discovery time and help limit negative impacts to your organization. MDR helps you evolve and adapt your protection to ever-changing threats and business needs. Our security analysts proactively search for attack patterns and malicious activity using our global repository of threat intelligence. Incident detection is based on regularly updated, widely used log-data sources, threat intelligence data, and internal and external enrichments. The security team that supports you includes Verizon's experienced security operations center (SOC) team. If desired, you have the option to integrate endpoint detection and response (EDR), network detection and response (NDR), and deception technologies with our MDR services. Our flexible service helps you to grow and manage your security program according to your unique needs. Our security analysts help you focus on the threats that matter most by using multiple telemetry points. Managed security services you can trust,raw logs analyzed annually by Verizon cybersecuritySecurity Operations Centers (SOCs) worldwide¹,digital forensics labs located around the world,Today's threat landscape is shifting. Get the latest updates on real-world breaches and help safeguard your organization from cybersecurity attacks. Cyber compromises can happen in minutes or less, but discovery can take months, which can cause significant harm to your business. Our MDR service can help lessen that discovery time and limit negative impacts with its detection and response service. Learn how to identify and mitigate known and emerging threats with machine learning, advanced analytics, threat intelligence and proactive threat hunting. Advanced analytics, industry-leading threat intelligence and proactive threat hunting helps give you a powerful weapon to spot and stop known and emerging threats. Achieve visibility into network packet data with a cloud-delivered platform. Help monitor potential threats with a tailored security service. MDR is an outsourced service that looks for cyberthreats and helps you respond to those threats once they are discovered. Our MDR service uses a combination of technology to monitor for threats and humans to help validate alerts, proactively identify anomalies and help aid in your response. Virtually all industries and organizations are at risk from cyberattacks. As Verizon's annual shows, methods of attack are becoming increasingly more sophisticated. As a result, many organizations struggle to stay ahead of the bad actors. That's why many industries and organizations can benefit from our MDR service. Many organizations are shifting away from traditional MSS to MDR. Our MDR service takes a significant step ahead of MSS by combining people, processes and technology to identify and, more importantly, help expedite the containment of cyberattacks. ¹ Services and/or features are not available in all countries/locations, and may be procured from in-country providers in select countries. We continue to expand our service availability around the world. Please consult your Verizon representative for service availability. Call sales,Chat with us,Have us contact you,Already have an account?,These cookies are necessary for the website to function and cannot be switched off in our systems. They are usually only set in response to actions made by you which amount to a request for services, such as setting your privacy preferences, logging in or filling in forms. You can set your browser to block or alert you about these cookies, but some parts of the site will not then work. These cookies do not store any personally identifiable information. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. BackClear Filters,All Consent AllowedWe use technologies to collect and share information about your use of our site. By continuing, you agree to the use of these capabilities for a better experience and other purposes. Learn more in our .