Managed cybersecurity services

Verizon Business furthers global managed services portfolio expansion with VMware

Verizon Business is announcing the addition of VMware to the global managed Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD WAN) service portfolio contained within Verizon’s Managed WAN Service.
Verizon Business offers managed Kubernetes service for edge and multi-cloud deployment

Enterprises can now manage containerized applications across hundreds or thousands of sites through the VNS Application Edge platform.
Verizon Business, Cisco bolster enterprise agility with managed service offerings

Verizon Business is bolstering its Network as a Service digitization strategy with the addition of new Cisco managed SD WAN services, including support for 5G connectivity.
Verizon SOC boosts Fujifilm cybersecurity capabilities

Learn how Verizon Security Operations Centres enables Fujifilm to boost its surveillance &amp; set the foundation for secure digital transformation.
CES Technologies: Temporary Internet Services For Events Business

Learn how Verizon and CES Technologies improve network connectivity at large events such as concerts, sporting events, fashion shows, corporate conferences and more.
Mobile Health Services Partners with Verizon to Provide Care Business

Learn how Verizon enabled Mobile Health services to expand its services and innovate the occupational health space by expanding its services across the country.
Managed Network Services

Trust us to help you manage the day-to-day tasks that help keep your network secure and agile. Trusted expertise in presales engineering and flexible, modern network and security solutions to provide services designed for your organizational priorities. Use IT resources more efficiently by leveraging network management services that can integrate data with your IT service management (ITSM) platform tools. Increase business agility with automated, cloud-controlled, managed network services capabilities that can scale and grow with your business needs. Modernize your IT infrastructure with proactive application performance insights and more automated network problem resolution support. For your transformation journey, let Verizon build, manage and support your network, while you focus on growing your business. Deploy an application-driven, agile and secure network supported by Verizon Managed Network Services. Add comprehensive LAN switch and wireless LAN device management services to your IT toolbox. Leverage artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) to help simplify network management. Secure Gateway extends your WAN environments to remote locations and users. Target handed day-to-day network operations over to Verizon and focused on improving its employees' and guests' experiences. Verizon's network and managed services have helped Cintas pursue an IT infrastructure upgrade that has transformed communications across 400 locations. Discover how Verizon's modern network architectures can help speed product development and identify process improvements that drive productivity. Read why Gartner has recognized us as a Leader in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Global WAN Services 19 consecutive times.¹ Recognized for Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision. Learn how Verizon is helping enterprises improve network performance and reduce operational costs with Ai-powered digital transformation. Read the ISG briefing note that illustrates how Verizon is investing in cloud-native contemporary platforms to improve service delivery and customer satisfaction. In this write-up, you'll learn how Verizon excels in many of the criteria in the managed software-defined wide area network space. Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Global Wan Services: Danellie Young, Lisa Pierce, Gaspar Valdivia, Karen Brown; March 24, 2025. GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and MAGIC QUADRANT is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. Managed Trusted Internet Protocol Services (MTIPS)

Help protect your network with a more secure, reliable public internet connection using MTIPS. Managed Trusted Internet Protocol Service (MTIPS) provides a TIC 2.2-compliant solution to U.S. federal agencies when connecting to public internet or external partners. MTIPS components include:,MTIPS is available under both the and contracts. Our flexible solution also enables you to design and add custom solutions to complement basic services. MTIPS includes built-in intrasite/intersite redundancy. Plus, geo-dispersed portal sites enable diversity in primary and backup scenarios. The solution's underlying architecture is flexible to help support TIC mandates and customer-specific requirements. Our SOCs are integrated with intelligence from the Verizon Threat Research Advisory Center (VTRAC). Two global network operations and security centers (GNOSCs) provide 24/7 redundant operations, including service desks. The same SOC manages all security services. All services—hosting, data centers, management and monitoring—are under one umbrella from a single vendor. Help comply with the TIC 2.2 and 3.0 mandates. Implement a flexible MTIPS solution to handle multiple security policies and help meet your agency's specific requirements. Leverage one of the largest and most reliable networks in the world—Verizon. Rely on the knowledge and experience that has helped to secure large, complex networks and infrastructures for decades. A leader in networking and security,of the Fortune 500 servedcountries where we do business,SOCs around the globe,Today's threat landscape is shifting. Get the latest updates on real-world breaches and help safeguard your organization from cybersecurity attacks. Help modernize and transform your agency's IT resources with the Enterprise Infrastructure Solutions (EIS) contract. Connect and transform your agency with technology that helps increase your agility, helps you stay ahead of cyberthreats and helps free you to work where your mission takes you, seamlessly and securely. Help mitigate the effects of sophisticated distributed-denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks. Help protect users, devices and locations with cloud-based secure access tools. Help stay informed on the latest threats by keeping devices up to date and working optimally. TIC is a federal cybersecurity initiative intended to help enhance network and data security across the federal government. MTIPS TIC 2.2's goal is to help reduce the risk to government agencies by consolidating (or reducing) connections to the internet through prescribed security gateways (such as TICs). It's a managed security service for U.S. federal agencies that enables them to physically and logically connect to the public internet in compliance with the Office of Management and Budget's Trusted Internet Connection Initiative.
Managed Detection and Response Services (MDR)

Take your security to the next level. 24/7 end-to-end managed security that combines human expertise, proven processes and advanced technologies into a single service. Our team of security analysts, client security engineers, security service advisors, threat hunters and content library curators work together. In concert, we utilize proven processes and advanced technologies to help rapidly detect cyberthreats to your business. We work with you to understand your needs in terms of service delivery. We help respond to security incidents to help limit incident impact and improve response. We perform regular reviews to identify changes in your data sources and conduct ongoing monitoring, reporting and reviews of your Managed Detection and Response (MDR) platform. As threats change, we evolve and adapt our processes and technologies to help better protect you. MDR employs a variety of advanced security technologies, including:,Verizon's Managed Detection and Response (MDR) service. MDR combines people, process and technology to help elevate rapid threat detection and customer containment of advanced cyberattacks. MDR lets you outsource security expertise, infrastructure, maintenance and security system management, resulting in less work for you and quicker time to value. Our security expertise, advanced analytics, industry-leading threat intelligence, proactive threat hunting and threat mitigation can help enhance your security without adding internal resources. Our completely cloud-managed model enables you to rapidly take advantage of our managed security services. Our 24/7 global response staff can help decrease incident discovery time and help limit negative impacts to your organization. MDR helps you evolve and adapt your protection to ever-changing threats and business needs. Our security analysts proactively search for attack patterns and malicious activity using our global repository of threat intelligence. Incident detection is based on regularly updated, widely used log-data sources, threat intelligence data, and internal and external enrichments. The security team that supports you includes Verizon's experienced security operations center (SOC) team. If desired, you have the option to integrate endpoint detection and response (EDR), network detection and response (NDR), and deception technologies with our MDR services. Our flexible service helps you to grow and manage your security program according to your unique needs. Our security analysts help you focus on the threats that matter most by using multiple telemetry points. Managed security services you can trust,raw logs analyzed annually by Verizon cybersecuritySecurity Operations Centers (SOCs) worldwide¹,digital forensics labs located around the world,Today's threat landscape is shifting. Get the latest updates on real-world breaches and help safeguard your organization from cybersecurity attacks. Cyber compromises can happen in minutes or less, but discovery can take months, which can cause significant harm to your business. Our MDR service can help lessen that discovery time and limit negative impacts with its detection and response service. Learn how to identify and mitigate known and emerging threats with machine learning, advanced analytics, threat intelligence and proactive threat hunting. Advanced analytics, industry-leading threat intelligence and proactive threat hunting helps give you a powerful weapon to spot and stop known and emerging threats. Achieve visibility into network packet data with a cloud-delivered platform. Help monitor potential threats with a tailored security service. MDR is an outsourced service that looks for cyberthreats and helps you respond to those threats once they are discovered. Our MDR service uses a combination of technology to monitor for threats and humans to help validate alerts, proactively identify anomalies and help aid in your response. Virtually all industries and organizations are at risk from cyberattacks. As Verizon's annual shows, methods of attack are becoming increasingly more sophisticated. As a result, many organizations struggle to stay ahead of the bad actors. That's why many industries and organizations can benefit from our MDR service. Many organizations are shifting away from traditional MSS to MDR. Our MDR service takes a significant step ahead of MSS by combining people, processes and technology to identify and, more importantly, help expedite the containment of cyberattacks. ¹ Services and/or features are not available in all countries/locations, and may be procured from in-country providers in select countries. We continue to expand our service availability around the world. 