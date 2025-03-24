Managed security services

Managed Network Services

Trust us to help you manage the day-to-day tasks that help keep your network secure and agile. Trusted expertise in presales engineering and flexible, modern network and security solutions to provide services designed for your organizational priorities. Use IT resources more efficiently by leveraging network management services that can integrate data with your IT service management (ITSM) platform tools. Increase business agility with automated, cloud-controlled, managed network services capabilities that can scale and grow with your business needs. Modernize your IT infrastructure with proactive application performance insights and more automated network problem resolution support. For your transformation journey, let Verizon build, manage and support your network, while you focus on growing your business. Deploy an application-driven, agile and secure network supported by Verizon Managed Network Services. Add comprehensive LAN switch and wireless LAN device management services to your IT toolbox. Leverage artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) to help simplify network management. Secure Gateway extends your WAN environments to remote locations and users. Target handed day-to-day network operations over to Verizon and focused on improving its employees' and guests' experiences. Verizon's network and managed services have helped Cintas pursue an IT infrastructure upgrade that has transformed communications across 400 locations. Discover how Verizon's modern network architectures can help speed product development and identify process improvements that drive productivity. Read why Gartner has recognized us as a Leader in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Global WAN Services 19 consecutive times.¹ Recognized for Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision. Learn how Verizon is helping enterprises improve network performance and reduce operational costs with Ai-powered digital transformation. Read the ISG briefing note that illustrates how Verizon is investing in cloud-native contemporary platforms to improve service delivery and customer satisfaction. In this write-up, you'll learn how Verizon excels in many of the criteria in the managed software-defined wide area network space. Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Global Wan Services: Danellie Young, Lisa Pierce, Gaspar Valdivia, Karen Brown; March 24, 2025. GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and MAGIC QUADRANT is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Managed Security Services Premises Solutions Brief Solutions

Monitor threats and know your risk,Reduce risk and maintain the integrity of your data and applications with Managed Security Services—Premises. As your business grows, so do the threats to your systems and data. According to the (DBIR), methods of attack are becoming increasingly sophisticated. You're continually confronted by attacks that make avoiding damage difficult. But with comprehensive security monitoring and management services, you can protect what's most important. To focus on your business goals, you need to manage risk across your infrastructure. That means anticipating problems, taking corrective action, and showing practical results—while controlling costs by freeing up internal IT resources. With Verizon Managed Security Services (MSS), you can proactively identify vulnerabilities and prioritize threats—helping you improve visibility and reduce risk. Managed Security Services—Premises provides monitoring and management for a wide array of security devices at your various locations. Your devices are connected via a Connection Kit to a hosted Local Event Collector in one of our Security Management Centers. This vendor-neutral service allows you to select world-class products, help protect past investments in technology, and avoid vendor lock-in. Your security devices generate threat data in the form of logs or events. We collect this threat data in near-real time and send it to our Security Analytics Platform, with its proprietary correlation and classification technology. The platform filters out benign security events and escalates those incidents most likely to pose a threat. We then assign each incident a risk rating and reference the specific threat-detection use case triggered. You can view security incident information through the web-based Unified Security Portal. If you'd like to receive new articles, solutions briefs, whitepapers and more—just let us know. The Unified Security Portal provides an up-to-date view of the security posture of serviced devices. You can view incidents by country or see the number of incidents that are escalated, open, and closed. Status bars illustrate the risk levels—critical, high, medium, and low. Risks are also presented based on an impact and likelihood scale. The dashboard provides granular search and query capabilities, and comprehensive reporting on incidents and logs. You can review security intelligence in risk briefings, reports, and updates. Within the Unified Security Portal you can also collect, store, and search raw logs for all security devices we monitor. We store raw logs for one year and indexed logs for up to 90 days. The log management capability includes field-based filtering, along with raw log searches and downloads. Dive deeper into incident trends with the Log and Incident Analytics features. With Log Analytics, you can drill down on results and filter for a subset of logs. Incident Analytics lets you search incidents with queries on key properties. Both provide,Our threat-detection policies are based on a holistic and near-real-time, behavior-based, multifactor correlation capability. Security Analytics Platform evaluates and correlates reputational and behavioral patterns and characteristics, as well as signature-based detection methods. Our framework is the result of research and threat analyses conducted by our intelligence team, and is composed of use cases, correlation reasons, watch lists, DBIR findings, and "indicators of compromise" threat-based intelligence. Security incidents are generated based on detection policies with flexible rule setting to help control incident volumes. All security incidents generated have a clear description as to why the incident was triggered. We categorize all use cases and proprietary signatures to help increase visibility into security incidents and to help reduce the number of harmless incidents you see. The incident descriptions provide recommendations on possible actions to take, and the Security Operations Center (SOC) analysts can enrich this content. This analysis greatly simplifies incident escalation and makes it easier for you to understand the security posture of your serviced devices. We offer monitoring only or monitoring with management. You can complement your choice with the following options: Our global infrastructure, world-class services, and security professionals are ready to help you meet a wide range of security challenges. Actionable intelligence and risk ratings help you allocate the right resources against the most dangerous threats. Consistent policy management and incident handling provide a unified view of your security posture across your serviced devices. Our experienced security consultants have the knowledge and management capabilities to help youTo find out how can help you better protect your organization, contact your account manager. Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Managed Security Services, Worldwide, Toby Bussa et al, February 2018. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. Managed WAN Service

,Keep your WAN running smoothly Big Data. Cloud computing. Mobility. Collaboration. Security. To make the most of all your IT investments, you need them to work faster, smarter and more efficiently. It all falls on your wide area network (WAN), which in turn falls on your IT staff to manage. If your team doesn't have the time and resources—let alone the expertise—consider our Managed WAN service. Our experts have more than two decades of experience managing customer networks. When you partner with us, you'll give your IT staff some much-needed relief—and the freedom they need to focus on your big-picture technology roadmap. It's how we're helping major enterprises like Target keep employees connected to critical apps throughout its 2,000 stores, while adapting quickly to the latest technologies. All without adding to its IT team's to-do list. We can help you find the right wide area network solution that meets your needs. What is Managed WAN?,Your WAN connects every part of your organization. When it doesn't perform well, neither does your business. Managed WAN lets you outsource the management to us, so you can be sure you're delivering the reliable performance and private connectivity you need to keep all your sites up and running. How does Managed WAN work?,With Managed WAN, you choose the exact level of service your organization needs at every step—from pre-implementation engineering services to management services to reporting. You get a single portal for monitoring your WAN's performance, including critical metrics like latency, volume, congestion and discarded frames. Plus, you can track elements like project status, inventory tracking and change management requests. Features & benefits,Better WAN services help you easily collaborate with partners and suppliers, speed delivery of high-demand products and create better experiences for customers by seamlessly connecting them with employees and self-service systems. network, hosting and security devices managed worldwide,managed networks in 150+ countries,experts to support your needs,years managing customer networksBy partnering with our WAN services experts, it's not just your IT team that benefits. It's your entire business. Our automated network monitoring system can improve initial response time to network outages compared to a typical DIY customer. eBonding with global service providers helps you coordinate trouble ticketing across multiple carrier networks around the world. When combined with Managed WAN, our network engineering, network analysis, and other WAN analysis reporting levels add an additional level of support. Everything included in Monitor and notify, plus:Everything included in Physical management, plus:Learn how a smarter network can help you get results in a market that's always changing. Read why Gartner has recognized us as a Leader in Gartner® Magic Quadrant Network Services, Global for 17 years.*Spin up virtual WAN services and make network adjustments on the fly. Streamline and simplify your local network management. Reinvent your Wi-Fi with a customer experience that adapts to your users. Manage and extend your WAN to the far reaches of your business. Deliver fast, secure wireless access across your enterprise. Extend reliable, encrypted access to small, mobile and remote locations. *2023 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Network Services, Global. Published: 22 February 2023. Analyst(s) Danellie Young, Karen Brown, Gaspar Valdivia. As a Leader in Magic Quadrant for Network Services, Global, 2015–2023; as a Leader in Magic Quadrant for Global Network Service Providers in 2011–2014; as Verizon Business in Magic Quadrant for Global Network Service Providers 2005, 2007, 2009–2010; as Verizon Business in Magic Quadrant for Managed and Professional Network Service Providers, North America in 2008. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, express or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and MAGIC QUADRANT is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Verizon Business furthers global managed services portfolio expansion with VMware

Verizon Business is announcing the addition of VMware to the global managed Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD WAN) service portfolio contained within Verizon’s Managed WAN Service.
Learn more

Verizon Business, Cisco bolster enterprise agility with managed service offerings

Verizon Business is bolstering its Network as a Service digitization strategy with the addition of new Cisco managed SD WAN services, including support for 5G connectivity.
Learn more

Verizon Business expands global managed services with Fortinet Secure SD WAN

Verizon Business enterprise and business market customers can leverage Fortinet Secure SD WAN to take a secure “work from anywhere” approach to their networks.
Learn more

Case Studies related to "managed security services"

CES Technologies: Temporary Internet Services For Events Business

Learn how Verizon and CES Technologies improve network connectivity at large events such as concerts, sporting events, fashion shows, corporate conferences and more.
Read Now

Mobile Health Services Partners with Verizon to Provide Care Business

Learn how Verizon enabled Mobile Health services to expand its services and innovate the occupational health space by expanding its services across the country.
Read Now
