mdm for small business

Lesson 5: How to Set Up Cybersecurity for Small Businesses Business

You may have blind spots where you least expect them. So you need a thorough cybersecurity plan to protect your business from the bad guys, wherever—and whoever—they are. As more businesses rely on e-commerce, the risk of cyberattacks is on the rise. The numbers are telling. System intrusion, miscellaneous errors and basic web application attacks make up 80% of breaches, according to our 2021 Data Breach Investigations Report. And small businesses are just as likely to be targeted as larger enterprises. Click on the icons to learn more about other common threats that could impact your business. . at larger, wealthier businesses. By targeting a single supplier, they can also hurt the supplier's clients, many of whom may be small businesses. It's the of security incidents. As your workers connect across the digital landscape, they raise your risk. That's why it's important,. Social media posts can act as vectors for attacks, compromising unprotected mobile devices and remote workers in their home offices. Thirty-three percent of small businesses have implemented new systems or technology to ensure security to address the impact of the pandemic.*,Sixty-five percent of small businesses find it challenging to implement security solutions.**,Forty percent of organizations have experienced a mobile device-related security compromise.***Use secure passwords, and don't reuse them. Educate end users about the in cybersecurity. Employees need to be aware of the risks of clicking on links in emails or address spoofing. Conduct simulated phishing attacks to pinpoint the most vulnerable users and provide them with additional education. Consider setting up a dedicated email account, and invite users to forward suspicious emails before acting upon them. Make sure you know what your users are doing with their accounts. Getting that data is something your cloud provider can help you with. Keep your software, programs and applications up to date. Wipe your data from old technology. Implement multifactor authentication on any cloud accounts so that your business data is protected in case users create an easily guessed password. Develop an incident response plan, so you can quickly act should a cybersecurity breach happen. Install, register and renew a total antivirus, antispyware and firewall package on every computer. Keeping your eye on your devices, data and apps is easier when you have the right security tools, giving you the visibility you need to protect your business. Mobile device management (MDM) helps you work flexibly without compromising security. If you're finding that you have to manage a growing number of employee devices that connect to your network, MDM can help. You can manage, track and control mobile devices, all from a single, easy-to-use portal that gives you device diagnostics, hotspot management and unified endpoint management services. As small businesses move to the cloud for online data storage and easy access for remote workers, they're also taking advantage of cloud-based security services like those from Verizon. Doing so can help provide automatic online backup for critical business data, while giving you access to IT resources that can help you keep your apps and security updated, among other benefits. * Small Business Recovery Survey: Wave Two Results, Morning Consult + Verizon, September 2020. ** 2021 Verizon Data Breach Investigations Report. *** Verizon Mobile Security Index 2021. If you are already a Verizon customer, we have several options to help you get the support you need. Choose your country to view contact details. Existing customers, to your business account or . 