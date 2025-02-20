mdm for small business

Lesson 5: How to Set Up Cybersecurity for Small Businesses Business

Take security seriously,,You may have blind spots where you least expect them. So you need a thorough cybersecurity plan to protect your business from the bad guys, wherever—and whoever—they are. As more businesses rely on e-commerce, the risk of cyberattacks is on the rise. The numbers are telling. System intrusion, miscellaneous errors and basic web application attacks make up 80% of breaches, according to our 2021 Data Breach Investigations Report. And small businesses are just as likely to be targeted as larger enterprises. Click on the icons to learn more about other common threats that could impact your business. . at larger, wealthier businesses. By targeting a single supplier, they can also hurt the supplier's clients, many of whom may be small businesses. It's the of security incidents. As your workers connect across the digital landscape, they raise your risk. That's why it's important,. Social media posts can act as vectors for attacks, compromising unprotected mobile devices and remote workers in their home offices. Thirty-three percent of small businesses have implemented new systems or technology to ensure security to address the impact of the pandemic.*,Sixty-five percent of small businesses find it challenging to implement security solutions.**,Forty percent of organizations have experienced a mobile device-related security compromise.***Use secure passwords, and don't reuse them. Educate end users about the in cybersecurity. Employees need to be aware of the risks of clicking on links in emails or address spoofing. Conduct simulated phishing attacks to pinpoint the most vulnerable users and provide them with additional education. Consider setting up a dedicated email account, and invite users to forward suspicious emails before acting upon them. Make sure you know what your users are doing with their accounts. Getting that data is something your cloud provider can help you with. Keep your software, programs and applications up to date. Wipe your data from old technology. Implement multifactor authentication on any cloud accounts so that your business data is protected in case users create an easily guessed password. Develop an incident response plan, so you can quickly act should a cybersecurity breach happen. Install, register and renew a total antivirus, antispyware and firewall package on every computer. Keeping your eye on your devices, data and apps is easier when you have the right security tools, giving you the visibility you need to protect your business. Mobile device management (MDM) helps you work flexibly without compromising security. If you're finding that you have to manage a growing number of employee devices that connect to your network, MDM can help. You can manage, track and control mobile devices, all from a single, easy-to-use portal that gives you device diagnostics, hotspot management and unified endpoint management services. As small businesses move to the cloud for online data storage and easy access for remote workers, they're also taking advantage of cloud-based security services like those from Verizon. Doing so can help provide automatic online backup for critical business data, while giving you access to IT resources that can help you keep your apps and security updated, among other benefits. * Small Business Recovery Survey: Wave Two Results, Morning Consult + Verizon, September 2020. ** 2021 Verizon Data Breach Investigations Report. *** Verizon Mobile Security Index 2021. Customer Service for Small Business: Tips for the Holidays and Beyond Business

Author: Nick Reese,The holidays are almost here, and that means more customers, more sales and lots more for you and your employees to do. But with the right mobile strategy, you can keep your customer service game strong all season long. Here's how to help improve customer service using mobile, so customers can connect with your business faster and easier. Make your website holiday and mobile-ready,Just like you stock your shelves and put up decorations, you need to prepare your website for the holiday rush. Take a look at how it runs on mobile devices to give customers the best experience possible. Here's how to help improve customer service with a mobile website makeover:,Make your mobile app a gift that keeps on giving,If you already have a mobile app it may help you track user preferences to deliver personalized customer experiences, while push notifications help you engage customers when you have something exciting to share. Here are a few ideas for how to improve customer service using your mobile app:,Embrace the magic of mobile,Your employees are essential to your business success. Here is how to help improve customer service by making sure your employees are available and responsive, especially in a hybrid work world:,The ultimate stocking stuffer: Mobile device management for small business,If you provide mobile devices for your employees, then (MDM) for small businesses is a must, as it lets you manage, monitor and control these business-provided devices. This technology makes it simple to reduce risk and protect against cyberattacks by letting you control how devices are used, when apps are updated and if devices have the right security settings. You can even lock or delete a stolen or lost device in case a Grinch gets their hands on it. If you prefer to let employees use their own mobile devices for work, you need to make it easy for them to connect. A solution like can be added to a personal device so employees can be reached by customers and access all your business communication features. Get holiday-ready with Verizon,Building a mobile-first business can help you maintain your customer service even during the busy holiday period and beyond. Don't forget to check out for more valuable resources on how to grow your small business.
Verizon Mobile Device Management (MDM)

Effectively and efficiently manage the mobile devices across your organization. Verizon Mobile Device Management (MDM) provides powerful resources to mitigate mobile risk and help protect against cyberattacks that target corporate, education and business data and personal information. Educational institutions that need to ensure information remains protected while students and staff use the internet and mobile devicesEnterprises and other large organizations that are monitoring or deploying apps across their networksSmall and medium-sized businesses that have to track and manage increasing numbers of devices connecting to their networks,It's a versatile solution that enables IT administrators to manage, track and control the mobile devices and connecting to their networks. Accessed through a single portal, Verizon MDM helps protect and streamline mobility by offering device diagnostics, hotspot management and unified endpoint management (UEM) services. Control security policies, access to applications and websites, and settings on mobile hotspot and USB devices through a single portal. Lock or wipe stolen devices and enforce the use of lockscreen passcode requirements to help prevent unauthorized access. Manage mobile devices more cost-effectively without the need for additional hardware or,Customers with compatible Android®, iOS and broadband mobile hotspots and select other devices activated on Verizon's network may take advantage of network location. Access online, near real-time technical device data to troubleshoot and help avoid costly downtime. White glove onboarding support to setup admin portal and enrolling devices. Help ensure employees and students can connect safely on the go. For more information, call 1-877-807-1480. Get more than average MDM solution. How reliable mobile connectivity helps keep employees productive while keeping your data protected. Gain critical insights into the current mobile threat landscape, and tips from security experts for how to protect your organization. Help bolster your overall workplace cybersecurity policy with these fiveyears of security experiencesecurity incidents monitored each year, on averagesecurity, network and hosting devices under management,Protect data from mobile threats and enable secure access to business resources, whether you run a small or large business. Use a cloud-based, enterprise mobility management platform to help protect your mobile infrastructure. Get detailed visibility and control of smartphones and tablets across an enterprise.
Verizon Small Business Digital Ready - Making Impact Across the Country

Verizon Small Business Digital Ready Super Bowl LIX Superfan Winners

Verizon offers new Complete Business Bundle to aid small business recovery

Plug and Play bundle offers connectivity, security and support with up to a 15% discount
Verizon introduces $39 a month Fios Business Internet Plan for Boston Small Business Owners

Small Business Owners in select Boston zip codes can now take full advantage of 50 Mbps Verizon Fios Business Internet Offer at $39 a month
Verizon Business debuts Business Internet Secure to protect small businesses

Featuring Internet Security powered by Cisco and BlackBerry Smart Antivirus
Prosegur Scaling Securely with LTE Business Internet Business

Prosegur found what it was looking for with Verizon. LTE Business Internet from Verizon combines compatible wireless routers with connectivity on the 4G LTE network.
Read Now

Mobile Health Services Partners with Verizon to Provide Care Business

Learn how Verizon enabled Mobile Health services to expand its services and innovate the occupational health space by expanding its services across the country.
Read Now

Law Enforcement Mental Health Programs Case Study Business

Learn how the Harris County Center and Sheriff's Office have transformed the law enforcement role in crisis intervention for the county with this case study from Verizon.
Read Now
