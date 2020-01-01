mdm web filtering

Videos related to "mdm web filtering"

Call Filter

Links related to "mdm web filtering"

Web Application Firewall (WAF) Solutions

Minimize downtime and potential vulnerabilities caused by cyberattacks or web-app change events. Whether you're connecting with customers, constituents, employees or suppliers, your organization needs to be available. Help make sure that sophisticated cyberattacks don't impact the way you connect. With Verizon's Web Application Firewall (WAF), you'll get an enterprise-grade, cloud-based web application security solution that scales with your business. A Web Application Firewall (WAF) filters, monitors and blocks bad HTTP traffic targeting vulnerabilities in web applications. It helps your business stay up and running by protecting your website and apps from sophisticated attacks, including cross-site scripting (XSS), SQL injection (SQLi) and large-scale distributed denial of service (DDoS). WAFs provide security capabilities that help businesses maintain availability to end users. It includes DDoS protection for application programming interfaces (APIs), REST services, websites, web applications, and web forms and protection against advanced botnet attacks. Verizon's Dual WAF solution empowers security operations teams to help minimize downtime and vulnerabilities stemming from attacks or change events in their applications. WAF helps your business remain available and online while delivering maximum functionality, capacity and security. With 124 Tbps of global network capacity, and more than 165+ points of presence connected to 6,000+ interconnects around the world, we block attacks before they can damage your infrastructure and reputation. *Check for up-to-date information. WAF includes rule sets, HTTP Rate Limiting and real-time analytics, which empowers you to respond almost instantly to security events. Protect your web applications against a variety of dangers, including Open Web Application Security Project (OWASP) Top 10 threats, multilayered attacks and the largest DDoS attacks. Our unique dual WAF solution helps minimize risk, downtime and delays associated with a lack of information by providing predictability when pushing changes to production environments. Security operations teams can experiment with new rules against production traffic in alert mode, so fine-tuning occurs before promotion to block mode. Updated configurations are deployed within seconds. Roll back changes and push out updates within a few minutes, making security trials much more impactful and effective. Keep bad traffic out while allowing good traffic on your site with faster, configurable propagation; more accurate targeting; and a flexible penalty box to temporarily add the offending device/bot/user to a deny list. Protect your application layer, web forms and APIs so that you can remain online for business continuity. Find out with a free, personalized security rating and analysis. Get the details on how Web Application Firewall works to help protect your organization. See how Verizon helps Logitravel protect its customers, reputation and revenue. Strengthen your organization's understanding and awareness of cybersecurity. Read our detailed analysis of 16,000+ security incidents from around the world. Find key insights on the mobile threat landscape. Help protect your web and mobile apps and API endpoints from bot-based threats, including fraudulent activity that can result in lost revenue. Improve user experience and boost web-app performance while also adding a layer of DDoS protection by storing and accelerating content through the network. Maintain site availability and uptime, so users can access the web pages they need. Mitigate the effects of unexpected and unpredictable distributed-denial-of-service attacks. If you are already a Verizon customer, we have several options to help you get the support you need. Choose your country to view contact details. Existing customers, to your business account or . These cookies are necessary for the website to function and cannot be switched off in our systems. They are usually only set in response to actions made by you which amount to a request for services, such as setting your privacy preferences, logging in or filling in forms. You can set your browser to block or alert you about these cookies, but some parts of the site will not then work. These cookies do not store any personally identifiable information. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. BackClear Filters,All Consent Allowed
Learn more

Verizon Mobile Device Management (MDM)

Effectively and efficiently manage the mobile devices across your organization. Verizon Mobile Device Management (MDM) provides powerful resources to mitigate mobile risk and help protect against cyberattacks that target corporate, education and business data and personal information. Educational institutions that need to ensure information remains protected while students and staff use the internet and mobile devicesEnterprises and other large organizations that are monitoring or deploying apps across their networksSmall and medium-sized businesses that have to track and manage increasing numbers of devices connecting to their networks,It's a versatile solution that enables IT administrators to manage, track and control the mobile devices and connecting to their networks. Accessed through a single portal, Verizon MDM helps protect and streamline mobility by offering device diagnostics, hotspot management and unified endpoint management (UEM) services. Control security policies, access to applications and websites, and settings on mobile hotspot and USB devices through a single portal. Lock or wipe stolen devices and enforce the use of lockscreen passcode requirements to help prevent unauthorized access. Manage mobile devices more cost-effectively without the need for additional hardware or,Customers with compatible Android®, iOS and broadband mobile hotspots and select other devices activated on Verizon's network may take advantage of network location. Access online, near real-time technical device data to troubleshoot and help avoid costly downtime. White glove onboarding support to setup admin portal and enrolling devices. Help ensure employees and students can connect safely on the go. For more information, call 1-877-807-1480. Get more than average MDM solution. How reliable mobile connectivity helps keep employees productive while keeping your data protected. Gain critical insights into the current mobile threat landscape, and tips from security experts for how to protect your organization. Help bolster your overall workplace cybersecurity policy with these fiveyears of security experiencesecurity incidents monitored each year, on averagesecurity, network and hosting devices under management,Protect data from mobile threats and enable secure access to business resources, whether you run a small or large business. Use a cloud-based, enterprise mobility management platform to help protect your mobile infrastructure. Get detailed visibility and control of smartphones and tablets across an enterprise. Choose your country to view contact details. Existing customers, to your business account or . If you are already a Verizon customer, we have several options to help you get the support you need. . * Indicates a required field. These cookies are necessary for the website to function and cannot be switched off in our systems. They are usually only set in response to actions made by you which amount to a request for services, such as setting your privacy preferences, logging in or filling in forms. You can set your browser to block or alert you about these cookies, but some parts of the site will not then work. These cookies do not store any personally identifiable information. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. BackClear Filters,All Consent Allowed
Learn more

Mobile Device Management (MDM) Solution Brief

Verizon MDM provides a single user interface to remotely manage devices 24 / 7. Integrating mobile devices, wireless connectivity and apps into our everyday lives has become a necessity. Small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), enterprises and educational institutions must provide mobility solutions to conduct business and deliver distance learning opportunities. At the same time, they need to manage mobile risk from everincreasing cyber threats targeting business data and,Security for the unexpected,Verizon MDM helps IT administrators manage, track and control the mobile devices and operating systems connecting to their networks. Accessed through a single portal, Verizon MDM helps secure and streamline mobility by enabling device diagnostics, hotspot management and unified endpoint management (UEM) services. Manage devices 24/7 with security and control capabilities that:,Get all of the features to manage and secure mobile devices. Remotely manage smartphones, tablets, laptops, Jetpack®4G LTE mobile hotspots, wearables, routers and more with these critical capabilities:,Easily manage and control hotspot use. Broadband hotspot management with Verizon MDM allows you to remotely:,Why you can rely on Verizon,We offer reliable service and network performance with our broad portfolio of technology solutions. Verizon was ranked,#1 nationwide by RootMetrics in overall network performance 14 times in a row,w seven years in a row.1,Verizon can help you grow as your organization demands more from your network than ever before. Look to a partner you can trust to help you protect devices and critical data used by your mobile workforce or remote learners. For more information about Verizon MDM, please contact your Verizon Business Account Manager or visit verizon.com/business/products/security/mobile-device-endpoint-security/mobile-device-management/verizon-mdm/,Rankings based on RootMetrics® U.S. National RootScore® Reports: 2H 2013–1H 2020. Tested with best commercially available smartphones on four national mobile networks across all available network types. Your experiences may vary. The RootMetrics award is not an endorsement of Verizon. Network details & coverage maps at vzw.com. © 2020 Verizon. SB11821220,These cookies are necessary for the website to function and cannot be switched off in our systems. They are usually only set in response to actions made by you which amount to a request for services, such as setting your privacy preferences, logging in or filling in forms. You can set your browser to block or alert you about these cookies, but some parts of the site will not then work. These cookies do not store any personally identifiable information. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. BackClear Filters,All Consent Allowed
Learn more

Questions related to "mdm web filtering"

Case Studies related to "mdm web filtering"

Meet Duo Studio: The Traveling Web Design Agency Business

Dat and Sonia run their small remote business out of their van. Thanks to Verizon's business internet, they're always connected wherever they travel.
Read Now
Ashburn, Virginia, United States(based on your internet address)