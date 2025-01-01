Mobile device security enhancements for business

2022 Verizon Business Payment Security Report: Preparing to navigate PCI DSS v4.0

The 2022 PSR includes a step-by-step, logical systems approach to managing complex security problems in advance of the PCI DSS v4.0 2024 deadline.
Business Mobile Secure: Mobile Device Security for SMBs

A powerful, easy-to-use set of security tools to deliver a strong defense for mobile devices. Business Mobile Secure takes a multilayered approach to protect mobile devices against Wi-Fi, phishing and malware attacks. With BMS, set up is easy. Your admins start by clicking through the Lookout Business Mobile Secure email to set up an admin account in Lookout's portal. Adding users is simple: your admins can email end users to invite them to enroll their devices in Lookout. Push apps and security updates to devices with ease. From the Verizon Mobile Defense Management (MDM) portal, your admins can validate that end users' mobile devices are configured to allow apps and security updates to be silently pushed out to those devices. Your admins can create security policies on the fly, then silently deploy them along with any other updates to users' managed mobile devices. Business Mobile Secure helps boost mobile device security by allowing admins—not end users—to decide which security measures to accept. You can quickly onboard new mobile devices by linking to your Verizon My Business account from the Verizon MDM portal page. Business Mobile Secure offers convenience and cost savings of bundling MDM, mobile threat defense and chat support into one easy-to-use mobile solution. You can deploy each solution separately or all at the same time, depending on your business needs. Verizon serves as both the device carrier and MDM provider, which means you can use one portal and one login to manage mobile device security and policies. Rely on the security experts. years of security experience,security incidents monitored yearly, on average,security, network and hosting devices managed,Get strong protection to manage and defend mobile devices against the latest security threats with Business Mobile Secure. Take a proactive, multilayered approach to mobile security with simple, easy-to-use solutions to help keep teams productive and information protected. Help keep your business safe from malware, online threats, and malicious content, with no installation or IT support required. Business Mobile Secure combines security products and services from Verizon and our technology partners into one easy-to-use bundle built to meet the security needs of small and medium-sized businesses (SMB), particularly those with active mobile workforces. As a Business Mobile Secure customer, your setup is easy and can be typically completed within minutes. You simply sign in to your My Business account to access the Verizon Mobile Device Management portal. From there, you can manage your mobile devices and set policies. You will receive a welcome email from Lookout that has steps to a simple deployment process with predefined protections and simplified management tools to enroll users. $5 per month. (Note: One license covers one device per month. Devices include smartphones and tablets. Prices listed are exclusive of taxes and fees.) Business Mobile Secure is offered as a month-to-month service with no long-term commitment. Business Mobile Secure runs in conjunction with antivirus software you might already be using. You don't need to remove that software unless you choose to do so. Business Mobile Secure provides mobile threat defense and mobile device management capabilities for smartphones and tablets running Android® M (6.0.1) or later, iOS 8 or later, or Kyocera® DuraXV® LTE Rugged Waterproof Flip Phone (Verizon MDM management only). Support for installation and maintenance of products included in Business Mobile Secure is provided via live chat with security experts. Yes. Business Mobile Secure is a value-added service for Verizon wireless business subscribers and can be added to your existing account or a new order. Boost Enterprise Mobile Device Security with Corporate-Liable Device Model Business

We've got some great deals going on right now exclusively for our online customers... chat now to hear more! Boost enterprise mobile device security with a corporate-liable device model,Author: Shane Schick,As consumers, most of us now use mobile devices for everyday tasks such as shopping and even banking—so why not simply add some business apps for professional purposes? Often referred to as bring your own device (BYOD), these BYOD programs can be perceived as an attractive solution given how many . Determining the right approach has often come down to two choices: issuing staff corporate-liable devices or allowing staff to bring their own devices to work. Companies have to balance the need to drive productivity and a positive employee experience with enterprise . When mobile devices are compromised, the consequences can be severe. To businesses, BYOD might also seem like a way to save some up-front costs on purchasing devices, but there are vulnerabilities to consider. BYOD: Hidden costs and corporate mobile security risks,In a , market research firm Frost & Sullivan said BYOD programs could lead to a range of enterprise mobile device security risks. This includes failure to keep up with security patches or use effective device protection, such as strong passwords and biometric authentication. These programs may also assume that employees know all the other guidelines for managing and securing mobile devices in the enterprise, but that isn't always the case. The fallout from these risks could be significant. Verizon's 2021 found that the cost of all breaches can reach into the millions, and breached companies underperformed in the stock market by approximately 5%. Corporate-liable devices: What it means and key benefits,Contrast the BYOD approach with corporate-liable device programs, which go far beyond having employers hand team members a smartphone. In support of enterprise mobile device security, corporate-liable devices can allow the IT department to configure devices based on business requirements, enroll them in (MDM) platforms and safeguard apps and data with security technologies and enterprise-grade policies. This means when devices get lost or are stolen, keeping customer, company or employee data out of the wrong hands can often be handled remotely by the IT department. Beyond service and support, a corporate-liable device can be more easily integrated with back-end systems and apps that ensure they perform as expected. This helps to boost productivity and minimizes the need for employees to ask IT for help. Having a more hands-on role in managing corporate-liable devices also allows IT to ensure employees are kept on the latest versions of the apps they need. In addition, IT can provide business continuity by backing up devices in the event they break down. Finally, corporate-liable devices can make it easier to comply with industry regulations such as . Guidelines for managing and securing mobile devices in the enterprise,Even if companies do not opt for , they should still follow for managing and securing mobile devices in the enterprise. This includes using an MDM platform, endpoint protection, managed detection and response solutions, and ongoing security awareness training to ensure employees recognize common cyber threats. IT departments can also bolster enterprise mobile device security by implementing two-factor authentication, separating work and personal content by utilizing and blocklisting apps and by keeping their policies current. Do you need assurance your organization is staying on top of the latest guidelines for managing and securing mobile devices in the enterprise? Learn how the right partner can help build security directly into your enterprise device plans and can help meet all your . eSIM Compatible Phones and Devices for Business Business

Want to shop eSIM compatible phones and devices? Chat now to learn more. With eSIM-compatible devices, Verizon is making it more efficient than ever for you to remotely activate and provision these mobile devices for your team, whether you have one or many devices. An eSIM is an embedded SIM card inside your device. With eSIM, there's no physical SIM (pSIM) card that you need to insert or swap. On devices that have both pSIM and eSIM technology, you may be able to have a different phone number on each SIM and use a local data plan on your eSIM when traveling abroad without swapping your Verizon SIM. It's fast, it's simple and you can provision a device with an eSIM in real time over Wi-Fi. Unwanted SIM swaps are a thing of the past, and you ll always know who is tied to each device. Distribute devices at scale without the need to wait for physical SIMs. eSIMs means no more lost SIM removal tools, broken SIM trays and tiny SIM cards gone missing. Enable two lines on the same devices for personal, business and travel scenarios. iPhone 15 brings you Dynamic Island, a 48MP Main camera, and USB-C—all in a durable color-infused glass and aluminum design. Get powerful processing, built-in Knox Security and a long-lasting battery to power your workday. Meet the ThinkPad X13s – built on the Snapdragon® 8cx Gen 3 Compute Platform, and built for the modern user. Made to fulfill users' needs for connectivity, longer battery life, and secure manageability, this ThinkPad delivers work-from-anywhere productivity like never before. iPhone 14 Pro Max. Capture incredible detail with a 48MP Main camera. Experience iPhone in a whole new way with Dynamic Island and Always-On display. And get peace of mind with groundbreaking safety features. Colorfully reimagined and more versatile than ever. With an all-screen design, 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display and four gorgeous colors. iPad delivers a powerful way to create, stay connected, and get things done. Powered by Google Tensor G2, it's super fast and secure, with an immersive display, amazing battery life, and the best Pixel camera yet. And, experience ultra-fast connectivity when you pair it with Verizon's 5G Ultra Wideband network. An eSIM is an embedded SIM inside your device. With eSIM, there's no physical SIM card that you need to insert. Simply turn on the new device, connect to Wi-Fi, and follow the on-screen instructions to complete the activation. Like a traditional SIM card, the eSIM stores data that is needed for your device to connect to and use the Verizon network. eSIMs offer several benefits for businesses:,Convenience and cost savings: With eSIM, you can have multiple lines on a single device, eliminating the need for separate devices for work and personal use. This saves money and provides the convenience of toggling between lines on your phone. Remote service management: eSIMs allow businesses to change or update wireless service remotely on multiple lines, making it easier to manage service for employees. Hassle-free international travel: Instead of buying a new physical SIM card when traveling abroad, eSIMs let you easily add an international plan to your device. This provides flexibility and saves you the hassle of visiting a telecom store. At this time, Verizon offers a selection of devices that support physical SIMs; however, it's been predicted that by 2025, there will be 2 billion eSIM-enabled devices globally as eSIM enables increased security and an improved customer experience. We encourage customers to start adopting updated policies to support eSIM devices in their fleet. eSIMs offer several advantages for international travel:,Easy switching to local operators: With eSIM, you can switch to local operators easily when traveling abroad, eliminating the need to buy a new physical SIM card in each country. Avoiding high fees: By using eSIM, you can avoid exorbitant fees traditionally associated with using cell phones overseas. eSIM provides a seamless and efficient way to connect to local networks in foreign countries. If your mobile device has more than one SIM, each SIM can have a unique mobile number. SIM can be stored on either:,A removable, physical SIM card,A digital, embedded SIM (eSIM),have 2 (or more*) SIM's. A Dual SIM device could have 2 SIM cards, 2 eSIM's, or any combination. *Manufacturers determine how many and what type of SIM a device can have. If your device has more than 1 SIM and is capable of Dual SIM/Dual Standby (DSDS), you can have multiple numbers on 1 phone. With DSDS, each SIM can be activated on a separate mobile phone number. Options include:,Each number can be with a different carrier (domestic or foreign). Business and personal numbers on the same device. Numbers from different accounts or different plans on one smartphone. Note: The availability of these option may vary by device. For laptops with Dual SIM, you can only use one SIM at a time. Important: You can only use data on one SIM at at time. Check the settings on your device to see what kind of SIM your device has:,Apple - Settings > General > About,Google - Settings > Network & Internet > Mobile Network,Samsung smartphones - Settings > Connections > SIM card manager,To support 2 numbers on 1 device, the device must have multiple SIMs and be (DSDS) capable. These devices can have 2 numbers on one phone (or tablet):,Apple® Dual SIM devices,iPhone 15 / iPhone 15 Plus / iPhone 15 Pro / iPhone 15 Pro Max,iPhone 14 / iPhone 14 Plus / iPhone 14 Pro / iPhone 14 Pro Max,iPhone 13 / iPhone 13 mini / iPhone 13 Pro / iPhone 13 Pro Max,iPhone 12 / iPhone 12 mini / iPhone 12 Pro / iPhone 12 Pro Max,iPhone SE,iPhone 11 / iPhone 11 Pro / iPhone 11 Pro Max,iPhone XR / iPhone XS / iPhone XS Max,Google Dual SIM devices,Google Pixel 7 / 7 Pro,Google Pixel 6a,Google Pixel 6 / 6 Pro,Google Pixel 5,Google Pixel 4a,Google Pixel 4a 5G UW,Google Pixel 4 / 4 XL,Samsung Dual SIM devices,Samsung Galaxy A54 5G,Samsung Galaxy Book Go 5G,Samsung Galaxy Note20 5G / Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G,Samsung Galaxy S23 / Galaxy S23+ / Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra,Samsung Galaxy S22 / Galaxy S22+ / Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra,Samsung Galaxy S21 5G / Samsung Galaxy S21+ 5G / Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G,Samsung Galaxy S20 5G UW / Galaxy S20+ 5G / Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G,Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 5G / Galaxy Tab S7+ 5G,Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5,Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4,Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G,Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4,Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5,Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G,Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 5G,If you are using eSIM for your business, explore the information, activation instructions and more you need to make the most out of this technology. 