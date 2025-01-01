Mobile device security solutions for businesses

Business Mobile Secure: Mobile Device Security for SMBs

A powerful, easy-to-use set of security tools to deliver a strong defense for mobile devices. Business Mobile Secure takes a multilayered approach to protect mobile devices against Wi-Fi, phishing and malware attacks. With BMS, set up is easy. Your admins start by clicking through the Lookout Business Mobile Secure email to set up an admin account in Lookout's portal. Adding users is simple: your admins can email end users to invite them to enroll their devices in Lookout. Push apps and security updates to devices with ease. From the Verizon Mobile Defense Management (MDM) portal, your admins can validate that end users' mobile devices are configured to allow apps and security updates to be silently pushed out to those devices. Your admins can create security policies on the fly, then silently deploy them along with any other updates to users' managed mobile devices. Business Mobile Secure helps boost mobile device security by allowing admins—not end users—to decide which security measures to accept. You can quickly onboard new mobile devices by linking to your Verizon My Business account from the Verizon MDM portal page. Business Mobile Secure offers convenience and cost savings of bundling MDM, mobile threat defense and chat support into one easy-to-use mobile solution. You can deploy each solution separately or all at the same time, depending on your business needs. Verizon serves as both the device carrier and MDM provider, which means you can use one portal and one login to manage mobile device security and policies. Rely on the security experts. years of security experience,security incidents monitored yearly, on average,security, network and hosting devices managed,Get strong protection to manage and defend mobile devices against the latest security threats with Business Mobile Secure. Take a proactive, multilayered approach to mobile security with simple, easy-to-use solutions to help keep teams productive and information protected. Help keep your business safe from malware, online threats, and malicious content, with no installation or IT support required. Business Mobile Secure combines security products and services from Verizon and our technology partners into one easy-to-use bundle built to meet the security needs of small and medium-sized businesses (SMB), particularly those with active mobile workforces. As a Business Mobile Secure customer, your setup is easy and can be typically completed within minutes. You simply sign in to your My Business account to access the Verizon Mobile Device Management portal. From there, you can manage your mobile devices and set policies. You will receive a welcome email from Lookout that has steps to a simple deployment process with predefined protections and simplified management tools to enroll users. $5 per month. Business Mobile Secure is offered as a month-to-month service with no long-term commitment. Business Mobile Secure runs in conjunction with antivirus software you might already be using. You don't need to remove that software unless you choose to do so. Business Mobile Secure provides mobile threat defense and mobile device management capabilities for smartphones and tablets running Android® M (6.0.1) or later, iOS 8 or later, or Kyocera® DuraXV® LTE Rugged Waterproof Flip Phone (Verizon MDM management only). Support for installation and maintenance of products included in Business Mobile Secure is provided via live chat with security experts. Yes. Business Mobile Secure is a value-added service for Verizon wireless business subscribers and can be added to your existing account or a new order. Business Mobile Secure is also included in qualifying Business Unlimited smartphone plans. If a wireless line of service is canceled, Business Mobile Secure will be disconnected from the canceled lines as well. Boost Enterprise Mobile Device Security with Corporate-Liable Device Model Business

We've got some great deals going on right now exclusively for our online customers... chat now to hear more! Boost enterprise mobile device security with a corporate-liable device model,Author: Shane Schick,As consumers, most of us now use mobile devices for everyday tasks such as shopping and even banking—so why not simply add some business apps for professional purposes? Often referred to as bring your own device (BYOD), these BYOD programs can be perceived as an attractive solution given how many . Determining the right approach has often come down to two choices: issuing staff corporate-liable devices or allowing staff to bring their own devices to work. Companies have to balance the need to drive productivity and a positive employee experience with enterprise . When mobile devices are compromised, the consequences can be severe. To businesses, BYOD might also seem like a way to save some up-front costs on purchasing devices, but there are vulnerabilities to consider. BYOD: Hidden costs and corporate mobile security risks,In a , market research firm Frost & Sullivan said BYOD programs could lead to a range of enterprise mobile device security risks. This includes failure to keep up with security patches or use effective device protection, such as strong passwords and biometric authentication. These programs may also assume that employees know all the other guidelines for managing and securing mobile devices in the enterprise, but that isn't always the case. The fallout from these risks could be significant. Verizon's 2021 found that the cost of all breaches can reach into the millions, and breached companies underperformed in the stock market by approximately 5%. Corporate-liable devices: What it means and key benefits,Contrast the BYOD approach with corporate-liable device programs, which go far beyond having employers hand team members a smartphone. In support of enterprise mobile device security, corporate-liable devices can allow the IT department to configure devices based on business requirements, enroll them in (MDM) platforms and safeguard apps and data with security technologies and enterprise-grade policies. This means when devices get lost or are stolen, keeping customer, company or employee data out of the wrong hands can often be handled remotely by the IT department. Beyond service and support, a corporate-liable device can be more easily integrated with back-end systems and apps that ensure they perform as expected. This helps to boost productivity and minimizes the need for employees to ask IT for help. Having a more hands-on role in managing corporate-liable devices also allows IT to ensure employees are kept on the latest versions of the apps they need. In addition, IT can provide business continuity by backing up devices in the event they break down. Finally, corporate-liable devices can make it easier to comply with industry regulations such as . Guidelines for managing and securing mobile devices in the enterprise,Even if companies do not opt for , they should still follow for managing and securing mobile devices in the enterprise. This includes using an MDM platform, endpoint protection, managed detection and response solutions, and ongoing security awareness training to ensure employees recognize common cyber threats. IT departments can also bolster enterprise mobile device security by implementing two-factor authentication, separating work and personal content by utilizing and blocklisting apps and by keeping their policies current. Do you need assurance your organization is staying on top of the latest guidelines for managing and securing mobile devices in the enterprise? Learn how the right partner can help build security directly into your enterprise device plans and can help meet all your . SASE Security Solutions for Business Business

Transition to a SASE solution that enables security to be woven into your hybrid network, priming you for frictionless business growth. Investing in SASE can help you meet diverse business goals. The path there can be littered with many hurdles such as technology interoperability and agreeing priorities. But when implemented effectively, SASE will enable you to:,Implement a common, zero-trust based approach across the business to ensure greater protection against attacks and data loss. Minimize the number of security technologies your teams have to manage and maintain. Scale quickly while still being able to optimise both network performance and security. Increase your risk confidence with the knowledge that critical assets and data have homogenized security policies applied. Consolidate underutilized or redundant technologies to help streamline your costs. Make mergers and acquisitions (M&A) easier through more efficient adding and removing of users and applications. Deploy new applications and users faster by moving your operations to the cloud. Optimize application routing wherever the user may be connected to the network, and provide a consistent user experience. Leverage SD WAN that can increase your overall performance through a combination of caching, application organization, secure connectivity and intelligent path control. Reduce the complexity of your IT infrastructure by consolidating network and security into a unified cloud-based technology stack. The IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Managed SD-WAN/SASE Services 2023 Vendor Assessment has named Verizon a Leader. Implementing SASE is complex. It comprises multiple technologies and requires migrating thousands of users, often across hundreds of business locations. Taking a phased approach that prioritizes your most critical business needs will help you overcome the challenges large enterprises face when embarking upon a SASE migration.. Defining a target operating model will help you pinpoint your desired end state and help you determine how, and by whom, your policies should be managed. Choosing a vendor that can meet all your business and technical requirements requires analysis and consideration because features across SASE technology can vary. Creating a roadmap that outlines the phases of your program of work will help ensure your SASE transition is handled effectively and with minimal disruption to your business. See the potential savings of moving to a SASE framework. See which SASE vendors are recognised in the first Magic Quadrant for Single-Vendor SASE report. We have 20 years of experience in the design, deployment, and management of network and security infrastructure. We have been designing, implementing and managing integrated solutions that provide a secure network perimeter around enterprise IT environments for over a decade. Subscribe to get expert tips and information from Verizon. We have 20 years of experience in the design, deployment, and management of network and security infrastructure. We have been designing, implementing and managing integrated solutions that provide a secure network perimeter around enterprise IT environments for over a decade. Market Guide for Single-Vendor SASE, Neil Macdonald, John Watts, Jonathan Forest, Andrew Lerner, 28 September 2022. GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Network Services, Global. Published: 21 February 2022. Analyst(s): Neil Rickard | Bjarne Munch | Danellie Young | Karen Brown. 