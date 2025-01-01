Nb-iot solutions for industrial use

Case Studies related to "nb-iot solutions for industrial use"

Floorcloud Lays the Groundwork for Construction Innovation with IoT Business

Learn how Floorcloud used Verizon's Asset Tracking Solutions to innovate how the construction industry mitigates risk, saves money and collaborates.
Read Now

Links related to "nb-iot solutions for industrial use"

LTE-M & NB-IoT: Powering M2M Solutions for IoT devices

Get the best performance from your IoT devices with technologies specifically engineered to provide the connectivity they need. Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) and LTE-M are communication technologies that provide low bandwidth, proven and cost-effective connectivity for IoT applications—and are both fully supported by our 4G LTE network. NB-IoT and LTE-M use networking protocols that help improve IoT coverage with better in-building and in-ground penetration. Our LTE technology also provides comprehensive security, with authentication, credentialing and encryption tools to keep your communications protected. ThingSpace is our web-based, open development environment that speeds up IoT deployment. It gives you the tools you need to manage, develop and deploy global enterprise IoT solutions—all in one place. Our business and government customer operations centers give you the support you need to manage all of your IoT devices. These technologies offer low data throughput and high energy efficiency, and help lower the barrier of entry to the IoT world. Built to fit 3GPP standards, these offerings are 5G compatible. NB-IoT and LTE-M offer greater coverage than you'd get with LTE Cat-1. A proven network partner,to deploy a CAT-M1 network in the U.S. LTE network,of Fortune 500 companies do business with Verizon. Learn how Finland-based company HappyOrNot creatively taps an IoT solution to collect instant, actionable customer feedback on the spot. Learn how Verizon can help you make the right choices when designing your IoT strategy. Simplify your IoT operations across the world.  ,Adapt in real time, unlock growth and power innovation—all with customizable onsite 5G network connectivity. ,Creating and connecting your IoT device has never been easier. Verizon offers a variety of tools and partners that can help you design and build your concept. NB-IoT complements LTE-M (Cat-M1) so customers have more options to choose from based on their specific application needs. NB-IoT is best suited for low-power, ultralow throughout, delay-tolerant, event-triggered, simple stationary (idle mode mobility) sensors that:,LTE-M(Cat-M1) is designed specifically for purpose-built devices that transmit small to medium amounts of data over wide ranges. The ThingSpace IoT platform enables connectivity management of IoT at scale by allowing you to securely activate on the Verizon network, troubleshoot, locate and manage the life cycle of your IoT devices in our feature-rich platform. Designed for IoT:,Cost-effective:,Better battery life:,Better coverage:,Network:,Call sales,Chat with us,Have us contact you,Already have an account?,These cookies are necessary for the website to function and cannot be switched off in our systems. They are usually only set in response to actions made by you which amount to a request for services, such as setting your privacy preferences, logging in or filling in forms. You can set your browser to block or alert you about these cookies, but some parts of the site will not then work. These cookies do not store any personally identifiable information. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. BackClear Filters,All Consent AllowedWe use technologies to collect and share information about your use of our site. By continuing, you agree to the use of these capabilities for a better experience and other purposes. Learn more in our .
Learn more

5G Technology in the Manufacturing Industry

Explore our innovative solutions by chatting now with a business specialist. Enable your machines to move freely and efficiently—with Verizon's reliable, secure 5G coverage within your factory. Don't just connect your business. Partner with Verizon to make it even smarter. Our advanced 5G network and solutions can help improve factory efficiency and productivity, and enable a safer workplace. Data from sensors, edge devices and connected systems can help you boost machine uptime and avoid costly production delays. And Industry 4.0 technologies can help manufacturers manage the unexpected. Let's achieve Enterprise Intelligence. Today's factories and warehouses are increasingly digitized and leverage robotics, sensors, autonomous vehicles, augmented reality (AR) and other Industry 4.0 technologies. Fast, reliable private 5G networks are needed to make the smart factory more efficient and cost-effective. Digital transformation requires the expertise and objectivity of a partner that can make a quick, pragmatic assessment of the landscape and apply solutions. Learn how manufacturers are leveraging Industry 4.0 solutions to enhance OEE, drive growth and improve supply-chain agility. Connect all aspects of the manufacturing environment—from back-end office needs and research and development to the factory floor and distribution channel—on an edge computing platform. Quickly scale your network to adapt to new requirements and demands, and build wireless networks to help seamlessly and flexibly connect your devices and systems. Enable intelligent technology like predictive maintenance, robotics, automation, digital twins, 3D printing and whatever else the future holds. Remotely monitor your equipment with an edge gateway device to help reduce the risk of downtime or failure. Securely activate on the Verizon network, troubleshoot, and locate and manage the life cycle of your IoT devices in our feature-rich platform. Network monitoring and cloud security services address core network security, while mobile solutions ensure data security in devices across the manufacturing ecosystem. Extend network and application visibility to devices beyond your factory walls with a fast, fixed wireless internet connection that you can easily self-install at any location where Verizon 4G LTE coverage is available. Integrate security with your IoT services, so wireless connections, applications data and device infrastructure can all be protected with a single solution. From design and implementation to analytics and maintenance, our consultants have the deep industry expertise needed to help you develop strategies that will drive results. Trust us to help you manage the day-to-day tasks that help keep your network secure and agile. Proactively identify vulnerabilities and prioritize threats with our monitoring and management services. Let us manage your contact center solution while you focus on delivering and meeting customer expectations. Get the visibility and intelligence you need to transform your environment, streamline operations, gather valuable data and reach business goals. Keep your intellectual property, data and industrial control systems protected with robust risk management solutions. Help strengthen the weak links in your supply chain with the speed, reliability and security of Verizon 5G solutions. Explore how manufacturers leverage connectivity technologies like 5G, IoT, and Wi-Fi to drive digital transformation. Discover trends, challenges, and the future of industrial connectivity in our 2024 report. Call sales,Chat with us,Have us contact you,Already have an account?,These cookies are necessary for the website to function and cannot be switched off in our systems. They are usually only set in response to actions made by you which amount to a request for services, such as setting your privacy preferences, logging in or filling in forms. You can set your browser to block or alert you about these cookies, but some parts of the site will not then work. These cookies do not store any personally identifiable information. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. BackClear Filters,All Consent AllowedWe use technologies to collect and share information about your use of our site. By continuing, you agree to the use of these capabilities for a better experience and other purposes. Learn more in our .
Learn more

How Could 5G Help to Redefine and Transform Industrial IoT? Business

We've got some great deals going on right now exclusively for our online customers... chat now to hear more! How could 5G help to redefine and transform Industrial IoT?,Author: Heidi Vella,Industrial IoT (IIoT) is the . It encompasses the use of prolific smart sensors, connectivity and data analytics to transform dumb machines into smart data-harvesting ones for improved efficiency, customer experience and much more. The potential of industrial IoT will be unleashed by the superfast speeds and, crucially, low latency and higher bandwidth that 5G can provide. Together, IIoT and 5G can bring about a new era of industrial automation and efficiency for real, quantifiable benefits in a number of sectors. Let's explore how. How will 5G transform industrial IoT in utilities?,Due to decentralization, decarbonization and digitization, utilities are undergoing . Thankfully, industrial IoT and 5G can help offer new solutions to help with challenges they are facing. Omnipresent Internet-connected sensors can enable advanced monitoring, mapping and control of grid infrastructure—including creating —to provide granular data that utilities can then use to derive actionable insights. This could include critical maintenance and where weak spots can be impacted by extreme weather events. For example, in power plants and for pipe infrastructure, sensors can help identify issues before they fully manifest. , with IoT devices deployed throughout the grid, can also help support the shift to a more decentralized energy system by enabling such detailed oversight that more granular shifts of energy flows (depending on real-time and anticipated energy supply and demand factors) are possible. This can help to shore-up security of supply and maximize storage. Access to this high quality data also supports greater automation for improved efficiency and productivity. Here are a few innovative IIoT use cases in utilities:,The complexity and vastness of utility infrastructure that often spans across remote locations can benefit from a wireless, high-bandwidth solution, such as 5G, which can help support the management of a large number of devices and reach the areas that optical fiber can't—often called the last mile. How will 5G transform industrial IoT in manufacturing?,Manufacturing perhaps holds some of the greatest promise for . Connecting and automating the factory floor can increase productivity, efficiency and, in turn, annual turnover. In fact, according to analysis by Global Data, the manufacturing sector already accounts for around . As the analytics and consulting company notes, 5G and private cellular networks highly benefit mission-critical digital applications that require guaranteed bandwidth and low latency. This can include self-driving forklifts on the factory floor and and reassigning some people to safer, more efficient operations. Remote monitoring of machinery with 5G connected sensors can support machine analytics that drives predictive maintenance, avoiding costly shut-downs that are only worsening with long supply chain delays for critical parts. can also free machines from costly physical cable connections, making it easier to change assembly lines for new revenue opportunities, such as making car customization cheaper and easier. How will 5G transform industrial IoT in distribution?,5G and massive IoT could offer a variety of new functions to distribution and logistics companies, including granular tracking and traceability. Together, these technologies could enable of parcels and pallets for both distribution companies and customers. This is night and day compared with the current process of parcels only being logged at several few-and-far between locations. Not only should this provide an up-to-date picture of distribution and help to address the challenge of , but it could flag bottlenecks and other issues before they become major problems. High-value or precious goods could be used to authenticate their origin so that customers can be reassured they are getting the real deal. They could also be used to monitor a variety of critical factors, such as . Additionally, as one pallet of goods is in transit, 5G connected sensors could send back about journey times, traffic surge spots or changes in ambient temperature. Such information is particularly pertinent for just-in-time deliveries and can also be shared with partners within the supply chain. How will 5G transform industrial IoT in the automotive sector?,Increasing relies on massive IoT and the low latency and fast speeds of a reliable network. These technologies can facilitate the their surroundings and provide the necessary superfast speeds and latency. Data collected by sensors and software can be analyzed to improve car systems and the supporting infrastructure for safer, more autonomous travel. Learn more about how can advance your organization. If you'd like to receive new articles, solutions briefs, whitepapers and more—just let us know. . * Indicates a required field. We will follow up from your contact request using the information provided. Choose your country to view contact details. Manage your account or get tools and information. These cookies are necessary for the website to function and cannot be switched off in our systems. They are usually only set in response to actions made by you which amount to a request for services, such as setting your privacy preferences, logging in or filling in forms. You can set your browser to block or alert you about these cookies, but some parts of the site will not then work. These cookies do not store any personally identifiable information. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. BackClear Filters,All Consent Allowed
Learn more

Press related to "nb-iot solutions for industrial use"

Verizon Business takes Internet of Things Connectivity Global

Enterprises can now benefit from Global Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity from Verizon for mobile assets in 170 countries worldwide
Learn more

Verizon Business introduces IoT on 5G Nationwide, new suite of Intelligence features

Verizon Business today announced a potent combination of customer-facing network, hardware and intelligence offerings for Internet of Things (IoT) applications across industries
Learn more

Verizon Business brings Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband to SAP Labs

Verizon and SAP have expanded their strategic partnership to develop and test new 5G solutions
Learn more
Ashburn, Virginia, United States(based on your internet address)