network bandwidth

Scale Bandwidth and Ensure Network Continuity

Scale bandwidth,Increases in remote and distributed employees result in higher network volume and application usage. Together, we can work to shift network capacity to enable network continuity, critical application performance and employee productivity in times of,Meet changing demands,As your business landscape changes and more employees work remotely, you need the right tools to ensure network continuity. From increased capacity at data centers to backup connectivity for mission-critical applications, Verizon has network continuity and connectivity solutions that you can customize to suit your remote bandwidth needs so you can be prepared for just about anything. That way, your employees can stay connected, communicate with customers, access the applications they need and stay productive. Flexible connectivity,High-performance, dedicated networks help companies with critical missions to deliver consistency across demanding applications required to maintain business continuity. As dynamic shifts in your business model occur, Verizon's Private IP Dynamic Port service provides scalable capacity on an MLPS-based VPN service. This means you can virtually connect your locations on a secure network infrastructure–and keep your critical applications up and running. With cloud-based applications and other critical services placing a high-demand on your network, Dedicated Internet Services delivers the performance you need–all with dedicated access to an expansive global IP network. That way, you can share information quickly and communicate reliably. Gain control over your corporate network when you need it. From accessing critical cloud-based applications, to giving employees and their devices access to the resources they need, you can confidently work on-the-go while protecting your data. Securely manage your networks,When your business needs to enable virtual workers and get remote locations online quickly, our secure monitoring solutions allow you to virtually manage,Securely connect to our global ecosystem of leading Cloud Service Providers from your remote or corporate locations through our Private IP (PIP),Gain end-to-end visibility into the performance of your applications so you know whether or,Public Sector,Federal GovernmentDon't let spikes in network traffic get in the way of your agency's mission success during challenging times. With Verizon, you have the ability to scale your bandwidth and help maintain operational continuity with solutions such as Unified Communications, Private IP, Dedicated Internet Services, Wireless Private Network and more. Public SafetyBuild a public safety response that could scale to the emergency in front of you. Start with a network that can adapt quickly, securely and reliably to help meet changes in network traffic that can result from crisis. Verizon is ready to help you build a rapid response capability that helps your first responders complete their mission. State & Local GovernmentA sudden switch to large-scale remote work or a surge in citizen engagement can put a strain on your network. It's the last thing you need when you're managing a wide-scale emergency response. EducationHelp protect students and faculty while keeping everyone productive and learning during times of change with scalable solutions like Verizon's Wireless Private Network and Dedicated Internet Services . Resources,Read our thoughts and strategies to support your business operations as the situation evolves. Read FAQs and information to keep your business connected. Here are five strategies to consider when determining your approach to business continuity. Wavelength Services: Optical Networking

High performance and scalability to handle your most demanding data workloads. Wavelength Services provides a low-latency, secure connection between enterprise, data center and cloud locations to boost performance and access. Wavelength Services supports secure transport of large workloads for data centers and other locations with high-capacity connectivity and ultralow latency. Wavelength Services offers robust routes across the Verizon Global network. Wavelength Services uses dense wavelength-division multiplexing (DWDM) to provide 1G, 10G, 100G and 400G point-to-point private network circuit options between data centers and other enterprise locations. Expand your network with 1 Gbps, 10 Gbps, 100 Gbps and 400 Gbps options available. Maintain fast, efficient application processing using low-latency, low-jitter connections with dedicated throughput. Enjoy high-circuit availability backed by service level agreements (SLAs) and delivered over state-of-the-industry network equipment. Safeguard sensitive data by choosing networks with private point-to-point connections. Choose protection in networks or lock in routing across the long-haul network to achieve circuit diversity. Boost performance for your most demanding workloads and gain the confidence that comes with highly secure, high-speed, high-bandwidth connectivity. Get secure, private bandwidth with high scalability and dedicated capacity to support your data-intensive applications. This optional feature specifies a fixed interexchange carrier (IXC) path that a national circuit will be provisioned and retained. Cities will be included in the route description. The round-trip delay (RTD) optional feature adds an SLA metric that requires that circuit latency not exceed a specific number of milliseconds, as estimated and contracted for the specific route route. This optional feature offers electronic network protection for metro service or access protection from your location to the LD point of presence (POP) for national IXC Wavelength Services. Work with a network and security leader,countries with network services,a Leader in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Global WAN Services¹security, network and hosting devices managed,countries with dedicated staff,Learn the basics of Wavelength Services and how it can help keep your organization connected. Get guidance on achieving high network availability on a domestic DWDM transport backbone and learn more about Wavelength Services. Frost & Sullivan research explains why availability, reliability, security, visibility and performance are all at the core of wavelength services market growth. Learn how to prepare for implementation and set up of Wavelength Services. Wide-area data networking services that provide point-to-point, hub-and-spoke and any-to-any connectivity to transport customer data between customer sites, including connectivity to cloud. Expand to the cloud seamlessly and securely. A high-speed, enterprise-grade dedicated network connection over the public internet. Optical wavelength services provide high-bandwidth, high-speed data transfer over fiber best suited for organizations with critical data requirements, such as cloud and data center connectivity, high-volume financial transactions, medical imaging and R&D information. Recent telecom systems use wavelength-division multiplexing (WDM), either dense WDM (DWDM) or coarse WDM (CWDM). Using DWDM technology, multiple high-bandwidth channels can be transmitted in a single strand of fiber. DWDM is an optical-fiber multiplexing technology that increases the bandwidth of fiber networks. DWDM combines data signals from sources over a single pair of optical fibers, and it maintains separation of the data streams. A DWDM system generally consists of five components: optical transmitters/receivers, DWDM mux/demux filters, optical add/drop multiplexers (OADMs), optical amplifiers and transponders (wavelength converters). Optical connectivity is inherently more secure due to resistance to interference. Fiber-optic cabling is immune to electromagnetic interference (EMI), as well as other interference like crosstalk. Fiber is less susceptible to physical hacking that's possible with copper Ethernet cables, which simply requires a quick cable splice. These factors make fiber a far more secure choice for sensitive data transmission in high-security facilities. Wavelength services are ideally suited for the data center environment as they address two specific data center requirements: ultra-high-bandwidth capacity and disaster recovery. Data centers provide a critical infrastructure where large quantities of bandwidth are necessary to transfer data. Wavelength-bandwidth capabilities can be up to 1000x those of copper, up to 400 Gbps with Verizon with dedicated bandwidth that moves over a fixed path, for lower latency. In 2020, data security and backup took on increased importance as the pandemic saw teams communicating virtually and companies shifting much of their business online. This led to increased cyberattacks and ransomware events—costing companies an average of $80,000 per attack, up to $2,000,000. Organizations are increasing the protection of mission-critical data with alternate data backup and recovery options. Verizon Wavelength Services is ideal for disaster recovery in cloud, data center or colocation environments due to the ultra-high-bandwidth capabilities. ¹Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Global Wan Services: Danellie Young, Lisa Pierce, Gaspar Valdivia, Karen Brown; March 24, 2025. ¹Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Global Wan Services: Danellie Young, Lisa Pierce, Gaspar Valdivia, Karen Brown; March 24, 2025. GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and MAGIC QUADRANT is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. Business Ethernet Network Services

Maximize control of your cloud, data center and office connectivity. MEF Certified Ethernet links locations, remote sites, data centers and corporate LANs for high-speed, secure and dedicated-capacity connectivity with the option to retain routing control. Uses the shortest path available at the time to deliver traffic to a designated endpoint,Provides automated, dynamic, point-to-point routing, enabling high performance and efficiency,Allows use of a predefined path within the United States to a designated endpoint to provide predictable latency between two or more sites in the United States for consistent application performance,Available as a restorable or unprotected connection that can be used to define a backup (failover) path for application delivery assurance,Can standardize connectivity for dispersed offices and locations, such as in any-to-any regional networks,Uses Media Access Control (MAC), or physical, addresses for networking,Connect multiple offices, remote sites, cloud service providers and vendors with highly secure, scalable bandwidth; dedicated routing and switching; low latency; and Quality of Service support. Count on our fully redundant fiber-optic core with up to 100% network availability. Get speeds up to 10 Gbps within a metro area, across the country or around the world to connect headquarters, branches, data centers or the cloud. Dynamically modify your network with our self-service options to proactively and quickly address changing business needs. Dedicated bandwidth helps ensure critical application performance with high service availability, low latency and secure connections. Designed to enable secure communications with dedicated connections and circuit-switched technology that employs multiple protection capabilities. This familiar technology simplifies provisioning and management of hardware devices. Dynamic Network Manager, our innovative interface, allows you to actively monitor current utilization in near real time and manage bandwidth on demand. Based on MEF standards, our E-Line application programming interfaces (APIs) enable you to easily qualify orders, obtain pricing and submit orders. Software Defined Interconnect, available for all Verizon Ethernet Services, enables same-day access to 200+ cloud service providers with software-driven, automated, no-touch connections to the cloud and data centers. Prioritize critical business applications using multiple Class of Service (CoS) queues; each CoS is scalable to the full service bandwidth. Options to retain control and privacy of routing tables provide additional layers of security for highly sensitive data. Consistent upload and download speeds help provide reliable application performance. Contract Modification for the extension of the Global Network Solutions (GNS) circuit orders with the Department of Defense (DoD). miles of global fiber,a Leader in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Global WAN Services¹invested in our network since 2000,of Fortune 500 companies supported,When Cintas realized the importance of having all its locations on a secure, reliable, fast and flexible network, it turned to Verizon SD WAN and networking. Verizon Business secured a $98M Modification to extend circuit orders with the Department of Defense. These orders will enhance point to point communication with cutting-edge enterprise Ethernet service. Control the traffic on your local or wide area networks with dedicated, reliable and secure Verizon Ethernet Services. Rapidly scale and improve agility with a flexible network. A wide area data networking service which provides any-to-any connectivity to transport customer data between customer sites. Deploy an application-driven, agile and secure network supported by Verizon Managed Network Services. Choose from fully managed and self-managed multi-cloud options to fit your organization's needs. We can meet a wide variety of network connectivity needs with a full suite of products and services, including:Our team is ready to help you determine which Ethernet solution is best for you. Some key considerations may include:,Verizon has a global reach, providing network coverage in over 90 countries. Software Defined Interconnect offers secure, fixed-cost cloud connections globally to 217+ cloud providers for Verizon Ethernet services. Ethernet Services, a familiar connectivity technology that has been used since the 1980s, provides connectivity that helps businesses securely and reliably scale and extend their networks to wherever needed, including offices, data centers and business sites. This configuration of Ethernet uses the shortest path available at the time to deliver traffic to a designated endpoint. It's automated, dynamic, point-to-point routing for high performance and efficiency. ¹Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Global Wan Services: Danellie Young, Lisa Pierce, Gaspar Valdivia, Karen Brown; March 24, 2025. GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and MAGIC QUADRANT is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Holland Ridge Farms Blooms With New Private Wireless Network Business

Learn how Holland Ridge Farms overcame its initial customer experience challenges with a private wireless network.
Private 5G Network & Associated British Ports Business

Learn how Verizon’s Private 5G Network is giving Associated British Ports (ABP) control, security and agility in operating one of the U.K.’s largest ports.
Verizon Business expands Virtual Network Services portfolio with Cisco’s ENCS

Verizon Business Group is expanding its Virtualized Network Services portfolio, adding Cisco’s Enterprise Network Compute System (ENCS) to its existing catalog of compute devices.
Verizon Business selected to transform Astellas Pharma’s global network infrastructure

Japan&#x27;s Astellas Pharma, one of the largest healthcare companies in the world, is working with Verizon Business to transform its entire global network.
Verizon Business delivers network transformation services to HUB International

Verizon to build customized managed network services for over 450 HUB offices in the US and Canada
