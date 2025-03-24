network protection services

Service Protection Plan for Business Devices

Protect Verizon voice, data and Fios TV connections with a plan covering inside-the-wall wiring and outlets. A service protection plan for diagnostics and repair of the inside wiring of Verizon voice and broadband connections, including phone jacks and voice and data outlets. This plan covers diagnostics and repair for inside wiring of Verizon voice, broadband and Fios TV connections. Coverage includes the repair of jacks, voice and data outlets, and inside wiring for up to 30 voice and broadband connections at a single business location. If you are in an office with 30 or fewer broadband, voice or Fios connections; rely on hardwired technology; or have no or limited in-house resources to maintain inside-the-wall wiring and outlets, this plan is for you. Already have Fios Internet? You can order Verizon Service Protection Plan at 1-844-490-3178. New customers should contact their reps. Pay one low monthly price. We repair your Verizon voice and internet connections from installation onward so your services don't miss a beat. Pay one low monthly bill and avoid unexpected service charges. The plan covers all of your Verizon voice and data outlets, inside-the-wall wiring and more. Get coverage for up to 30 voice and broadband connections to a service location, all billed under a single Verizon account. We'll cover all Verizon-approved inside-the-wall facilities (e.g. lines, jacks, coaxial cables, CAT-5, etc.). We'll replace defective splitters, amplifiers and filters that were originally installed by Verizon. Our voice and internet bundles can help your business stay connected. Combine Business Digital Voice and Fios for savings. Verizon Fios customers can get 24/7 live voice and chat tech support with a click or call. Help protect your business network and connected devices from cyber attacks–backed by Verizon's 24/7 expert security chat support. For new Verizon customers, Verizon Service Protection Plan coverage begins immediately after you've accepted the Verizon Terms of Service. However, a 30-day waiting period is required for existing phone customers. Yes. This service protection plan is only available for new and existing Verizon customers. Customers must have Verizon phone service. While computers and other office equipment are not covered, the wired connections to your Verizon services (TV, internet and voice) within your single building location are.
DDoS Attacks: Detection, Protection and Mitigation Services

Maintain your operations with peace of mind. Detects and mitigates the effects of unexpected and unpredictable distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks. DDoS Shield analyzes inbound IP traffic to spot anomalies and detect potential DDoS attacks. When under attack, DDoS Shield redirects inbound traffic to global scrubbing centers. Scrubbing centers return only clean, legitimate traffic to your network. Delivered from the cloud, leverage ever-expanding DDoS mitigation capacity against large-scale attacks. DDoS Shield protects network and transport layers by defending you against L3 and L4 volumetric DDoS attacks. Our Web Application Firewall also defends against L7 attacks. The highly scalable nature of DDoS Shield allows it to defend against even the largest recorded DDoS traffic volumes. High redundancy and DDoS Shield's ability to automatically fail over traffic to other nodes helps increase your uptime. The carrier-agnostic aspect of DDoS Shield lets it protect all your traffic, regardless of carrier or ISP. Flexible terms let you meet specific business needs with flat monthly fees, and no mitigation overage charges. Add DDoS Shield to individual Verizon Internet Dedicated Services circuits at a low cost. Our proactive detection and mitigation can help reduce your operations teams' workload. DDoS Shield Scrubbing Centers,When under attack, it distributes traffic loads to multiple sites at the same time to help decrease the risk of network congestion. Reach out to our DDoS experts in our Security Operations Centers (SOCs) by phone or email. Get access to detailed analytics and reports, as well as the ability to customize configurations. When DDoS Shield reroutes under-attack traffic it directs it to scrubbing centers located in global content distribution super points of presence (Super POPs). This add-on service option can help reduce disruption caused by large, short and frequent DDoS attacks without a rerouting delay to help you always maintain availability. Detects and mitigates attacks automatically. As you move more services to the cloud, internet connectivity becomes crucial. Any downtime caused by DDoS attacks can impact internet service and access to your applications. If you don't currently have a DDoS mitigation service, take our self-assessment by answering the questions below to determine your risk level for DDoS attacks. Great job! Your business is at low risk for experiencing the impacts of a DDoS attack. For more information on today's top cyberthreats, read the . Your business is at risk for experiencing the impacts of a DDoS attack. Please Contact your Verizon sales representative as soon as possible to discuss how Verizon can help protect your business from DDoS attacks and build an incident response plan to mitigate your biggest security threats. Your business is at HIGH RISK for experiencing the impacts of a DDoS attack. Please Contact your Verizon sales representative as soon as possible to discuss how Verizon can help protect your business from DDoS attacks and build an incident response plan to mitigate your biggest security threats. This assessment is intended to provide a quick overview of how at risk your business may be should it suffer a DDoS attack. Results may vary and even businesses with low risk may be impacted by a DDoS attack. If you are currently experiencing a DDoS attack, please call your Verizon Sales rep immediately for DDoS Emergency Response. Proven security authority,years of security experiencesecurity events processed yearly on average,countries with scrubbing center support,Today's threat landscape is shifting. Get the latest updates on real-world breaches and help safeguard your organization from cybersecurity attacks. Learn the ins and out of DDoS attacks, and how to identify and prevent them. DDoS attacks grew from a 2022 median of 1.4 gigabytes per second (Gbps) to 2.2 Gbps in 2023.* Learn how DDoS Shield can help. Help manage the bad traffic and keep your apps functioning normally. Protect users, devices and locations with cloud-based secure access tools. Manage security tools in a fully implemented network. A DDoS attack is an amplified version of a denial-of-service (DoS) attack. In a DoS attack, a single source, usually a computer, maliciously floods a targeted resource—a web server, a network server or a computer—with more traffic than it can handle. In a DDoS attack, the attack is distributed—meaning the attackers have multiplied the malicious traffic by using multiple compromised systems—which could include computers, servers, smartphones and other networked resources, such as Internet of Things (IoT) devices—as attack sources. DDoS attacks can generate tremendous amounts of traffic, snarling the targeted server, service or network until it chokes. DDoS mitigation is all about network resilience. Networks need to function without interruption. However, perimeter security doesn't often provide sufficient protection. To prevent DDoS attacks on the cloud, IT and security teams must ensure that the perimeter is secure and that firewall rules regarding dropping packets are firmly established. The main focus should be on prevention and mitigation. Some of the most common tools and strategies to do so include:,Content delivery networks that automatically spread out traffic across thousands of servers, minimizing the chances that a tidal wave of toxic traffic overwhelms the targeted organization,Advanced firewalls that add intrusion prevention and application-specific functionality to traditional firewalls,Traffic scrubbing that redirects malicious traffic to data centers to scrub attack traffic,Source-rate limiting that blocks excess traffic from the source of an attack,DDoS Shield, Verizon's DDoS mitigation service, helps lift the burden of protecting yourself against DDoS attacks by giving you the intelligence to help distinguish good traffic from bad traffic, and the capacity you need to combat large-volume attacks. It offers a highly-scalable attack mitigation service that helps you tackle today's sophisticated and high-volume DDoS attacks. Plus, it works across your enterprise environment to alleviate the burden on your network and perimeter systems, and helps maintain continued availability to your customers. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. By continuing, you agree to the use of these capabilities for a better experience and other purposes. Learn more in our .
Business Ethernet Network Services

Maximize control of your cloud, data center and office connectivity. MEF Certified Ethernet links locations, remote sites, data centers and corporate LANs for high-speed, secure and dedicated-capacity connectivity with the option to retain routing control. Uses the shortest path available at the time to deliver traffic to a designated endpoint,Provides automated, dynamic, point-to-point routing, enabling high performance and efficiency,Allows use of a predefined path within the United States to a designated endpoint to provide predictable latency between two or more sites in the United States for consistent application performance,Available as a restorable or unprotected connection that can be used to define a backup (failover) path for application delivery assurance,Can standardize connectivity for dispersed offices and locations, such as in any-to-any regional networks,Uses Media Access Control (MAC), or physical, addresses for networking,Connect multiple offices, remote sites, cloud service providers and vendors with highly secure, scalable bandwidth; dedicated routing and switching; low latency; and Quality of Service support. Count on our fully redundant fiber-optic core with up to 100% network availability. Get speeds up to 10 Gbps within a metro area, across the country or around the world to connect headquarters, branches, data centers or the cloud. Dynamically modify your network with our self-service options to proactively and quickly address changing business needs. Dedicated bandwidth helps ensure critical application performance with high service availability, low latency and secure connections. Designed to enable secure communications with dedicated connections and circuit-switched technology that employs multiple protection capabilities. This familiar technology simplifies provisioning and management of hardware devices. Dynamic Network Manager, our innovative interface, allows you to actively monitor current utilization in near real time and manage bandwidth on demand. Based on MEF standards, our E-Line application programming interfaces (APIs) enable you to easily qualify orders, obtain pricing and submit orders. Software Defined Interconnect, available for all Verizon Ethernet Services, enables same-day access to 200+ cloud service providers with software-driven, automated, no-touch connections to the cloud and data centers. Prioritize critical business applications using multiple Class of Service (CoS) queues; each CoS is scalable to the full service bandwidth. Options to retain control and privacy of routing tables provide additional layers of security for highly sensitive data. Consistent upload and download speeds help provide reliable application performance. Contract Modification for the extension of the Global Network Solutions (GNS) circuit orders with the Department of Defense (DoD). miles of global fiber,a Leader in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Global WAN Services¹invested in our network since 2000,of Fortune 500 companies supported,When Cintas realized the importance of having all its locations on a secure, reliable, fast and flexible network, it turned to Verizon SD WAN and networking. Verizon Business secured a $98M Modification to extend circuit orders with the Department of Defense. These orders will enhance point to point communication with cutting-edge enterprise Ethernet service. Control the traffic on your local or wide area networks with dedicated, reliable and secure Verizon Ethernet Services. Rapidly scale and improve agility with a flexible network. A wide area data networking service which provides any-to-any connectivity to transport customer data between customer sites. Deploy an application-driven, agile and secure network supported by Verizon Managed Network Services. Choose from fully managed and self-managed multi-cloud options to fit your organization's needs. We can meet a wide variety of network connectivity needs with a full suite of products and services, including:Our team is ready to help you determine which Ethernet solution is best for you. Some key considerations may include:,Verizon has a global reach, providing network coverage in over 90 countries. Software Defined Interconnect offers secure, fixed-cost cloud connections globally to 217+ cloud providers for Verizon Ethernet services. Ethernet Services, a familiar connectivity technology that has been used since the 1980s, provides connectivity that helps businesses securely and reliably scale and extend their networks to wherever needed, including offices, data centers and business sites. This configuration of Ethernet uses the shortest path available at the time to deliver traffic to a designated endpoint. It's automated, dynamic, point-to-point routing for high performance and efficiency. ¹Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Global Wan Services: Danellie Young, Lisa Pierce, Gaspar Valdivia, Karen Brown; March 24, 2025. GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and MAGIC QUADRANT is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. By continuing, you agree to the use of these capabilities for a better experience and other purposes. Learn more in our .
Verizon Business expands Virtual Network Services portfolio with Cisco’s ENCS

Verizon Business Group is expanding its Virtualized Network Services portfolio, adding Cisco’s Enterprise Network Compute System (ENCS) to its existing catalog of compute devices.
Learn more

Verizon Business and Wipro partner with Network-as-a-Service offering

Verizon Business, today announced a global Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) partnership with Wipro Limited that will accelerate the network modernization and cloud transformation journey for businesses.
Learn more

Verizon Business delivers network transformation services to HUB International

Verizon to build customized managed network services for over 450 HUB offices in the US and Canada
Learn more

CES Technologies: Temporary Internet Services For Events Business

Learn how Verizon and CES Technologies improve network connectivity at large events such as concerts, sporting events, fashion shows, corporate conferences and more.
Read Now

Private 5G Network & Associated British Ports Business

Learn how Verizon’s Private 5G Network is giving Associated British Ports (ABP) control, security and agility in operating one of the U.K.’s largest ports.
Read Now

Holland Ridge Farms Blooms With New Private Wireless Network Business

Learn how Holland Ridge Farms overcame its initial customer experience challenges with a private wireless network.
Read Now
