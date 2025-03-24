network security as a service

Network Infrastructure as a Service

Explore our innovative solutions by chatting now with a business specialist. Get a custom, virtualized network to help enable rapid scalability, improve agility, monitor performance and optimize costs. This is . See the potential savings of moving to a modern NaaS network. Read how NaaS helps address disruption and enable innovation with a network that is intelligent, agile and cloud-centric. Verizon manages more than 4,300 networks globally. Below are a few examples of how we have helped drive network transformation for our customers. Our Managed SD WAN, Private IP, and Professional Services improve resilience, flexibility and scalability for over 700 Bayer sites in 91 countries. We helped improve network agility with a unified global platform. Bertelsmann can now scale quickly to accommodate seasonal fluctuations in customer service, finance, telecoms and energy supply businesses with SD WAN. This global supplier of food and beverage ingredients is supporting business growth with Software-Defined WAN (SD WAN) which enables the seamless addition of endpoints. Verizon is deploying a Network as a Service (NaaS) solution for more than 9,000 Walgreens and Duane Reade retail locations. Walgreens is utilizing Verizon's connectivity, network and security technologies to enable their digital transformation.
Network Security and Cloud Security Solutions

Help reduce complexity, control costs, and fortify your network infrastructure at the edge and beyond. Help simplify management and policy enforcement. Help keep applications up to date, properly configured and secure. Help protect against breaches while allowing trusted users to securely and directly connect to protected resources from virtually anywhere. Help reduce the impact of high-volume attacks. Help protect users, devices and locations with cloud-based access tools. Manage network and cloud security across locations and devices. Help stay informed on the latest threats by keeping devices up to date and working optimally. Help mitigate the effects of sophisticated distributed-denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks. Get a managed security service that helps assist with compliance with U.S. federal agencies. Help keep your business safe from malware, online threats and malicious contents, with no installation or IT support required. Help secure remote access for your highly mobile workforce. Secure your business with enhanced protection—and a bird's-eye view of your network security—so you can focus on what matters. Today's threat landscape is shifting. Get the latest updates on real-world breaches and help safeguard your organization from cybersecurity attacks. Learn about the latest mobile security threats and how to help protect your organization. An IT network is a system of interconnected computers and devices that provide storage and computing power, share data with each other, and connect to the public internet, so you can use cloud computing technologies and web-based resources. Network security is designed to help protect your network from inbound attacks or potential negligence or abuse by insiders. Verizon's network and cloud security solutions offer a range of products to help keep devices and infrastructure safe from cyberthreats. Cybersecurity helps defend against digital threats on multiple fronts, including unauthorized access and data breaches. Network security is a subset of cybersecurity and focuses on helping to protect the computer network from unauthorized access and disruptions.
Managed Network Services

Trust us to help you manage the day-to-day tasks that help keep your network secure and agile. Trusted expertise in presales engineering and flexible, modern network and security solutions to provide services designed for your organizational priorities. Use IT resources more efficiently by leveraging network management services that can integrate data with your IT service management (ITSM) platform tools. Increase business agility with automated, cloud-controlled, managed network services capabilities that can scale and grow with your business needs. Modernize your IT infrastructure with proactive application performance insights and more automated network problem resolution support. For your transformation journey, let Verizon build, manage and support your network, while you focus on growing your business. Deploy an application-driven, agile and secure network supported by Verizon Managed Network Services. Add comprehensive LAN switch and wireless LAN device management services to your IT toolbox. Leverage artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) to help simplify network management. Secure Gateway extends your WAN environments to remote locations and users. Target handed day-to-day network operations over to Verizon and focused on improving its employees' and guests' experiences. Verizon's network and managed services have helped Cintas pursue an IT infrastructure upgrade that has transformed communications across 400 locations. Discover how Verizon's modern network architectures can help speed product development and identify process improvements that drive productivity. Read why Gartner has recognized us as a Leader in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Global WAN Services 19 consecutive times.¹ Recognized for Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision. Learn how Verizon is helping enterprises improve network performance and reduce operational costs with Ai-powered digital transformation. Read the ISG briefing note that illustrates how Verizon is investing in cloud-native contemporary platforms to improve service delivery and customer satisfaction. In this write-up, you'll learn how Verizon excels in many of the criteria in the managed software-defined wide area network space. Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Global Wan Services: Danellie Young, Lisa Pierce, Gaspar Valdivia, Karen Brown; March 24, 2025. GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and MAGIC QUADRANT is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. These cookies do not store any personally identifiable information. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit.
Verizon Business and Wipro partner with Network-as-a-Service offering

Verizon Business, today announced a global Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) partnership with Wipro Limited that will accelerate the network modernization and cloud transformation journey for businesses.
Verizon Business expands Virtual Network Services portfolio with Cisco’s ENCS

Verizon Business Group is expanding its Virtualized Network Services portfolio, adding Cisco’s Enterprise Network Compute System (ENCS) to its existing catalog of compute devices.
Verizon Business delivers network transformation services to HUB International

Verizon to build customized managed network services for over 450 HUB offices in the US and Canada
Case Studies related to "network security as a service"

CES Technologies: Temporary Internet Services For Events Business

Learn how Verizon and CES Technologies improve network connectivity at large events such as concerts, sporting events, fashion shows, corporate conferences and more.
Private 5G Network & Associated British Ports Business

Learn how Verizon’s Private 5G Network is giving Associated British Ports (ABP) control, security and agility in operating one of the U.K.’s largest ports.
Holland Ridge Farms Blooms With New Private Wireless Network Business

Learn how Holland Ridge Farms overcame its initial customer experience challenges with a private wireless network.
Ashburn, Virginia, United States(based on your internet address)