network security solutions company

Networking Solutions & Services

Set a foundation for innovation with solutions and strategy help from Verizon. Provides more efficient network resources with an extensible service model, where costs and resources are optimized to support business success,Automates and centralizes control and visibility of network resources, leveraging Verizon tools and expertise,Allows for more flexible, programmable network resources that can scale up and down to adjust to your business needs,Provides a modern, programmable network foundation to enable world-class experiences and evolve as technology changesMeet the solution suite that empowers your business to take full advantage of new, powerful AI capabilities when, where and how you need them. Manage your network with a suite of tools and services to rapidly scale and help improve agility with your virtualized flexible network. As your network grows, demands on your time and resources grow. We can help you stay focused on your strategic goals by managing tasks required to keep your network secure, agile and scalable. Deploy an application-driven, agile and secure network supported by Verizon Managed Network Services. Add comprehensive LAN switch and wireless LAN device management services to your IT toolbox. Drive business agility and connect your employees, customers and suppliers wherever they work, play, shop and more—with our connectivity solutions. Choose from fully managed and self-managed multi-cloud options to fit your organization's needs. Deploy a wide area data networking service providing any-to-any connectivity to transport customer data between customer sites. Virtual networks can boost your agility with fast, on-demand delivery. Plus, we can help simplify your network and increase your efficiency. Keep your equipment running at full speed with our end-to-end maintenance plans. Unlock the power of simple with seamless integration, easy scalability and rich, actionable insights, while ensuring your network is ready for what's next. Recognized as a leader, year after year,Network as a Service (NaaS) Provider of the Year, North America, MEF Awards 2023,a Leader in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Global WAN Services¹Best On-Demand MEF 3.0 Carrier Ethernet Service Provider of the Year, Global, MEF Excellence Awards 2023,Use this tool to calculate your potential ROI  and generate a personalized report. In this white paper, find out how the flexibility of NaaS is different from the traditional as-a-service cloud model—and why that's important for your business. In this write-up, you'll learn how Verizon excels in many of the criteria in the managed software-defined wide area network space. In this article, you'll read how a security company like Prosegur finds the connectivity it requires with Verizon LTE Business Internet. Discover how Verizon's modern network architectures can help speed product development and identify process improvements that drive productivity. ¹Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Global Wan Services: Danellie Young, Lisa Pierce, Gaspar Valdivia, Karen Brown; March 24, 2025. GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and MAGIC QUADRANT is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Network Security Solutions: Cybersecurity & Data Protection

Optimize your security operations with a comprehensive and proven portfolio of managed and professional security services and solutions. Employ network embedded security capabilities across the end-to-end Verizon (5G, Network) spectrum,Deep network visibility and tech partner integrations provide faster and higher-fidelity detection and response to threats. Identify, assess, quantify and manage risk, compliance, threats and vulnerabilities with world-class threat intelligence and global network visibility. Help safeguard applications, users and data from cyber threats, strengthen security posture and improve operational efficiency with new advanced cybersecurity solutions from Verizon and Accenture. Create a scalable and customizable security operations solution that leverages our extensive experience and your previous investments,Augment your existing security platforms and personnel with seasoned analysts and actionable intelligence. Help improve your cybersecurity with security monitoring, security analytics, alerts and customizable services from our Security Operations Center (SOC) experts. Help monitor potential threats with a tailored security service. Help secure your system with accurate threat assessment data. A connection to the web is essential—but that doesn't mean you should let the web be a tool for cyberattackers. Protect your web applications and connected devices so you can continue to operate while limiting risks. As the number of mobile devices across businesses continues to grow, so does the ever-evolving variety of apps required for day-to-day operations. That creates new and evolving security challenges to protect sensitive data against bad actors. Mobile Threat Defense solutions help you reduce risk and protect your devices, apps and data against these threats. Gain detailed visibility and management of smartphones, tablets and hotspots in mobile environments without compromising user experience, data security or privacy. Dark web threats. Cybercriminal patterns. Effective defense strategies. Dive into the latest Intelligence Briefing and help your business stay a step ahead. Today's threat landscape is shifting. Get the latest updates on real-world breaches and help safeguard your organization from cybersecurity attacks. Learn how to get to the root of your payment security strategy to better address PCI DSS v4.0 compliance requirements. Learn about the latest mobile security threats and how to help protect your organization. The Verizon Threat Research Advisory Center (VTRAC) team helps organizations improve infrastructure defense, mitigate risk and respond to cyberthreats. Help protect your organization from today's social engineering tactics and threats.
SASE Security Solutions for Business Business

Transition to a SASE solution that enables security to be woven into your hybrid network, priming you for frictionless business growth. Investing in SASE can help you meet diverse business goals. The path there can be littered with many hurdles such as technology interoperability and agreeing priorities. But when implemented effectively, SASE will enable you to:,Implement a common, zero-trust based approach across the business to ensure greater protection against attacks and data loss. Minimize the number of security technologies your teams have to manage and maintain. Scale quickly while still being able to optimise both network performance and security. Increase your risk confidence with the knowledge that critical assets and data have homogenized security policies applied. Consolidate underutilized or redundant technologies to help streamline your costs. Make mergers and acquisitions (M&A) easier through more efficient adding and removing of users and applications. Deploy new applications and users faster by moving your operations to the cloud. Optimize application routing wherever the user may be connected to the network, and provide a consistent user experience. Leverage SD WAN that can increase your overall performance through a combination of caching, application organization, secure connectivity and intelligent path control. Reduce the complexity of your IT infrastructure by consolidating network and security into a unified cloud-based technology stack. The IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Managed SD-WAN/SASE Services 2023 Vendor Assessment has named Verizon a Leader. Implementing SASE is complex. It comprises multiple technologies and requires migrating thousands of users, often across hundreds of business locations. Taking a phased approach that prioritizes your most critical business needs will help you overcome the challenges large enterprises face when embarking upon a SASE migration.. Defining a target operating model will help you pinpoint your desired end state and help you determine how, and by whom, your policies should be managed. Choosing a vendor that can meet all your business and technical requirements requires analysis and consideration because features across SASE technology can vary. Creating a roadmap that outlines the phases of your program of work will help ensure your SASE transition is handled effectively and with minimal disruption to your business. See the potential savings of moving to a SASE framework. See which SASE vendors are recognised in the first Magic Quadrant for Single-Vendor SASE report. We have 20 years of experience in the design, deployment, and management of network and security infrastructure. We have been designing, implementing and managing integrated solutions that provide a secure network perimeter around enterprise IT environments for over a decade. Subscribe to get expert tips and information from Verizon. Market Guide for Single-Vendor SASE, Neil Macdonald, John Watts, Jonathan Forest, Andrew Lerner, 28 September 2022. GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Network Services, Global. Published: 21 February 2022. Analyst(s): Neil Rickard | Bjarne Munch | Danellie Young | Karen Brown. Verizon Business today announced a new, turn-key private networking solution with Celona, that will accelerate the use of private 5G to support a new generation of business initiatives.
Verizon Business announced a partnership with Extreme Networks, Inc., to deploy wireless connectivity solutions at Liverpool FC's Anfield Stadium
Learn how a small town's law enforcement technology is helping police officers keep the public and citizens safe with solutions like mobile device management.
Read customer success stories on remote internet solutions from Verizon. Discover how Verizon has helped facilitate projects using remote internet access.
Learn how the Harris County Center and Sheriff's Office have transformed the law enforcement role in crisis intervention for the county with this case study from Verizon.
