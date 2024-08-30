How Federal and State Government Agencies can Prepare for New PCI DSS Compliance Business

We've got some great deals going on right now exclusively for our online customers... chat now to hear more! Author: Christopher Tozzi,Public sector agencies that process credit and debit card transactions the framework and maintain PCI DSS compliance. However, a new version of those regulations, , is set to take effect in 2024. These new regulations require agencies to adapt to updated and additional PCI DSS compliance requirements. This is the most significant update to the PCI DSS since its initial release in 2004. What are the new requirements that will impact how government agencies collect and process credit and debit card transactions?,And what can public sector organizations begin doing to maintain compliance with ?,What is PCI DSS?,The PCI DSS framework contains a catalog of baseline security requirements to help to develop and maintain a secure environment to protect payment card account data against unauthorized access and compromise. Any organization—including businesses and public sector agencies—that accepts credit or debit card payments from companies such as Mastercard and Visa should . Failure to meet PCI DSS compliance rules can trigger significant fines, and it can eventually result in card processors choosing to block non-compliant organizations . PCI DSS v4.0 is the latest set of requirements for the public sector,The release of PCI DSS v4.0 is the most substantial update to the PCI Standard in 17 years—since the release of DSS 1.0 in 2004. At first glance, organizations will notice several significant changes introduced by PCI DSS v4.0. While v4.0 doesn't alter the fundamental structure of the PCI Standard, and PCI DSS v4.0 still has the familiar Control Objectives and 12 Key Requirements introduced in 2006, the new version enacts multiple changes to reflect the aims of evolving objectives and requirements. The PCI DSS v4.0 was released in 2022 and , with some requirements not mandated until March 2025. PCI DSS v4.0 includes dozens of that did not exist in earlier releases of the Standard. Ten significant PCI DSS v4.0 requirement changes,Here are some of the changes most likely to impact public sector organizations. Anti-phishing rules,PCI DSS v4.0 Requirement 5.4.1 mandates that organizations take steps to mitigate the risk of phishing. Phishing attacks—in which in a bid to trick employees into handing over sensitive information—present a particular risk for public sector agencies because the names and contact information of public organization employees are often readily available through websites or public databases. This makes it particularly easy for attackers to identify employees that they can attempt to impersonate and then target as part of a phishing campaign. In response to this risk, implementing both can help public sector agencies meet the new anti-phishing requirements of PCI DSS v4.0. Public agencies should ensure that they to recognize and resist phishing attacks. In addition, installing anti-phishing tools within IT systems can help to mitigate phishing risks by detecting suspicious communications sent to public employees via email, text or other systems. Patch management,According to Requirement 6.3.2, which takes effect in March 2025, organizations must maintain an inventory of bespoke and custom software to facilitate vulnerability and patch management. Here again, this requirement is likely to pose a special challenge for government agencies, which, according to the website Government Technology, have historically programs and Agencies will likely need a more . They may need to implement new tools and processes to ensure they know the hardware and software assets they have, when patches are available for their software and how they can quickly apply patches to minimize the risk of vulnerabilities that attackers could exploit. Web application security,Another new rule that goes into effect in March 2025—Requirement 6.4.2—mandates that organizations deploy cybersecurity software that continually detects and prevents web-based attacks against web applications. Some public sector agencies may already have this type of solution in place to protect their websites. Those that do not may need to build stronger defenses in order to comply with PCI DSS v4.0. This requires them to first understand the multiple —which include malicious hacks, malware, social engineering and other types of risks. Once the causes are understood, these agencies must then implement tools that can keep their applications safe—such as performing web application vulnerability scanning, , scanners and . Stronger network security,In addition to enhancing application security, the new PCI DSS requirements include updated network security rules. Keeping certificates up to date has long been a network security best practice, but public sector agencies sometimes struggle to and update them continuously. Going forward, it will be essential to correct certificate management weaknesses in order to maintain . According to Requirement 4.2.1, all organizations must maintain up-to-date digital certificates to help authenticate secure devices that connect to their networks and that . How to get ready for PCI DSS v4.0,Here are some helpful steps to get started:,This edition of the PSR explores a toolbox of management methods, models and frameworks to help your organization simplify the complexities of payment security while adapting to the new PSS DSS requirements. This special set of management tools is designed to harness the combined capabilities within public sector agencies and establish better management of PCI security programs by helping plan, design, navigate, fix and maybe even rescue your agency on its journey through changing waters. With less than a year before PCI DSS v4.0 takes effect, now is the time for the public sector to . PCI DSS, page 11. Ibid, page 29. Ibid, page 12. Ibid, page 29. If you'd like to receive new articles, solutions briefs, whitepapers and more—just let us know. . * Indicates a required field. We will follow up from your contact request using the information provided. Choose your country to view contact details. Manage your account or get tools and information. These cookies are necessary for the website to function and cannot be switched off in our systems. They are usually only set in response to actions made by you which amount to a request for services, such as setting your privacy preferences, logging in or filling in forms. You can set your browser to block or alert you about these cookies, but some parts of the site will not then work. These cookies do not store any personally identifiable information. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. BackClear Filters,All Consent Allowed