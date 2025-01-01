offers on google pixel

Department of Defense Agency Solutions

Build smart, connected bases and installations with advanced network solutions, from a partner with the expertise your mission needs. Become a future-ready smart base and improve situational awareness by connecting your technology with 4G/5G devices and business internet. A smart military base is one where technology works seamlessly to enhance every aspect of military operations and readiness, and the quality of life for military families and civilian partners. Learn how Verizon can support a transformation to a smart-base today. Discover how Miramar leverages our 5G Ultra Wideband network to test concepts on autonomous vehicles, energy management and intelligent gate security. See how our wireless business internet can provide agile, reliable networks to help keep you connected wherever your mission takes you. Learn how our technology solutions and robust service capabilities can help you build a more modern and connected base. As data sharing has increased across mobile devices, learn how to evaluate a mobile platform's security with respect to the needs of your government agency. The National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) is set to revolutionize connectivity for the military, paving the way for cutting-edge technology, such as wireless business internet. Explore highlights from SuperComputing 23 (SC23) and how high-performance computing, 5G and transformative initiatives are shaping our connected world. Discover how cutting-edge 5G technology is revolutionizing readiness and opening doors to more immersive, adaptable training scenarios for the DoD. By using a private 5G network, DoD bases can seamlessly achieve their missions and solve connectivity issues. Get insights from the U.S. Air Force, GSA and Department of Veterans Affairs to discover how 5G is reshaping government operations and public services. Learn how wireless connectivity is helping empower our nation's forces with enhanced agility, security and efficiency. The DoD is adding airborne-to-ground 5G connectivity to aircraft and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) that helps with mission-critical asset and personnel management. The DoD is prioritizing projects, tests and use cases that will lay the foundation for widespread 5G adoption. Traditional wired connectivity isn't standing up to Department of Defense's communications needs in the digital age. How can Fixed Wireless Access help?,Find out how military and industry collaboration is driving success at the 5G Living Lab (part 1), and how VR and AR are delivering value for the DoD (part 2). Hear how rapid drone mapping technologies can help the DoD safeguard remote bases and empower public safety teams during critical events, like the Maui wildfires. Listen to experts discuss how wearables can improve overall training and keep people connected with GPS tracking, health monitoring and messaging. With a combination of both private and commercial 5G, the DoD can provide optimal solutions for the military—including enhanced logistics, tracking and vehicle maintenance. Watch Verizon and Google Pixel experts dissect the tactics and methodologies essential for achieving comprehensive visibility across the entire mobile attack lifecycle. Learn how fixed wireless access (FWA) is enhancing or replacing legacy wireline solutions and is playing an increasingly crucial role in supporting federal missions. Learn how the DoD can test AI concepts using 5G connectivity in lab environments and real-world settings. Watch a moderated fireside chat on 5G mobile edge computing (MEC) and how it can make a big impact on the needs of the military. Verizon joined government and industry leaders to discuss the many benefits, challenges and opportunities for 5G technology. See how pairing Verizon 5G technology with Taqtile's Manifest solution could help frontline troops conduct operations on real-world equipment. Discover how 5G and augmented reality (AR) solutions can help enhance safety and productivity by remotely delivering on-the-job expertise and knowledge. Learn how 5G and Mapware can help improve operational planning by digitizing geospatial intelligence in high fidelity. Verizon and Boldyn Networks are building a 5G solution for military personnel in Texas and New Mexico to help enhance wireless coverage and network services. Verizon is providing 5G coverage to the U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii's Helemano Military Reservation (HMR) via a newly constructed cell tower, nicknamed the Dragon Tower. Network as a Service (NaaS) solutions help agencies modernize IT systems easily and securely—with a scalable virtualized network. Learn how fast, reliable connectivity and artificial intelligence (AI) are fueling the DoD's efforts to prepare for the future. From streamlining operations to enhancing security measures, learn how leaders are helping shape the future of cybersecurity for the DoD and Homeland Security. Outdated tech and unpredictable networks can pose challenges for State diplomats around the world. Explore how tech shapes modern diplomacy in austere environments. Overcome network security and performance challenges by building a resilient private global network for real-time communications and rapid decision-making. Advancements in network technology are key for future DoD missions, but the lingering presence of time-division multiplexing (TDM) threatens to impede progress. Aligned to zero trust capabilities, a private WAN provides an enhanced security posture and helps mitigate risks associated with exposed data traffic. Leaders from CISA, the Army Cyber Command and JFHQ-DODIN share how they're improving cyber capabilities and resiliency for public and private sector organizations. Learn how the DoD's AI adoption strategy requires critical infrastructure updates to support operational efficiency and national security. The Department of Defense is modernizing its dispersed and fragmented networks. From enhanced security measures to seamless integration, discover how these innovations are transforming defense communications. Get a unique perspective from government security experts about how to create a successful cybersecurity strategy and the challenges involved. Learn from a Verizon expert and top leaders from the military and government as they discuss emerging technologies and their potential to revolutionize modern defenses. Learn from experts at the Defense One Tech Summit 2023 as they discuss how time-division multiplexing (TDM) networks are becoming increasingly costly to maintain and operate. Help protect your valuable networks and data, while bolstering your agency's mission. Explore how to leverage a strategy called Defense In-Depth to purposefully layer tools to protect your network from cyber attacks. Learn from a Verizon expert about challenges you'll face when determining what to log, how much to log and how long to keep logs. Find out how cyber kill chains can help you measure the effectiveness of cyber defense tools as well as add security. Since the DoD established a special team in 2022 to lead 5G adoption, this transformative technology has been at the forefront of AI and IoT solutions. In our podcast Verizon's Bryan Schromsky and Larry Palkendo discuss the challenges and solutions associated with 5G security for the DoD. Listen to experts break down the benefits of hardening federal infrastructure, and the different quantum types, threats, and zero trust compatibility. Hear industry experts from Verizon and Zscaler discuss how defense agencies can create roadmaps for bringing the new DoD zero trust strategy to life. Discover how Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) is becoming important as federal agencies embrace cloud-based applications that create a distributed network as well as offer low latency and high throughput. Hear how quantum key distribution (QKD) leverages quantum mechanics and may become the future of government cybersecurity. This year, we analyzed 30,458 real-world security incidents. Find out which cyber threats your organization might be up against. Zero trust is the ultimate expression of the trust-but-verify philosophy, and it fundamentally changes the way agencies are protected. Learn how to combat the threat of ransomware as it continues to impact government agencies. Learn best practices and get expert insights on how to counter this persistent threat. Learn how to assess your agency's cybersecurity and vulnerabilities. Secure communications and modernize IT infrastructure by leveraging our strong partner ecosystem and reliable resources. Learn how 5G and multi-access edge computing (MEC) are about to transform how special ops teams operate in austere zones. Discover how understanding zero trust architecture and how to integrate it within your organization can help you meet government mandates. Learn about the quantum internet and how you can prepare your agency to benefit from it. Learn five ways agencies can collect, manage and use the ever-increasing amount of data being generated. Explore how SD-WAN can empower the intelligence community with resilience, performance, visibility and security. Help improve collaboration, act quickly and provide consistent services—all with Verizon's advanced network solutions for government contract vehicles. Verizon helps agencies procure secure, diversified technology beyond phones and tablets—such as data plans, 4G/5G internet, laptops and wearables—to support mission-critical activities. Through the Next Generation Enterprise Network (NGEN) Service Management, Integration and Transport (SMIT) contract, the Leidos/Verizon team provides secure end-to-end IT services across networks for the Navy and Marine Corps. Accelerate modernization efforts, save time and manage costs with our scalable solutions built to help you support constituents and meet mission-critical goals. Improve performance and efficiency with our advanced IT solutions that help you address federal government standards. We offer various purchasing and procurement options with attractive terms and pricing. The Department of Defense is set to revolutionize military wireless communication. Learn how the Spiral 4 contract vehicle will support the adoption of next-gen communications technology that goes beyond phones and tablets. Current Navy and Marine Corps communications tech includes many disparate vendors and outdated systems, creating a need for centralization and enhanced base modernization. Verizon Public Sector has been competitively awarded a $15 million task order with Navy Morale, Welfare, and Recreation (MWR) through the EIS contract vehicle to deliver voice and data services. Learn how NGEN SMIT is helping to modernize the Navy's IT infrastructure with advanced tools, like service management, service integration and transport services. With the NGEN SMIT contract vehicle, the Leidos and Verizon team can help the Navy and Marine Corps modernize legacy technologies to improve security, agility, productivity and collaboration. The Department of the Navy (DON) has selected Verizon to provide cost-effective wireless devices and services for 10 years through the Spiral 4 contract vehicle. Call sales,Chat with us,Have us contact you,Get updates,Already have an account?,* Required,The information provided will be used in accordance with our terms set out in our . Please confirm you have read and understood this Notice,Verizon may wish to contact you in the future concerning its products and/or services. If you would like to receive these communications from Verizon, indicate by selecting from the dropdown menu below. Please note that you can unsubscribe or update your preferences at any time. By submitting the form, you are agreeing to receive insights, reports and other information from Verizon and affiliated companies in accordance with our . California residents can view our California Privacy Notice . These cookies are necessary for the website to function and cannot be switched off in our systems. They are usually only set in response to actions made by you which amount to a request for services, such as setting your privacy preferences, logging in or filling in forms. You can set your browser to block or alert you about these cookies, but some parts of the site will not then work. These cookies do not store any personally identifiable information. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. BackClear Filters,All Consent AllowedWe use technologies to collect and share information about your use of our site. By continuing, you agree to the use of these capabilities for a better experience and other purposes. Learn more in our .