office laptop

Is Wireless Internet for Working From Home Right For Your Organization Business

We've got some great deals going on right now exclusively for our online customers... chat now to hear more! Author: Nick Reese,Today's enterprise applications benefit from fast, reliable and secure internet access—something that may have been taken for granted when working from the office. With remaining a permanent feature for many organizations, employers and employees alike may need to rethink their internet for working from home. Just like workers in the office, remote workers can depend on technology such as the cloud, , analytics platforms and machine learning to do their work. These applications can create and consume enormous amounts of bandwidth that a residential internet connection may not be able to accommodate. As companies embrace remote and hybrid work, it makes sense to take a close look at the technology that their employees use. Just as employees may have a work-issued smartphone and laptop for working at home, some organizations are now supplying to ensure employees can stay productive and secure. In order to replicate the in-office enterprise internet experience within the homes of remote workers, businesses can use wireless technology, sometimes called to deliver an ultra-fast and reliable connection. Wireless business internet vs. traditional, wired internet service?,is typically a fixed wireless access (FWA) solution that provides business-grade internet connectivity. Wireless signals are sent from nearby cell phone towers and received by a specialized router inside the employee's house. The employee then connects to this router for their Wi-Fi network, allowing them to access business internet for work. For some low-bandwidth tasks such as email, messaging or using internet-based applications, wireless business internet provides connectivity that allows them to leverage the same level of applications and productivity at home as they do in the office. Residential home internet connections may lack the bandwidth, security features and reliability that business users require, especially if an employee working at home has to share that internet connection with a partner, children or roommates who consume bandwidth for their own work or activities such as online gaming or video streaming. At the same time, a residential internet router might not be built to provide the same level of assurance and enterprise-grade security features as the hardware back at the office, exposing corporate networks to unnecessary risk. Examples of wireless internet for working from home,Working from home with fast and reliable internet is necessary for many professions and the applications they use. Here are a few ways wireless connectivity can unlock new capabilities and increased productivity for remote employees. The benefits of wireless business internet for working from home,With a wireless connection to the internet for working from home, employees and their organizations can address disadvantages remote workers may have previously struggled with compared to an in-office experience. While it's possible to run a hardwired enterprise internet connection to an employee's house similar to what you would have in a new office or branch, that approach simply isn't always scalable, cost-effective or even necessary. Organizations may need to deploy business-level internet for working from home to dozens, hundreds or even thousands of employees that will be working in an environment where a limited number of assets are leveraging the connection (i.e. laptop, corporate phone & printer only). By deploying a wireless work from home internet solution, you can save on the installation, maintenance and management overhead enterprise grade lines would require—not to mention the long wait it could potentially take to coordinate installation. In fact, most employees will be able to within minutes, and without any tech support at all. Because the router is controlled by the employer, the corporate IT team can profile equipment in advance and maintain visibility into the employee's network bandwidth, latency and security, keeping them in control of how employees connect while allowing them to ensure a smooth and efficient onboarding and maintenance experience for their most important asset: their employees. At the same time, the wireless business internet router is usually deployed and maintained by the internet service provider, allowing IT to offload those tasks, so they can focus on other initiatives. Unlock enterprise internet at home with Verizon Wireless Business Internet,With , your employees can enjoy an enterprise internet experience even when working from home. Not only does Verizon Wireless Business Internet allow employees to access and leverage the same applications as colleagues back at the office, but it also gives them the same reliable and secure connectivity. This fast and scalable fixed wireless internet access solution makes it simple to get employees working with speeds up to 400 Mbps, delivering all the speed, capacity, reliability and security that employees need to work effectively. Equipment can be set up by the employees themselves, while maintenance and troubleshooting are handled by Verizon's experts. This takes these time-consuming tasks off the hands of the corporate IT team, so employees can get connected without burdening limited internal resources. Learn more about how Verizon can help to into business-grade workspaces, with flexible solutions customized to your business needs. If you'd like to receive new articles, solutions briefs, whitepapers and more—just let us know. . * Indicates a required field. We will follow up from your contact request using the information provided. Choose your country to view contact details. Manage your account or get tools and information. These cookies are necessary for the website to function and cannot be switched off in our systems. They are usually only set in response to actions made by you which amount to a request for services, such as setting your privacy preferences, logging in or filling in forms. You can set your browser to block or alert you about these cookies, but some parts of the site will not then work. These cookies do not store any personally identifiable information. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. BackClear Filters,All Consent Allowed