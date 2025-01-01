omni channel contact center

Verizon Business to debut Contact Center Hub

New Cloud Contact Center Service for Small and Medium Businesses
WITS 3 Contact Information


Contact Center & CX Solutions

Article,Discover how contact center AI solutions can help transform your organization and deliver a better customer experience across voice and digital channels. Oct 22, 2024,Infographic,A recent Verizon-commissioned white paper explores how business leaders are addressingtheir customer experience (CX) challenges. We present a selection of those findings here. Mar 29, 2024,Executive Brief,A proactive CX approach, infused with artificial intelligence (AI) and using cloud computing and sophisticated business analytics to enable delivery of personalized, consistent experiences across channels and platforms. Mar 28, 2024,Solutions Brief,Verizon is leading the way as one of the earliest carriers to offer RCD on IP Contact Center outbound calls. Mar 01, 2024,White PaperFeb 23, 2024,Solutions Brief,Google CCAI helps you leverage AI to scale your contact center interactions while maintaining a high level of customer satisfaction. Verizon can integrate Google CCAI with most contact center platforms. Feb 22, 2024,Solutions Brief,Transformational technologies available for your network. Feb 14, 2024,Solutions Brief,A Contact Center as a Service Transformation Strategy & Roadmap Assessment from Verizon Consulting Services can help future-proof your CX initiatives. Feb 08, 2024,Solutions Brief,Realize your vision for AI-driven customer support with Verizon Consulting Services. Feb 08, 2024
Genesys Cloud Contact Center Solutions

Secure, simplified, streamlined, solved. That's CX done right. Genesys Cloud is an all-in-one cloud contact-center solution that enables personalized customer experiences across phone, email, chat, text and social channels. Deploy tools like automatic call distribution (ACD), interactive voice response, conversational AI, email, social media, chat and text/SMS. Implement real-time dashboards to provide insights across all channels to help you manage your contact center. Optimize customer journeys and workflows. Aggregate customer data across sources so that enterprises can visualize, analyze and optimize end-to-end customer journeys at scale. Control costs through flexible, scalable options. Verizon can better understand your needs to help optimize customer service. Everything your agents need to automate tasks, get insights from customer journeys and gain operational efficiencies. Deploy smarter, intent-driven, conversational self-service to help accelerate resolution. Digitally empower customers across self-service and agent-assisted engagements. Analyze and identify behavior patterns that guide routing and tasks for the outcome and agent performance. Get up and running in hours or weeks—not months—because of easy signup and activation. Being provisioned on a FedRAMP® Authorized environment provides confidence the platform meets government security directives for cloud-based solutions. The cloud partner you can trust,Verizon and Genesys combined experience designing, implementing and supporting contact center solutions,Customer experiences powered each year by Genesys,Minutes of IP inbound customer traffic delivered by Verizon in 2023,Genesys has recognized Verizon Business as their North America Service Provider of the Year for 2022. Help improve the overall customer experience of your contact centers. Read the AI and Machine Learning chapter of the 2022 ContactBabel UK Contact Center Decision Maker's Guide. Explore how Verizon and Genesys have partnered to enhance their CX solutions. Engage customers, empower agents and build personalized experiences that help set your business apart. Genesys Cloud CX® unifies customer and agent experiences across phone, email, chat, text and social channels to deliver secure, flexible exceptional customer service. Genesys Cloud CX uses contact center as a service (CCaaS) software to analyze customer behavior and help enable personalized customer experiences across phone, email, chat, text and social channels so you can better predict actions and shape customer experiences. Genesys Cloud is used to power smarter, intent-driven, conversational self-service that accelerates customer resolution. The platform also uses analytics to help improve customer journeys and create optimal contact center interactions. A cloud contact center helps get customers the answers that they are seeking faster, whether through self-service or through agent-assisted engagement. Cloud-based solutions help companies analyze and identify patterns in customer behavior that can guide them through the right channel and help them better resolve issues. Self-service options lead to greater efficiencies, which can help yield cost savings. This also leaves contact center agents free to help customers with more complex issues, which can help enhance their performance and lead to greater engagement. Through experience orchestration, Genesys Cloud CX helps you improve customer experiences, get greater efficiency, drive revenue growth and improve operational performance. Yes, the Genesys Cloud CX platform is authorized for FedRAMP at the moderate impact level. Being provisioned on a FedRAMP Authorized environment provides confidence the platform meets government security directives for cloud-based solutions.
