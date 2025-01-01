omnichannel contact center software

Verizon Business to debut Contact Center Hub

New Cloud Contact Center Service for Small and Medium Businesses
How to Choose the Right Contact Center Software for Your Business Business

How to choose the right contact center software for your business,Author: Shane Schick,According to Markets and Markets, the contact center industry continues to grow—the is expected to increase from its 2020 mark of $24.1 billion to $75.5 billion in 2026. Driving this growth is the growing use of cloud-based and virtual contact center solutions, like contact center software, to achieve better business continuity. The rise of virtual contact center software options,While most contact center software applications were originally limited to on-premises products, businesses can now consider cloud/virtual Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) options. These solutions can provide all the , including simple setup and management as well as the ability to:,The also revealed that the growth of contact center software and technology is driven by organizations wanting to deliver enhanced experiences. Indeed, the report notes contact center solutions are becoming a strategic solution and, in many instances, can be considered a brand's face. By investing in the right solutions, they can gain several key ingredients of a great customer experience at the same time:,Five steps for successfully choosing contact center software,Whether you're leading a project to source a new contact center platform or are part of the selection committee, the following steps should inform your decision-making about how to best make use of virtual contact center solutions. 1. Consider your needs and requirements,Even if your current contact center tools don't provide a complete picture of your customer service performance today, use whatever data you have available to determine your business goals. Some of the possible inputs here might be call volumes, the results of any Voice of the Customer (VoC) surveys you've conducted and even focus-group interviews with your agents. The same study highlighted common challenges firms are having with contact center data. For example, 42% said they could not personalize interactions in real time, and 41% could not identify the same customer across different channels and devices. These could become the use cases and objectives you use to find the best platform for your needs. 2. Look for the capacity to integrate with CRM and help desk tools,Sales reps closing deals may represent an earlier point in the customer journey, but that doesn't mean the details of what happened should be forgotten after a purchase has been made. When customers reach out for support and contact center agents have no context from the sales team, the experience risks becoming disjointed and unsatisfactory. Bringing customer relationship management (CRM) data directly into , like help desk applications, helps avoid those scenarios. Aim to find solutions that have these integrations pre-built, rather than tasking your IT department or developer team with them. 3. Workforce management,No one wants to lose an experienced contact center agent, and business leaders are becoming more conscious about creating an environment where they can bring their best selves to work. In fact, a found 44% believe their employee experience is an urgent concern and an area in need of improvement. This is where contact center software that includes workforce management (WFM) features can help. Companies can use WFM to ensure they're staffing the optimal number of agents to meet customer demand, while agents enjoy more accurate and up-to-date schedules. Don't forget that a new CCaaS platform will represent some kind of learning curve for your team. Ask about the typical level of training required and any advice on how to accelerate adoption among agents. 4. Consider security,Customers put their trust in companies when they hand over their personal information. This can range from names and addresses to credit card numbers and beyond. The critical nature of this data makes contact centers a strategic asset for organizations—and a possible target for cyber criminals. According to the most recent Verizon Data Breach Investigations Report (DBIR), , and roughly 4 in 5 breaches are attributed to organized crime. The report also showed financial gain was the No. 1 motive for the majority of data breaches. Talk to your potential CCaaS providers about the kind of data protection features that are part of the solution, or any related managed services that can strengthen your defenses. 5. Ease of adopting new innovations,Contact center functionality is ever-evolving based on what the technology industry learns about the needs of businesses and their customers. Companies that choose to deploy Contact Center as a Service options can be more flexible, in that they can easily tap into new innovations without involving their IT department. Much like they add security patches or other updates through the cloud, Contact Center as a Service solutions streamline the adoption of emerging customer experience tools as they become available. has predicted Contact Center as a Service offerings will make it easier to add new service channels and integrate advancements like artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning to deliver stronger customer experiences overall. Position your contact center for a successful future,The ultimate barometer of contact center technology success is how well it allows you to serve your customers. As you deploy your contact center software of choice, you'll want to ensure you're conducting an ongoing analysis of its . Some of the most common ones are customer satisfaction (CSAT), customer effort score (CES) and net promoter score (NPS). Don't limit yourself to the numbers, though. Try to see the customer journey through their eyes, and conduct a periodic qualitative assessment as well. A Broadridge study found that across all channels, and 77% would spend more money on a company that provides a good customer experience. To truly achieve success, combine the products you invest in with insight and expertise from trusted advisors. A managed services provider with a proven track record in deploying contact center tools and applications will make a big difference in rising above the competition. Learn more about how Verizon can . IDC, Contact Center Deployments Move to the Cloud: How a Distributed Architecture Delivers a Superior Customer Experience, Doc #AP46313921, August, 2021. Virtual Contact Center (VCC): Virtual Call Center Software

Orchestrate customer journeys, empower agents and provide exceptional cloud contact center experiences. Verizon Virtual Contact Center (VCC) tools are embedded with purpose-built AI to create seamless human-assisted, digital-first customer interactions. VCC Expert and Guide solutions proactively help customers find the right information at the first point of interaction – web, search engine, chat, social media, etc. – to give them a smart beginning to their journey, right at the digital doorstep. Orchestration solutions connect and route customers across their entire journey in a way that's frictionless, consistent and smart, combining digital channels, self-service and voice as one. VCC provides over 30+ digital channels for organizations to offer their customers. AI-powered smart self-service chatbots and virtual assistants enable your customers to resolve their own issues around the clock. Meet your customers wherever their journey begins, monitoring sentiment and empowering them to solve challenges on their own as a first option. Integrate all digital and voice channels to provide a frictionless journey for your customers and resolve concerns on the first attempt. Leverage analytics to make omnichannel interaction data relevant, easy to consume and actionable, improving decision-making at all levels. Improve agent productivity with workforce engagement tools such as agent assistance, personalized quality management, coaching and gamification. Leverage flexibility and scalability to deploy agents virtually anytime, anywhere, as business demands change. Our pricing model charges for services when agents are signed in. When integrated into our network, VCC provides a single-rate voice transport cost per minute with no access charges. Agents receive critical information so they can be prepared for interactions while creating personalized and unique interactions that delight customers and resolve their issues quickly. AI-powered tools help customers fully and conversationally resolve customer needs across multiple industries with broad applicability to a wide range of use cases without human agents. With holistic customer experience (CX) data, VCC AI routing tools are able to quickly analyze data collected and predict the right agent to assist with the problem. VCC is designed to anticipate a user's needs and provide immediate resolution with targeted, timely and relevant information. With Verizon IDA and PIP connectivity, customers have the advantage of network on demand, global reach and flexible connectivity models. Agents and supervisors employ a suite of workforce optimization, analytics, voice-of-the-customer and automation tools to help them understand, analyze and improve journeys. A valued CX partner,agents on VCC,professional services agents across the globe,countries with VCC service,Our software solution enables your customers to contact you when and how they want—by phone, email, chat or text. IP Contact Center is a Voice over IP (VoIP)-based voice calling solution for contact centers, including multiple originating calling options and number types as well as terminating options that include IPIVR. Secure your inbound call traffic to improve customer experience and ROI. Protect your contact center from inbound fraud and improve customer authentication. Optimize retention with cloud-based queue management. Cloud contact centers use software solutions to manage operations virtually so customers and agents can interact across multiple channels, no matter where they are. AI is fast, efficient and time-saving, enhancing how contact center agents collect key information by using conversational self-service, anticipating customer needs and facilitating agent-assisted channels to resolve issues faster. A chatbot offers customers self-guided help over text to determine whether issues can be resolved before escalating interactions to live agents. Digital CX refers to the overall perception customers have of a brand's digital presence, from website to social media, and how seamlessly they can interact with all of those channels. Automatic call distribution (ACD) software automatically sends customer messages—calls, texts, emails, etc.—to the agent best suited for the interaction based on analysis of their skill sets. Workforce management (WFM) is a subset of our VCC workforce optimization (WFO) solution. WFM focuses on operational management factors such as staff and costs (hours tracking and absence management). VCC also uses tools to help train contact center agents to improve productivity and customer satisfaction, helping to lead to greater CX and employee engagement. Verizon Virtual Contact Center or VCC is a cloud contact center that supports multiple digital channel interactions (such as social media and chatbots) versus a traditional call center that only supports voice calls. VCC is a scalable and flexible solution to meet your unique business needs. VCC provides the ability to capture voice and screens. The solution can be configured to record voice and screen recordings for incoming, outgoing and agent-to-agent calls. VCC also offers masking tools to prevent recording of passwords and protected information. VCC Analytics and QM Analytics work off of recorded interactions. Speech analytics for voice calls can take several hours for the recording to go through the transcription phase (chats and emails are available immediately). How to Measure the Success of Your Contact Center Software Solutions Business

How to measure the success of your customer contact center software solutions,Author: Nick Reese,As the hub for all your customer support interactions, your contact center is crucial to executing an that allows customers to interact with your business using their preferred channels. That makes the customer contact center software solutions that power your operations critical to success. But how do you know if your contact center software solutions provider is giving you everything you, your employees and your customers need to ensure the best experience? By establishing your overall goals, you can then take the steps necessary to determine if your current customer contact center software solutions are meeting your needs or if it's time to explore an upgrade. Defining contact center success,Before you can measure the success of your contact center software solutions, you have to . Typically, the major , which can be defined in many different ways. But you should also measure success in terms of the customer experience; it does you no good to have an efficient operation that leaves a sour taste in a customer's mouth. One other measurement of success that sometimes gets overlooked is the employee experience. The more you can use technology to keep agents productive and engaged, the more efficient they can be and the better service they can provide. Using KPIs to measure customer contact center software solutions,Once you've defined success, determine the key performance indicators (KPIs) you'll use to establish your current baseline and track improvement. You can track dozens of KPIs, so make sure you pick the right one(s) for the specific goal you're looking to reach. For example, an improvement in your first call resolution would likely indicate an increase in customer satisfaction, as it means their issues are being solved the first time. However, if it takes an agent a few extra minutes to solve the issue during the first call, that could impact their efficiency or productivity rate. If that's how you're measuring success, you would instead want to track something like the average handle time instead. To improve efficiency, it helps to track both the contact center's and individual agent's performance. This will help you make systemic changes to your operations, such as working with your customer contact center software provider to add new capabilities while also identifying opportunities to improve each agent's skills. Evaluating the effectiveness of customer contact center software solutions,Once you define your KPIs and begin to track them, you must then determine what to do with the information. While some changes to your operations may have a direct impact on your chosen KPI, other changes may be more difficult to measure. Often, contact center operations leaders are continuously optimizing their operations across multiple initiatives, which makes it especially challenging to determine how much each optimization contributes to a change in the KPI. At this point, it often makes sense to work with a contact center technical services provider that can provide guidance around strategy, planning, design and analysis of your contact center operations. For example, can provide an independent assessment of your contact center software solutions to proactively identify any issues or impacts the software may have on your KPIs. By isolating the impact of your technology on KPIs from the impact of your workflows, training, agent experience and other factors, you can identify the specific areas where you can use advanced software offerings, such as and , to deliver the full potential of your contact center. Making changes to your contact center software provider,Whether working with a consultant or evaluating your KPIs on your own, the purpose of tracking metrics is to enable data-driven decisions. With this data, you can make informed decisions about whether or not your current customer contact center software solutions are capable of meeting your needs today, not to mention your anticipated needs as you grow. Do you need to switch providers, or is it possible to make changes while keeping the same software? If you're working with a legacy system, you may find you've outgrown your current solution. This will be evident in terms of reduced productivity, an inability to keep up with today's cyber security requirements or a lack of technology integrations that make it impossible to execute an omnichannel CX strategy. At the same time, switching your contact center software provider can be a heavy lift, so it's not a decision to take lightly. By working with a trusted outside partner like Verizon, you can leverage a team of specialists that can evaluate your current technology infrastructure to help you identify the gaps that are holding performance back. They can then help you identify opportunities to improve operations while providing the cost-benefit analysis you need to make a decision. Should you decide to switch contact center software solutions, the Verizon team can provide the technical expertise required to implement the new solution without disruption. Learn how can help you transform your operations to improve your customer experience. If you'd like to receive new articles, solutions briefs, whitepapers and more—just let us know. . * Indicates a required field. We will follow up from your contact request using the information provided. Choose your country to view contact details. Manage your account or get tools and information. These cookies are necessary for the website to function and cannot be switched off in our systems. They are usually only set in response to actions made by you which amount to a request for services, such as setting your privacy preferences, logging in or filling in forms. You can set your browser to block or alert you about these cookies, but some parts of the site will not then work. These cookies do not store any personally identifiable information. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. BackClear Filters,All Consent Allowed
