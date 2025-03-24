pip network

Wavelength Services: Optical Networking

High performance and scalability to handle your most demanding data workloads. Wavelength Services provides a low-latency, secure connection between enterprise, data center and cloud locations to boost performance and access. Wavelength Services supports secure transport of large workloads for data centers and other locations with high-capacity connectivity and ultralow latency. Wavelength Services offers robust routes across the Verizon Global network. Wavelength Services uses dense wavelength-division multiplexing (DWDM) to provide 1G, 10G, 100G and 400G point-to-point private network circuit options between data centers and other enterprise locations. Expand your network with 1 Gbps, 10 Gbps, 100 Gbps and 400 Gbps options available. Maintain fast, efficient application processing using low-latency, low-jitter connections with dedicated throughput. Enjoy high-circuit availability backed by service level agreements (SLAs) and delivered over state-of-the-industry network equipment. Safeguard sensitive data by choosing networks with private point-to-point connections. Choose protection in networks or lock in routing across the long-haul network to achieve circuit diversity. Boost performance for your most demanding workloads and gain the confidence that comes with highly secure, high-speed, high-bandwidth connectivity. Get secure, private bandwidth with high scalability and dedicated capacity to support your data-intensive applications. This optional feature specifies a fixed interexchange carrier (IXC) path that a national circuit will be provisioned and retained. Cities will be included in the route description. The round-trip delay (RTD) optional feature adds an SLA metric that requires that circuit latency not exceed a specific number of milliseconds, as estimated and contracted for the specific route route. This optional feature specifies a fixed interexchange carrier (IXC) path that a national circuit will be provisioned and retained. Cities will be included in the route description. The round-trip delay (RTD) optional feature adds an SLA metric that requires that circuit latency not exceed a specific number of milliseconds, as estimated and contracted for the specific route route. This optional feature offers electronic network protection for metro service or access protection from your location to the LD point of presence (POP) for national IXC Wavelength Services. Wide-area data networking services that provide point-to-point, hub-and-spoke and any-to-any connectivity to transport customer data between customer sites, including connectivity to cloud. Expand to the cloud seamlessly and securely. A high-speed, enterprise-grade dedicated network connection over the public internet. Optical wavelength services provide high-bandwidth, high-speed data transfer over fiber best suited for organizations with critical data requirements, such as cloud and data center connectivity, high-volume financial transactions, medical imaging and R&D information. Recent telecom systems use wavelength-division multiplexing (WDM), either dense WDM (DWDM) or coarse WDM (CWDM). Using DWDM technology, multiple high-bandwidth channels can be transmitted in a single strand of fiber. DWDM is an optical-fiber multiplexing technology that increases the bandwidth of fiber networks. DWDM combines data signals from sources over a single pair of optical fibers, and it maintains separation of the data streams. A DWDM system generally consists of five components: optical transmitters/receivers, DWDM mux/demux filters, optical add/drop multiplexers (OADMs), optical amplifiers and transponders (wavelength converters). Optical connectivity is inherently more secure due to resistance to interference. Fiber-optic cabling is immune to electromagnetic interference (EMI), as well as other interference like crosstalk. Fiber is less susceptible to physical hacking that's possible with copper Ethernet cables, which simply requires a quick cable splice. These factors make fiber a far more secure choice for sensitive data transmission in high-security facilities. Wavelength services are ideally suited for the data center environment as they address two specific data center requirements: ultra-high-bandwidth capacity and disaster recovery. Data centers provide a critical infrastructure where large quantities of bandwidth are necessary to transfer data. Wavelength-bandwidth capabilities can be up to 1000x those of copper, up to 400 Gbps with Verizon with dedicated bandwidth that moves over a fixed path, for lower latency. In 2020, data security and backup took on increased importance as the pandemic saw teams communicating virtually and companies shifting much of their business online. This led to increased cyberattacks and ransomware events—costing companies an average of $80,000 per attack, up to $2,000,000. Organizations are increasing the protection of mission-critical data with alternate data backup and recovery options. Verizon Wavelength Services is ideal for disaster recovery in cloud, data center or colocation environments due to the ultra-high-bandwidth capabilities. ¹Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Global Wan Services: Danellie Young, Lisa Pierce, Gaspar Valdivia, Karen Brown; March 24, 2025. 