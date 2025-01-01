pixel 8 phone

Google Business Phones and Devices

Meet Pixel, the only phone engineered by Google. These 5G phones are fast, reliable—and great for multitaskers who need all-day battery life and the latest software updates. Google Pixel 8 Pro 128GB or 256GB on us. For new VZ business customers on initial online purchase only. Up to $1,200 value - with new line, select trade-in & Business Unlimited plan. New line and select Business Unlimited 5G plan required. Elevate your team's productivity with Google AI, which enables Pixel to get more useful over time as it learns and responds to your business needs. Plus, receive the latest OS and security updates for up to 7 years. Communicate confidently with the certified, highly rated Titan M2 security chip. And accelerate workflows with Pixel's super dependable all-day battery. Plus, receive the latest OS and security updates for 7 years. Supercharge your team. Get more screen space and multitasking capabilities with the business-ready, first-of-its-kind foldable smartphone from Google. Pixel 7a is built for business. Easily deployed and managed, it combines strong security features with Google technology, empowering businesses of all kinds.