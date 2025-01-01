Pre-installed apps for business phones

State of Georgia Wireline Contract
98000-GTA Direct-CONTRACT-4666-VER In addition to its long-standing and successful wireless program with the State of Georgia, Verizon now also provides an assortment of traditional telecommunications, computing, and network products and services. This website is intended to provide information to current and prospective customers on contract details, product offerings, pricing, and ordering guidance. These products and services are only available to State agencies, cities, counties, public school districts, and universities within the State of Georgia. To obtain additional information and to speak with a Verizon Business Services account representative, please call 1-800-327-1306 or . Products and service offered under this contract are provided through Verizon Business Network Services LLC - d/b/a Verizon Business Services. For information on Verizon Wireless' offerings in Georgia, please go to GTA is a state agency that manages the delivery of IT infrastructure services to Georgia's executive branch agencies, as well as managed network services to 1,200 state and local government entities. GTA also offers public entities access to standardized contracts with a pool of industry-leading IT providers. The GTA Direct program provides a quick path to managed IT services from pre-qualified providers and makes those services available to Georgia agencies, local governments, colleges and universities, and boards of education statewide. For information on setting up an account and placing orders, please contact: Kristy-Lee Janos 404-831-7915 Internet Dedicated Services uses ultrafast, full-duplex connections to deliver scalable internet connectivity to power your organization operations and network applications. It can help you support high-bandwidth applications, easily share information and enable high-speed transactions. Burstable and tiered pricing options help you dial up bandwidth with demand. Get a cloud-based security system, minimize business risk for distributed-denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks and reduce downtime. Scale speeds and bandwidth up or down as your needs change. Prioritize critical applications with customizable quality of service. VoIP is a cloud-based technology that transports high-quality voice calls over the internet instead of a traditional phone network. From a user perspective, it is just like using a typical phone service. The difference is that the calls are routed through your internet network instead of through a circuit-switched telephone network. Because it's so similar to traditional phone service, it's easy for users to make the transition to VoIP services. Plus, since it's all in the cloud, VoIP service provides access to advanced communications features that can help you improve productivity and performance. VoIP is a cost-effective option because it lets you leverage the internet service you are already using. Because it's cloud-based, VoIP can help you do more than just voice calls—you can also integrate video conferencing, visual voicemail, collaboration tools and more. The right VoIP solution will help maintain business continuity by forwarding calls to a preset number in the event of a power outage. Private IP is a VPN service based on MultiProtocol Label Switching (MPLS) that provides a simple network designed to grow with your organization and help you consolidate your applications into a single network infrastructure. More flexible internal networks help your organization automate and respond with agility to changing demands. Private IP helps give you dedicated, secure connectivity so you can deliver a better experience for customers, employees and partners. Our scalable billing structure helps you efficiently manage costs. Verizon offers a range of connectivity options tailored to organizations of all sizes in the public sector. From risk assessments and compliance reviews to certifying new devices and setting up security policies, we're experts when it comes to protecting networks. Managed Wireless LAN uses Wi-Fi to free your employees and guests from network cables and cords, letting them work virtually anywhere within your network's radius. Wireless LAN uses Wi-Fi radio waves to easily authenticate contractors, partners and guests for different levels of network access. On the customer side, it delivers greater insights and analytics into behavior to help deliver a better, more personalized experience. With Managed Wireless LAN, the network follows the user, so you can let employees and partners collaborate and work virtually anywhere in your enterprise. Benefit from an enterprise-class wireless LAN without the costs of training staff and deploying and managing new technologies. Give your IT team the time and resources they need to focus on strategic plans. Hosted Contact Center helps you easily scale, control costs, automate processes, make better decisions, enable remote work and give agents the tools to respond to the dynamic needs of customers, employees and citizens. Engage customers with personalized and seamless experiences by blending human and artificial intelligence. Help reduce the risk of fraud and remove the need to force authentication of your end users. Webex Calling (formerly Virtual Communications Express) gives you a unified cloud-based communications system with enterprise-level features. Delivered from the Verizon cloud, it can route voice calls over your existing broadband or Verizon's internet and Private IP. Webex Calling helps you seamlessly transition to a modern communications system that scales. It's customizable to your organization needs, so you can better connect with customers and increase employee efficiency. Use Verizon's IP Trunking and port your numbers to Webex Calling for an easy transition. Take advantage of around-the-clock online training, support, billing access and self service with our self management tool. Make and receive calls with your desktop phone or computer. Or, stay connected on mobile phones or tablets with our app. Never has the world been more reliant on virtual collaboration. From audio conferences to partner meetings to document collaboration, our high-quality audio, video and productivity tools help teams work together more securely and efficiently on devices of all kinds, from almost anywhere. Get everyone on the same page with tools like easy-to-use screen share, whiteboard and smart meeting technology. Join meetings using a supported browser without the need to download or install an app, or use one-click scheduling to add conferencing to calendar invites. With cloud recording and streaming, you can record video, audio and similar content to share with others after the meeting. Your Structured Cabling Infrastructure is the backbone of your network and has the longest life cycle of any network component. When planning for your structured cabling system, consider a universal platform capable of supporting both current and future applications with minimal upgrades. Ultimately Verizon will save your business both time and money. Structured Cabling designed by Verizon will handle all your telecommunications needs including: voice, high-speed data and video, Internet, and VoIP. Verizon is a strong proponent of quality installations. Verizon designs and builds to the current codes and EIA/TIA standards, ensuring that you receive the best installation that fits within your budget. Verizon can be your single source to go to for quality products, quality installations, and competitive pricing. Verizon will integrate as much as you desire into one project, with you the customer, having to deal with one entity. Verizon provides a one year warranty on all installations, and having relationships with many manufacturers can supply extended manufacturers warranties. We have the experience and expertise to help Georgia agencies, local governments, colleges and universities, and boards of education statewide take on their greatest challenges. Sr. Client Executive-SLED Sales Verizon Business Group 404-831-7915,Learn more