Pre-installed apps for business phones

My Verizon app (Internet, TV and Phone) Business

The My Verizon app (Internet, TV and Phone) makes it easy to access and control your Fios Internet, TV and phone account and services. The My Verizon app (Internet, TV and Phone) lets you:,Sign in to your Verizon business portal to view and pay your bill, order products and services, manage your router, access security settings and more.
State of Georgia Wireline Contract

98000-GTA Direct-CONTRACT-4666-VER In addition to its long-standing and successful wireless program with the State of Georgia, Verizon now also provides an assortment of traditional telecommunications, computing, and network products and services. This website is intended to provide information to current and prospective customers on contract details, product offerings, pricing, and ordering guidance. These products and services are only available to State agencies, cities, counties, public school districts, and universities within the State of Georgia. To obtain additional information and to speak with a Verizon Business Services account representative, please call 1-800-327-1306 or . Products and service offered under this contract are provided through Verizon Business Network Services LLC - d/b/a Verizon Business Services. For information on Verizon Wireless' offerings in Georgia, please go toGTA is a state agency that manages the delivery of IT infrastructure services to Georgia's executive branch agencies, as well as managed network services to 1,200 state and local government entities. GTA also offers public entities access to standardized contracts with a pool of industry-leading IT providers. The GTA Direct program provides a quick path to managed IT services from pre-qualified providers and makes those services available to Georgia agencies, local governments, colleges and universities, and boards of education statewide. 09/18/20,06/30/24 For information on setting up an account and placing orders, please contact:,Kristy-Lee Janos 404-831-7915 Please contact your account manager for change orders. 03/9/22,06/30/24 Please contact your account manager for change orders. Internet Dedicated Services uses ultrafast, full-duplex connections to deliver scalable internet connectivity to power your organization operations and network applications. It can help you support high-bandwidth applications, easily share information and enable high-speed transactions. Burstable and tiered pricing options help you dial up bandwidth with demand. Get a cloud-based security system, minimize business risk for distributed-denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks and reduce downtime. Scale speeds and bandwidth up or down as your needs change. Prioritize critical applications with customizable quality of service. VoIP is a cloud-based technology that transports high-quality voice calls over the internet instead of a traditional phone network. From a user perspective, it is just like using a typical phone service. The difference is that the calls are routed through your internet network instead of through a circuit-switched telephone network. Because it's so similar to traditional phone service, it's easy for users to make the transition to VoIP services. Plus, since it's all in the cloud, VoIP service provides access to advanced communications features that can help you improve productivity and performance. VoIP is a cost-effective option because it lets you leverage the internet service you are already using. Because it's cloud-based, VoIP can help you do more than just voice calls—you can also integrate video conferencing, visual voicemail, collaboration tools and more. The right VoIP solution will help maintain business continuity by forwarding calls to a preset number in the event of a power outage. Private IP is a VPN service based on MultiProtocol Label Switching (MPLS) that provides a simple network designed to grow with your organization and help you consolidate your applications into a single network infrastructure. More flexible internal networks help your organization automate and respond with agility to changing demands. Private IP helps give you dedicated, secure connectivity so you can deliver a better experience for customers, employees and partners. Our scalable billing structure helps you efficiently manage costs. Verizon offers a range of connectivity options tailored to organizations of all sizes in the public sector. From risk assessments and compliance reviews to certifying new devices and setting up security policies, we're experts when it comes to protecting networks. Managed Wireless LAN uses Wi-Fi to free your employees and guests from network cables and cords, letting them work virtually anywhere within your network's radius. Wireless LAN uses Wi-Fi radio waves to easily authenticate contractors, partners and guests for different levels of network access. On the customer side, it delivers greater insights and analytics into behavior to help deliver a better, more personalized experience. With Managed Wireless LAN, the network follows the user, so you can let employees and partners collaborate and work virtually anywhere in your enterprise. Benefit from an enterprise-class wireless LAN without the costs of training staff and deploying and managing new technologies. Give your IT team the time and resources they need to focus on strategic plans. Hosted Contact Center helps you easily scale, control costs, automate processes, make better decisions, enable remote work and give agents the tools to respond to the dynamic needs of customers, employees and citizens. Engage customers with personalized and seamless experiences by blending human and artificial intelligence. Help reduce the risk of fraud and remove the need to force authentication of your end users. Webex Calling (formerly Virtual Communications Express) gives you a unified cloud-based communications system with enterprise-level features. Delivered from the Verizon cloud, it can route voice calls over your existing broadband or Verizon's internet and Private IP. Webex Calling helps you seamlessly transition to a modern communications system that scales. It's customizable to your organization needs, so you can better connect with customers and increase employee efficiency. Use Verizon's IP Trunking and port your numbers to Webex Calling for an easy transition. Take advantage of around-the-clock online training, support, billing access and self service with our self management tool. Make and receive calls with your desktop phone or computer. Or, stay connected on mobile phones or tablets with our app. Never has the world been more reliant on virtual collaboration. From audio conferences to partner meetings to document collaboration, our high-quality audio, video and productivity tools help teams work together more securely and efficiently on devices of all kinds, from almost anywhere. Get everyone on the same page with tools like easy-to-use screen share, whiteboard and smart meeting technology. Join meetings using a supported browser without the need to download or install an app, or use one-click scheduling to add conferencing to calendar invites. With cloud recording and streaming, you can record video, audio and similar content to share with others after the meeting. Your Structured Cabling Infrastructure is the backbone of your network and has the longest life cycle of any network component. When planning for your structured cabling system, consider a universal platform capable of supporting both current and future applications with minimal upgrades. Ultimately Verizon will save your business both time and money. Structured Cabling designed by Verizon will handle all your telecommunications needs including: voice, high-speed data and video, Internet, and VoIP. Verizon is a strong proponent of quality installations. Verizon designs and builds to the current codes and EIA/TIA standards, ensuring that you receive the best installation that fits within your budget. Verizon can be your single source to go to for quality products, quality installations, and competitive pricing. Verizon will integrate as much as you desire into one project, with you the customer, having to deal with one entity. Verizon provides a one year warranty on all installations, and having relationships with many manufacturers can supply extended manufacturers warranties. We have the experience and expertise to help Georgia agencies, local governments, colleges and universities, and boards of education statewide take on their greatest challenges. Sr. Client Executive-SLED Sales Verizon Business Group 404-831-7915,
5G Business Internet Solutions

Act fast to get great offers. 5G Business Internet plans start at $69/mo. Address,Unit (If appropriate)So your tablets, phones, point of sale and more run on the ultra-fast and reliable Verizon network. Either set it up yourself or have our experts handle it for you, so you can get our fastest speeds in no time. Lock into a guaranteed price for 10 years with no long-term service contracts (excludes taxes, fees & equipment charges). Choose the plan that fits your business. All plans come with our 30-day satisfaction guarantee. Best for small to medium office, full-office VOIP, construction sites, digital kiosks, and basic guest Wi-Fi. Plan details,Promos and available extras:,Best for heavy video conferencing, webinar hosting, cloud-based apps and high-volume guest Wi-Fi. Plan details,Promos and available extras:,Accommodates heavy cloud app usage, streaming media and advanced devices and robotics. Plan details,Promos and available extras:,Save $30/mo when you bundle a qualifying LTE Business Internet or 5G Business Internet plan with a Business Unlimited smartphone plan. Watch our webinar series to demystify and explore the ins and outs of fixed wireless internet, like 5G Business Internet. A fast and scalable wireless connectivity solution. It's also known as "fixed wireless internet access.",Based on the plan selected, 5G Business Internet download speeds include the following:,Plans reflect maximum available download speeds; these vary and may be lower in the event of network congestion. Upload speeds also vary and will be lower than download speeds. See your Verizon Sales Representative for details. - Professional or self-setup options are available in select markets and may vary depending on location and speed tier selected. - Use Verizon-provided equipment or use your own compatible 5G-enabled device (You can check to see whether your router is compatible during purchase). - Connection is suitable as either Primary or a Business continuity (backup) internet solution. - Strong network security, built from the ground up. - Outstanding speed - Massive capacity - Unlimited data- Platform for advanced features and new organizational outcomes - Become an early adopter of next-gen network technology- From a trusted business partner with award-winning network performance. New branches, campus expansions, temporary locations— businesses often need high-powered connectivity quickly for new locations. New locations with qualifying coverage can use Verizon 5G Business Internet to simplify and speed internet setup. With Verizon 5G Business Internet, you'll begin your digital transformation journey. As 5G technology evolves, businesses plan to leverage transformative technologies such as edge computing, utilize Internet of Things (IoT) sensors and devices in new ways, achieve scale and efficiency beyond what's currently possible and even realize new business models. 5G Business can help make sure that your offices have the connectivity they need to monitor these larger ecosystems driving intelligence from the cloud down to your executive's desktop. In the next 12 months, we expect to have incremental 5G bandwidth available to 100 million people in the initial 46 markets, delivering 5G Ultra Wideband on C-Band spectrum. Over 2022 and 2023, coverage is expected to increase to more than 175 million people in the 46 markets. By 2024 and beyond, when the remaining C-Band is cleared, more than 250 million people are expected to have access to Verizon's 5G Ultra Wideband service on C-Band spectrum. See what's available near you. Yes, there is equipment needed for the 5G Business internet service. We offer professional installation, a plug-and-play (self-setup) option, or customers may bring their own 5G compatible device, all 3 scenarios are dependent on availability in select markets and speed tiers. All installation options through Verizon will be simple and we will keep you informed throughout the process. Self-setup requires a Verizon-provided indoor router/receiver device, professional installation requires an outdoor 5G receiver and compatible 5G-enabled router, bring your own device scenarios depend on the unique specifications of the hardware. - Check service availability for the address - Obtain permission to install the receiver—installation requires mounting equipment on the building exterior, Verizon requires written permission from the building owner to install this service - Have our experts handle the installation - Connect- Check service availability for the address - Once you receive your Verizon Internet Gateway for Business receiver, place your device in an open area on an elevated surface and plug in the power cord. - Do not unplug - When you see a solid white light, you're on the Verizon network and can connect using the WiFi information on the bottom of the device. For detailed setup instructions, or if you need assistance, please visit:- Check the service qualification for the address & work with your sales rep to identify a compatible device. - Obtain a device/SIM compatible with the Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband Network (note IMEI and ICCID for ordering process). - Install compatible 5G device. - Place order for appropriate 5G Business Internet plan (based on device specifications and & qualification). - Activate compatible 5G device and connect. If you are already a Verizon customer, we have several options to help you get the support you need. Existing customers, to your business account or . For public sector, call,Availability varies; See the above Availability and Installation for details. 1. 10 Year Price Guarantee offer for new 5G Business internet customers in select areas only. Guarantee applies to the base Internet monthly access fee, excluding applicable taxes, fees and equipment charges. Availability varies; See the above Availability and Installation for details. 1. 10 Year Price Guarantee offer for new 5G Business internet customers in select areas only. Guarantee applies to the base Internet monthly access fee, excluding applicable taxes, fees and equipment charges. Customers must be in good standing and retain 5G Business internet at the current service address; any customer-initiated change to the service or service plan cancels the price guarantee. Changes or disruptions to 5G Business internet service to your location outside of Verizon's control will cancel the price guarantee. Terms apply. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. BackClear Filters,All Consent Allowed
