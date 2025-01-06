private 5g vendors

Private 5G Network Solutions

Private 5G Network Solutions

Find out more about our 5G Network. Private 5G Network brings ultrafast, low-latency wireless connectivity to your location—helping your business become more efficient, agile, secure and competitive. Private 5G Network enhances your operations by providing precise and pervasive coverage in even the most challenging environments. Designed for your unique business requirements, Private 5G Network features: With private 5G connectivity and managed services from Verizon, you can focus less on your network and more on your core business to increase productivity and accelerate innovation. Enhance network privacy, resiliency and application availability by gaining more control over who and what can connect to your dedicated network. Complement your existing Wi-Fi and reach beyond it with scalable, consistent and reliable 5G coverage across your premises—both indoors and outdoors—often with fewer access points to manage. Our robust partner ecosystem provides options for a wide variety of capabilities, from edge computing (MEC) to large-scale IoT. Add 5G-ready devices to your existing infrastructure, without needing to rip and replace existing infrastructure. We offer Private 5G solutions for businesses and organizations of all sizes, from complex, multi-site enterprises to government agencies and small and medium businesses. We pay careful attention to your current business objectives and use cases while building a foundation to scale and support your future digital transformation needs. Enable transformative initiatives—such as "factory of the future," quality control driven by AI and machine learning, and more—while reshaping customer experiences. Private 5G Network lets you collect and analyze operational data in near real time, helping to make your organization more competitive, agile and profitable. From the initial site survey to deployment and operation, Verizon experts are there every step of the way to maximize your network ROI. Learn why Gartner has recognized Verizon as a Leader in the first-ever Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for 4G and 5G Private Mobile Network Services. Whatever business you are in, Private 5G Network could be the solution you need to achieve your most critical objectives -- and to create new ones. Maximize uptime in adverse environments and help control costs with wide-range, low-latency coverage for all aspects of facility operations. Use Private 5G Network to support overall equipment effectiveness through: Gain the coverage, performance and security your business needs when adopting new digital initiatives. Use Private 5G Network for: Get high bandwidth and low latency for the performance and security your business needs to stay competitive. Use cases include: Help bring security, reliability and coverage to critical wireless device and video connectivity—across the healthcare ecosystem. Use cases include: Enable smarter ways to control energy flow and support utility distribution applications with dedicated bandwidth and low latency. Use cases include: Help maintain a secure, robust network connection—even in remote locations and harsh conditions. Gain the coverage, performance and security your business needs when adopting new digital initiatives—all while sidestepping network congestion. Use Private 5G Network for: CES Technologies puts on an innovative show with Verizon Private Wireless Network. The Florida Panthers improve the fan experience with Verizon 5G Edge Cashierless Checkout. Associated British Ports builds the port of the future. The Phoenix Suns are using Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband to help rack up wins, keep fans engaged and remain at the forefront of sports innovation. Convergence of Private 5G, IoT and MEC accelerating, Which one is best for your needs -- today, and tomorrow? Study shows private networks drive productivity, efficiency and automation. Innovate in real time with fast, secure cloud computing power at the edge of our network. Keep your mobile workforce connected and productive with flexible communication tools. Get a unified, shareable wireless infrastructure for an enhanced in-building 5G experience—regardless of the user's mobile service provider. Verizon Private 5G Network provides enhanced security, dedicated bandwidth and the flexibility to customize your network to meet specific business needs, including reliable and private connectivity. It offers more flexible, robust and low-latency connectivity that is best suited for adverse environments—both inside and outside campus network coverage—and for use cases that require mobility and low latency. To implement Verizon 5G Private Network, contact our experts who can help assess your requirements, design a tailored solution and manage the seamless deployment process for your organization. Verizon Private 5G Network offers robust security with features like encryption and access control. Each Private 5G Network is purpose-built for the site it will support, so the number of access points you need depends on a range of factors, including the environment (size; indoors, outdoors, or both), use cases, and the number of devices being connected. Yes, you can seamlessly integrate Verizon's Private 5G Network with your existing infrastructure, avoiding the need for a complete overhaul and enabling a smooth transition to enhanced connectivity. ¹Gartner, Magic Quadrant for 4G and 5G Private Mobile Network Services, Sylvain Fabre, Peter Liu, Pablo Arriandiaga, Gaspar Valdivia, Mohini Dukes, Kosei Takiishi, Frank Marsala, 6 January 2025. ²Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Global Wan Services: Danellie Young, Lisa Pierce, Gaspar Valdivia, Karen Brown; March 24, 2025. GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and MAGIC QUADRANT is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. What Is Private 5G?

What is private 5G?

Author: Shane Schick

As more organizations harness the such as artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things and augmented reality, private 5G could offer the next-gen network they need to deliver outstanding customer and employee experiences. that as more devices are connected to a maturing 5G ecosystem, private 5G networks will become increasingly desirable for businesses of all sizes. They note that a number of industry leaders, like Bosch and Ford, are including private 5G in their future plans, ensuring they don't miss out on its potential for improved security and flexibility. What businesses are turning to 5G private networks?

According to J.P. Morgan research, to make use of 5G technology. The report suggested private networks will soon be set up in many industries. as they deploy connectivity applications for solar energy and wind farms, for instance, while are looking to use the technology to provide reliable indoor and outdoor connectivity in sometimes challenging environments. 5G private networks are already being . might look at 5G as a way to provide the seamless, uninterrupted mobile connection that frees associates to serve customers with tablets, smartphones or wearable devices, while private 5G and mobile edge computing (MEC) could help retailers manage inventory stocking and provide . How to successfully set up private 5G networks,Forbes also finds about successful implementation of private 5G networks, including its immense complexity, integrating it with legacy networks, and uncertainty surrounding cost. Businesses can work with companies such as mobile operators who already own spectrum or investigate lightly licensed spectrum options like CBRS. The next step involves choosing the most appropriate deployment model based on your business needs. This could mean taking a dedicated on-premises approach, for example, deploying a radio access network (RAN) and core, and connecting to smartphones, routers and other edge computing devices. Organizations could choose to build out 5G private networks on their own, but they could also benefit from the . These partners can help them understand the operational requirements and provide security as well as high-performance wireless business internet connectivity. Organizations should look for partners who understand how to ensure controlled authorized user access and full data ownership, whether your team is working in industrial settings like a factory or a more geographically distributed campus environment. Third parties that help with rolling out 5G services for businesses should also have a proven track record in helping to connect their , software-defined wide-area network () and LAN. 5G Edge with Private Mobile Edge Computing

Private mobile edge computing (MEC) is a dedicated platform installed on premises to enable support for your most critical and latency-sensitive applications. Deploy an end-to-end solution with a fully managed, on-premises cloud computing platform. Tightly integrated with Verizon Private Wireless Network, it delivers extreme low latency to areas within large campuses, warehouses, factories and more—with greater security. Our 5G Edge with private MEC provides the technology you need to support your most critical and latency- sensitive applications. Frost & Sullivan Global MEC Company of the Year for 2023 and Frost Radar leader for Private MEC, Securely connect devices and data with Private 5G and Private LTE Networks without sacrificing performance. Connect to the cloud using Verizon SD-WAN and Secure Cloud Interconnect service integration. Optimize networks, devices, maintenance and integration costs with Verizon Managed Services. Public MEC is a service that's available to any Verizon customer. With Private MEC, specific MEC services are located on the business customer's premises. Best for applications that support mobile users and devices, such as autonomous vehicles on the public 5G network. Substantially reduces app latency, compared to traditional cloud-computing architecture. Brings compute resources closer to your bandwidth-intensive application endpoints to help reduce backhaul costs. Supports applications that do not require constant, dedicated compute resources—which can help reduce compute costs. Supports applications that are contained to a single endpoint with a private 5G network inside, such as a manufacturing facility. Located on premises, it accommodates applications that require extreme low-latency for better performance. Reinforces onsite dedicated servers to provide better control over data and enhanced security. Accommodates compute-intensive requirements that call for dedicated always-on reserved requirements. Verizon 5G Edge with private MEC is a fully managed solution that brings industry-leading cloud providers to the Verizon Private 5G Network. Together, they support the building of innovative applications and workloads that require low-latency access to on-premises systems, local data processing and data residency. Read how 5G can support the sensors used in manufacturing facilities to detect when something is broken or needs to be replaced. Find out how 5G could support blending digital and physical aspects of shopping into powerful new retail experiences. Learn how 5G technology could help mitigate accidents at work by letting you know exactly what's happening—almost instantly. Generate a free business value report to see how much Private Wireless Network and private MEC can improve your bottom line. When security, control and latency are critical, a private MEC may be your best cloud option. Learn some of the important advantages of deploying 5G Edge with private MEC. Get the latest announcements and information to help develop edge computing applications. Stay current on the latest edge computing trends and use cases, so you can make better-informed decisions for your business. Join the 5G Edge Partner Program for help designing and deploying your edge computing solutions. And get access to co-marketing.
Verizon Business and KPMG collaborate to bring private 5G to KPMG Lakehouse

Verizon Business and KPMG LLP have collaborated as part of their alliance relationship to deliver 5G solutions designed to help transform the healthcare and life sciences sectors.
Verizon Business takes Private 5G global

Verizon teams up with Nokia to offer Private 5G capabilities to enterprises in Europe and Asia-Pacific
Verizon Business, VIT reach agreement for private 5G network

Verizon Business and Virginia International Terminals, LLC (VIT) today announced an agreement to build a private 5G Ultra Wideband network at one of The Port Of Virginia’s main container terminals.
Private 5G Network & Associated British Ports

Learn how Verizon’s Private 5G Network is giving Associated British Ports (ABP) control, security and agility in operating one of the U.K.’s largest ports.
Holland Ridge Farms Blooms With New Private Wireless Network

Learn how Holland Ridge Farms overcame its initial customer experience challenges with a private wireless network.
ADOT and MAG Partner with Verizon for a Successful Pilot of 5G MEC VRSU

Learn how Verizon is utilizing 5G to improve virtual roadside assistance with the Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) and Maricopa Association of Governments (MAG).
