reliable business solutions

Deliver Reliable Telehealth Services
Telehealth Services,Deliver critical care while protecting healthcare providers. Telehealth services have never been more essential than now. Healthcare teams need to be able to treat their patients from a distance, and securely collaborate with colleagues in real-time. That's why having a reliable network—and the right technology partner—is vital. Verizon can help you deliver reliable and secure telehealth services and high-quality care. See if your healthcare organization is eligible to participate in the COVID-19 Telehealth Program—and how to expedite your application for Federal Communications Commission funding. Connect from a distance,Explore these resources we've put together to help you deliver reliable and secure telehealth care from virtually anywhere. Telehealth services are more essential than ever today—and will be tomorrow, too. Here's how to embrace what that means from a technology standpoint and prepare for the future. From monitoring biometric devices to video conferencing, find out how you can expand care for veterans beyond the traditional office visit with the latest telehealth services. With the Electronic Vist Verification (EVV) deadline come and gone, and demand for telemedicine higher than ever before, it's crucial to have the right technologies in place. Offer healthcare workers secure collaboration tools while supporting HIPAA compliance. Meet with patients and colleagues anytime, virtually anywhere, using web, voice and video conferencing. Stay connected to patients and medical teams from virtually anywhere. Send, receive and sync messages from multiple devices over our 4G LTE network. Get business-grade wireless internet connectivity, virtually any time, any place in the U.S. Access scalable connectivity, backed by secure network technologies. Deploy devices that support connected patient care services. Help empower healthcare providers to share information quickly and securely with reliable, fast and flexible connectivity. Help manage and secure care team devices across your healthcare organization. Give your medical teams and their devices seamless, secure access to the data they need anywhere our wireless network is available. Help keep confidential voice and text communications secure. Enable access to the expertise, tools and knowledge to help prepare for and respond to cyberattacks. Let's connect. Federal,1-877-470-1987,Public Safety,1-844-839-6315,State & Local,1-866-420-6172,Education,1-866-420-6172