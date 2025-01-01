reliable business solutions

Business Risk Management & Continuity Solutions Business

Explore our innovative solutions by chatting now with a business specialist. Take a holistic approach to risk response and preparation so you can be more prepared for the unexpected. Network outages can mean lost sales, dissatisfied customers or worse. Build an infrastructure that helps you seamlessly adjust to changing circumstances. Enhance your disaster recovery plans. Create redundancy across your whole network. Help your most remote teams stay in contact when the unexpected occurs. See how project managers can use fixed wireless access technology through Verizon's LTE Business Internet, even in remote locations. See how Verizon One Talk helped a state emergency agency respond to the COVID-19 emergency. Integrate seamless wireless and wireline technology in an infrastructure that enables robust, reliable communication when you need it. Leverage advanced connectivity solutions that prioritize first responders so those on the front line get critical information they need when it matters most. Keep your employees productive and your business running during unplanned events. Leverage business phone services that work as hard as you do. Empower your teams to collaborate more effectively on the go. Outages happen. Seamless failover safeguards can help limit the impact to your organization, without doubling the cost of infrastructure. Help keep your network—and critical operations—running, even through adverse conditions. Prepare your network for rapid growth in the cloud with our digital-first NaaS solution that helps enhance agility, flexibility and resiliency. Streamline the design and deployment of your software-defined wide area network. Expand to the cloud with secure, scalable, on-demand high-speed connections. Power your organization, and connect devices and more with speed, agility and flexibility. Build a virtual private network foundation to connect multiple locations, optimize traffic and gain deeper data management insights. Easily spin up and down applications and resources on demand to align with business priorities. We know you value peace of mind when it comes to your organization's network performance. Our professional and managed services can take care of the day-to-day network operations, leaving you free to do what you do best. Get streamlined solutions that keep you focused on growth, security and your customers without breaking your budget. Leverage digital-ready infrastructures to reimagine personalized experiences. Enhance cloud, virtualization and other advanced network architecture to help power the innovations you want to see come to life. If you are already a Verizon customer, we have several options to help you get the support you need. Choose your country to view contact details. Existing customers, to your business account or .