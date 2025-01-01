reliable business solutions

Deliver Reliable Telehealth Services

Telehealth Services,Deliver critical care while protecting healthcare providers. Telehealth services have never been more essential than now. Healthcare teams need to be able to treat their patients from a distance, and securely collaborate with colleagues in real-time. That's why having a reliable network—and the right technology partner—is vital. Verizon can help you deliver reliable and secure telehealth services and high-quality care. See if your healthcare organization is eligible to participate in the COVID-19 Telehealth Program—and how to expedite your application for Federal Communications Commission funding. Connect from a distance,Explore these resources we've put together to help you deliver reliable and secure telehealth care from virtually anywhere. Telehealth services are more essential than ever today—and will be tomorrow, too. Here's how to embrace what that means from a technology standpoint and prepare for the future. From monitoring biometric devices to video conferencing, find out how you can expand care for veterans beyond the traditional office visit with the latest telehealth services. With the Electronic Vist Verification (EVV) deadline come and gone, and demand for telemedicine higher than ever before, it's crucial to have the right technologies in place. Offer healthcare workers secure collaboration tools while supporting HIPAA compliance. Meet with patients and colleagues anytime, virtually anywhere, using web, voice and video conferencing. Stay connected to patients and medical teams from virtually anywhere. Send, receive and sync messages from multiple devices over our 4G LTE network. Get business-grade wireless internet connectivity, virtually any time, any place in the U.S. Access scalable connectivity, backed by secure network technologies. Deploy devices that support connected patient care services. Help empower healthcare providers to share information quickly and securely with reliable, fast and flexible connectivity. Help manage and secure care team devices across your healthcare organization. Give your medical teams and their devices seamless, secure access to the data they need anywhere our wireless network is available. Help keep confidential voice and text communications secure. Enable access to the expertise, tools and knowledge to help prepare for and respond to cyberattacks.
Business Continuity Planning and Solutions

Business Continuity Planning and Solutions

Uncertain times can bring with them unforeseen challenges. We're here with solutions that can help. Verizon's flexible Business Continuity solutions help organizations of all sizes protect, strengthen and recover their important connections. These solutions cover various aspects of continuity, including connectivity, collaboration, security and more. Together, we can build and execute a business continuity plan tailored to your unique needs, today and tomorrow. When you can rely on your network, you're ready. A key part of continuity is maintaining fast connections for your remote employees. Our reliable connectivity solutions connect, reinforce and secure remote workforces and operations during unplanned events. Interruptions don't need to shut down your business. Verizon Business Continuity solutions offer remote employees powerful, on-demand collaboration tools and technologies to help them stay connected and productive where they work. Unplanned events require you to be at your best. Verizon Business Continuity solutions enable you to provide exceptional support and care with flexible routing features that can meet your changing organizational needs,An unfortunate reality of unplanned events is the rise of potential security risks. With Verizon Business Continuity solutions, you can activate digital defenses to help secure, control and protect your organization. An increased number of remote and mobile employees means higher network volume and app usage. Together, we can work to boost your network capacity to handle more users and apps, so employees stay productive. Your inbox can be the best place for you to learn about current remote-work best practices and technologies. A report from Harvard Business Analytic Services details the planning required to convert your workforce into a work-from-anywhere powerhouse. Find out how to enable every employee no matter where he or she works. View available resources and support from Verizon to help your business stay ready in the face of uncertainty. Get the latest information and resources to learn how to grow and scale your enterprise in the face of adversity. Discover tools and insights designed to help you better serve citizens in the community and achieve your mission. View the latency of core areas of our network using data collected by
Business Risk Management & Continuity Solutions Business

Business Risk Management & Continuity Solutions Business

Explore our innovative solutions by chatting now with a business specialist. Take a holistic approach to risk response and preparation so you can be more prepared for the unexpected. Network outages can mean lost sales, dissatisfied customers or worse. Build an infrastructure that helps you seamlessly adjust to changing circumstances. Enhance your disaster recovery plans. Create redundancy across your whole network. Help your most remote teams stay in contact when the unexpected occurs. See how project managers can use fixed wireless access technology through Verizon's LTE Business Internet, even in remote locations. See how Verizon One Talk helped a state emergency agency respond to the COVID-19 emergency. Integrate seamless wireless and wireline technology in an infrastructure that enables robust, reliable communication when you need it. Leverage advanced connectivity solutions that prioritize first responders so those on the front line get critical information they need when it matters most. Keep your employees productive and your business running during unplanned events. Leverage business phone services that work as hard as you do. Empower your teams to collaborate more effectively on the go. Outages happen. Seamless failover safeguards can help limit the impact to your organization, without doubling the cost of infrastructure. Help keep your network—and critical operations—running, even through adverse conditions. Prepare your network for rapid growth in the cloud with our digital-first NaaS solution that helps enhance agility, flexibility and resiliency. Streamline the design and deployment of your software-defined wide area network. Expand to the cloud with secure, scalable, on-demand high-speed connections. Power your organization, and connect devices and more with speed, agility and flexibility. Build a virtual private network foundation to connect multiple locations, optimize traffic and gain deeper data management insights. Easily spin up and down applications and resources on demand to align with business priorities. We know you value peace of mind when it comes to your organization's network performance. Our professional and managed services can take care of the day-to-day network operations, leaving you free to do what you do best. Get streamlined solutions that keep you focused on growth, security and your customers without breaking your budget. Leverage digital-ready infrastructures to reimagine personalized experiences. Enhance cloud, virtualization and other advanced network architecture to help power the innovations you want to see come to life.
Phoenix Process Equipment Gets Set Up Fast with Reliable 24/7 Data Business

Phoenix Process Equipment needed a reliable way to monitor their water recycling systems. That’s exactly what they found with 4G LTE Business Internet from Verizon.
Remote Internet Access Solutions Case Study Business

Read customer success stories on remote internet solutions from Verizon. Discover how Verizon has helped facilitate projects using remote internet access.
How HappyOrNot's IoT Solutions Boost Customer Satisfaction Business

Learn how HappyOrNot leveraged Verizon's Cat-M1 IoT solutions to deploy its innovative customer feedback service in the U.S.
Verizon Business and RingCentral deliver cloud-based enterprise solutions

Verizon Business announced a strategic partnership with RingCentral, Inc., to bring cloud-based enterprise communication solutions
Verizon Business launches Advanced SASE solution

Verizon Business’ Advanced Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) solution merges SD WAN capabilities with hybrid network connectivity and security services
Verizon Business and Atos to power leading predictive analytics 5G edge solution

Verizon Business and Atos today announce an industry-leading partnership to power intelligent IoT solutions with private 5G multi-access edge computing.
Verizon Small Business Digital Ready Super Bowl LIX Superfan Winners

Verizon Small Business Digital Ready - Making Impact Across the Country

