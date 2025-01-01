Remote desktop multiple monitors

Remote Learning Success in Fort Wayne K-12 Schools Business

Learn how Fort Wayne K-12 schools are a distance learning success story when partnered with Verizon to deliver smooth connectivity to students during the pandemic.
Intelligent Video and Remote Monitoring Solutions

24/7 visibility with less time and effort. Get cloud-hosted video management with an array of hardware, video analytics, local storage and connectivity. Cameras capture high-quality video that is analyzed to identify unusual or abnormal behavior and trigger alerts. Provides advanced analytics that can review hours of video in minutes, which can help dramatically increase investigation productivity. Our remote monitoring solution gathers, analyzes, transmits and stores video data to help you optimize your investment in video surveillance. As a comprehensive hosted and managed remote monitoring solution, it enhances situational awareness and video investigations without a constant physical presence. Delivers robust analytics to streamline video review and ensure alert-based situational awareness. Improves situational awareness so you can quickly make decisions that help safeguard your community or organization. Helps protect your critical assets wherever they are by leveraging smart remote-video monitoring technology that can enable better, quicker decisions,Intelligent Video helps safeguard those in your operations or community in remote locations, including high-traffic areas, offices, parks, medical centers, campuses, pathways, utilities, construction sites, bridges and more. Use intelligent data to make more-informed decisions and optimize resource planning, helping you achieve better resolutions. Get eyes on the street or indoors at the busiest or most remote areas with wireless or wireline connectivity. Immediately sends alerts to authorized personnel when it detects unusual activity. Manage multiple sites from a single interface. Adapt the solution to your specific needs with support for more than 100K cameras and the ability to integrate with other security solutions. Keep your security team focused on what's most important with fully featured cloud implementation and managed services. Gain the visibility and insights you need to help investigate and resolve issues. Connect your smart devices to Intelligent Video with the mobile application. Archive captured video of unusual or abnormal behavior for evidentiary needs. Advanced video analytics also include archived video synopsis, near real-time video analysis and dashboard visualization metrics. Intelligent Video helps provide law enforcement and security personnel with the ability to pinpoint objects of interest with speed and precision, which can rapidly accelerate video investigation and optimize situational awareness while reducing time and resource investments—effectively transforming video into actionable insights. Plus, Verizon is certified as an AWS Public Safety and Disaster Response Competency Partner,Explore how Intelligent Video monitoring can help protect your assets, and just how cost-effective it can be. Sustainable solutions that give businesses and local governments full control over their lighting infrastructures. Intelligent Video features a cloud-hosted video management system with a wide variety of hardware, video analytics software, local storage devices, and wireless or wireline connectivity options. Cameras capture high-quality video, which is analyzed to identify unusual or abnormal behavior and trigger alerts and which can be archived for evidentiary needs. Verizon's Intelligent Video offers advanced analytics to enable the review of hours of video in minutes, which can help dramatically increase investigation productivity. Intelligent Video can provide law enforcement situational awareness and video investigations without a constant physical presence. Remote Employee Monitoring: What's Best for Business? Business

We've got some great deals going on right now exclusively for our online customers... chat now to hear more! Remote employee monitoring: What's best for business?,Author: Gary Hilson,With the sudden closure of many workplaces and offices, the COVID-19 pandemic spurred organizations to learn more about remote employee monitoring. before the COVID-19 pandemic, approximately 72% of customer service and support functions operated almost exclusively in-office, with fewer than 10% of employees working from home (WFH). The percentage of those employees working from home has risen to 80% to 100%. Having remote employee monitoring capabilities in place can help track an employee's activity and productivity, and with the right cyber security protocols, help keep your company's assets safe. But there's more to it than simply implementing technology. Organizations also need to establish best practices for monitoring employees working from home and create a transparent working environment with their remote staff. What is remote employee monitoring?,While some employees excel at working from home, others struggle to be productive in an environment that's designed for living, not working, especially without the buzz of coworkers around them or face-to-face check-ins with the boss. Remote employee monitoring employs software to keep track of workers' activities based upon a set of established metrics and objectives that can include their keystrokes, hours active, an ability to view their screen in real-time and log internet activity. Some companies are monitoring employees working from home via phone calls and webcams, applications in use and social media activity. There is software available that allows for the remote-control takeover of an employee's workstation. This can be beneficial when training a new employee, for continuing education, or when upgraded or new company software is released. Many companies are seeking to learn more about monitoring employees working from home, leading to a for remote employee monitoring software and tools. Without pre-arranged and agreed upon policies for remote monitoring, these activities may raise privacy concerns and potentially strain the relationship between employers and their staff. To help ease privacy concerns, providing your remote employees with the ability to read and sign off on a remote IT policy allows clarity for the organization and its remote workers. Face-to-face meetings have swiftly been replaced with virtual meetings which has led to an increased amount of , or burn-out, while other employees are simply interested in getting back into the office. has shown that employees want flexibility and about half of the new pandemic-era WFH workforce is interested in continuing to work remotely. Remote employee monitoring through software tools can provide insight into how much time employees are spending on work and whether their activities are inherently productive. There are additional ways to help positively impact a remote workforce. Focus on outcomes, not activities,When monitoring employees working from home, establishing a clear agreement between workers and employers about goals, milestones and outcomes is essential to achieving productivity goals. Managers should set productivity guidelines for remote workers rather than relying on monitoring keystrokes, time logged-in and the volume of email messages sent and received. Ultimately, it's about accountability for performance by setting standards and benchmarks for various projects. Reports and analytics are helpful tools to see how well employees are performing. But to ensure remote worker productivity levels are high, it's critical to make sure employees have the right tools to do their jobs when they work outside of the office. This includes , a fast and reliable workstation, and the applications they need to do their job and communicate effectively. Tracking progress and hours spent on a project against the original project plan can provide additional insight into how productive teams are and allow for opportunities to provide feedback or offer additional support if it looks like things are falling behind schedule. Feedback is particularly important for remote workers, as a key barrier to remaining productive while working from home is effectively managing the isolation from coworkers who may not know if they're on the right track. Managers can support their teams by establishing regular check-ins like a weekly call, email or a simple reporting process. And while no one wants to spend all their time in meetings, it can be helpful for remote workers to have some "face-to-face" interaction through video conferencing or screen-sharing. Additionally, if a hybrid work environment is possible, it can help to bring employees together in-person occasionally for a team meeting which can go a long way toward helping employees feel connected. Build a culture of trust,Using software to monitor employees working from home—without first establishing policies and best practices about remote employee monitoring and evaluation—can clash with employee's privacy concerns, and is not a substitute for thoughtful best practices or strong leadership. There are many available today. That said, each solution has different strengths and weaknesses so make sure to consider the factors you need for your business that will help meet your specific business objectives and goals. Standard features should include the ability to monitor a wide range of activities including keystrokes, clipboard activities, screenshots, document-related activities, messaging and websites visited, application usage and time as well as network traffic and security monitoring. Many monitoring solutions also integrate with project management and online collaboration tools making them less intrusive and common practice. Whatever remote employee monitoring technology you choose to implement, it's vital to communicate your organization's work-from-home policy to all employees and institute an effective system to track employee and employer obligations. Ultimately, the most successful organizations are those that foster a culture of trust and empower employees to work independently in support of the company's goals. Learn how can help you connect remote employees and drive efficiency in the field. Agile Methodology: What It Is and How It Works for a Distributed Workforce Business

We've got some great deals going on right now exclusively for our online customers... chat now to hear more! Agile methodology: What it is and how it can work for today's distributed workforce,Author: Heidi Vella,The Agile methodology is a widely adopted approach to software project management that was . Frustrated with the slow pace of software development, a group of 17 software leaders met during a ski trip to revamp the field. They captured their ideas in a document called the and later that year created the , a nonprofit organization to disseminate information about Agile. First popular with development teams, have evolved over time, and with the creation of the Agile Alliance's Manifesto, the Agile methodology quickly spread across the business world and beyond. In December 2021, U.S. Air Force Chief Technology Officer , Agile is the way to be responsive to customer needs — it needs to be transparent, quickly pushing capabilities from the core, and the heartbeat of innovation across the Air Force.,Agile was a direct of the time: Waterfall. The is highly linear and focuses on forward momentum. Project stages are sequential, progressing from one stage to another in a single series of planned steps and each stage depends on the completion of the previous stage. Let's dig deeper into what are the differences between Agile vs. Waterfall, and which factors and tools should to consider when deciding between the two methodologies?,What is Agile methodology?,As the : Agile is the ability to create and respond to change. It is a way of dealing with, and ultimately succeeding in, an uncertain and turbulent environment.,According to Forbes, the methodology and seeks to break projects into smaller units. For example, instead of long weekly meetings, Agile teams often hold short daily stand-up meetings. Larger project tasks are divided into more urgent sprints; each sprint tends to be broken down further into four stages: plan, develop, deploy and evaluate. Instead of top-down control, where a manager directs subordinates to focus on tasks that view the silo in isolation, the Agile collaboration approach forms nimble, cross-functional teams that can be self-organizing and have real decision-making authority, encouraging adaptive planning, flexibility and continual improvement. Agile vs. Waterfall,Agile methodology, which is further detailed in the and , relies on several systems that divide projects up into manageable segments, such as Scrum and Kanban. For example, Scrum, which is integral to Agile, requires snappy, daily 15-minute meetings to review progress and set priorities for workflows. This makes Agile different from Waterfall, where each stage depends on the completion of the previous one. In contrast, Agile focuses on simultaneous workflows and flexibility at its core. Who uses Agile methodology and why?,Agile was originally envisioned for software developers with an emphasis on in-person communication. But because the agile methodology is essentially a mindset that can be applied to any project or organization, the concept has evolved and been widely commandeered. There's now even a movement. , and are among the global companies often . Other major organizations, including and , have adopted it for specific projects in the past. Agile vs. Waterfall: Flexibility,According to an , around half of all organizations surveyed had been applying Agile practices for over three years. A top reason referenced was to improve flexibility amid a rapidly changing environment. Agile does this by focusing specifically on how people work together within, and importantly, outside of an organization, believing that solutions evolve primarily through structured collaboration. The methodology also believes that smaller, engaged groups can more readily take stock of evolving customer needs and adapt more quickly to changing external contexts. Agile vs. Waterfall: Budget,According to , Agile allows for greater budget flexibility, particularly to respond to developments not considered during the planning stage. Agile aims to improve financial results by preempting and avoiding mistakes and repetition and generally speeding up project processes and outcomes. Waterfall is better or those with a clearly defined end goal unlikely to change or be impacted by unforeseen developments. This allows for more defined budget planning but can also mean higher costs should unforeseen developments impact the project. Agile vs. Waterfall: Stakeholder engagement,Stakeholder engagement is a key element of the Agile methodology, with stakeholders included in the project development at every step. One of the states, Our highest priority is to satisfy the customer through early and continuous delivery of valuable software. Alternatively, Waterfall doesn't involve the client or project owner during the process once the end goal is established apart from specific check-ins or for deliverables. The course of the project is outlined at the start, meaning client feedback isn't an ongoing part of the process. Tools and technologies to help organizations embrace Agile,In today's remote and distributed working environment, are needed to replicate the connectedness that Agile relies upon when in-person meetings aren't possible. Collaboration tools,Collaboration tools are vital for Agile methodology to facilitate communication both internally within the organization and externally with partners, suppliers, customers, developers and contractors. For example, allows companies using Microsoft Teams to expand their calling capabilities outside of their organization so that employees can work with external partners the same as they do with internal colleagues. The best bring video meetings into conference rooms and huddle spaces for a blended meeting experience and include in-app intelligence to capture the most important discussion points, assign action items and replay meeting highlights to help bolster the effectiveness of each meeting. Integration tools,Bringing Agile methodology to life is more than just 15-minute meetings. It also involves information and document sharing, working off the same goal-setting sheet and quickly and easily visualizing ideas with co-collaborators. This requires cloud-based solutions that both remote team members and external stakeholders can access. integrate calling, video conferencing, chat, desktop sharing, voicemail, shareable whiteboards and more in a single intuitive interface that spans device types. These solutions allow businesses to connect onsite and mobile workers with the systems they use every day with a cost-effective, cloud-based, high-availability communication solution. Tools like , a cloud-based business phone solution, assign one number to ring multiple compatible mobile devices, desk phones and computers, which means fewer missed calls and more opportunities to connect. Users can move freely across devices and switch seamlessly between their desk phone and smartphone. The Agile methodology is proving to be as because the values, principles and guidance it offers still ring true. But it's up to teams to live it and achieve it, and that requires the right technology to succeed. Learn how can help make Agile possible for your business. If you'd like to receive new articles, solutions briefs, whitepapers and more—just let us know. . * Indicates a required field. We will follow up from your contact request using the information provided. The most popular Agile methodologies include Scrum, Kanban, (a hybrid of Scrum and Kanban), Extreme Programming (XP), Crystal, Dynamic Systems Development Method (DSDM), Lean Development and Feature-Driven Development (FDD). Agile breaks up a project into several phases. Once work begins, teams cycle through a process of planning, executing and evaluating. Teams work in sprints, or short development cycles where they work toward a release. A typical sprint should take about one to four weeks and needs to finish with some usable deliverables. It requires regular collaboration with stakeholders. You can implement Agile in seven steps:,Choose your country to view contact details. Manage your account or get tools and information. 