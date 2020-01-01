remote mobile device management

Case Studies related to "remote mobile device management"

HarperDB Connected Golf Carts Devices Business

Learn how Verizon teamed up with connected devices ecosystem experts HarperDB to create low-latency, connected golf carts to boost Edison Interactive's reach.
Read Now

How Chief Leschi Schools Use Remote Learning

Learn how Verizon enabled remote learning solutions for Chief Leschi Schools. See how Chief Leschi Schools harnessed the benefits of online learning efforts.
Read Now

Remote Internet Access Solutions Case Study Business

Read customer success stories on remote internet solutions from Verizon. Discover how Verizon has helped facilitate projects using remote internet access.
Read Now

Related Devices

Smartphones

Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max

Starts at $33.33/mo

For 36 months, 0% APR

View details
Smartphones

Apple iPhone 15 Plus

Starts at $23.05/mo

For 36 months, 0% APR

(1998)
View details
Smartphones

Apple iPhone 15

Starts at $23.05/mo

For 36 months, 0% APR

(5118)
View details

Links related to "remote mobile device management"

Mobile Device Management (MDM) Solution Brief

Verizon MDM provides a single user interface to remotely manage devices 24 / 7. Integrating mobile devices, wireless connectivity and apps into our everyday lives has become a necessity. Small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), enterprises and educational institutions must provide mobility solutions to conduct business and deliver distance learning opportunities. At the same time, they need to manage mobile risk from everincreasing cyber threats targeting business data and,Security for the unexpected,Verizon MDM helps IT administrators manage, track and control the mobile devices and operating systems connecting to their networks. Accessed through a single portal, Verizon MDM helps secure and streamline mobility by enabling device diagnostics, hotspot management and unified endpoint management (UEM) services. Manage devices 24/7 with security and control capabilities that:,Get all of the features to manage and secure mobile devices. Remotely manage smartphones, tablets, laptops, Jetpack®4G LTE mobile hotspots, wearables, routers and more with these critical capabilities:,Easily manage and control hotspot use. Broadband hotspot management with Verizon MDM allows you to remotely:,Why you can rely on Verizon,We offer reliable service and network performance with our broad portfolio of technology solutions. Verizon was ranked,#1 nationwide by RootMetrics in overall network performance 14 times in a row,w seven years in a row.1,Verizon can help you grow as your organization demands more from your network than ever before. Look to a partner you can trust to help you protect devices and critical data used by your mobile workforce or remote learners. For more information about Verizon MDM, please contact your Verizon Business Account Manager or visit verizon.com/business/products/security/mobile-device-endpoint-security/mobile-device-management/verizon-mdm/,Rankings based on RootMetrics® U.S. National RootScore® Reports: 2H 2013–1H 2020. Tested with best commercially available smartphones on four national mobile networks across all available network types. Your experiences may vary. The RootMetrics award is not an endorsement of Verizon. Network details & coverage maps at vzw.com. © 2020 Verizon. SB11821220,These cookies are necessary for the website to function and cannot be switched off in our systems. They are usually only set in response to actions made by you which amount to a request for services, such as setting your privacy preferences, logging in or filling in forms. You can set your browser to block or alert you about these cookies, but some parts of the site will not then work. These cookies do not store any personally identifiable information. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. BackClear Filters,All Consent Allowed
Learn more

Device Policy Configuration & Management

Get expert security policy configuration and management. It's easy to get bogged down by the array of tasks around securing and protecting your infrastructure. Our network device configuration and network policy management service is designed to give you the remote operational support to conveniently and consistently manage your IT security assets and policies, helping you focus instead on what's important – your business. With over 25 years of experience and an average of 61 billion security events processed each year, Verizon gives peace of mind for your company's security posture. And with our Managed Security Services (MSS), you can take the day-to-day burden off your IT team so they can pay attention to the strategic initiatives of the day. This managed service offers peace of mind through expert device policy configuration and network configuration management. We provide the knowledge and skills to make implementations and change requests to policy rule sets, and validate new rule sets against existing policies so they won't break existing infrastructure. Verizon security experts remotely review and execute network and device policy changes for both on-premise and virtual environments. In addition, a designated Security Services Advisor can give you valuable updates on service trends and observations. Today's digital business environment extends from on premise servers and hardware to cloud-based and software-as-a-service applications. You need a trusted partner who can deliver flexible security options across your business environment. Other features and benefits include:,years of security experience. security events processed yearly (on average). times as a Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader. Security Operations Centers worldwide. With Managed Security Services, you have the flexibility to purchase what you need when and where you need it. Verizon's MSS portfolio offers the managed services you need to keep your business running smoothly and the professional staff to address your resource constraints and security needs. Helping protect infrastructure through early failure detection. Providing timely updates and peace of mind. Keeping your policies aligned and in line. Policy planning for your cloud vendors. Helping you build policies that address the problems at hand. Identify unknown threats quickly. Your experts in cybersecurity. Protect. Detect. Investigate. Respond. Gartner has recognized us as a Leader in its Magic Quadrant for Managed Security Services, Worldwide for seven times.*Ransomware on the rise, phishing galore and more. Learn what attackers are up to in the 2021 Data Breach Investigations Report. Our Mobile Security Index found those that did were twice as likely to suffer a compromise. Related Products,Detect failing or unhealthy security devices. Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Managed Security Services, Worldwide, Toby Bussa, Kelly M. Kavanagh, Sid Deshpande, Pete Shoard, 2 May 2019. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Choose your country to view contact details. Existing customers, to your business account or . If you are already a Verizon customer, we have several options to help you get the support you need. These cookies are necessary for the website to function and cannot be switched off in our systems. They are usually only set in response to actions made by you which amount to a request for services, such as setting your privacy preferences, logging in or filling in forms. You can set your browser to block or alert you about these cookies, but some parts of the site will not then work. These cookies do not store any personally identifiable information. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. BackClear Filters,All Consent Allowed
Learn more

3 Technologies for Enabling Effective Remote Workforce Management Business

We've got some great deals going on right now exclusively for our online customers... chat now to hear more! Tech that helps enable effective remote workforce management,Author: Nick Reese,The rise of the remote workforce shows no signs of slowing: 83% of employers , 73% of workers and 42% of remote workers in the next five years. To deliver the employee experience that workers expect, the right remote workforce management technology is a must. When thinking about remote workforce management, your focus should be on technology that helps to replicate the positives of in-person experience. Let's look at a few technologies that can drive collaboration, coordination and communication between remote colleagues. Working together with collaboration software,Just because colleagues are apart doesn't mean they can't work together. Collaboration solutions include:,Keeping track with project management tools,With your people spread far and wide, a of remote workforce management can be understanding who has done what. Tools like Jira, Asana and Monday provide complete visibility into project status and employee tasks. This enables employees to easily communicate and stay informed about each project and every step, ensuring the relevant conversations, notes, requests for edits and approvals are tied to the project for the entire team to reference instead of being stuck in someone's inbox. Project management tools also facilitate within a broader team's work, helping managers determine which staff are performing at what levels. Further, by facilitating real-time accurate reports at the push of a button, managers can spend less time talking with staff to find out what's happening and more time on how things can be improved. Enabling communication no matter where,A remote workforce means each employee needs to be able to effectively reach out to colleagues, customers and partners —and be reachable themselves—. Instant messaging is a , particularly for remote workforce management. It helps resolve business concerns faster by reducing back-and-forth phone calls or emails (and resultant waiting times). When used appropriately, it also facilitates a greater sense of camaraderie between team members by allowing them to have conversations that might have previously been discussed around the water cooler. have a range of features to enable meaningful collaboration. Examples include:,Unified communications solutions like,Verizon is a trusted communications partner that can help you simplify remote workforce management. for everything you need to know about adapting to a flexible workplace, evolving toward anywhere work and enhancing the employee experience. If you'd like to receive new articles, solutions briefs, whitepapers and more—just let us know. . * Indicates a required field. We will follow up from your contact request using the information provided. Choose your country to view contact details. Manage your account or get tools and information. These cookies are necessary for the website to function and cannot be switched off in our systems. They are usually only set in response to actions made by you which amount to a request for services, such as setting your privacy preferences, logging in or filling in forms. You can set your browser to block or alert you about these cookies, but some parts of the site will not then work. These cookies do not store any personally identifiable information. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. BackClear Filters,All Consent Allowed
Learn more

Questions related to "remote mobile device management"

Ashburn, Virginia, United States(based on your internet address)