remote vpn solutions

Secure work from virtually anywhere with Verizon Remote Work Solutions,While some companies have insisted on returning their workers to the office full-time, many others have already made remote or hybrid work a permanent feature of their business. And it's no mystery why. Ask workers about the benefits of remote work, and they'll give you a list 10 feet long. Aside from the option of cuddling with pets during the day—without the expensive commute and rigid hours— workers and working from home. Companies offering remote work also have access to a larger talent pool when it comes to hiring and have an . Still, remote work poses a significant challenge regarding a key aspect of doing business virtually: cybersecurity. After the sudden shift to remote work necessitated by the pandemic, that they saw an adverse effect on their organization's cybersecurity, with two-thirds of CISOs stating that their organizations were more vulnerable to cyberattacks. The benefits of remote work are numerous, but if companies want to maintain their reputations and protect their assets, they can't ignore the potential risks related to employees working remotely. Work-from-anywhere cybersecurity challenges,What makes remote work a bigger risk than being in the office when it comes to cybersecurity? It essentially comes down to these three main challenges:,Thankfully, business leaders are starting to realize that cybersecurity is no longer solely an IT concern. According to a recent survey, Boards of Directors now see cybersecurity as a business risk—which is no surprise given the financial, reputational and operational damage just one breach can cause. Verizon Remote Work Solutions: balanced, layered security,In an effort to improve remote worker security, many companies implement security controls that inadvertently have a negative impact on productivity. Deploying security point solution after point solution might mitigate some risks, but those benefits are outweighed if it takes 15 extra minutes for every remote employee to connect to the corporate network, and employees are continually challenged to reauthenticate. If companies want to empower their employees to work from anywhere without compromise, ease-of-doing-business and security must find a balancing point. The key to remote cybersecurity success, then, is layered protection and consistent support, built on a foundation that starts with dedicated wireless business internet. For example, as part of its Remote Work Solutions, provides at-home users with a dedicated connection that includes data encryption and network-level authentication. Standardizing company-issued routers for remote work also greatly simplifies the burden on IT and security teams, who traditionally had to troubleshoot issues with an incredibly broad range of personally-managed routers. Remote Work Solutions from Verizon help build out solutions that fit customers' unique requirements—whether the organization is managing a massive remote workforce or implementing a hybrid schedule. Additional security services include , a zero-trust cloud security platform that provides real-time threat defense and content filtering for remote employees' endpoint devices, and , which acts as a line of layered threat defense for distributed organizations and helps defend remote employees from malware. Further, as your company's connected device footprint grows, so does its exposure to risk of SIM card misuse. Verizon can help security teams stay one step ahead of hijackers with , a security feature that proactively locks down the SIM cards in company-issued devices, allowing devices that you trust to connect to your network. Plus, Verizon's global backbone network provides private and public connectivity in >185+ countries and territories, offering unrivaled visibility into emerging cyber threats, which helps companies adapt quickly to new cybercriminal tactics. Don't move backward—think forward with Verizon,The move to hybrid and remote work sheds light on some new security challenges, but that doesn't mean businesses have to rush to bring their workers back to the office. With the right solutions and expert support, it's possible to create a secure work infrastructure that goes where the workforce is—without sacrificing productivity or putting more pressure on security teams. help give employees the work-life balance they want while offering security teams the control and resources to help protect against new threats and vulnerabilities. Choose your country to view contact details. Manage your account or get tools and information. 