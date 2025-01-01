Rugged android tablet

Links related to "rugged android tablet"

Rugged Phones, Tablets & Devices Business

Better manage risks in extreme conditions. Connect and collaborate virtually anywhere with durable, rugged and ultra-rugged phones and tablets built for outdoor and harsh environments. Give active workers peace of mind when they're on the go. With dust and water resistance, these durable devices offer additional protection from the elements and unexpected bumps and drops. Epic for business. 3,900mAh battery and up to 25W Super Fast Charging. capability means you can stay in the moment without worrying about your battery. Plus confidently take on whatever your day brings with Galaxy S23 Series — fortified with Samsung's toughest glass and metal frame available. Wave goodbye to worry with Gorilla Glass 8 and Armor Aluminum, built to resist scratches and spills. IP68 Rated. Capture scribbles, strokes of genius and everything in between with the built-in S Pen. Galaxy S23 Ultra gives you the power to push through a packed work schedule. Thanks to its 5,000mAh battery and 45W Super Fast Charging 2.0. Plus confidently take on whatever your day brings with Galaxy S23 Series — fortified with Samsung's toughest glass and metal frame available. Wave goodbye to worry with Gorilla Glass 8 and Armor Aluminum, built to resist scratches and spills. IP68 Rated. See more, do more with an expansive, foldable screen With an all-day battery and super fast charging. Confidently take on your workday with the water- and scratch-resistant, durably designed Galaxy Z Fold5 — and keep your business running. Stylish and sturdy. Work without worry. All-day battery for a jam-packed schedule, plus Galaxy Z Flip5 is engineered to withstand the test of time without sacrificing its sleek, innovative design. Worry less knowing your device is water-resistant and that its ultra-durable hinge lets you fold and unfold without wear. Plus, Galaxy Z Flip5 is scratch-resistant and framed with Armor Aluminum — so it's ready to go wherever work takes you. When your workforce needs long battery life in harsher environments, we've got you covered. Temperature, dust, shock/vibration, and low pressure/high altitude are no match for these rugged phones and tablets, many with military grade certification. Work confidently with a durable design that withstands the drops and spills of your demanding work environment. MIL-STD-810H certified with IP68 rating. Long-lasting, Fast Charge replaceable battery. Programmable hot keys to access your most used apps, like Push to Talk Plus. Microsoft and Google Integrated. On-the-go teams can navigate this intuitive, 10.1" touchscreen, even wearing work gloves. Or connect to a keyboard and mouse like a PC. A durable and water-resistant design withstands drops, spills and extreme heat and cold. Slim and lightweight but heavy on durability. Wireless, Fast Charge battery with over 26 hours of battery life. 5G Ultra Wideband speeds and low latency. MIL-STD-810H compliant and IP68 rating for dust and water immersion protection.Push to Talk Plus and MCPTT capable. These ultra-rugged phones are designed for high performance in the harshest conditions. Help frontline workers and first responders be prepared for extreme environmental stressors including excessive heat and cold, noise, humidity, vibration and shock. The latest ultra-rugged smartphone from Sonim designed and built for those who can withstand any workday. Tested and validated to MIL-STD-810H, it offers a level of toughness rarely seen in a smartphone with Non-Incendive Class I, II and III Div 2 ratings. All-new X-frame reinforced construction with corner bumpers, and a non-slip texture for secure grip. MIL-STD-810H compliant, IP68 rated and hazardous location protection. Features include scratch & shatter-resistant display engineered for outdoor visibility, an ultra-durable, removable battery, programmable keys and loud, stereo front-facing speakers. Push-to-Talk Plus and MCPTT capable. Take photos and video even in extreme conditions with up to 56 hours of battery life. MIL-STD-810H compliant, IP68 rating and hazardous location protection. Programmable Push to Talk, SOS, Speaker and Stop keys. Dual loud-speakers and dual-mic noise cancellation for loud, clear audio. Ultra-rugged flip for those who produce, provide and deliver. MIL-STD-810H compliant with IP68 rating. ProgrammablePush to Talk Plus and emergency buttons, loud and clear audio speaker, and large, glove-friendly keypad. Rugged phones and tablets are designed to withstand environmental hazards such as dust, water and shock and often feature a tough frame, glass protection and a longer battery life with fast, wireless charging. Verizon offers three levels of rugged devices with increasing levels of durability in extreme conditions:,Durable: Ideal for lighter-duty activity and environmental exposure when on the go. These devices often have a IP68 rating or IPX8 rating for dust and water resistance, and are built to resist scratches with tough glass and strong metal frames. Rugged: When you need to rely on a long battery life and increased protection against more extreme temperatures, dust, shock/vibration, and low pressure/high altitude. Many devices in this category have been rigorously tested and are MIL-STD-810H compliant with an IP68 rating. A device with an Ingress Protection (IP) rating means it has been tested against small particles, such as dust and sand, and submersion in water. An IP rating with "6" as the first numeral (on a scale of 0-6) is the highest rating possible meaning the device is impervious to dust, or dust tight. An IP rating with an "X" instead of a numeral means the device hasn't been certified against dust but doesn't mean it isn't dust resistant. The second numeral, "8" (on a scale of 0 to 9) means the device is highly protected from immersion in water with a depth of more than 1 meter (manufacturer must specify exact depth) for at least 30 minutes. The MIL-STD-810H certification means a product has passed rigorous testing focused on nearly 30 environmental conditions. These military-grade devices are verified to perform in extreme conditions and qualify as heat-resistant, water- and dust-resistant, and shock-resistant. Verizon 5G service offers rugged device users high speed, low latency so you can access data fast, for better insights and efficiency. Needs will vary across industries and businesses. Just as with a personal phone, you will likely need to consider the basics such as how much data storage you need, the size and portability of the device as well as features such as wireless charging and photo or video capabilities. Then, consider the usage environment to determine if you need a durable, rugged or ultra-rugged device. Consider:,Could the environment cause damage if the device is dropped?,What are the weather and temperature conditions?,Is the device likely to be exposed to extreme temperatures, rain, or snow?,Will you need to operate the device with gloves on?,Will the device be used in a frontline situation?,How critical is a replaceable battery to your worker's demands?,Having a device you can rely on in adverse conditions helps you and your teams stay connected, collaborate and get the job done. SOS and push to talk features also offer a safety lifeline even in challenging situations. Choose an ultra rugged cell phone when you need the utmost durability, reliability and long battery life in extreme, hazardous conditions. Options vary by manufacturer and device. Rugged Devices and Mobility Role in Logistics Operations Solutions

Go Rugged, Stay Connected,Rugged devices and mobilityWith customers expecting faster delivery times and high-quality products at the best possible prices, companies are pushing harder to implement "anytime, anywhere" supply chains that rely heavily on connected, mobile devices to run smoothly and efficiently. In return, shippers are gaining better visibility and the ability to monitor performance in real-time to make key decisions on the fly. Whether it's rolled out in the warehouse, in the yard, or acrossIf you'd like to receive new articles, solutions briefs, whitepapers and more—just let us know. E-commerce and the subsequent omni-channel fulfillmentFor example, Cavanaugh recently worked with a firm that was using consumer-grade handhelds for proof of delivery activities. The company was purchasing $40 rugged cases to protect those devices, but when it upgraded to new devices, it learned that case provider didn't make a case for its new equipment. "They had to rework an entire project around a $40 case,"Cavanaugh explains. "Had they gone with rugged in the first place, they wouldn't have had that issue.",In comparing consumer-grade devices versus rugged options, Cavanaugh says security updates can create major headaches for companies using the former. Companies like Apple and Samsung, for example, put their phones into the hands of millions of customers and, as such, push out frequent updates. "Shippers want control over those updates," says Cavanaugh, "but in most cases, they're forced to accept the device updates, so it's largely out of the shippers' control. The options are to accept updates when they come or block them and potentially be unsecure. This is causing headaches for IT Security and has also caused some firms to re-think consumer grade.",A must-have within the four walls of the warehouse, cellular connectivity provides everything from real-time visibility to more efficient operations to improved productivity. The same rules apply outside of the four walls of the warehouse, where a secure Wi-Fi infrastructure that passes PCI compliance has become a critical link in the digital supply chain. Making that happen isn't always easy, particularly when companies attempt to expand Wi-Fi out into the yard without paying close attention to security and other technical concerns. "This is where the value of cellular comes in, and ensures that companies don't have to stay within their own four walls—or even within their own environments—or worry about segmenting their networks from other corporate traffic," says Cavanaugh. "With Verizon, we can give drivers a rugged device to use out in the middle of nowhere on our cellular network, and they can communicate and collaborate as if they were sitting in the office without the need to build out their own wireless infrastructure.",Facilitating that communication and collaboration is a rugged device that can withstand the rigors of the logistics environment, where sunlight-readable displays, good shock absorbency, and long lifespans are all key requirements. With electronic log books now mandated, for example, drivers need reliable devices and connectivity as they make their way across North American highways and byways. Dedicated to providing real-time visibility into the mobile work environment, InSight Mobile Data develops innovative, flexible fleet management, asset tracking, and mobility solutions that provide real-time visibility into the mobile work environment. One of InSight's solutions is ELD Safety and Compliance, a solution that provides a variety of apps, reports, and software tools that help fleets to comply with federal regulations for electronic logging. To develop that solution, InSight needed an in-vehicle tablet on which to load applications. It initially used consumer-grade devices housed in commercial grade cases, and cobbled together a power and docking solution for the device. However, it soon became clear that the end product was too expensive and too difficult to deploy and manage because there were too many vendors involved in supplying the different pieces of the package. This made it difficult for InSight to sell, and even more difficult for the customer to buy, as the customers then had to deal with multiple vendors to service the product. For example, it was tested for extreme temperatures, a useful,—Sean Cavanaugh, Client Partner, Connected Solutions, for Verizon Wireless,Since implementing its rugged solution, InSight has streamlined On a mission to get products where they need to be quickly,,Offering a ruggedized form factor that can withstand the JACS Solutions is a leader in providing customized and,Choose your country to view contact details. Existing customers, to your business account or . If you are already a Verizon customer, we have several options to help you get the support you need. These cookies are necessary for the website to function and cannot be switched off in our systems. They are usually only set in response to actions made by you which amount to a request for services, such as setting your privacy preferences, logging in or filling in forms. You can set your browser to block or alert you about these cookies, but some parts of the site will not then work. Samsung Business Phones and Tablets

Stay productive on the go with powerful phones and tablets featuring fast speeds, long battery life and the processing power you need. Stay productive while working on the go with these powerful devices. Elevate your work with the game-changing power of Galaxy AI. Unleash new ways to stay productive, collaborate and more. Put the power of Galaxy AI in your team's hands with Live Translate, and let them easily communicate with near real-time voice translations. Capture key information, and let Note Assist summarize, format and even translate it with the power of Galaxy AI. Unfold a massive screen to see details without having to zoom. See multiple apps and multi-task on one screen. Video conference, hands-free. The next generation of network devices can provide the performance you need to take business productivity to the next level. Powerful performance with defense-grade security. The ultimate productivity machine with a long-lasting battery. Galaxy S23 FE can elevate your productivity with a long-lasting battery, premium processor, Knox defense-grade protection built right in and more. Power through your workday without recharging, thanks to an all-day battery. And if you need a boost, superfast charging gets you back in action quickly. Get powerful processing, built-in Knox Security and a long-lasting battery to power your workday. If you need more screen and more features to get more work done, these robust yet portable devices can help drive your workday. Level up your productivity without blowing your budget. Galaxy Tab A9+ 5G features an 11-inch screen, upgraded chipset, long-lasting battery life and plenty of storage. Toggle between windows and collaborate over video. Use the S Pen to write, sketch, edit documents and control video. Boost your workday productivity with the Galaxy Tab S9 FE 5G, featuring a powerful processor, a long-lasting battery, Fast Charging, and Knox defense-grade protection, and included S Pen. Strengthen your business with Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ 5G. A powerful tablet experience driving peak productivity. If you need more screen and more features to get more work done, these robust yet portable devices can help drive your workday. Rugged, water- and drop-resistant. MIL-STD-810H and IP68 rated. Long-lasting replaceable battery. Programmable keys with Push-to-Talk. Microsoft and Google Integrated. Built with a removable, fast-charging battery and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 screen. Collaborate seamlessly with the Wrike management platform¹ on  Galaxy Z Fold5—all on the reliable Verizon 5G network.²,Get unlimited and shareable plans with business-ready coverage and reliability. Enable your workers to get the job done, virtually anywhere it takes them. Avoid lengthy downtimes and keep your business up and running with Total Mobile Protection for Business. ¹Simulated screen image. Third-party app requires subscription (free and paid options available); download from Google Play store. ²5G access requires a 5G-capable device in a 5G coverage area. ³Display measurements are diagonal, and actual viewable area is less due to rounded corners and camera hole punch. These cookies are necessary for the website to function and cannot be switched off in our systems. They are usually only set in response to actions made by you which amount to a request for services, such as setting your privacy preferences, logging in or filling in forms. You can set your browser to block or alert you about these cookies, but some parts of the site will not then work. These cookies do not store any personally identifiable information. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. BackClear Filters,All Consent Allowed
