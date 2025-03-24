Secure network solutions

Secure Hybrid Network Solutions
Experience the benefits of the public internet with the security of a private network. Secure Hybrid Network is a high-performance solution that supports public and private networking via a single connection. Private network and public internet traffic share the same access loop to connect to the Secure Hybrid Network point of presence (POP) while keeping the traffic types separated. Cloud-optimized routing, Deterministic Routing and quality of service (QoS) provide improved performance. Predetermined routing schemes improve application performance even over broadband access. You can also assign applications to up to six classes of service to help prioritize critical traffic. Secure Hybrid Network includes a cloud-based firewall with unified threat management (UTM) for all internet-bound traffic. The solution also provides secure internet breakout, packet filtering, application-level content filtering and policy enforcement. Help improve application performance with optimized cloud-based routing and QoS. Easily deploy hybrid networking capabilities without the need to manage licenses or complex user policies. Take advantage of built-in security for all public internet traffic with Verizon's secure intelligent network. Simplify cloud migrations with a hybrid port that can eliminate the need for manual bandwidth management of dynamic workloads. With Deterministic Routing, traffic over the Secure Hybrid Network PoP will have predetermined routing schemes even over broadband access. This will result in improved performance of applications,Gain access to public and private networking using a single broadband internet connection that helps you reduce costs. Enable consistent performance of your private network and public internet applications. Use a networking service that's backed by competitive SLAs to guarantee predictable and reliable performance, reduced latency for near real-time apps, and built-in security for public internet traffic. Deploy a platform that's easy to use and scale, providing centralized network services to reduce complexity. Transition to a modern, programmable network foundation built to drive innovation and make it easier to migrate to the cloud. Get unified access to Verizon's global WAN backbone and tier-1 internet using broadband. A global supply chain solutions company easily connects remote locations to its private network with the help of Verizon Secure Hybrid Network. Partner with a network leader,countries and territories with network services,more than 390 K customer circuits,a Leader in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Global WAN Services¹,of Fortune 500 companies supported by Verizon,See perspectives shared by executives about the benefits and challenges with hybrid networking. View a snapshot of the advantages and hurdles that executives have identified with hybrid networking. Transform your network without sacrificing performance and security. See how using private connections with Secure Hybrid Network can be a lower-cost cloud data-egress option vs using a public internet gateway. Review third-party insights on optimized internet services, including a highlight on Secure Hybrid Network capabilities (middle of page 12). A wide area data networking service which provides any-to-any connectivity to transport customer data between customer sites. Expand to the cloud seamlessly and securely. Secure Hybrid Network offers you the best of both worlds—private network and public broadband. Secure Hybrid Network delivers the cost benefits and widespread availability of public internet along with the consistency of application performance and security of a private WAN. Our solution keeps public and private traffic separate while optimizing bandwidth and lowering network costs. Because each POP requires only one access connection, costs are reduced. Secure Hybrid Network helps you easily transform your network by creating a smoother path to innovation. Plus, you can make this transition in a phased approach with hybrid and cloud workloads. Our Secure Hybrid Network solution helps simplify cloud migrations using a hybrid port to eliminate the need for manual bandwidth management of dynamic workloads. That means you don't need to be concerned about increasing and decreasing bandwidth as business requirements change. In addition, the solution delivers the performance level essential for critical applications. Secure Hybrid Network allows you to use one network for private and public network traffic while enabling you to take advantage of the benefits of both network types. You'll get the cost benefits and widespread availability of the public internet along with the consistency, performance and security of a private WAN. In addition, Secure Hybrid Network helps simplify and improve network operations. Network services are centralized, making managing policies easier. Also, the Secure Hybrid Network port removes the need to manually increase/decrease private and public access bandwidth. ¹Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Global Wan Services: Danellie Young, Lisa Pierce, Gaspar Valdivia, Karen Brown; March 24, 2025. GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and MAGIC QUADRANT is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved. 